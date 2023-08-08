APPETIZERS

B/S Quesadillas..

$11.95+

Server whit pico de gallons, sour cream, and guacamole

Chicken Quesadillas

$9.95

Served whit pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream

Guacamole

$6.99+

Avocado, tomate, onion, lime, and cilantro Server whit chips

Nachos "LAS DILIGENCIAS"

$12.95

Chicken, beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños

Queso Fundido

$8.95

Melted jack cheese with chorizo

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.95

SIDES

Arroz

$3.75

Frijoles charros

$3.25

Pico de gallo

$1.99

Chiles toreados (3)

$1.50

Cebollas asadas

$2.75

Nopales

$3.75

Papas fritas

$2.50

Queso

$3.50

Feta cheese, jack cheese Chile with cheese cotija

DESAYUNOS

Chilaquiles

$9.95

A Mexican dish consisting of strips or pieces of corn tortillas that are fried, sauteed with green or red salsa, and tipped with cheese, crema, and onion

Hot cake (2)

$7.95

A thin, flat, usually round cacke that is fried on not side

Huevos a la Mexicana

$6.95

It is a simple mixture of sauteed onions, jalapeños, and tomatoes scrambled with fresh eggs. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

Tacos

$2.25+

Breakfast tacos with your choice of meat scrambled with eggs.

Mexican Omelet

$9.95

Chorizo, onion, Serrano cilantro, jack cheese. Toped with avocado

American Omelet

$9.95

Ham, mushrooms, spinach, bell peppers, jack cheese

Huevo con Machacado

$6.95

Eggs with shredded dried beef

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.95

Eggs, ham, cheese, on a croissant bread served with fresh fruit

Healthy Sandwich

$9.95

Eggs, lettuce, tomato, spinach's, cheese on a wheat bread servedw with fresh fruit

Huevos Revueltos con Jamon

$6.95

Huevos Estrellados

$6.95

Over easy eggs server with rice and beans

MENU FIN DE SEMANA

All Served with rice, frijoles charros, Chiles toreados, cebolla asada, nopalitos and tortillas.

Barbacoa

$12.95+

Juicy Mexican meat with a so texture

Pozole

$12.95+

Traditional Mexican stew with meat with a heavenly aroma

Menudo

$12.95+

Traditional Mexican soup, made with beef meat in a savory broth

Cabrito a la Leña

POSTRES

Pastel de Zanahoria Casero

$8.95

A sweet and moist spice cacke, full of cut Carrot's and toasted nuts, and covered in cream cheese icing.

Flan

$7.95

A creamy custard dessert made with milk, eggs, sugar, occasionally flavored with vanilla , and topped with caramel sauce

Chocolate cake

$9.95

3 layer chocolate cake

Sopapilla

$7.95

PARRILLADAS A LA LEÑA

Pollo Entero

$23.95

Whole smoked roasted chicken

Parrillada mixto

$14.99+

1 Lb Chicken and beef Smoked cooked

Shrimp Parrillada

$39.99

1Lb grilled shrimp

1/2 Pollo

$13.75

Half smoked Roasted Chicken

Trio Parrillada

$15.99+

1Lb Chicken, Beef, and shrimp

Ribs a la Leña

$20.95

Smoked ribs to perfection!

TEX MEX CLASICOS

Tacos 3

Choice of beef or chicken tacos. Lettuce, tomatoes, jack cheese, Served with a side of rice and beans

Chicken Flautas (4)

$13.95

Fried rolled tortillas chicken stuffed with jack cheese with a side lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, Served with beans and rice

Enchiladas Suizas (3)

$13.95

Corn tortillas filed with shredded chicken bathed in a creamy poblano green sauce and covered with cheese. Served with rice and beans

Enchiladas en Mole (3)

$14.95

Shredded chicken and cheese inside corn tortillas, smothered in a mole sauce. Topped with cheese. Served with rice and beans

Tostadas "LAS DILIGENCIAS" (2)

$13.95

A crispy fried tortilla, with spread refried beans, chicken and topped with lettuce tomatoes, cream mexicana and cotija cheese

Tostadas de Tinga de Pollo

$13.95

Shredded chicken in a sauce made from tomatoes, chipotle chili's in adobo, sliced onions, Mexican cream and cotija cheese

Entomatadas

$12.95

A folded fried corn tortilla then bathed in a tomato sauce with a cheese on top

Mole de Pollo

$15.95

A classic sauce for chicken, made a rich reddish color by several wonderful mild Chile's mixed with melted Mexican chocolate. Served with rice and beans

Carne Asada

$14.95

Grilled meat with a side of tortillas. Served with rice and beans

Carne Encebollada

$15.95

Grilled meat topped with sauteed onions, served with rice and beans

Bistec Ranchero

$14.95

Tender beef and roasted poblano and tomato pepper stewed in a thick, rich tomato sauce. Serve with rice, beans and tortillas

Camarones a la Diabla

$14.95

Shrimp cooked in guajillo and Chile de arbol peppers served with ricez. Spicy! Served with charro beans.

Camarones en Chipotle

$14.95

Shrimp smothered in a traditional Mexican chipotle sauce served with rice and beans

Caldo B/ Ck

A flavourful beef or chicken broth filed with vegetables Served with rice and tortillas

Tacos 1

Tacos with your choice of pastor, lengua, trips or asada Topped with cilantro and onions

KIDS MENU

Hamburguesa

$7.50

Cheese Pizza

$6.50

Cheese quesadilla

$6.50

Served with beans and rice

Chicken Nuggets

$6.50

Served with French fries

BAR MENU

Wings

Buffalo sauce Flavor Served with French Fries

Taco

$2.50

Your choice of Pastor, Fajita, chicken topped with cilantro and onions

Ceviche tostadas

$3.95

Fish and Shrimp marinated in a lemon or lime juice on a crunchy tostada Topped with avocado

Nachos

$10.95

Made with your choice of beef or chicken Served with pico de gallo, sour cream and jalapeños

Hamburguesa Mexicana

$11.95

Hamburger with bacon, beans, chorizo ,jalapeños and melted cheese

Chips con CCQ y salsa

$9.95

BEBIDAS

Soda Mexicana

$2.50

Cafe

$2.25

Aguas Frescas

$3.50

Jugo de Naranja

$3.75

Tea

$3.25

Expresso

$3.50

Frappuccino

$4.95

Cappuccino

$4.95

Especial Agua Fresca

$3.50

Weekends Only

CERVEZA

Mexicana o Domestica

Micheladas

Mexican drink made with beer, lime juice, assorted sauces, spices, and chili peppers.

Party Beer Bucket

MARGARITAS

Margarita Casera

$10.95

Our Special House Margarita

Fresa

$9.95

Strawberry Margarita

Coronita Rita

$11.95

Corona Margarita

Mangonadas

$10.95

Mango Margarita with Chamoy

Sangria on the Rocks

$10.95

COCTEL MARGARITAS

Cantarito

$12.95

Tequila, orange juice, salt, and grapefruit soda

Las DILIGENCIAS Margarita

$14.95

Our House special Margarita

House Top Shelf Margarita Camarena Silver Tequila

$10.95

Tequila Shot

$13.00

Pepino Margarita

$11.95

Sandia Margarita

$11.95

Piña Margarita

$11.95

SALADS

CH/B Salads

$13.95+