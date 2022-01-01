Las Cazuelas Grill - Southfield

Restaurant header imageView gallery

25290 Evergreen Rd

Southfield, MI 48075

A La Carte

3 Traditional Tacos

$10.50

3 traditional soft corn tacos, your choice of meat and topped with onion and cilantro.

3 Supreme Tacos

$11.99

3 tacos on your choice of meat dn hardshell, soft corn or flour shell. Includes cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro and jalapeños.

3 Shrimp Tacos

$13.49

3 Fish Tacos

$13.49

Quesadilla

$11.49

12" Four tortilla folded in half with your choice of meat and melted cheese. Includes a side of sour cream and cholula ranch.

Burrito

$12.99

12" Tortilla wrap filled with rice, your choice of beans and your choice of meat. Includes cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, cilantro and jalapeño. Also includes a side of chips and salsa.

Wet Burrito

$13.99

12" tortilla filled with rice, your choice of meat and beans. Smothered in red salsa and topped with melted cheese and pico de Gallo.

Enchiladas

$11.49

3 Corn tortillas with Tinga, Ground Beef or cheese filling smothered in your choice of red or green salsa and topped with melted cheese.

Birria Quesadillas

$13.49

Signature Items

Mini Chimichangas

$12.99

3 flour rolled tacos deep fried and served with your choice of meat. Includes cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and sour cream. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Flautas

$12.99

3 corn rolled tacos deep fried and served with your choice of meat, cheese, sour cream, lettuce tomato and onion. Served with a side of rice and beans.

Shrimp Tacos

$11.49

2 grilled shrimp and fajita veggie tacos topped with pico de gallo and our cholula ranch. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Fish Tacos

$11.49

2 deep fried flounder tacos topped with pico de gallo and our cholula ranch. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Bowls

Burrito Bowl

$12.50

Bowl with rice and your choice of beans, and meat. Topped with shredded cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream. Includes a side of chips and your choice of salsa.

Nachos

$12.50

Tortilla chips topped with rice, beans, queso, your choice of meat, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Sides

Chips & Salsa

$4.00+

Chips & Guacamole

$5.00+

Chips & Queso

$5.00+

Seasoned Fries

$3.99+

Mexican Rice

$4.00+

Beans

$4.00+

Pico De Gallo

$4.00+

Garnish Pack

$3.00

Sour Cream

$1.25

Salsa- Hot

$1.00

Salsa- Mild

$1.00

Salsa- Verde

$1.00

Cholula

$1.00

2 oz Guac

$1.99

Extra Cheese

$1.75

Small Chips

$3.00

Tortilla- Flour 4

$1.99

Tortilla- Corn 4

$1.50

Jalapeño

$0.75

2 Oz Pico

$0.75

Desserts

Flan

$4.99

Churros

$2.49

Cheesecake

$4.49

Tres Leches

$4.99

5 Churros

$10.00

Daily Specials

Taco Tuesday Special

$10.00

Five street Tacos, meet options Chicken, Pork (Al Pastor) and Ground Beef. Topins: Onion and Cilantro

Wednesday Wet Burritos Special

$9.99

Thursday Taco Supreme Special

$9.99

Friday Mini Chimi Special

$9.99

Faboritos (New)

Loco Fries

$11.00

Seasoned Waffle cut fries, Queso jalapeño , Black Beans & Pico de Gallo

Taco Loco

$12.00

5 jalisco style crispy street tacos , Ground Beef, lettuce, pico, sour cream, queso fresco

Aguas Frescas

$3.99

Bottle Water

$1.29

Jarritos

$2.99

Mexican Coke

$2.99

Sidral

$2.99Out of stock

Sangria

$2.99

Coca Cola Products Bottle

$2.99

Coca Cola products Can

$1.99

Horchata

$3.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

25290 Evergreen Rd, Southfield, MI 48075

Directions

