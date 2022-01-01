La Rustica
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
La Rustica - A family owned rustic Italian restaurant in the heart of historic Summerville. Set in a historic house under the live oaks, complete with our own Piazza with a hand carved marble fountain imported from Italy. Our menu is full of time tested family recipes from Italy as well as Chef Giulio, our patriarch's own creations. Welcome to La Rustica!
Location
315 N. Magnolia St., Summerville, SC 29483
