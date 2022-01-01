Restaurant header imageView gallery

Las Catrina Modern Mexican

review star

No reviews yet

3035 SOUTH FEDERAL HWY

Delray Beach, FL 33483

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

APERTIVOS

CHIPS & SALSA

CHIPS & SALSA

$4.00
GUACAMOLE

GUACAMOLE

$15.00
QUESO BLANCO

QUESO BLANCO

$11.00
CEVICHE

CEVICHE

$19.00
MEXICAN STREET CORN

MEXICAN STREET CORN

$9.00
CATRINAS WINGS

CATRINAS WINGS

$19.00
PORK BELLY SKEWERS

PORK BELLY SKEWERS

$14.00
NACHOS DE LOS MUERTOS

NACHOS DE LOS MUERTOS

$15.00

HISPANIC HERITAGE CHIPS AND SALSA

ENSALADAS

AVOCADO SALAD

AVOCADO SALAD

$15.00
MEXICAN HARVEST SALAD

MEXICAN HARVEST SALAD

$17.00
SEAFOOD SALAD

SEAFOOD SALAD

$26.00

QUESADIILAS

TRES QUESOS

TRES QUESOS

$12.00
VEGGIE QUESADILLAS

VEGGIE QUESADILLAS

$14.00
CHICKEN QUESDAILLAS

CHICKEN QUESDAILLAS

$17.00
BRISKET QUESADILAS

BRISKET QUESADILAS

$19.00

ENCHILADAS

SPINACH ENCHILADAS

SPINACH ENCHILADAS

$14.00
CHICKEN ENCHILADAS

CHICKEN ENCHILADAS

$17.00
BRAISED BRISKET ENCHILADAS

BRAISED BRISKET ENCHILADAS

$19.00
CARNITAS ENCHILADAS

CARNITAS ENCHILADAS

$17.00

FRIDAY BRISKET ENCHILADA

$9.50

FRIDAY SPINACH ENCHILADA

$7.00

FRIDAY CHICKEN ENCHILADA

$8.50

FRIDAY CARNITAS ENCHILADA

$8.50

BURRITOS

VEGAN BURRITO

VEGAN BURRITO

$17.00
CHICKEN BURRITO

CHICKEN BURRITO

$18.00
BRISKET BURRITO

BRISKET BURRITO

$20.00
CARNE ASADA BURRITO

CARNE ASADA BURRITO

$21.00
CARNITAS BURRITO

CARNITAS BURRITO

$19.00
GRINGO BURRITO

GRINGO BURRITO

$18.00

DINNER PLATES

GRILLED SKIRT STEAK

GRILLED SKIRT STEAK

$29.00
Fish Of The Day

Fish Of The Day

$29.00

TACO SINGLES

VEGGIE TACO SINGLE

VEGGIE TACO SINGLE

$5.00
SPICY CHICKEN TACO SINGLE

SPICY CHICKEN TACO SINGLE

$5.00
PORK BELLY TACO SINGLE

PORK BELLY TACO SINGLE

$5.00
CARNITAS TACO SINGLE

CARNITAS TACO SINGLE

$5.00
SHRIMP TACO SINGLE

SHRIMP TACO SINGLE

$6.00
SPICY GROUND BEEF SINGLE TACO

SPICY GROUND BEEF SINGLE TACO

$5.00
BIRRIA SINGLE TACO

BIRRIA SINGLE TACO

$6.00
FISH TACO SINGLE

FISH TACO SINGLE

$6.00
CARNE ASADA TACO SINGLE

CARNE ASADA TACO SINGLE

$6.00
OCOTPUS TACO SINGLE

OCOTPUS TACO SINGLE

$7.00

Memorial Day Carnitas Taco

$4.00

TACOS PLATTERS

VEGGIE TACO PLATTER

VEGGIE TACO PLATTER

$14.00
SPICY CHICKEN TACO PLATTER

SPICY CHICKEN TACO PLATTER

$16.00
PORK BELLY TACO PLATTER

PORK BELLY TACO PLATTER

$16.00
CARNITAS TACO PLATTER

CARNITAS TACO PLATTER

$16.00
SHRIMP TACO PLATTER

SHRIMP TACO PLATTER

$18.00
SPICY GROUND BEEF PLATTER

SPICY GROUND BEEF PLATTER

$15.00
BIRRIA TACO PLATTER

BIRRIA TACO PLATTER

$18.00
MAHI MAHI PLATTER

MAHI MAHI PLATTER

$18.00
CARNE ASADA TACO PLATTER

CARNE ASADA TACO PLATTER

$19.00
OCTOPUS TACO PLATTER

OCTOPUS TACO PLATTER

$18.00
COMBO TACO PLATTER

COMBO TACO PLATTER

$19.00

BLACKENED MAHI PLATTER

$19.00

CHORIZO TACO PLATTER

$17.00

FAJITAS

VEGETABLE FAJITA

VEGETABLE FAJITA

$17.00
CHICKEN FAJITA

CHICKEN FAJITA

$21.00
SHRIMP FAJITA

SHRIMP FAJITA

$24.00
CARNE ASADA FAJITA

CARNE ASADA FAJITA

$31.00
CHICKEN & STEAK FAJITA

CHICKEN & STEAK FAJITA

$29.00
STEAK & SHRIMP FAJITA

STEAK & SHRIMP FAJITA

$34.00

SIDES

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$6.00

CILANTRO RICE

$6.00

MEXICAN RICE

$6.00

BLACK BEANS

$5.00

PINTO BEANS

$6.00

ESQUITES

$6.00

FARM VEGETABLES

$7.00

SD CORN TORTILLA

$2.00

SD FLOUR TORTILLA

$2.00

PLANTAINS

$7.00

SD 4 OZ Guacamole

$3.00

SD CHEESE

$1.25

SD SOUR CREAM

$1.50

SD 2 OZ Guacamole

$1.50

Hot Sauce to go

$3.50

FRENCH FRIES

$5.00

TACO TUESDAY

TACO TUESDAY

$21.95

TACO REFILL

$3 POLLO TACO

$3.00

$3 CARNITAS TACO

$3.00

$3 GRINGO TACO

$3.00

$3 PULPO TACO

$3.00

$3 FISH TACO

$3.00

$3. CARNE ASADA TACO

$3.00

$3 BIRRIA TACO

$3.00

$3 SHRIMP TACO

$3.00

$3 PORK BELLY

$3.00

$3 VEGGIE TACO

$3.00

$3 CHORIZO TACO

$3.00

KIDS

KIDS QUESADILLA

KIDS QUESADILLA

$8.00
CHICKEN FINGERS

CHICKEN FINGERS

$8.00
KIDS TACO PLATTER

KIDS TACO PLATTER

$8.00

DESSERTS

MEXICAN CHEESECAKE

$7.00

FRIED CHEESECAKE

$7.00

VANILLA ICE CREAM SCOOP

$5.00

DUSTY MONKEY ICE CREAM SCOOP

$5.00

DOLCE DE LECHE ICE CREAM SCOOP

$5.00

NUTELLA CHEESECAKE

$6.00

FLAN

$5.00

2 CHURROS

$7.00

TRES LECHES

$6.00

ICE CREAM SANDWICH

$8.00

Chocolate Chip Banana Bread

$8.00

BANANA BLISS

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Las Catrinas Mexican & Tequila Bar offers the best authentic Mexican food with unique gourmet recipes of high quality fresh ingredients within a fun casual dining environment and a lively bar atmosphere. Get place for Happy Hour and for social get togethers with friends and colleagues. Come sample our unique varieties of tequila and join us for events and featured entertainment nights.

3035 SOUTH FEDERAL HWY, Delray Beach, FL 33483

