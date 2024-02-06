Restaurant info

Welcome to Las Casuelas, where American classics meet casual comfort in a vibrant and inviting setting. Nestled in the heart of Winston Salem, our restaurant is a culinary haven for those seeking the best of New York-style pizza and a delightful array of mouthwatering American favorites. At Las Casuelas, we pride ourselves on providing a warm and friendly atmosphere where families, friends, and food enthusiasts can come together to enjoy a diverse selection of American classics. Our commitment to using high-quality ingredients and delivering exceptional service ensures that every visit is a delightful experience. Whether you're craving a cheesy slice of pizza, a mouthwatering burger, or the iconic flavors of a Philly Cheesesteak, Las Casuelas is your go-to destination for an American culinary journey. Join us for a meal that combines the best of comfort food with a touch of New York flair.