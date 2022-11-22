Las Cazuelas Restaurant imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Las Cazuelas Restaurant

1,553 Reviews

$$

55 Race St

San Jose, CA 95126

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Super Taco
Super Burrito

Mexican Favorites Combinations

Any One Item

$9.95

Any Two Items

$11.95

Any Three Items

$12.95

Ceviche 1/2 Tray

$85.00

Ceviche Full Tray

$140.00

Mexican Fiesta Combinations

Seafood Fajitas w/Shrimp

$17.95

Meat Fajitas w/Chicken

$15.95

Meat Fajitas Mixed

$15.95

Chile Verde Pork

$13.95

Chile Colorado Beef

$13.95

Carnitas

$13.95

Barbacoa

$14.95

Chicken Mole

$16.95

Las Cazuelas Burritos

Beans & Cheese Burrito

$6.95

Burrito Regular

$7.95

Breakfast Burrito

$7.50

Super Burrito

$8.95

Veggie Burrito

$7.95

New Taco Bar

$13.95

Mexican Food

12 Enchiladas

$42.00

12 Tamales

$38.00

12 New Tamales de Elote (Corn) Veggie

$49.00

12 Chiles Rellenos

$72.00

12 Flautas

$28.00

12 Tacos Crispy

$28.00

12 Quesadillas

$65.00

12 Quesadillas with Meat

$89.00

12 Corn Tortilla

$6.95

12 Flour Tortilla

$6.95

1/2 Tray Garden Salad

$35.00

Tray Garden Salad

$6.95

1/2 Tray Rice

$28.00

Tray Rice

$59.00

1/2 Tray Beans

$28.00

Tray Beans

$48.00

1/2 Tray Chips

$9.95

Tray Chips

$18.95

24 oz Guacamole

$16.95

32 Oz Guacamole

$28.95

6 Oz Salsa

$4.95

16oz Salsa

$6.95

24oz Salsa

$9.95

Desserts Flan

$34.95

Desserts Arroz con Leche

$34.95

Desserts Settings

$0.45

Taco Bar

$14.95

32 Oz Salsa

$28.00

Las Cazuelas Platters (Copy)

12. Two Enchiladas

$13.95

Speciality Plates (Copy)

22. Two Chiles Rellenos

$17.95

25a. Chile Verde

$16.95

28. Barbacoa Beef

$16.95

Seafood (Copy)

37. Camarones Ala Diabla

$18.95

Beverages (Copy)

Fountain Soda

$4.50
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$7.50
Aguas Fresca

Aguas Fresca

$5.50

HORCHATA, WATERMELON AND CUCUMBER

Iced Tea

$3.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Coffee

$2.50

Milk

$3.50

Michelada

$12.95

Chavela

$12.95
Margaritas

Margaritas

$8.50

CAZUELAS MARGARITA, LIMON OR CUCUMBER

House Wine Sangria

House Wine Sangria

$8.50

Red Wine

$8.50

White Wine

$8.50

Agua Loca

$8.50

Mimosa

$8.50

Botella de Agua

$2.00

Jarritos

$3.50

Coca Mexicana 355

$3.95

Coca Mexicana 1/2

$4.95

Pitcher Margaritas or Wine Sangria

$32.00

Michelada X Shrimp (1)

$1.00

Michelada x shot

$5.00

Coca Lata

$1.50

Coca Dieta Lata

$1.50

Cerveza Domestica

$6.50

Cerveza Import

$6.50

Agua regular

Wine Shot

$6.00

Sangria Preparada

$7.50

Bohemia

$5.50

Bud Light

$5.50

Budweiser

$5.50

Corona

$5.50

Estrella

$5.50

Familia Corona

$9.95

Heineken

$5.50

Modelo Bote Grande

$7.50

Modelo Especial

$5.50

Modelo Negra

$5.50

Pacifico

$5.50

Victoria

$5.50

Cubeta de Cerveza

$32.00

Tecate

$5.50

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$5.50

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$8.50

Aguas Fresca

$6.50

Iced Tea

$4.95

Hot Tea

$3.95

Coffee

$3.50

Milk

$4.50

Michelada

$13.95

Chavela

$13.95

Margaritas

$9.50

House Wine Sangria

$9.50

Red Wine

$9.50

White Wine

$9.50

Agua Loca

$9.50

Mimosa

$9.50

Botella de Agua

$3.00

Jarritos

$4.50

Coca Mexicana 355

$4.95

Coca Mexicana 1/2

$5.95

Coca Lata

$2.50

Coca Dieta Lata

$2.50

Cerveza Domestica

$7.50

Cerveza Import

$7.50

Sangria Preparada

$8.50

Bohemia

$5.50

Bud Light

$5.50

Budweiser

$5.50

Corona

$5.50

Estrella

$5.50

Familia Corona

$9.95

Heineken

$5.50

Modelo Bote Grande

$7.50

Modelo Especial

$5.50

Modelo Negra

$5.50

Pacifico

$5.50

Victoria

$5.50

Cubeta de Cerveza

$25.00

Tecate

$5.50

Las Cazuelas Platters

1. One Crispy Taco

$11.95

A crispy corn hardshell taco stuffed with your choice of protein, salad mix and Monterey jack cheese served with a side of rice and beans.

2. Two Crispy Tacos

$12.95

Two crispy corn hardshell tacos stuffed with your choice of protein, salad mix and Monterey jack cheese served with a side of rice and beans.

3. One Soft Taco

3. One Soft Taco

$11.95

Soft corn taco with melted Monterey jack cheese, whole beans, with your choice of protein, and guacamole served with a side of rice and beans.

4. Two Soft Tacos

$14.95

Two soft corn tacos with melted Monterey jack cheese, whole beans, with your choice of protein, and guacamole served with a side of rice and beans.

5. One Tostada de Queso

$11.95

Guacamole, Sour Cream, Cheese, Lettuce mix and Beans layered on a crispy Corn Tortilla served with a side of Rice and Beans.

6. Two Tostadas de Queso

$13.95

Guacamole, Sour Cream, Cheese, Lettuce mix and Beans layered on a crispy Corn Tortilla served with a side of Rice and Beans.

7. One Tostada de Carne

$12.95

Guacamole, Sour Cream, Cheese, Tomato, Onions, Lettuce mix, and Beans layered on a crispy Corn Tortilla served with a side of Rice and Beans.

8. Two Tostadas de Carne

$14.95

Guacamole, Sour Cream, Cheese, Tomato, Onions, Lettuce mix and Beans layered on a crispy Corn Tortilla served with a side of Rice and Beans.

9. One Tamale

$11.95

10. Two Tamales

$14.95

11. One Enchilada

$11.95

12. Two Enchiladas

$15.95

15. One Sope

$13.95

16. Two Sopes

$17.95

17. Three Flautas

$12.95

18. Torta

$16.95

19. Chimichanga

$16.95

12 Enchiladas Shrimp

$19.95

Speciality Plates

20. Chicken Mole

$19.95

21. Chile Relleno

$14.95

22. Two Chiles Rellenos

$18.95

23. Milanesa

$20.95

24. Pollo a la Mexicana

$17.95

25a. Chile Verde

$17.95

25b. Chile Colorado

$17.95

26. Steak Ranchero

$17.95

27. Carne Azada

$17.95

28. Barbacoa Beef

$17.95

29. Lengua en Salsa

$20.95

30. Carnitas

$17.95

31. Fajitas

$20.95

Nopales con Costilla de Puerco

$19.95

Combo Platters

32. Crispy Taco & Enchilada

$17.95

33. Chile Relleno & Tamal

$17.95

34. Enchilada & Chile Relleno

$17.95

35.Enchilada & Tamal

$17.95

Seafood

36. Camarones Rancheros

$19.95

37. Camarones Ala Diabla

$19.95

38. Camarones al mojo de ajo

$19.95

39B. Mojarra

$19.95

Filete Empanizado

$22.99

Camarones Empanizados

$22.95

Campechana de Mariscos

$22.95

Cocktel de Camaron/Shrimp Cocktail

$19.95

Tostada de Ceviche (shrimp)

$8.50

Fish Soup

$17.95

Shrimp Soup

$19.95

Caldo 7 mares

$25.95

Desayunos Breakfast

40. Huevos con Chorizo

$13.95

41. Huevos a la Mexicana

$11.95

42. Huevos Rancheros

$13.95

43. Huevos Divorciados

$13.95

43a. Huevos con Bacon

$12.95

43b. Huevos con Ham

$12.95

44. Machaca

$12.95

45. Chilaquiles

$14.95

Huevos Con Nopales

$14.95

Burritos

Regular Burrito

$11.95

Super Burrito

$12.95

Wet Burritos

$14.95

Fajita Burrito

$13.95

Vegan Burrito

$11.95

Veggie Burrito

$11.95

Beans & Cheese Burrito

$9.50

Breakfast Burrito

$10.95

Burrito Bowl

$15.95

Bean, Cheese & Rice Burrito

$10.95

Burrito Regular Chile Relleno

$13.95

Burrito Super Chile Relleno

$14.95

Burrito Regular Camaron

$13.95

Burrito Beans and Rice

$9.99

Special Burritos

$10.95

Tacos

Small Taco

$4.50

2 Shrimp Tacos

$9.95

2 Fish Tacos

$9.95

Super Taco

$5.95

Veggie Super Taco

$5.95

Tacos de Birria

$6.99

Salads

Small Salad

$7.95

House Salad

$15.95

Shrimp Salad

$17.95

Taco Salad

$17.95

A La Carta

Cazuelas choriqueso

$19.95

Chile Relleno

$8.50

Chimichanga

$10.95

Crispy Taco w/Beef

$3.95

Crispy Taco w/Chicken

$3.95

Enchilada

$7.50

Enchilada Suiza

$7.50

Flautas (4)

$10.95

Flautas (8)

$15.95

Nachos

$11.95

Quesadilla Camaron

$17.95

Quesadilla Maiz

$4.50

Quesadillas de Harina

$10.95

Quesadillas de Harina w/Meat

$13.95

Sample Platter

$36.95

Soft Taco

$3.50+

Sope

$6.95

Super Nachos

$15.95

Tamal w/Chicken

$5.75

Tamal w/Pork

$5.75

Torta Mexicana

$13.95

Tostadas

$7.50

Quesadilla Harina Chica Plato

$10.95

Soup

Menudo

$15.95

Pozole

$15.95

Chicken Soup

$15.95

Cocido

$18.95

Albondigas

$15.95

Side Orders

Small Chips

$2.50

Large Chips

$3.95

Small Beans 8oz

$4.95

Medium Beans 16oz

$6.95

Large Beans 24oz

$8.95

Small Rice 8oz

$4.95

Medium Rice 16oz

$5.95

Lg Rice

$8.95

Tortillas Flour

$1.50

Tortillas Corn

$1.50

Small Salsas

$6.95

Medium Salsas 16oz

$8.95

Lg Salsas

$12.95

SD Sour Cream

$1.50

SD Queso

$1.50

Side Guacamole

$1.50

Side Pico de Gallo

$1.50

2 Huevos

$4.00

Black Beans

$9.95

Chile's toreados

$1.50

Lg Guacamole

$9.95

Sm Guacamole

$6.95

Desserts

Cazuelas Flan

$6.95

Arroz con Leche

$6.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

55 Race St, San Jose, CA 95126

Directions

Gallery
Las Cazuelas Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Zona Rosa San Jose
orange star4.4 • 3,449
1411 The Alameda San Jose, CA 95121
View restaurantnext
TOSTADAS MIDTOWN - 1699 W. San Carlos St - San Jose, CA 95128 - (408) 217-8436 - @tostadas.midtown
orange star4.0 • 851
1699 W San Carlos St San Jose, CA 95128
View restaurantnext
Mezcal San Jose
orange star4.0 • 2,461
25 W San Fernando St San Jose, CA 95113
View restaurantnext
Olla Cocina
orange star4.3 • 1,774
17 N San Pedro Street San Jose, CA 95110
View restaurantnext
TOSTADAS DOWNTOWN - 304 E. Santa Clara St. Unit A - San Jose, CA 95113 - (669) 342-4701 - @tostadas.sj
orange star4.0 • 1,575
304 E Santa Clara St San Jose, CA 95112
View restaurantnext
Chika
orange star4.3 • 311
300 Santana Row Ste 110 San Jose, CA 95128
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Jose

Smoking Pig BBQ - San Jose
orange star4.0 • 6,871
1144 N 4th St San Jose, CA 95112
View restaurantnext
Poor House Bistro
orange star4.4 • 5,144
91 S Autumn St San Jose, CA 95110
View restaurantnext
Zona Rosa San Jose
orange star4.4 • 3,449
1411 The Alameda San Jose, CA 95121
View restaurantnext
The Farmers Union
orange star4.2 • 3,401
151 W Santa Clara St San Jose, CA 95113
View restaurantnext
Mezcal San Jose
orange star4.0 • 2,461
25 W San Fernando St San Jose, CA 95113
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000739 - San Jose Marketcenter
orange star4.6 • 2,377
695 Coleman Ave. San Jose, CA 95110
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Jose
Evergreen
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Fairgrounds
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Willow Glen
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Cambrian Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
North San Jose
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
East San Jose
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Blossom Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
West San Jose
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Santa Teresa
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston