Restaurant header imageView gallery

Larson's Pizza Joint

review star

No reviews yet

301 W Parks Hwy

Wasilla, AK 99654

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Just Smurfy
The Carnivore
17" BYOP

Tide-me-overs

Larson's Bread Basket

Larson's Bread Basket

$2.50+

Cordon Blue bites

$8.00

Cheese Curds

$8.00

Evenening Combo Platter

$17.00

Whole Cheese Bread, Cheese Curds & 8 Wings

Basket of Fries

$8.00

Artichoke Spinach Dip

$8.00

Served with Pita bread or Chips

Honey BBQ Wings

$10.00+

Honey Mustard Wings

$10.00+

Buffalo Wings

$10.00+

Korean Wings

$10.00+

Plain Wings

$10.00+

Specialty Pizza

Just Smurfy

$12.75+

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Italian Sausage & Mozzarella Cheese Blend

Cajun Ranch Steak

$12.50+

Cajun Ranch Sauce topped with Steak, Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onions, & Mozzarella Cheese Blend

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.75+

Ranch Sauce, Chicken, Red Onions, Bacon Strips, Mozzarella Cheese Blend, Topped with Green Onions

Pesto Chicken Bruschetta

$12.75+

Pesto Sauce, Chicken, Red Onions, Basil, Cooked Sliced Tomatoes, Balsamic Glaze, Topped with Parmesan Cheese and Mozzarella Cheese Blend

The High Hawaiian

$10.75+

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Pineapple, Jalapenos, Fresh Bacon Strips and Mozzarella Cheese Blend

The Herbivore

$11.75+

Pizza Sauce, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, and your choice of Pineapple or Fresh Sliced Tomatoes.

The Carnivore

$11.75+

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Salami, Italian Sausage and Mozzarella Cheese Blend

Blue Buffalo Chicken

$12.25+

Buffalo Ranch Sauce, Chicken, Red Onions, Blue Cheese Crumble, Bacon Strips and Mozzarella Cheese Blend

Bulgogi Beef

$12.50+

Beef Cut Marinated in House Bulgogi Sauce, Sesame Seeds, Mozzarella Cheese Blend Topped with Green Onions

Classic Margherita

$11.75+

Pizza Sauce, Fresh Basil Leaves, Fresh Mozzarella, Topped with Sliced Tomatoes

The Italian Combo

$12.75+

Pancetta, Italian Sausage, Roasted Garlic Cloves, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Parmesan Cheese, and Mozzarella Cheese Blend

Thai Chicken Pizza

$11.75+

Thai Peanut Butter Sauce, Chicken, Carrots, Bean Sprouts, Mozzarella Cheese Blend, Peanuts and Green Onions

The White Reindeer

$12.50+

White Sauce, Minced Garlic, Reindeer Sausage, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Yellow Onion and Mozzarella Cheese Blend

Build Your Own Pizza

9" BYOP

$10.25

11" BYOP

$15.25

13" BYOP

$18.25

15" BYOP

$20.75

17" BYOP

$23.00

Monster Stromboli

$25.00

Calzone

$15.00

Sandwiches

Cheese Burger

$12.00

1/2 lb Burger Patty with Cheddar Cheese, Served with Lettuce, Tomato and Onions on a Toasted Roll

Italian Burger

$15.00

1/2 lb Burger Patty Topped with Boars Head Pancetta & Asiago Cheese, Served with Lettuce, Tomato & Onions on a Toasted Roll

Elk Burger

$18.00

With Cheddar Cheese, Served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onions on a Toasted Roll

Turkey Bacon Swiss

$10.00

Boar's Head Turkey, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato on Sourdough

Club Grill Sandwich

$11.50

Boars Head Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Mayo, Swiss/Cheddar Cheese with Lettuce and Tomato on Sourdough.

Pastrami Sub

$12.00

Boars Head Pastrami, Mustard, Mayo, Swiss Cheese with Lettuce and Tomato

Ham Sub

$11.00

Boars Head Ham, Mustard, Mayo, Cheddar cheese with Lettuce and Tomato

French Dip

$12.50

Prime Rib Cooked in Au Jus served on our house made bread.

Prime Philly

$14.00

Prime Rib cooked in Au Jus with Onions, Peppers, and our Mozzarella Cheese Blend served on our house made bread.

Cubano Pork

$13.00

Cuban style Roasted Port Butt, Ham, Mustard, Swiss, topped with Pickle Chips, on house made Cuban Sub Bread.

BLT

$11.00

Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato on Toasted Sourdough bread.

Dinner

Bruschetta Chicken Penne

$17.00

House made Alfredo Sauce with Penne noodles, Chicken, and homemade Bruschetta topped with Parmesan Cheese, served with house bread.

Reindeer Pasta

$18.00

Red Blend Sauce with sautéed Reindeer Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers with Penne Noodles. Topped with Parmesan Cheese and served with house bread.

Lasagna

$13.00

Lasagna served with house bread.

Spaghetti

$15.00

Spaghetti served with house bread. (Sauce contains no meat)

Ravioli

$15.00

Served with Spaghetti Sauce and house bread.

Dinner Salad

$3.50

Chopped Iceberg mixed with Spring Mix. Pepperoncinis and Cherry Tomatoes added.

Add Sausage

$2.50

Sub Cheese Bread

$1.00

Kids menu

Corn dog

$7.50

Grilled cheese

$7.50

Cheese quesadilla

$7.50

Spaghetti

$7.50

With Larsons Bread

Chicken Strips

$9.00

Three Breaded Chicken Strips with Fries

Dessert

Ras Cream Chimis

$7.00

Served a la mode

Triple Berry Pie

$6.50Out of stock

Rootbeer Float

$5.00

Will's Peanut Butter Pie

$4.50Out of stock

Brownie

$3.50

Served a la mode

Cheesecake

$6.50

Side Of Icecream

$3.00

Bread Pudding

$4.50Out of stock

Salads

Chef Salad

$13.95

Boar's Head Turkey, Salami, Ham, Olives, Tomato with Swiss and Cheddar Cheese

Greek Salad

$12.95

Pepperoncini, Tomato, Salami, Kalamata Olives, Salami, Boar's Head Ham with Feta and Provolone Cheese

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.95

Romaine Lettuce, Fresh Parmesan, Croutons, and Chicken with Caesar Dressing

Shrimp BLT Salad

$12.95

Shrimp, Bacon, Tomatoes, and Romain Lettuce

Soup

Cup of Soup

$3.50

Bowl of Soup

$5.50

Sauces and Dressings

4oz Ranch

$0.75

8oz Ranch

$1.50

4oz Pizza Sauce

$0.75

8oz Pizza Sauce

$1.50

4oz Blue Cheese

$0.75

8oz Blue Cheese

$1.50

4oz Italian

$0.75

8oz Italian

$1.50

4oz Caesar

$0.75

8oz Caesar

$1.50

4oz Honey Mustard

$0.75

8oz Honey Mustard

$1.50

4oz 1000 Island

$0.75

8oz 1000 Island

$1.50

4oz Oil & Vinegar

$0.75

8oz Oil & Vinegar

$1.50

4oz Honey BBQ

$0.75

8oz Honey BBQ

$1.50

4oz French Dressing

$0.75

8oz French Dressing

$1.50

4oz Garlic Butter

$0.75

Fountain

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Mtn Dew

$2.50

Mug Root Beer

$2.50

Cherry Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Unsweetened Tea

$2.50

Can soda

Orange Crush

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Cherry Pepsi

$1.50

Sierra Mist

$1.50

Mug Rootbeer

$1.50

Mountain Dew

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Other

OJ

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.00

Shirly Temple

$3.00

Rockstar Punched

$3.00Out of stock

Rockstar Sugar Free

$3.00

Bang

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Milk

Whole Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

2 Liter

Mug Rootbeer

$6.00

Sierra Mist

$6.00

Diet Pepsi

$6.00

Pepsi

$6.00Out of stock

Mountain Dew

$6.00

Lunch Combos

Lasagna

$11.00

Spaghetti

$11.00

Ravioli

$11.00

Bruschetta Chicken Penne

$11.00

Reindeer Pasta

$12.50

Cups

Coffee Mug

$12.00

White with Larson's Logo encircling around the mug.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to Larson's Pizza Joint in the heart of Wasilla.

Location

301 W Parks Hwy, Wasilla, AK 99654

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cafe Khao Neow
orange star5.0 • 185
1830 E Parks Hwy Wasilla, AK 99654
View restaurantnext
Settlers Bay Lodge
orange starNo Reviews
5801 S. Knik Goose Bay Road Wasilla, AK 99654
View restaurantnext
Houston Lodge
orange starNo Reviews
16966 W Parks Hwy Houston, AK 99694
View restaurantnext
Da J3rk Spot - 12110 Business Blvd, Ste. 24
orange star4.5 • 36
12110 Business Blvd, Ste. 24 Eagle River, AK 99577
View restaurantnext
Toasted Joe's
orange starNo Reviews
28011 W Old Parks Hwy Willow, AK 99688
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Wasilla

Cafe Khao Neow
orange star5.0 • 185
1830 E Parks Hwy Wasilla, AK 99654
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wasilla
Anchorage
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Fairbanks
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Juneau
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Lynden
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Bellingham
review star
Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)
Port Angeles
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Bow
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Coupeville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston