Las Chonitas 3620 N Andrews Ave

PLATOS

Huevos Estrellados

$6.99

Huevos Divorciados

$8.99

Huevos a la Mexicana

$8.99

Huevos Revueltos

$6.99

Huevos con Salchicha

$8.99

Huevos Rancheros

$8.99

Huevos con Tocino

$8.99

Huevos con Chorizo

$8.99

Huevos con Jamón

$8.99

Huevos con Salsa

$8.99

Café Negro

$2.50

Café con Leche

$3.49

Pan

$2.00

Vaso De Leche

$3.50

OMELETTE

Omelette de Jamón

$8.99

Omelette de Salchicha

$8.99

Omelette de Chorizo

$8.99

Omelette de Asada

$8.99

Omelette de Pollo

$8.99

Omelette de Tocino

$8.99

Omelette Sencillo

$6.99

Omelette Al gusto

$8.99

TAMALES

Tamales verdes de pollo

$2.50

Tamales rojos de puerco

$2.50

FAJITAS

Fajita De Pollo

$14.99

Fajita De Carne

$14.99

Fajita Camaron

$16.99

Fajita Mixta

$16.99

GORDITAS

gordita asada

$3.99

gordita chorizo

$3.99

gordita chicharron

$3.99

gordita carnitas

$3.99

Gordita Al Gusto

$3.99

QUESADILLAS A LA PLANCHA

quesadilla a la plancha de pollo

$12.99

quesadilla a la plancha de hongos

$12.99

quesadilla a la plancha de rajas

$12.99

quesadilla a la plancha de asada

$12.99

quesadilla a la plancha de huitlacoche

$12.99

quesadilla a la plancha de flor de calabaza

$12.99

quesadilla a la plancha deshebrada

$12.99

quesadilla a la plancha de chicharron prensado

$13.99

quesadilla a la plancha de chicharron salsa

$12.99

quesadilla a la plancha de campechana

$12.99

quesadilla a la plancha mixta

$13.99

sincronizada

$11.99

gringa

$6.99

quesadilla a la plancha de picadillo

$12.99

Quesadilla Ala Plancha Al Gusto

$12.99

QUESADILLA FRITAS

quesadilla frita asada

$3.99

quesadilla frita de pollo

$3.99

quesadilla frita de hongos

$3.99

quesadilla frita de rajas

$3.99

quesadilla frita de huitlacoche

$3.99

quesadilla frita de flor de calabaza

$3.99

quesadilla frita de deshebrada

$3.99

quesadilla frita de chicharron prensado

$3.99

quesadilla frita de chicharron salsa roja

$3.99

quesadilla frita de chicharron salsa verde

quesadilla frita de campechana

$3.99

quesadilla frita de picadillo

$3.99

Quesadilla Frita De Queso

$3.99

Quesadilla Frita Al Gusto

$3.99

TORTAS

torta de asada

$12.99

torta de pollo

$12.99

torta de milanesa

$12.99

torta de pollo empanizado

$12.99

torta de jamón

$11.99

torta de salchicha

$11.99

torta de pierna de puerco

$11.99

torta de huevo

$11.99

torta hawaiana

$12.99

torta cubana

$13.99

torta norteña

$13.99

torta del chavo

$11.99

torta a la mexicana

$13.99

torta de huevo con chorizo

$12.99

Torta Al Gusto

$12.99

ENCHILADAS

enchiladas verdes

$12.99

enchiladas rojas

$12.99

entomatadas

$12.99

enfrijoladas

$12.99

ENMOLADAS

enmoladas mole verde

$13.99

enmoladas mole rojo

$13.99

TLACOYOS

tlacoyo sencillo

$6.99

tlacoyo de asada

$7.99

Tlacoyo de pollo

$7.99

Tlacoyo Al Gusto

$7.99

COMIDA A LA CARTA

carne asada

$12.99

bistec a la mexicana

$12.99

bistec empanizado

$12.99

pollo empanizado

$12.99

carne a la tampiquena

$14.99

pechuga rellena

$12.99

cecina

$13.99

chiles rellenos

$14.99

chuleta de puerco encebollada

$12.99

mole verde

$13.99

mole rojo

$13.99

alambre

$14.99

molcajete

$29.99

pollo asado

$12.99

pollo a la mexicana

$12.99

costillas salsa

$10.99

TOSTADAS

tostada de pollo

$3.99

tostada sencilla

$3.50

tostada de asada

$3.99

tostada de camarón

$5.50

tostada de chorizo

$3.99

tostada al gusto

$4.99

SOPES

sope de pollo

$3.50

sope de asada

$3.50

sope de chorizo

$3.50

sope sencillo

$3.50

Sope Al Gusto

$3.99

BURRITOS

burrito de asada

$10.99

burrito de chorizo

$10.99

burrito de pollo

$10.99

burrito de pastor

$10.99

burrito de carnitas

$10.99

burrito al gusto

$11.99

burrito de camarón

$12.99

HUARACHES

huarache de pollo

$12.99

huarache de asada

$13.99

huarache sencillo

$11.99

huarache al gusto

$13.99

huarache de nopales

$12.99

MARISCOS

mojarras

$21.99

filete asado

$14.99

filete empanizado

$14.99

coctel de camarón

$14.99

camarones asados

$14.99

camarones empanizados

$14.99

camarones a la mexicana

$14.99

camarones a la diabla

$14.99

camarones al mojo de ajo

$14.99

BOTANAS

jalapeños empanizados

$7.99

alitas

$7.99

mar y tierra

$26.99

