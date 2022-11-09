Las Fajitas Springdale 5266 N Thompson St

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Appetizer

Cheese Dip

$6.25+

Bean Dip

$6.25+

Choriqueso

$7.25+

Street Corn Dip

$7.25+

Spinach-Cheese Dip

$7.25+

Loaded Queso

$7.25+

Delicious Cheese Dip with our seasoned ground beef and fresh pico de Gallo

Guacamole

$6.25+

Guacamole Live

$10.99

Nachos Supremos

$9.99

Ground beef, Shredded chicken and beans, topped with cheese.

Nachos Fajita

$10.99

Strips of beef, chicken or mix, topped with cheese

Sample Platter

$14.99

Our little bit of everything platter includes: Cheese Quesadilla, fried taquitos, flautas, chille relleno, and guacamole salad

Salsa And Chips

$1.99+

Salad

Fajita Taco Salad

$10.75

A Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with tender strips of beef or chicken and cheese sauce, Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato and shredded cheese

Taco Salad

$10.25

A Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with ground beef or shredded chicken and cheese sauce. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato and shredded cheese

Grilled Salad

$10.25

Served on a bed of fresh greens, with tomatoes, green onions and bell peppers

Southwest Salad

$10.99

Bed of fresh greens, grilled chicken breast slices, avocado slices, tomatoes, red onions, and cheese. Served with chipotle ranch dressing.

Vegetarian Combos

Veggie A

$9.99

Chalupa, Cheese Enchilada topped with cheese sauce , Served with rice and your choice of refried or black beans

Veggie B

$9.99

Two Bean Burritos topped with cheese sauce

Veggie C

$9.99

Bean Burrito, Cheese Enchilada topped with cheese sauce, and bean tostada

Veggie D

$9.99

Grilled diced vegtables with rice

Veggie E

$9.99

Two Cheese Quesadillas, served with rice and your choice of refried beans or charro Beans

Veggie F

$11.50

Vegetarian Fajitas served with a side of Rice and Beans, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Tomatoes, and Guacamole.

Veggie G

$9.99

Two Spinach Enchiladas, served with rice and your choice of Refried or black beans.

Veggie H

$9.99

Two Corn or Flour tortillas filled with grilled diced vegetables or veggie chorizo. Served with Guacamole Salad.

Veggie I

$9.99

Two Crispy Tacos filled with meatless crumbles and topped with lettuce and cheese. Served with a guacamole salad

A la Carte

Taco

$2.99

Crispy Flour shell or Soft Tortilla filled with seasoned Beef or chicken topped with Lettuce and cheese

Fajita Taco

$2.99

Burrito

$4.99

Flour torilla filled with your choice of protien topped with our house Burrito Salsa

Tamale

$3.50

Tamale filled with your choice of : Beef, Chicken, or cheese

Tostada

$4.25

A crispy tortilla topped with seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, and a dollap of Sour cream

Chalupa

$4.25

A crispy tortilla topped with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and a scoop of guacamole

Enchilada

$2.99

Quesadilla

$4.99

Charro Beans

$3.75

Black Beans

$3.00

Macaroni and Cheese

$4.99

Refried beans

$3.00

Chile Relleno

$5.25

A roasted poblano pepper stuffed with cheese , coated in a airy egg batter and fried till until golden brown.

Mexican Rice

$3.00

White Rice

$3.00

Tortilla Soup

$6.99

Side Sour Cream

$0.99

Side of Guacamole

$1.99

Side Pico De Gallo

$0.99

Order of Fries

$3.25

Side Cilantro

$0.99

Side Onion

$0.99

TOREADO

$1.25

TOREADOS/CEBOLLA

$2.50

Chimi A la Carte

$7.99

Solo Taco Asada

$3.50

Fajita Setup

$6.99

Solo Fish Taco

$3.99

RICE N BEANS

$5.50

SIDE CHZ SAUCE

$0.99

SIDE FAJITA MEAT CKN

$7.99

SIDE FAJITA MEAT BEEF

$8.99

SIDE CARNITAS

$7.99

SIDE FAJITA VEGGIES

$1.74

SIDE TORTILLAS

$0.99

SIDE 10 SHRIMP

$9.00

SIDE 6 SHRIMP

$5.00

Side Shredded Chz

$1.50

Side of Jalapenos

$1.00

Avocado Slices

$2.99

Side Shrimp Taco

$3.99

Childs Plates

Kids Taco

$7.25

Taco, Rice and Beans

Kids Enchilada

$7.25

Enchilada, Rice and Beans

Kids Burrito

$7.25

Burrito, Rice and Beans

Kids Tamale

$7.25

Tamale, Rice and Beans

Kids Burger

$7.25

Burger with Fries

Kids Corn Dog

$7.25

Corn Dog and Fries

Kids Quesadilla

$7.25

Quesadilla, Rice and Beans

Kids Macaroni and Cheese

$7.25

Macaronia and cheese with Fries

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$7.25

Nuggets with Fries

Kids Little Steven

$7.99

Bed of mexican rice topped with Grilled Chicken and Cheese Sauce

Create your Combo

Choose 2

$8.99

Choose 3

$11.99

Choose 4

$14.99

Specialties

Chimichanga

$12.25

Flour Tortilla filled with your choice of chopped beef or shredded chicken, then dep fried and covered with our delicious cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, and Guacamole

Monster Chimichanga

$15.99

Flour Tortilla filled with your choice of chopped beef or shredded chicken, then dep fried and covered with our delicious cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, and Guacamole

Burrito California

$14.99

12-inch Grilled flour tortilla filled with steak or chicken, rice, beans, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, and guacamole, Topped with cheese sauce

Fajita Quesadilla

$12.99

A large flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese, sliced steak or chicken. Served with guacamole, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Enchiladas Supremas

$12.99

Four enchiladas, one beef, one chicken, one cheese, and one bean, topped with enchilada sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

Chipotle Chicken and Shrimp

$16.99

Shrimp and chicken cooked with our delicious chipotle sauce, served on a bed of mexican rice and topped with our delicious cheese sauce.

Fajita Tacos

$11.50

Two Soft flour tortillas filled with grilled chicken or beef, onions, bell pepper,and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas Maya

$15.25

Three cheese enchiladas, topped with chopped steak with our ranchero sauce and just a drizzle of cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Fajita Burrito

$13.50

A large flour tortilla filled with sliced steak or chicken, grilled onions, topped with our cheese sauce, lettuce and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans.

House Burrito

$11.99

A large flour tortilla filled with seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped with red sauce, lettuce, cheese,tomatoes and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

Flautas

$11.99

Four corn or flour tortillas filled with beef or chicken, rolled and deep fried. Served with guacamole salad and sour cream

Chile Relleno

$9.25

A roasted poblano pepper stuffed with cheese. Coated with an airy egg batter and fried until golden brown. Served with rice and beans.

Manny Special

$14.99

Three corn tortillas covered with melted cheese and topped with our steak, cilantro and onions. Served with refried beans and a side of our homemade cheese dip

Quesadilla Rellena

$10.99

A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese, chopped beef or shredded chicken. Served with guacamole salad and sour cream

Enchiladas Suizas

$12.99

Three chicken enchiladas covered with green sauce and topped with jack cheese. Served with refried beans and salad.

Skinny Tacos

$14.99

Carne Asada lettuce wraps, topped with cilantro, raw diced onions. Served with black beans and white rice.

Steven Special

$11.50

Grilled Chicken served on a bed of our homemade mexican rice and topped off with our delicious cheese sauce.

Torta de la Calle

$13.99

A large mexican style sandwich filled with our homemade refried beans, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onions, cheese, mayo and with your choice of protien. Served with french fries.

Enchiladas Mexicanas

$12.99

One chicken enchilada covered with enchilada sauce, one cheese enchilada covered with cheese sauce, and one beef enchilada covered in green sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas Chilangas

$12.99

Four Chicken enchiladas, covered with green sauce, topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and queso fresco

Chilaquiles Mexicanos

$10.50

Steven Trio

$16.99

Chicken

Enchiladas Chilangas

$12.99

Milanesa

$14.99

Juicy, breaded fried chicken breast or thin steak. Served with rice, beans, and guacamole salad.

Pollo Cancun

$15.25

Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled onions, tomatoes and mushrooms. Coated with cheese sauce and served with rice and beans.

Chilaquiles Mexicanos

$10.50

Corn tortillas cooked with chicken and with your choice of our ranchero sauce or salsa verde, topped with cheese. Served with rice and guacamole salad.

Pollo Loco

$14.99

Chicken breast grilled with our delicious homemade marinade. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas.

Choripollo

$15.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo and queso blanco. Served with white rice, refried beans, tortillas and guacamole.

Family Steven Special

$32.00+

Steven Special

$11.50

Grilled Chicken served on a bed of our homemade mexican rice and topped off with our delicious cheese sauce.

Beef

Chile Colorado

$12.25

Beef chunks cooked in red chili sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

Cheese and Steak Burrito

$13.99

Large flour tortilla stuffed with chopped steak and cheese, topped with our delicious white cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.

T-Bone Steak

$18.99

Served with rice and beans and tortillas.

Steak and Shrimp

$21.00

10oz T-Bone steak cooked to your desired temperature then topped with Grilled Shrimp. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Carne Asada

$14.99

A Mexican classic! A tender, seasoned slice of flap steak. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes and jalapenos.

Tacos Monterrey

$13.50

Three flour tortillas topped with chopped steak. Served with beans and pico de gallo.

Tacos Tradicioinal

$13.99

Mexico City Style Street Tacos. Four tacos with your choice of protein, topped with cilantro and onion.

Seafood

Ceviche

$13.99

Chopped shrimp, onions, tomatoes, jalapeno, cilantro, and lime juice. Served with saltine crackers

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.95

Shrimp, tomato juice, pico de gallo, lime juice, topped with avocado slices. Served with saltine crackers

Spicy Fish Tacos

$13.99

Three Tortillas filled with your choice of grilled or breaded tilapia. Then topped with cabbage, diced tomato and chipotle tartar sauce, served with white rice and charro beans.

Enchiladas Mariscos

$15.99

Three flour enchiladas stuffed with shrimp, crab meat and scallops, topped with cheese sauce. Served with guacamole salad.

Camarones a la Diabla

$14.99

Shrimp grilled in our HOT daiabla sauce. Served with mexican rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$14.99

Shrimp Grilled with minced garlic. Served with mexican rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas

Camarones a La Mexicana

$14.99

Shrimp Grilled with onions, bell pepper, and tomatoes. Served with mexican rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas

Camarones al Chipotle

$14.99

Shrimp Grilled with delicious chipotle sauce. Served with mexican rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas.

Pork

Carnitas Dinner

$14.99

Pork tips cooked for hours in our homemade marinade. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas

Razorback Burrito

$13.99

A flour tortilla stuffed with pork and cooked with tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers. Topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and guacamole. Served with rice and beans.

Carnitas al Limon

$13.99

Shredded pork grilled with tomatillo sauce, cilantro, onion, and lime sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Pork Tacos

$13.99

Three shredded pork tacos, topped with onions and cilantro. Served with white rice or refried beans.

Hog Enchiladas

$13.99

Three cheese enchiladas topped with pork, grilled onions, bell pepper, tomatoes and enchilada sauce. Served with rice and beans or guacamole salad

Chile Verde

$12.99

Chunks of pork cooked in our salsa verde. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Diego Special

$13.99

Fresh homemade guacamole topped with carnitas(tender pork tips) and pico de gallo. Served with tortillas.

Fajitas

Fajitas

$13.99+

Your Choice of meat cooked with grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and our delicious ranchero sauce.

Double Fajitas

$25.99+

Your Choice of meat cooked with grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and our delicious ranchero sauce.

Shrimp Fajitas

$16.99+

Shrimp Grilled with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and our ranchero sauce.

Fajitas Jalisco

$16.99+

Strips of beef, chicken and shrimp grilled with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and our ranchero sauce.

Tex-Mex Fajitas

$16.99+

Grilled strips of flap meat or chicken or mix served on top of grilled onions and bell peppers.

Fajita Especial

$17.99+

Strips of beef, chicken, shrimp and choriszo grilled with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and our ranchero sauce.

Seafood Fajitas

$17.99+

Shrimp, Scallops, and imitation crab grilled with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and our ranchero sauce.

Cazuelada

$28.99

Grilled shrimp , carne asada, chicken and chorizo on top of grilled onions and bell peppers, served with two setups and charro beans. this is a dish that can serve two!

Cheese Poblano Fajitas

$16.99+

Poblano Pepper slices grilled with one of the following choices, topped with shredded cheese:

Double Cheese Poblano Fajitas

$27.99+

Poblano Pepper slices grilled with one of the following choices, topped with shredded cheese:

Molcajete

$27.00

Grilled fajita steak, fajitas chicken, shrimp, chorizo, nopal(cactus), queso fresco, onions, chile toreado(grilled jalapeno pepper), and green salsa. Accompanied with Rice and beans

Desserts

Flan

$4.50

Fried Ice Cream

$5.99

Sopapillas

$3.99

Sopapillas With Ice Cream

$5.00

Classicos

Classico #1

$7.99

Bean Burito, Enchilada, and Taco

Classico #2

$7.99

Two Tacos and one Bean Burrito

Classico #3

$7.99

Bean Burrito and two Enchiladas

Classico #4

$7.99

Cheese Quesadilla, Enchilada and rice

Classico #5

$7.99

Cheese Quesadilla and two tacos

Classico #6

$7.99

Chesse Quesadilla and two enchiladas

Classico #7

$9.99

Two taco and two Enchiladas

Classico #8

$9.99

Lunch Nachos Deluxe

Classico #9

$9.99

Three tacos, rice and beans

Classico #10

$9.99

Three Enchiladas, Rice and Beans

Classico #11

$9.99

Chicken Quesadilla, Rice and Beans

Lunch Fajitas

House Fajitas

$11.99

Tender strips of seasoned chicken or beef grilled with onioins, bell peppers, tomatoes and our special ranchero sauce.

Razorback Fajitas

$11.99

Shredded pork grilled with onions, bell pepper.

Cheese Poblano Fajitas

$11.99

Tender strips of seasoned chicken or beef grilled with poblano peppers. topped with shredded cheese.

Lunch Menu

Fajita Tacos

$10.25

Two soft flour or corn tortillas filled with grilled chicken or beef, onions, bell peppers, tomaotoes and our ranchero sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Chimichanga

$10.99

A flour tortilla filled with your choice of Chopped beef or shredded chicken deep fried and topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice,beans,lettuce,sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.

Taco Salad

$9.99

A crisp flour tortilla bowl filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese and tomato

Fish Tacos

$10.99

Three flour tortillas filled with breaded tilapia, cabbage, diced tomato and chipotle tartar sauce, served with white rice and charro beans

Mely's Special

$8.99

Two Spinach enchiladas covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Special Lunch #1

$9.25

One chile relleno, one taco, refried beans or guacamole salad.

Special Lunch #2

$8.50

One Chicken Burrito. Served with rice and beans.

Go-Hogs Enchilada

$10.99

Three cheese enchiladas topped with pork. Cooked with onions bell pepper and tomaoes and enchilada sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Speedy Gonzolez

$7.99

One Taco, one enchilada, and your choice of rice or bean.

Tacos Razorback

$10.99

Three warm flour tortillas or corn tortillas filled with carnitas, topped with cilantro and raw diced onions. Served with rice

Fajita Taco Salad

$10.25

A crisp flour tortilla bowl filled with tender strips of beef or chicken, cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese and tomato.

Steven Special

$10.25

Grilled slices of chicken served on a bed of mexican rice then topped withh cheese sauce.

Nachos Fajita

$10.25

Nacho chips topped with tender strips of chicken or beef and cheese.

House Burrito

$10.25

A large flour tortilla filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with red sauce, lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese and tomato.

Burrito Alfredo

$12.99

Large flour tortilla filled with strips of chicken or beef, rice, beans, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese topped with cheese sauce.

Cheese and Steak Burrito

$10.99

Flour tortilla filled with grilled steak and shredded cheese, topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Flautas Plate

$10.75

Two Flour or Corn tortillas filled with your choice of chopped beef or shredded chicken then deep fried. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Chille Relleno

$8.99

A roasted poblano pepper stuffed with cheese, coated with an airy egg batter and fried until golden brown. Served with rice and beans.

Huevos Rancheros

$8.25

Three fried eggs topped with our ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

Huevos con Chorizo

$8.75

3 Scrambled eggs cooked with chorizo (mexican sausage). Served with rice and beans.

Make your own

$7.99

Chose one, Served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas Chilangas

$10.99

Four Chicken enchiladas topped with green sauce, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and queso fresco.

Tortilla Soup

$6.99

Pollo Loco Lunch

$9.99

Lunch Chilaquiles

$10.50

Beverages

Soft Drink

$2.99

Mexican Bottle Soda

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Milk

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.99

Aguas Frescas

$3.99

Virgin Margarita

$4.00

Kids Drink

$1.75

Virgin Michelada

$8.99

Agua Preparada

$8.99

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5266 N Thompson St, Springdale, AR 72764

Directions

Gallery
