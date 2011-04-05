A map showing the location of Las Brazas Mexican Cuisine 907 n Ashley stView gallery

Las Brazas Mexican Cuisine 907 n Ashley st

review star

No reviews yet

907 n Ashley st

Valdosta, GA 32308

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Spinach Dip

$7.99

Cheese Dip

$7.99

Beef Dip

$7.99

Guacamole Dip

$7.99

Chorizo Dip

$7.99

Bean Dip

$7.99

Shrimp Dip

$9.99

Guacamole Live

$10.99

Empanadas

$14.99

Las Brazas Dip

$9.99

Azada Fries

$14.99

Sampler Platter

$19.99

Wings

$15.99

Salad

Grilled Salad

$14.00

Taco Salad

$12.99

Fajita Taco Salad

$14.99

Grilled Taco Salad

$14.99

Las Brazas Salad

$14.99

House Salad

$6.99

Nachos

Nachos Beef or Chicken

$11.99

Nachos Locos

$12.99

Nachos Supreme

$13.99

Nachos Las Brazas

$15.99

Nachos Al Pastor

$15.99

Chicken

Pollo Mex Grilled or Fried

$13.99

Pollo Loco

$15.99

Milanesa De Pollo

$15.99

Chori Pollo

$16.99

Chicken Fiesta

$16.99

Make Your Own

Make Your Own Combo (2)

$13.99

Brazas Delight

Las Brazas Chimi Platter

$14.99

Chiles Poblanos Rellenos

$14.99

Flautas

$13.99

Chile Relleno Tradicional

$15.99

Carnitas Platter

$15.99

Parrillada For Two

$39.99

Parrillada For One

$25.99

Steak Milanesa

$16.99

Tropical Rice Bowl

$15.99

Rice Bowl

$15.99

House Specials

Tacos De Barbacoa

$15.99

Tacos Al Pastor

$15.99

Tacos Al Carbon

$15.99

Tacos Campechanos

$15.99

Alambres

$16.99

Costilla Plate

$16.99

Birria De Res

$16.99

Menudo

$16.99

Pizza Birria

$39.99

Caldo Siete Mares

$29.99

Caldo De Camaron

$18.99

Caldo De Res

$17.99

El Bigotes Molcajete For One

$29.99

El Bigotes Molcajete For Two

$39.99

Chuletas Encebolladas Or A La Diabla

$16.99

Enchiladas Veracruz

$16.99

Ceviche & Beer

$60.00

Chilaquiles

$16.99

Steaks

Steak Ranchero

$19.99

Steak En Salsa

$19.99

Steak A La Mexicana

$17.00

The Best Trio

$19.99

Los Dos Amigos

$21.99

Carne Azada

$19.99

Fajitas

Fajitas Chicken

$17.00

Fajitas Steak

$17.00

Fajitas Chicken/ Steak for Tow

$29.99

Shirmp Fajitas

$18.00

Shirmp Fajitas For Two

$29.99

Las Brazas Fajitas

$18.00

Las Brazas Fajitas For Two

$32.99

Platos Del Mar

Mahi And Shrimp

$16.99

Ceviche

$16.99

Chipotle Shrimp

$16.99

Mar Y Tierra

$16.99

Seafood Fajitas

$19.99

Shrimp Loco

$16.99

Cocktail De Camarones

$16.99

Enchiladas Del Mar

$14.99

Burgers & More

Burger Supreme

$12.99

Loaded Burger

$12.99

Hawaiian Burger

$12.99

Tropical Burger

$12.99

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$10.99

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Supreme

$13.99

Enchiladas Rancheras

$13.99

Enchiladas Verdes

$13.99

Enchiladas De Cerdo

$13.99

Enchiladas Bandera

$13.99

Enchiladas Las Brazas

$15.99

Kids

Cheese Burger

$8.99

Macaroni And Cheese

$7.99

Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Kids Quesadilla

$7.99

Kids Taco

$7.99

Kids Enchilada

$7.99

Kids Burrito

$7.99

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Especial

$14.99

Grande Quesadilla

$14.99

Quesabirrias

$15.99

Quesadilla Las Brazas

$15.99

Mix Quesadilla

$14.99

Quesadilla Fajita

$14.99

Burritos

Burrito Panzon

$15.00

Burrito Mex

$15.00

Burrito Bandera

$15.00

Carnitas Burrito

$15.00

Cheese Steak Burrito

$15.00

Brisket Burrito

$15.00

Burrito Deluxe

$15.00

Birria Burrito

$17.99

Tacos Dinner

Tacos Los Amigos

$12.99

Tacos Las Brazas

$15.00

Taco Mix

$12.99

Tacos De Cerdo

$15.00

Tacos De Brisket

$13.99

Taco Supreme

$12.99

Fish Tacos

$15.00

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Vegetarian

Veggie Fajita

$12.99

Veggie Quesadilla

$10.99

Bean Enchiladas

$10.99

Enchiladas Ricas

$10.99

Chalupas

$10.99

Guacamole Tostadas

$10.99

Soups

Chicken Soup

$13.99

Side Orders

Sour Cream

$1.50

Side cheese dip

$3.75

Shredded Cheese

$1.99

Guacamole

$2.99

Pico De Gallo

$1.50

Chopped Onions

$1.50

Chopped Tomatoes

$1.50

Avocado Slices (1/4)

$1.99

Avocado Slices (Full)

$5.99

French Fries

$2.99

Jalapeño

$1.25

Chiles Toreados (3)

$2.50

Plantains

$3.99

Tortillas

$2.99

Cilantro

$1.50

Lettuce

$1.99

Vegetables

$2.99

A La Carta

Mexican Rice

$3.00

White Rice

$3.00

Beans

$3.00

Black Beans

$3.00

Rice & Beans

$4.99

Ac chile Relleno

$5.99

Ac chalupa

$3.40

Ac taco

$2.25

Ac Burrito

$5.99

Ac enchilada

$2.50

Ac flauta

$2.75

Tostada

$3.40

AC Quesadilla Beef

$5.99

AC Quesadilla chicken

$6.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.49

Ac Empanada Beef

$4.00

Ac Empanada chicken

$4.00

Ac carnitas

$7.99

Grilled Steak

$7.99

Grilled Chicken

$7.99

Grilled Shirmp

$7.99

Ac fajita Qhuesadilla

$7.99

AC Taco Mexican style

$3.99

Lunch Menu

Make Your own Lunch

$8.99

Chimi Lunch Special

$9.99

Taco salad

$8.99

Pollo Mex

$10.50

Huevos Las Brazas

$8.99

Huevos a la Mexicana

$8.99

Huevos con chorizo

$9.99

Liquor

Well Vodka

$5.99

Absolut

$7.99

Ciroc

$7.99

Grey Goose

$7.99

Ketel One

$7.99

Titos

$7.99

Smirnoff

$7.99

DBL Well Vodka

$8.99

DBL Absolut

$9.99

DBL Ciroc

$9.99

DBL Grey Goose

$9.99

DBL Grey Goose Citron

DBL Ketel One

$9.99

DBL Titos

$9.99

DBL Smirnoff

$9.99

Well Gin

$5.99

DBL Well Gin

$8.99

Well Tequila

$6.99

Don Julio Anejo

$10.99

Patron Anejo

$10.99

Patron Reposado

$8.99

Patron Silver

$10.99

Patron Xo Café

$10.99

Don julio Silver

$10.99

Don Julio 1942

$24.99

Jose cuervo Silver

$8.99

Jose cuervo Gold

$8.99

1800 Blanco

$8.99

Casa Amigos

$9.99

Herradura

$10.99

Avion

$24.99

DBL Well Tequila

$9.99

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$10.99

DBL Patron Anejo

$10.99

DBL Patron Reposado

$10.99

DBL Patron Silver

$10.99

DBL Don julio Silver

$10.99

DBL Jose cuervo Silver

$10.99

DBL Jose cuervo Gold

$10.99

DBL 1800 Blanco

$10.99

DBL Casa Amigos

$10.99

DBL Herradura

$10.99

Jameson

$7.99

J & B

$7.99

Seargrams

$7.99

Fireball

$6.99

Jim Beam

$7.99

Makers Mark

$7.99

Wild Turkey

$7.99

Crown Royal

$7.99

Crown Royal Apple

$7.99

Jack Daniels

$7.99

DBL Jameson

$9.99

DBL J & B

$9.99

DBL Seargrams

$9.99

DBL Fireball

$8.99

DBL Jack Daniels

$9.99

DBL Jim Beam

$9.99

DBL Makers Mark

$9.99

DBL Wild Turkey

$9.99

DBL Crown Royal

$9.99

DBL Crown Royal Apple

$9.99

Well Rum

$5.99

Bacardi

$7.99

Bacardi Limon

$7.99

Captain Morgan

$7.99

Meyers

$7.99

Meyers Silver

$7.99

Malibu

$7.99

Barcardi Coconut

$7.99

DBL Well Rum

$8.99

DBL Bacardi

$9.99

DBL Bacardi Limon

$9.99

DBL Captain Morgan

$9.99

DBL Meyers

$9.99

DBL Meyers Silver

$9.99

DBL Malibu

$9.99

DBL Barcardi Coconut

$9.99

Henessys

$9.99

Remy Martin

$9.99

Grand Marnier

$6.99

Kahlua

$6.99

DBL Grand Marnier

$9.99

DBL Kahlua

$9.99

DBL Henessys

$12.99

DBL Remy Martin

$12.99

Beer

Budwiser

$7.00

Bud Light

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Coors Light

$7.00

Miller Light

$7.00

Yuengling

$7.00

Corona Extra

$8.00

Dos XX Lager

$8.00

Dos XX Amber

$8.00

Modelo Special

$8.00

Negra Modelo

$8.00

Tecate

$8.00

Pacifico

$8.00

Victoria

$8.00

Heineken

$8.00

Wine

Cabernet GLS

$6.99

Merlot GLS

$6.99

Sangria GLS

$9.99

Chardonnay GLS

$6.99

Pinot Grigio GLS

$6.99

White Zinfandel GLS

$9.99

Cocktails

Margarita

$11.99

Whiskey Sour

$9.99

White Russian

$7.99

House Margarita

$11.99

Brazas Margarita

$11.99

Margarita fligh (4)