CHILAQUILES

chilaquiles verdes

$12.99

chilaquiles rojos

$12.99

ENSALADA

ensalada atun

$7.99

ensalada asada

$8.99

ensalada de pollo

$8.99

ensalada de nopales

$7.99

TACOS

taco de asada

$2.99

taco de pollo

$2.99

taco de pastor

$2.99

taco de chorizo

$2.99

taco campechano

$2.99

taco de carnitas

$2.99

taco de cueritos

$2.99

taco de barbacoa

$3.99

taco de cabeza

$3.99

taco de tripa

$3.99

taco de lengua

$3.99

taco de nopal

$3.99

taco de chicharron verde

$2.99

taco de chicharrón rojo

$2.99

taco de pescado

$9.99

taco de camarón

$9.99

Tacos A Mano

$3.99

TACOS DORADOS

taco dorados de pollo

$12.99

taco dorados de asada

$12.99

tacos dorados mixtos

$13.99

SIDE

guacamole

$6.99

papas fritas

$3.99

Side arroz

$2.99

Side frijoles

$2.99

sopa de tortilla

$5.99

Pico De Gallo

$2.79

POSTRES

flan

$3.99

3 leches

$3.99

MOLE

Mole Rojo

$13.99

Mole Verde

$13.99

Niños

hot dog de niños

$3.99

quesadilla de pollo de niños

$4.99

quesadilla de quedo de niños

$3.99

chicken nuggets de niños

$3.99

deditos de queso de niños

$3.99

Agua Niño

$2.99

SABADO Y DOMINGO

pozole

$11.99

menudo

$11.99

caldo de res

$11.99

caldo de pollo

$10.99

consome de borrego

$13.99

caldo de camarón

$14.99

ESPECIAL DEL DIA

PLATO ESPECIAL DEL DIA

$10.00

Fiesta

$120.00

Fiesta 2

$205.00

Libra De Carne

$19.99

Media Libra De Carne

$9.99

TIENDA

Sabritas Grandes

$4.00

Sabritas Pequeñas

$2.50

Frozen

$3.50

Bolis

$2.50

Galletas

$1.50

Chicharrón

$3.00

Cacahuates

$3.50

Paquete De Tortillas

$4.00

Sabritones

$5.00

EXTRAS

Chips

$1.50

Un Huevo

$1.50

Dos Huevos

$2.50

Chile Toreado

$0.90

Elote

$5.00

Libra Salsa Verde

$5.99

Libra Salsa Roja

$5.99

Libra De Chips

$5.99

Extra 1

$1.00

Extra 1.5

$1.50

Extra 2

$2.00

Extra 3

$3.00

Orden De Tortillas

$1.59

Tortillas A Mano

$2.99

Limones

$1.50

Limon

$1.00

Cebollines

$2.99

Extra Bistec Res

$3.50

Extra De Pollo

$3.50

Media Libra De Salsa

$3.99

Extra Queso Fresco

$1.59

Extra Crema

$1.59

Extra Nopales

$3.00

Jarritos

Fruit Punch

$3.50

Jarritos Guayaba

$3.50

Jarritos Limón

$3.50

Jarritos Mandarina

$3.50

Jarritos Piña

$3.50

Jarritos Tamarindo

$3.50

Mineragua

$3.50

Sidral

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Sangría

$3.50

Squirt

$3.50

Fanta

$3.50

Soda Familiar

$4.99

Pepsi Grande

$3.99

Mirinda Grande

$3.99

Mirinda Regular

$3.50

Tiky

$3.79

Perrier

$3.50

Malta

$3.50

Jarrito Toronja

$3.50

Boing

Boing Mango

$3.50

Boing Guayaba

$3.50

Boing Durazno

$3.50

Artesano

$3.50

Jumex

Jumex Durazno

$2.50

Jumex Mango

$2.50

Jumex Manzana

$2.50

Brisk

$2.50

Snapple Manzana

$3.50

Snapple Mango

$3.50

Snapple Kiwi

$3.50

Coca Cola

Coca Regular

$3.79

Coca Grande

$3.99

Coca Plástico

$3.79

Diet Coke Plastico

$3.79

Aguas Frescas

Botella de Agua

$2.00

Agua de Horchata Grande

$6.99

Agua de Jamaica Grande

$5.99

Agua de Tamarindo Grande

$5.99

Limonada Grande

$5.99

Agua Jamaica

$3.79

Agua Tamarindo

$3.79

Agua Horchata

$4.00

Limonada

$3.79

SODAS DE LATA

Coca de Lata

$2.19

Coca de Dieta Lata

$2.19

Sprite de Lata

$2.19

Pepsi de Lata

$2.19

V8 de Lata

$2.19

Minute de Naranja

$2.99

Minute de Manzana

$2.99

Jugo De Guayaba

$2.99

Agua De Coco

$2.99

Monster

$3.50

Red Bull

$3.50

CERVEZAS

Corona

$4.50

Modelo

$4.50

Modelo Negra

$4.50

Modelo de Lata

$4.50

Corona Negra

$4.50

Corona Light

$4.50

Pacífico

$4.50

Miller Light

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Victoria

$4.50

XX Lager

$4.50

XX Amber

$4.50

Tecate

$4.50

Heineken

$4.50

Coronita

$3.50

Cubetazo Modelo Lata

$24.99

Cubetazo Corona

$24.99

Cubetazo Modelo

$24.99

Cubetazo Mix

$24.99

Cubetazo Canelo

$35.99

Cubetazo Heineken

$24.99

CAGUAMA

Caguama Modelo

$9.99

Caguama Corona

$9.99

Caguama Victoria

$9.99

Corona 24oz

$7.00

Caguama Canelo

$10.99

MICHELADAS

Michelada

$9.99

Vaso de Michelada

$3.99

Banderilla

$1.00

TRAGOS

Margarita

$7.99

Shot de Tequila

$5.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3620 N Andrews Ave, oakland Park, FL 33309

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

