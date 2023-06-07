Restaurant header imageView gallery

L'artisane - J&H

review star

No reviews yet

Julia & Henry's 200 East Flagler St.

Miami, FL 33136

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

FOOD

Croissants

Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$5.75
Pain Au Chocolat

Pain Au Chocolat

$6.75
Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$6.75
Nocciolata Croissant

Nocciolata Croissant

$6.75
Guava & Cheese

Guava & Cheese

$6.75
Strawberry-Basil Cheesecake Croissant

Strawberry-Basil Cheesecake Croissant

$6.75
Monkey Bread

Monkey Bread

$6.75
Apple Danish Croissant

Apple Danish Croissant

$6.75
Pecan

Pecan

$6.75

Morning Bun

$6.75

Pain Aux Raisins

$6.75

Coconut Dulce De Leche Cruffin

$6.75

Donuts

Natural Glaze

Natural Glaze

$5.50
Churro Donut

Churro Donut

$6.25
The Lisa Simpson

The Lisa Simpson

$6.25
Boston Cream

Boston Cream

$6.25
Dark Chocolate & Halzenut

Dark Chocolate & Halzenut

$6.25
Pistachio-Raspberry Donut

Pistachio-Raspberry Donut

$6.25
Strawberry Fields Donut

Strawberry Fields Donut

$6.25

Petit Fours

Brownie (GF)

Brownie (GF)

$5.50

Gluten-free.

Blueberry Tart (GF)

Blueberry Tart (GF)

$5.50

Gluten-free.

Miss Dior (GF)

Miss Dior (GF)

$5.50

Gluten-free.

Tiramisu (GF)

Tiramisu (GF)

$5.50

Gluten-free.

Lemon Meringue (GF)

Lemon Meringue (GF)

$5.50

Gluten-free.

Passion Pie (GF)

Passion Pie (GF)

$5.50

Gluten-free.

Peanut Butter (GF)

Peanut Butter (GF)

$5.50

Gluten-free.

Matcha Raspberry (GF)

Matcha Raspberry (GF)

$5.50

Gluten-free.

Empanadas

Potato-Curry

Potato-Curry

$5.95

Potato, chickpeas and curry.

Beef-less Stew

Beef-less Stew

$5.95

Beef-less, olives and raisins.

Kale Mushrooms

Kale Mushrooms

$5.95

Kale, mushrooms, corn and vegan cheese.

Cookies and more

Single Macaron

Single Macaron

$3.75
Madeleines Bag

Madeleines Bag

$11.50

Bag with 4 madeleines filled with chocolate.

Palmiers Bag

Palmiers Bag

$12.00

Bag of 8 palmiers

Cookie Bag

Cookie Bag

$20.00

Assorted cookie bag: Chocolate Chip, Double Chocolate, White Chocolate Macadamia, Apple Pie, Oats & Coconut, Peanut Butter.

DRINKS

Coffee Drinks

Cappuccino

$5.50

Latte

$5.50

Matcha Latte

$5.75

Chai Latte

$5.50

Dirty Chai Latte

$5.75

Cortadito

$4.50

Espresso

$3.25

Double Espresso

$3.85

Americano

$3.85

Iced Latte

$5.75

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.75

Iced Chai Latte

$5.50

Iced Mocha Latte

$5.50

Hot Tea

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.50

Drinks

Still Water

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Iced Tea

$5.00

Berries Lemonade

$7.50

Fresh Orange Juice

$7.50

DRINKS (3PD)

Coffee Drinks

Latte

$5.46

Iced Latte

$5.46

Cappuccino

$5.46

Espresso

$3.45

Double Espresso

$4.43

Americano

$4.43

Hot Tea

$4.60

Chai Latte

$6.33

Iced Chai Latte

$6.33

Matcha Latte

$6.33

Iced Matcha Latte

$6.33

Dirty Chai Latte

$6.61

Hot Chocolate

$6.33

Cortadito

$4.60

Drinks

Still Water

$3.45

Sparkling Water

$4.03

Iced Tea

$5.75

Berries Lemonade

$8.63

Fresh Orange Juice

$8.63

FOOD (3PD)

Croissants

Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$5.75
Churro Donut

Churro Donut

$6.33
Dark Chocolate & Halzenut

Dark Chocolate & Halzenut

$6.61
Natural Glaze

Natural Glaze

$6.61
Pistachio-Raspberry Donut

Pistachio-Raspberry Donut

$6.61
Strawberry Fields Donut

Strawberry Fields Donut

$7.48
The Lisa Simpson

The Lisa Simpson

$7.48

Cookies and more

Single Macaron

Single Macaron

$4.31
Madeleines Bag

Madeleines Bag

$10.93

Bag with 4 madeleines filled with chocolate.

Palmiers Bag

Palmiers Bag

$13.80

Bag of 8 palmiers

Cookie Bag

Cookie Bag

$18.40

Assorted cookie bag: Chocolate Chip, Double Chocolate, White Chocolate Macadamia, Apple Pie, Oats & Coconut, Peanut Butter.

Empanadas

Potato-Curry

Potato-Curry

$6.84

Potato, chickpeas and curry.

Beef-less Stew

Beef-less Stew

$6.84

Beef-less, olives and raisins.

Kale Mushrooms

Kale Mushrooms

$6.84

Kale, mushrooms, corn and vegan cheese.

Desserts

Blueberry Tart (GF)

Blueberry Tart (GF)

$13.23

Gluten-free.

Tiramisu (GF)

Tiramisu (GF)

$13.23

Gluten-free.

All-Day Brunch

Egg-Less Croissant

Egg-Less Croissant

$20.41

Tofu scramble, tomatoes, mushrooms and vegan cheese.

VTE Croissant

VTE Croissant

$22.71

Inspired in ''Vegan Travel Eats'' sandwich, Hashbrown, vegan sausage patty, Just Egg patty, shiitake bacon & aji amarillo aioli.

Wild Mushrooms Croissant

Wild Mushrooms Croissant

$22.71

Sautéed wild mushrooms, black truffles cream, vegan parmesan cheese and mushrooms crumble.

Impossible Burger Croissant

Impossible Burger Croissant

$22.71

Impossible burger patty, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, vegan cheese and Sriracha aioli.

Margherita Flatbread

Margherita Flatbread

$19.26

Marinara sauce, vegan cheese, diced tomatoes, oregano, balsamic reduction and fresh basil.

Pesto Chicken Flatbread

Pesto Chicken Flatbread

$19.26

Pesto vegan chicken, vegan cheese, sliced kalamata olives, roasted tomatoes and spinach.

Side of House Salad

$4.60

Side of Roasted Potatoes

$4.60
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

Julia & Henry's 200 East Flagler St., Miami, FL 33136

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Palmar J&H
orange starNo Reviews
Julia and Henry Miami, FL 33136
View restaurantnext
EL Turco Downtown - 1653 n miami avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1653 n miami avenue Miami, FL 33136
View restaurantnext
Tacotomia
orange starNo Reviews
200 East Flagger street Miami, FL 33136
View restaurantnext
Red Rooster Overtown
orange star4.6 • 1,397
920 NW 2nd Ave Miami, FL 33136
View restaurantnext
Kiki's on the River
orange starNo Reviews
450 NW North River Drive Miami, FL 33128
View restaurantnext
Seafood
orange starNo Reviews
404 NW North River Dr Miami, FL 33128
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Miami

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
CVI.CHE 105 - CVI.CHE 105 Aventura Mall
orange star4.8 • 4,214
19565 Biscayne Blvd Suite 954 Aventura, FL 33180
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (251 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (59 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (127 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (370 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston