- Home
- /
- Springdale
- /
- Las Fajitas Springdale - 5266 N Thompson St
Las Fajitas Springdale 5266 N Thompson St
No reviews yet
5266 N Thompson St
Springdale, AR 72764
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizer
Cheese Dip
Bean Dip
Choriqueso
Street Corn Dip
Spinach-Cheese Dip
Loaded Queso
Delicious Cheese Dip with our seasoned ground beef and fresh pico de Gallo
Guacamole
Guacamole Live
Nachos Supremos
Ground beef, Shredded chicken and beans, topped with cheese.
Nachos Fajita
Strips of beef, chicken or mix, topped with cheese
Sample Platter
Our little bit of everything platter includes: Cheese Quesadilla, fried taquitos, flautas, chille relleno, and guacamole salad
Salsa And Chips
Salad
Fajita Taco Salad
A Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with tender strips of beef or chicken and cheese sauce, Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato and shredded cheese
Taco Salad
A Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with ground beef or shredded chicken and cheese sauce. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato and shredded cheese
Grilled Salad
Served on a bed of fresh greens, with tomatoes, green onions and bell peppers
Southwest Salad
Bed of fresh greens, grilled chicken breast slices, avocado slices, tomatoes, red onions, and cheese. Served with chipotle ranch dressing.
Vegetarian Combos
Veggie A
Chalupa, Cheese Enchilada topped with cheese sauce , Served with rice and your choice of refried or black beans
Veggie B
Two Bean Burritos topped with cheese sauce
Veggie C
Bean Burrito, Cheese Enchilada topped with cheese sauce, and bean tostada
Veggie D
Grilled diced vegtables with rice
Veggie E
Two Cheese Quesadillas, served with rice and your choice of refried beans or charro Beans
Veggie F
Vegetarian Fajitas served with a side of Rice and Beans, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Tomatoes, and Guacamole.
Veggie G
Two Spinach Enchiladas, served with rice and your choice of Refried or black beans.
Veggie H
Two Corn or Flour tortillas filled with grilled diced vegetables or veggie chorizo. Served with Guacamole Salad.
Veggie I
Two Crispy Tacos filled with meatless crumbles and topped with lettuce and cheese. Served with a guacamole salad
A la Carte
Taco
Crispy Flour shell or Soft Tortilla filled with seasoned Beef or chicken topped with Lettuce and cheese
Fajita Taco
Burrito
Flour torilla filled with your choice of protien topped with our house Burrito Salsa
Tamale
Tamale filled with your choice of : Beef, Chicken, or cheese
Tostada
A crispy tortilla topped with seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, and a dollap of Sour cream
Chalupa
A crispy tortilla topped with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and a scoop of guacamole
Enchilada
Quesadilla
Charro Beans
Black Beans
Macaroni and Cheese
Refried beans
Chile Relleno
A roasted poblano pepper stuffed with cheese , coated in a airy egg batter and fried till until golden brown.
