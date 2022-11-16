Las Tortas MX, Fowl Play & Burrito Loko imageView gallery
Barbeque
Sandwiches

Las Tortas MX, Fowl Play & Burrito Loko 222 Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

222 Main Street

New Britain, CT 06051

Popular Items

Carne Asada Taco
Birria Tacos
Rice Bowl

Burrito Loko - Authentic Tex-Mex

Rice Bowl

$10.95

Burrito

$10.95

Tex Mex Chicken Chop

$10.95

Romaine, tomato, cucumber, fried chickpeas, avocado, roasted corn, cheddar jack cheese, grilled chicken, avocado ranch dressing

Taco Salad

$10.95

Chopped romaine, ground beef, black beans, cheese mix, pico de gallo, guac, sour cream, fresh squeezed lime, ranch dressing served in a crunchy tortilla bowl

Fajitas

$10.95

Your choice of meat, rice & beans with bell pepers, onions, cilantro served with 3 flour tortillas, sour cream

Chips & Guac

$6.50

Our signature house made guac served with nacho chips

Quesadillas

$11.95

13” Flour Tortilla, monterey jack, cheddar cheese, served with pico de gallo, sour cream and julienne romaine lettuce. Your Choice Of Meat

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.95

Loko Nachos

$11.95

Tortilla chips, chile con queso, refried beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, fresh jalapenos, mix cheese Your Choice Of Meat

Chips & Queso

$6.50

Our signature Chile con Queso served with nacho chips

Fish Tacos

$9.95

2 fish tacos in a flour tortilla, avocado slaw mix, chipotle mayo and mango salsa

Birria Tacos

$9.95+

Soft tortilla shells dipped in our signature birria taco juice, grilled with melted cheese, beef barbacoa, and topped with fresh cilantro & onions

Birria Quesadilla

$12.95

13' flour tortilla, monterey jack and cheddar cheese with our 8-hour slow cooked birria meat. Topped with onions and cilantro. Served with consommé dipping sauce, limes, red sauce & sour cream.

Extra Sour cream

$0.50

Extra Pico de Gallo

$0.50

Handhelds

The OG Solo

$9.99

8oz chicken breast, creamy coleslaw, comeback sauce and house made pickles, served on a brioche bun

The OG COMBO

$12.99

8oz chicken breast, creamy coleslaw, comeback sauce and house made pickles, served on a brioche bun. Combo includes choice of side.

The Mac Daddy Solo

$11.99

8oz chicken breast topped with mac & cheese, comeback sauce and house made pickles, served on a brioche bun

The Mac Daddy COMBO

$14.99

8oz chicken breast topped with mac & cheese, comeback sauce and house made pickles, served on a brioche bun. Combo includes choice of side.

Sliders Solo

$9.99

Two sliders topped with creamy slaw, house made pickles and comeback sauce

Sliders COMBO

$12.99

Two sliders topped with creamy slaw, house made pickles and comeback sauce. Combo includes choice of side.

Baby Daddy Solo

$10.99

Two sliders topped with mac & cheese, house made pickles and comeback sauce

Baby Daddy COMBO

$13.99

Two sliders topped with mac & cheese, house made pickles and comeback sauce. Combos include choice of side.

Chicken n Waffles

2 PC Chicken n Waffles

$14.99

Two jumbo chicken tenders on top of two delicious waffles, topped with maple syrup and powdered sugar.

4 PC Chicken n Waffles

$16.99

Four jumbo chicken tenders on top of two delicious waffles, topped with maple syrup and powdered sugar.

Tender Platters

3 PC Tenders Solo

$9.99

Three jumbo tenders served with comeback sauce and your choice of heat level

3 PC Tenders COMBO

$12.99

Three jumbo tenders served with comeback sauce and your choice of heat level. Combos include choice of TWO sides.

5 PC Tenders Solo

$12.99

Five jumbo tenders served with comeback sauce and your choice of heat level

5 PC Tenders COMBO

$15.99

Five jumbo tenders served with comeback sauce and your choice of heat level. Combos include choice of TWO sides.

Sides/Extras

Side Crinkle Cut Fries

$2.99

Seasoned with cajun spices

Side Pimento Mac n Cheese

$3.99

Our creamy secret recipe mac & cheese

Side Creamy Coleslaw

$2.99

House made creamy coleslaw

Side Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$2.99

Fried and seasoned with a special blend of spices

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Our in-house pickles fried in our signature batter, served with a side of comeback sauce

Fowl Fries

$9.99

Crinkle cut fries loaded with house-made cheese sauce, comeback sauce & topped with a chopped tender

Solo Waffle

$4.99

One fluffy waffle topped with syrup and powdered sugar

Naked Wings Solo

$9.99

Eight chicken wings, seasoned to perfection served with buffalo & bleu cheese sauce on the side

Naked Wings COMBO

$11.99

Eight chicken wings, seasoned to perfection served with buffalo & bleu cheese sauce on the side. Combo includes choice of side.

Nashville Wings Solo

$9.99

Eight breaded chicken wings, with your choice of heat, served with slaw

Nashville Wings COMBO

$11.99

Eight breaded chicken wings, with your choice of heat, served with slaw. Combo includes choice of side.

Buffalo Wings Solo

$9.99

Buffalo Wings Combo

$11.99

Side Cheese Fries

$3.99

Tacos

Tacos are served with onions and cilantro only. Loaded is $0.50 extra for any additional toppings.

Carne Asada Taco

$3.25

(Grilled Steak)

Al Pastor Taco

$3.25

(Marinated Pork)

Adobada Chicken Taco

$3.25

(Marinated Chicken)

Carnitas Taco

$3.25

(Slow Cooked Pork)

Chorizo Taco

$3.25

(Mexican Sausage)

Shrimp Taco

$4.25

(Grilled Shrimp)

Veggie Taco

$3.25

Ground Beef Taco

$3.25

Tortas

Salchicha Torta

$9.95

**Beef Hot Dog** Served with beans, mayo, avocado, tomato, onion, quesillo.

Carne Asada Torta

$9.95

**Grilled Steak** Served with beans, mayo, avocado, tomato, onion, quesillo

Milanesa De Res Torta

$9.95

**Breaded Steak** Served with beans, mayo, avocado, tomato, onion, quesillo

Adobada Torta

$9.95

**Marinated Chicken** Served with beans, mayo, avocado, tomato, onion, quesillo

Milanesa De Pollo Torta

$9.95

**Breaded Chicken Breast** Served with beans, mayo, avocado, tomato, onion, quesillo

Al Pastor Torta

$9.95

**Marinated Pork** Served with beans, mayo, avocado, tomato, onion, quesillo

Jamon Torta

$9.95

**Ham** Served with beans, mayo, avocado, tomato, onion, quesillo

Carnitas Torta

$9.95Out of stock

**Slow Cooked Pork** Served with beans, mayo, avocado, tomato, onion, quesillo

Queso De Puerco Torta

$9.95Out of stock

**Sliced Ham** Served with beans, mayo, avocado, tomato, onion, quesillo

Chorizo Torta

$9.95Out of stock

**Mexican Sausage** Served with beans, mayo, avocado, tomato, onion, quesillo

Torta Cubana

$11.95

Milanesa, ham, hotdog, queso de Puerco, Egg & Chorizo

Hawaiiana Torta

$10.95

Ham & pineapple with melted cheese

Alambre Torte

$10.95

Shaved steak with onions, peppers melted cheese

Extras

Tostadas

$5.25

Tacos De Alambre

$11.95

3 per order. Steak & chorizo with onions, peppers, melted cheese served with your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Mexican Street Corn

$7.00

4 oz side of guacamole

$4.50

Side of Rice & Beans

$3.00

Bag of chips

$3.00

4 oz side of queso

$4.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy our delicious food!

Location

222 Main Street, New Britain, CT 06051

Directions

Las Tortas MX, Fowl Play & Burrito Loko image

