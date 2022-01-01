Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Rustica

315 N. Magnolia St.

Summerville, SC 29483

Order Again

PIAZZA MENU

Insalata Arugula

$14.00

small ceasar Salad

Sausage Sliders

$12.00

2 Lamb sliders

Ribs and Polenta

$10.00

3 Meatballs

Bruschetta Pomodoro

$8.00

Roma tomatoes, basil

Pizza Fritta con Ricotta and Mortadella

$16.00

Pizza Fritta

Olives

$10.00

Assorted olives

Caprese

$8.00

Buffalo Mozzarella and tomatoes pesto

Charcuterie Plate

$29.00

Assorted Meats and cheese

Polenta Fungi e Gorgonzola

$8.00

Rigatoni Gorgonzola

$12.00

Gemelli Capesante

$14.00

Sauteed Clams

$16.00

Polenta Fries with Saffron Aioli

$8.00

Appetizer

Burrata

$18.00

Burrata deep friend with Nduja and sundried tomatoes

I'mpepeta di Cozze

$15.00

Mussels sauteed with lemon & garlic

Calamari

$16.00

Calamari sauteed with lemon garlic white wine

Vongole in Umido

$16.00

Clams sauteed with pancetta, lemon tomato

Ostriche al Forno

$19.00

Baked oysters with sauteed spinach, marsarpone

Charcuterie Plate

$29.00

Assorted Meats and Cheese

Bruschetta Pomodoro

$15.00

Bruschetta

Bruschetta Salmonaccio

$19.00

Cured Salmon with lemon, Stone ground Mustard

Porchetta Bruschetta

$17.00

Braised Pork Belly with lemon white wine

Bruschetta Intruglio

$14.00

Olives, goat cheese, mozzarella, sundried tomatoes, oregano

Bruschetta Imbotitta

$14.00

Bruschetta stuffed with mozzarella, portobello tomato

Bruschetta con Polpo

$16.00

Bruschetta Pomodoro

$15.00

Insalata

Insalata di Rucola all'aracia

$13.00

Orange and Arugula salad

Insalata di Spinachi

$14.00

Warm Spinach salad with prawns

Insalata di Ceasar

$14.00

Classic ceasar with house made croutons

House Insalata Limone

$8.00

Insalata Magnolia

$14.00

Pasta

Bucatini Amatriciana

$22.00

Bucatini with pancetta

Cannelloni

$24.00

Veal, chicken, beef, with mozzarella, marinara

Fettucine Bolognese

$24.00

Classic Bolognese

Fettucine Carbonara

$21.00

Pancetta, egg, parmesan

Gnocchi con Zafferano

$21.00

Ricotta gnocchi with creammy saffron

Gnocchi e Zazzichia

$21.00

Ricotta Gnocchi with housemade sausage

Lasagna di Nonna

$25.00

Layered with crab, bescamel,

Linguine al Nero di Mare

$29.00

Squid ink pasta with mussels, clams prawns calamari

Linguine alla Gino con Polpo

$26.00

Linguine with cherry tomatoes, octopus

Manicotti

$22.00

Ricotta and sauteed spinach

Mostaccioli

$22.00

Baked Penne with mozzarella and sausage

Penne Puttanesca

$19.00

olives, anchiovies, caperO

Rigationi Filetto al Barbera

$26.00

Rigatoni with filet mingon, barbera wine

Risotto Fungi e Zazzichia

$24.00

Arborio rice with mushrooms and truffle oil

Risotto Gamberi Papalina

$26.00

Pasta Special

$26.00

Rigatoni Gorgonzola

$25.00

Pizza

Pizza Burrata e Prociutto e Arugula

$17.00

Burrata prociutto

Pizza Limone e Rosmarino

$14.00

Lemon, ricotta, rosemary

Pizza Cipolla e Zazzichia

$16.00

sausage and onion

Pizza Prociutto e Zucca

$16.00

Prociutto, arugula and parmeggiano

Carne e Pesce

Pollo Limone

$26.00

Chicken with artichoke and capers

Pollo Parmigiano

$28.00

breaded chicken with mozzarella marinanra

Scampi allo Spiedo

$32.00

Prawns wrapped in Prociutto

Filetto Gorgonzola

$49.00

Filet Mingon with Gorgonzola and walnuts

Cioppino

$39.00

Saffron Seafood Stew

Lamb Shank

Lamb Shank

$35.00

Balsamico

Wild Boar Shank

$35.00

Ossobucco Style

Saltimbocca di Maiale

$27.00

Branzino special

$29.00

Pork Marsala

$30.00

Veal Marsala

$29.00

Braised beef Special

$32.00

Salmon Aqua Pazza

$29.00

Dessert

Dessert Special

$10.00

6' Chocolate Celebration cake

$26.00

Whole CAke

Affogato

$8.00

Ice Cream with espresso

Budino

$10.00

Cannoli

$9.00

Choclate ot Pistacchio

Chocolate Cake Slice

$10.00

slice

Chocolate Pot De Creme

$10.00

Choclate

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Vanilla

European Spice Torte

$10.00

Cake

Lemon Souffle

$10.00

Limoncello Tiramisu

$10.00

Limoncello Tiramisu

Spumoni

$8.00

Ice cream

Tiramisu

$10.00

Tiramisu

Zeppole

$12.00

Donuts with ricotta and honey

Zucotto

$10.00

Rum Cake

Kids Menu

Kids Pasta Red

$10.00

Kids Pasta White

$10.00

Kids Pasta red with meatball

$12.00

Kids Pasta Butter

$10.00

Kids pasta PLAIN

$10.00

side Meatball

$8.00

CHEESE PIZZA

$12.00

Sides

Side of Sausage

$6.00

Side of Meatballs

$5.00

Side of Marinara

$4.00

Side of Gorgonzola

$5.00

Side of Alfredo

$5.00

Side of Vegetables

$7.00

Side of Prawns

$9.00

Side Of Spaghetti Marinara

$6.95

Drinks

Cappucino

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Espresso

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Latte

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$3.95

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$3.50

San Pellegrino limone

$3.50

Sprite

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
La Rustica - A family owned rustic Italian restaurant in the heart of historic Summerville. Set in a historic house under the live oaks, complete with our own Piazza with a hand carved marble fountain imported from Italy. Our menu is full of time tested family recipes from Italy as well as Chef Giulio, our patriarch's own creations. Welcome to La Rustica!

315 N. Magnolia St., Summerville, SC 29483