Mexican Rice
White Rice
Tortilla Soup
Side Sour Cream
Side of Guacamole
Side Pico De Gallo
Order of Fries
Side Cilantro
Side Onion
TOREADO
TOREADOS/CEBOLLA
Chimi A la Carte
Solo Taco Asada
Fajita Setup
Solo Fish Taco
RICE N BEANS
SIDE CHZ SAUCE
SIDE FAJITA MEAT CKN
SIDE FAJITA MEAT BEEF
SIDE CARNITAS
SIDE FAJITA VEGGIES
SIDE TORTILLAS
SIDE 10 SHRIMP
SIDE 6 SHRIMP
Side Shredded Chz
Side of Jalapenos
Avocado Slices
Side Shrimp Taco
Childs Plates
Kids Taco
Taco, Rice and Beans
Kids Enchilada
Enchilada, Rice and Beans
Kids Burrito
Burrito, Rice and Beans
Kids Tamale
Tamale, Rice and Beans
Kids Burger
Burger with Fries
Kids Corn Dog
Corn Dog and Fries
Kids Quesadilla
Quesadilla, Rice and Beans
Kids Macaroni and Cheese
Macaronia and cheese with Fries
Kids Chicken Nuggets
Nuggets with Fries
Kids Little Steven
Bed of mexican rice topped with Grilled Chicken and Cheese Sauce
Specialties
Chimichanga
Flour Tortilla filled with your choice of chopped beef or shredded chicken, then dep fried and covered with our delicious cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, and Guacamole
Monster Chimichanga
Flour Tortilla filled with your choice of chopped beef or shredded chicken, then dep fried and covered with our delicious cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, and Guacamole
Burrito California
12-inch Grilled flour tortilla filled with steak or chicken, rice, beans, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, and guacamole, Topped with cheese sauce
Fajita Quesadilla
A large flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese, sliced steak or chicken. Served with guacamole, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Enchiladas Supremas
Four enchiladas, one beef, one chicken, one cheese, and one bean, topped with enchilada sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
Chipotle Chicken and Shrimp
Shrimp and chicken cooked with our delicious chipotle sauce, served on a bed of mexican rice and topped with our delicious cheese sauce.
Fajita Tacos
Two Soft flour tortillas filled with grilled chicken or beef, onions, bell pepper,and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas Maya
Three cheese enchiladas, topped with chopped steak with our ranchero sauce and just a drizzle of cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Fajita Burrito
A large flour tortilla filled with sliced steak or chicken, grilled onions, topped with our cheese sauce, lettuce and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans.
House Burrito
A large flour tortilla filled with seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped with red sauce, lettuce, cheese,tomatoes and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Flautas
Four corn or flour tortillas filled with beef or chicken, rolled and deep fried. Served with guacamole salad and sour cream
Chile Relleno
A roasted poblano pepper stuffed with cheese. Coated with an airy egg batter and fried until golden brown. Served with rice and beans.
Manny Special
Three corn tortillas covered with melted cheese and topped with our steak, cilantro and onions. Served with refried beans and a side of our homemade cheese dip
Quesadilla Rellena
A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese, chopped beef or shredded chicken. Served with guacamole salad and sour cream
Enchiladas Suizas
Three chicken enchiladas covered with green sauce and topped with jack cheese. Served with refried beans and salad.
Skinny Tacos
Carne Asada lettuce wraps, topped with cilantro, raw diced onions. Served with black beans and white rice.
Steven Special
Grilled Chicken served on a bed of our homemade mexican rice and topped off with our delicious cheese sauce.
Torta de la Calle
A large mexican style sandwich filled with our homemade refried beans, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onions, cheese, mayo and with your choice of protien. Served with french fries.
Enchiladas Mexicanas
One chicken enchilada covered with enchilada sauce, one cheese enchilada covered with cheese sauce, and one beef enchilada covered in green sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas Chilangas
Four Chicken enchiladas, covered with green sauce, topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and queso fresco
Chilaquiles Mexicanos
Steven Trio
Chicken
Enchiladas Chilangas
Milanesa
Juicy, breaded fried chicken breast or thin steak. Served with rice, beans, and guacamole salad.
Pollo Cancun
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled onions, tomatoes and mushrooms. Coated with cheese sauce and served with rice and beans.
Chilaquiles Mexicanos
Corn tortillas cooked with chicken and with your choice of our ranchero sauce or salsa verde, topped with cheese. Served with rice and guacamole salad.
Pollo Loco
Chicken breast grilled with our delicious homemade marinade. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas.
Choripollo
Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo and queso blanco. Served with white rice, refried beans, tortillas and guacamole.
Family Steven Special
Steven Special
Grilled Chicken served on a bed of our homemade mexican rice and topped off with our delicious cheese sauce.
Beef
Chile Colorado
Beef chunks cooked in red chili sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
Cheese and Steak Burrito
Large flour tortilla stuffed with chopped steak and cheese, topped with our delicious white cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.
T-Bone Steak
Served with rice and beans and tortillas.
Steak and Shrimp
10oz T-Bone steak cooked to your desired temperature then topped with Grilled Shrimp. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Carne Asada
A Mexican classic! A tender, seasoned slice of flap steak. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes and jalapenos.
Tacos Monterrey
Three flour tortillas topped with chopped steak. Served with beans and pico de gallo.
Tacos Tradicioinal
Mexico City Style Street Tacos. Four tacos with your choice of protein, topped with cilantro and onion.
Seafood
Ceviche
Chopped shrimp, onions, tomatoes, jalapeno, cilantro, and lime juice. Served with saltine crackers
Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp, tomato juice, pico de gallo, lime juice, topped with avocado slices. Served with saltine crackers
Spicy Fish Tacos
Three Tortillas filled with your choice of grilled or breaded tilapia. Then topped with cabbage, diced tomato and chipotle tartar sauce, served with white rice and charro beans.
Enchiladas Mariscos
Three flour enchiladas stuffed with shrimp, crab meat and scallops, topped with cheese sauce. Served with guacamole salad.
Camarones a la Diabla
Shrimp grilled in our HOT daiabla sauce. Served with mexican rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Shrimp Grilled with minced garlic. Served with mexican rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas
Camarones a La Mexicana
Shrimp Grilled with onions, bell pepper, and tomatoes. Served with mexican rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas
Camarones al Chipotle
Shrimp Grilled with delicious chipotle sauce. Served with mexican rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas.
Pork
Carnitas Dinner
Pork tips cooked for hours in our homemade marinade. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas
Razorback Burrito
A flour tortilla stuffed with pork and cooked with tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers. Topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and guacamole. Served with rice and beans.
Carnitas al Limon
Shredded pork grilled with tomatillo sauce, cilantro, onion, and lime sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Pork Tacos
Three shredded pork tacos, topped with onions and cilantro. Served with white rice or refried beans.
Hog Enchiladas
Three cheese enchiladas topped with pork, grilled onions, bell pepper, tomatoes and enchilada sauce. Served with rice and beans or guacamole salad
Chile Verde
Chunks of pork cooked in our salsa verde. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Diego Special
Fresh homemade guacamole topped with carnitas(tender pork tips) and pico de gallo. Served with tortillas.
Fajitas
Fajitas
Your Choice of meat cooked with grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and our delicious ranchero sauce.
Double Fajitas
Your Choice of meat cooked with grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and our delicious ranchero sauce.
Shrimp Fajitas
Shrimp Grilled with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and our ranchero sauce.
Fajitas Jalisco
Strips of beef, chicken and shrimp grilled with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and our ranchero sauce.
Tex-Mex Fajitas
Grilled strips of flap meat or chicken or mix served on top of grilled onions and bell peppers.
Fajita Especial
Strips of beef, chicken, shrimp and choriszo grilled with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and our ranchero sauce.
Seafood Fajitas
Shrimp, Scallops, and imitation crab grilled with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and our ranchero sauce.
Cazuelada
Grilled shrimp , carne asada, chicken and chorizo on top of grilled onions and bell peppers, served with two setups and charro beans. this is a dish that can serve two!
Cheese Poblano Fajitas
Poblano Pepper slices grilled with one of the following choices, topped with shredded cheese:
Double Cheese Poblano Fajitas
Poblano Pepper slices grilled with one of the following choices, topped with shredded cheese:
Molcajete
Grilled fajita steak, fajitas chicken, shrimp, chorizo, nopal(cactus), queso fresco, onions, chile toreado(grilled jalapeno pepper), and green salsa. Accompanied with Rice and beans
Classicos
Classico #1
Bean Burito, Enchilada, and Taco
Classico #2
Two Tacos and one Bean Burrito
Classico #3
Bean Burrito and two Enchiladas
Classico #4
Cheese Quesadilla, Enchilada and rice
Classico #5
Cheese Quesadilla and two tacos
Classico #6
Chesse Quesadilla and two enchiladas
Classico #7
Two taco and two Enchiladas
Classico #8
Lunch Nachos Deluxe
Classico #9
Three tacos, rice and beans
Classico #10
Three Enchiladas, Rice and Beans
Classico #11
Chicken Quesadilla, Rice and Beans
Lunch Fajitas
House Fajitas
Tender strips of seasoned chicken or beef grilled with onioins, bell peppers, tomatoes and our special ranchero sauce.
Razorback Fajitas
Shredded pork grilled with onions, bell pepper.
Cheese Poblano Fajitas
Tender strips of seasoned chicken or beef grilled with poblano peppers. topped with shredded cheese.
Lunch Menu
Fajita Tacos
Two soft flour or corn tortillas filled with grilled chicken or beef, onions, bell peppers, tomaotoes and our ranchero sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Chimichanga
A flour tortilla filled with your choice of Chopped beef or shredded chicken deep fried and topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice,beans,lettuce,sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Taco Salad
A crisp flour tortilla bowl filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese and tomato
Fish Tacos
Three flour tortillas filled with breaded tilapia, cabbage, diced tomato and chipotle tartar sauce, served with white rice and charro beans
Mely's Special
Two Spinach enchiladas covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Special Lunch #1
One chile relleno, one taco, refried beans or guacamole salad.
Special Lunch #2
One Chicken Burrito. Served with rice and beans.
Go-Hogs Enchilada
Three cheese enchiladas topped with pork. Cooked with onions bell pepper and tomaoes and enchilada sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Speedy Gonzolez
One Taco, one enchilada, and your choice of rice or bean.
Tacos Razorback
Three warm flour tortillas or corn tortillas filled with carnitas, topped with cilantro and raw diced onions. Served with rice
Fajita Taco Salad
A crisp flour tortilla bowl filled with tender strips of beef or chicken, cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese and tomato.
Steven Special
Grilled slices of chicken served on a bed of mexican rice then topped withh cheese sauce.
Nachos Fajita
Nacho chips topped with tender strips of chicken or beef and cheese.
House Burrito
A large flour tortilla filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with red sauce, lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese and tomato.
Burrito Alfredo
Large flour tortilla filled with strips of chicken or beef, rice, beans, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese topped with cheese sauce.
Cheese and Steak Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with grilled steak and shredded cheese, topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Flautas Plate
Two Flour or Corn tortillas filled with your choice of chopped beef or shredded chicken then deep fried. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Chille Relleno
A roasted poblano pepper stuffed with cheese, coated with an airy egg batter and fried until golden brown. Served with rice and beans.
Huevos Rancheros
Three fried eggs topped with our ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
Huevos con Chorizo
3 Scrambled eggs cooked with chorizo (mexican sausage). Served with rice and beans.
Make your own
Chose one, Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas Chilangas
Four Chicken enchiladas topped with green sauce, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and queso fresco.
Tortilla Soup
Pollo Loco Lunch
Lunch Chilaquiles
Appetizer
Cheese Dip
Bean Dip
Choriqueso
Street Corn Dip
Spinach-Cheese Dip
Loaded Queso
Delicious Cheese Dip with our seasoned ground beef and fresh pico de Gallo
Guacamole
Guacamole Live
Nachos Supremos
Ground beef, Shredded chicken and beans, topped with cheese.
Nachos Fajita
Strips of beef, chicken or mix, topped with cheese
Sample Platter
Our little bit of everything platter includes: Cheese Quesadilla, fried taquitos, flautas, chille relleno, and guacamole salad
Salsa And Chips
Salads
Fajita Taco Salad
A Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with tender strips of beef or chicken and cheese sauce, Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato and shredded cheese
Taco Salad
A Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with ground beef or shredded chicken and cheese sauce. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato and shredded cheese
Grilled Salad
Served on a bed of fresh greens, with tomatoes, green onions and bell peppers
Southwest Salad
Bed of fresh greens, grilled chicken breast slices, avocado slices, tomatoes, red onions, and cheese. Served with chipotle ranch dressing.
Vegetarian Combos
Veggie A
Chalupa, Cheese Enchilada topped with cheese sauce , Served with rice and your choice of refried or black beans
Veggie B
Two Bean Burritos topped with cheese sauce
Veggie C
Bean Burrito, Cheese Enchilada topped with cheese sauce, and bean tostada
Veggie D
Grilled diced vegtables with rice
Veggie E
Two Cheese Quesadillas, served with rice and your choice of refried beans or charro Beans
Veggie F
Vegetarian Fajitas served with a side of Rice and Beans, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Tomatoes, and Guacamole.
Veggie G
Two Spinach Enchiladas, served with rice and your choice of Refried or black beans.
Veggie H
Two Corn or Flour tortillas filled with grilled diced vegetables or veggie chorizo. Served with Guacamole Salad.
Veggie I
Two Crispy Tacos filled with meatless crumbles and topped with lettuce and cheese. Served with a guacamole salad
A la Carte
Taco
Crispy Flour shell or Soft Tortilla filled with seasoned Beef or chicken topped with Lettuce and cheese
Fajita Taco
Burrito
Flour torilla filled with your choice of protien topped with our house Burrito Salsa
Tamale
Tamale filled with your choice of : Beef, Chicken, or cheese
Tostada
A crispy tortilla topped with seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, and a dollap of Sour cream
Chalupa
A crispy tortilla topped with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and a scoop of guacamole
Enchilada
Quesadilla
Charro Beans
Black Beans
Macaroni and Cheese
Refried beans
Chile Relleno
A roasted poblano pepper stuffed with cheese , coated in a airy egg batter and fried till until golden brown.
Mexican Rice
White Rice
Tortilla Soup
Side Sour Cream
Side of Guacamole
Side Pico De Gallo
Order of Fries
Side Cilantro
Side Onion
TOREADO
TOREADOS/CEBOLLA
Chimi A la Carte
Solo Taco Asada
Fajita Setup
Solo Fish Taco
RICE N BEANS
SIDE CHZ SAUCE
SIDE FAJITA MEAT CKN
SIDE FAJITA MEAT BEEF
SIDE CARNITAS
SIDE FAJITA VEGGIES
SIDE TORTILLAS
SIDE 10 SHRIMP
SIDE 6 SHRIMP
SIDE OF STEAMED VEGGIES
SIDE CHZ SAUCE
SIDE SHREDDED CHZ
Side of Jalapenos
Avocado Slices
Childs Plates
Kids Taco
Taco, Rice and Beans
Kids Enchilada
Enchilada, Rice and Beans
Kids Burrito
Burrito, Rice and Beans
Kids Tamale
Tamale, Rice and Beans
Kids Burger
Burger with Fries
Kids Corn Dog
Corn Dog and Fries
Kids Quesadilla
Quesadilla, Rice and Beans
Kids Macaroni and Cheese
Macaronia and cheese with Fries
Kids Chicken Nuggets
Nuggets with Fries
Kids Little Steven
Bed of mexican rice topped with Grilled Chicken and Cheese Sauce
Specialties
Chimichanga
Flour Tortilla filled with your choice of chopped beef or shredded chicken, then dep fried and covered with our delicious cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, and Guacamole
Monster Chimichanga
Flour Tortilla filled with your choice of chopped beef or shredded chicken, then dep fried and covered with our delicious cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, and Guacamole
Burrito California
12-inch Grilled flour tortilla filled with steak or chicken, rice, beans, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, and guacamole, Topped with cheese sauce
Fajita Quesadilla
A large flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese, sliced steak or chicken. Served with guacamole, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Enchiladas Supremas
Four enchiladas, one beef, one chicken, one cheese, and one bean, topped with enchilada sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
Chipotle Chicken and Shrimp
Shrimp and chicken cooked with our delicious chipotle sauce, served on a bed of mexican rice and topped with our delicious cheese sauce.
Fajita Tacos
Two Soft flour tortillas filled with grilled chicken or beef, onions, bell pepper,and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas Maya
Three cheese enchiladas, topped with chopped steak with our ranchero sauce and just a drizzle of cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Fajita Burrito
A large flour tortilla filled with sliced steak or chicken, grilled onions, topped with our cheese sauce, lettuce and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans.
House Burrito
A large flour tortilla filled with seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped with red sauce, lettuce, cheese,tomatoes and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Flautas
Four corn or flour tortillas filled with beef or chicken, rolled and deep fried. Served with guacamole salad and sour cream
Chile Relleno
A roasted poblano pepper stuffed with cheese. Coated with an airy egg batter and fried until golden brown. Served with rice and beans.
Manny Special
Three corn tortillas covered with melted cheese and topped with our steak, cilantro and onions. Served with refried beans and a side of our homemade cheese dip
Quesadilla Rellena
A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese, chopped beef or shredded chicken. Served with guacamole salad and sour cream
Enchiladas Suizas
Three chicken enchiladas covered with green sauce and topped with jack cheese. Served with refried beans and salad.
Skinny Tacos
Carne Asada lettuce wraps, topped with cilantro, raw diced onions. Served with black beans and white rice.
Steven Special
Grilled Chicken served on a bed of our homemade mexican rice and topped off with our delicious cheese sauce.
Torta de la Calle
A large mexican style sandwich filled with our homemade refried beans, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onions, cheese, mayo and with your choice of protien. Served with french fries.
Enchiladas Mexicanas
One chicken enchilada covered with enchilada sauce, one cheese enchilada covered with cheese sauce, and one beef enchilada covered in green sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas Chilangas
Four Chicken enchiladas, covered with green sauce, topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and queso fresco
Chicken
Milanesa
Juicy, breaded fried chicken breast or thin steak. Served with rice, beans, and guacamole salad.
Pollo Cancun
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled onions, tomatoes and mushrooms. Coated with cheese sauce and served with rice and beans.
Chilaquiles Mexicanos
Corn tortillas cooked with chicken and with your choice of our ranchero sauce or salsa verde, topped with cheese. Served with rice and guacamole salad.
Pollo Loco
Chicken breast grilled with our delicious homemade marinade. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas.
Choripollo
Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo and queso blanco. Served with white rice, refried beans, tortillas and guacamole.
Perla's Special
Pollo Fundido
Beef
Chile Colorado
Beef chunks cooked in red chili sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
Cheese and Steak Burrito
Large flour tortilla stuffed with chopped steak and cheese, topped with our delicious white cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.
T-Bone Steak
Served with rice and beans and tortillas.
Steak and Shrimp
10oz T-Bone steak cooked to your desired temperature then topped with Grilled Shrimp. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Carne Asada
A Mexican classic! A tender, seasoned slice of flap steak. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes and jalapenos.
Tacos Monterrey
Three flour tortillas topped with chopped steak. Served with beans and pico de gallo.
Tacos Tradicioinal
Mexico City Style Street Tacos. Four tacos with your choice of protein, topped with cilantro and onion.
Seafood
Ceviche
Chopped shrimp, onions, tomatoes, jalapeno, cilantro, and lime juice. Served with saltine crackers
Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp, tomato juice, pico de gallo, lime juice, topped with avocado slices. Served with saltine crackers
Spicy Fish Tacos
Three Tortillas filled with your choice of grilled or breaded tilapia. Then topped with cabbage, diced tomato and chipotle tartar sauce, served with white rice and charro beans.
Enchiladas Mariscos
Three flour enchiladas stuffed with shrimp, crab meat and scallops, topped with cheese sauce. Served with guacamole salad.
Camarones a la Diabla
Shrimp grilled in our HOT daiabla sauce. Served with mexican rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Shrimp Grilled with minced garlic. Served with mexican rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas
Camarones a La Mexicana
Shrimp Grilled with onions, bell pepper, and tomatoes. Served with mexican rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas
Camarones al Chipotle
Shrimp Grilled with delicious chipotle sauce. Served with mexican rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
5266 N Thompson St, Springdale, AR 72764