Larry's Pizza Of Stuttgart!

806 West 22nd Street

Stuttgart, AR 72160

Popular Items

Fat Larrys Supreme
Pepperoni
Cheese

Appetizers

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$11.99+

Traditional Oven baked wings, made fresh to order!

Cheese sticks

Cheese sticks

$6.99+

mozzarella, cheedar, oregano,garlic salt

HAM AND CHEESE SUB

$6.99

hoagie bun, ham, mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes

LARRYS CLUB SUB

$7.99

hoagie bun, ham, pepperoni, bacon pieces, mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes

PEPPERONI SUB

$6.99

hoagie bun, pepperoni, mozzarella

Beverages

Diet Coca Cola
$2.31

Diet Coca Cola

$2.31
Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$2.31
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.31
Diet Dr. Pepper
$2.31

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.31
Barg's Root Beer
$2.31

Barg's Root Beer

$2.31
Hi-C Fruit Punch
$2.31

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$2.31
Sprite

Sprite

$2.31

Sweet Tea/UnSweet Tea

$2.31

Dasani bottle water

$2.31

Salads

Chicken Club Salad

$10.99

Shredded Lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, top with grill chicken breast and real bacon pieces on top!

PIZZA LIST......

Asian Chicken

$9.99+

a mix of our home sweet chilli sauce with ranch, chicken, mozzarella cheese, topped with red onions, sweetr chilli sauce

Backyard BBQ Chicken

$9.99+

house bbq sauce base, sausage, beef, chicken, real bacon, mozzarella cheese topped with house bbq sauce.

Baked Potatoe

$9.99+

ranch and butter sauce base, sliced potatoes, real bacon, top with cheedar and mozarella cheese

BBQ Chicken

$9.99+

home bbq sauce base, chicken, mozzarella cheese topped with more bbq sauce.

Big John

$9.99+

pizza sauce base, sausage, beef, tomatoes, bell pepper, white onion, pepperoni, topped with mozzarella cheese.

BLT Pizza

$9.99+

mayo base, loaded with real bacon, mozzarella cheese ,topped with lettuce, tomatoes!

Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$9.99+

ranch and buffalo sauce base, chicken, mozzarella top with buffalo sauce on top

Canadian Bacon /Ham
$6.99+

$6.99+

Canadian Bacon and Cheddar

$9.99+

pizza sauce base, canadian bacon, real bacon, topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheese.

Cheese

$6.99+

pizza sauce base and mozzarella cheese.

Cheeseburger

$9.99+

mustard base, beef, real bacon,onion,tomatoes, pickles, top with cheddar and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Alfredo

$9.99+

alfredo sauce base, chicken, bell pepper, red onion, topped with mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.99+

Chicken Fajita

$9.99+

taco sauce base, chicken, bell pepper, red onion, tomatoes, top with cheddar and mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Honey Mustard

$9.99+

our house honey mustard base, chicken, real bacon top with mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Mushroom Ranch

$9.99+

ranch sauce base, chicken, real bacon, top with mozzarella cheese

Chicken Parmesan

$9.99+

marinera sauce base, chicken, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese topped with marinera sauce.

Fat Larrys Supreme

$9.99+

pizza sauce base with, beef, mozzarella cheese top with pepperoni, red onions, mushrooms, bell pepper , oregano

Garlic Chicken

$9.99+

we ADD chicken to olive oil base, diced tomatoes, garlic salt, mozzarella cheese.

Greg's Special

$9.99+

ranch sauce base, chicken, real bacon, tomatoes, red onion, jalapenos, topped with mozzarella cheese.

BEEF

$6.99+

pizza sauce base, beef meat mozzarella cheese.

Hawaian

$9.99+

pizza sauce base, smoked ham, pinapples top with mozzarella cheese.

Mac and Cheese

$9.99+

loaded macaroni and cheese , topped with cheddar, mozzarella cheese.

Margarita

$9.99+

olive oil base, diced tomatoes, garlic salt, mozzarella cheese.

Meat Maddness

$9.99+

pizza sauce base, with beef, sausage, canadian bacon, real bacon , pepperoni

Pepperoni

$6.99+

pizza sauce base, mozzarella cheese loaded with pepperonies

Regular Supreme

$9.99+

pizza sauce base , sausage, beef, white onion,bell pepper, mushroom, pepperoni, top with mozzarella cheese.

Sausage

$6.99+

pizza sauce base, sausage mozzarella cheese.

Southwest Chicken Chipotle

$9.99+

Taco

$9.99+

refried beans base, beef, mozzarella, topped with lettuce, cheedar cheese, tomatoes, black olives,red onion, jalapenos, and sour cream

Vegie Lovers

$9.99+

Super Supreme **

$9.99+

Our Classic Fat Larrys Supreme .....with added black olives, and canadian bacon!

Cauliflower Crust 10inch

CAULIFLOWER CRUST

$11.99

B-Y-OWN PIZZA

BUILD YOUR OWN

$5.50+

Dessert Pizza

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Pizza

$9.99+

Chocolate chip Pizza

$9.99+

Baverian Cream Pizza

$9.99+

Real Cheesecake Pizza

$9.99+

Cinnamon Sticks Pizza

$6.99+

4oz Cup Sides

Ranch Cup

$0.89

1000 ISLAND

$0.89

BLUE CHEESE

$0.89

FRENCH

$0.89

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.89

ITALIAN

$0.89

BANANA PEPPERS

$0.99

BLACK OLIVES

$0.99

RASPBERRY VINAIGRETTE

$0.89

MARINARA

$0.89

PIZZA SAUCE

$0.89

JALAPENOS

$0.99

BBQ SAUCE

$0.89

BUFFALO SAUCE

$0.89

SWEET CHILI SAUCE

$0.89

MILD BUFFALO SAUCE

$0.89

PINEAPPLES

$0.99

SUNFLOWER SEEDS

$0.99

BACON BITS

$0.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Location

806 West 22nd Street, Stuttgart, AR 72160

Directions