$13.99

Margarita Fligh(6)

$19.99

Azul Margarona

$11.99

Skinny Margarita

$11.99

Jalapeno Margarita

$11.99

Blueberry Rita

$10.99

Cocunut Rita

$10.99

BlackBerry Rita

$10.99

Mojito

$9.99

Daiquiri

$8.99

Sangria Rita

$11.99

Azul Margarita

$11.99

Hurricane

$9.99

Lemon Drop

$6.99

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.99

Bloody Mary

$9.99

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Old Fashioned

Screwdriver

$9.99

Mangonada

$11.99

Kiwi Rita

$10.99

Tequila Sunrise

$9.99

Guava Rita

$10.99

Cantarito

$13.99

Bahama mama

$9.99

Miami Vice

$9.99

Pina Colada

$9.99

Hawaiian Colada

$9.99

Berry Colada

$9.99

Blue Hawaiian

$9.99

Michelada

$12.99

Sex on the beach Bucket

$14.99

Tower Margarita

$27.99

Tornado

$13.99

Camaronada

$15.99

Soft Drinks

Mexican Cocacola

$4.00

Jarritos

$3.50

Aguas Frescas

$4.00

Flavor Lemonades

$4.00

Pepsi Produce

$3.25

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Unsweet Tea

$3.25

Coffee

$3.25

Orange Juice

$4.00

Milk

$3.99

Chocolate Milk

$3.99

Conag

Hannesy

$9.99

Lunch Menu

Make Your own Lunch

$8.99

Chimi Lunch Special

$9.99

Taco salad

$8.99

Pollo Mex

$10.50

Huevos con chorizo

$9.99

Huevos Las Brazas

$8.99

Huevos a la Mexicana

$8.99

Fajitas Chicken

$12.00

Fajitas Steak

$12.00

Fajitas Shrimp

$13.00

Fajitas Las Brazas

$13.00

Tacos

Salad

$11.99

Flan

Flan

$7.99

Ice Cream

$7.99

Xangos

$8.99

Churros

$7.99

Plantains with Ice Cream

$8.99

Churros with Ice Cream

$8.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

907 n Ashley st, Valdosta, GA 32308

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Margaronas Mexican Restaurant - 907 N Ashley St
orange starNo Reviews
907 N Ashley St Valdosta, GA 31601
View restaurantnext
Wharf Casual Seafood Valdosta - Valdosta
orange star4.5 • 11
2953 N Ashley Street Valdosta, GA 31602
View restaurantnext
The Salty Snapper - 1405 Gornto Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1405 Gornto Rd Valdosta, GA 31602
View restaurantnext
Friends Grille and Bar - 3338 Country Club Rd,Ste B
orange starNo Reviews
3338 Country Club Rd,Ste B Valdosta, GA 31605
View restaurantnext
Woodstack BBQ Tavern - 4038 N Valdosta Rd
orange star4.5 • 1,258
4038 N Valdosta Rd Valdosta, GA 31602
View restaurantnext
Covington’s Dining & Catering
orange starNo Reviews
310 North Patterson Street Valdosta, GA 31601
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Valdosta

California Chicken Grill
orange star4.3 • 5,663
1414 West Tennessee St. Tallahassee, FL 32304
View restaurantnext
Uncle Maddio’s - Tallahassee - Apalachee Parkway
orange star4.5 • 1,447
1435 E Lafayette St Tallahassee, FL 32301
View restaurantnext
Brooklyn Pizza
orange star4.5 • 1,200
2035 W. Pensacola St. Tallahassee, FL 32304
View restaurantnext
Burrito Boarder
orange star4.7 • 1,042
2065 W Pensacola St Tallahassee, FL 32304
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Tallahassee FL
orange star4.5 • 1,040
2727 N Monroe St Tallahassee, FL 32303
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Tallahassee FL (Midtown)
orange star4.4 • 651
1321 Thomasville Rd Tallahassee, FL 32303
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Valdosta
Thomasville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Chattahoochee
review star
No reviews yet
Moultrie
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Valdosta
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Port Saint Joe
review star
No reviews yet
Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Panama City
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Dothan
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Panama City Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston