Mexican & Tex-Mex

Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen Las Fontanas Creekside

review star

No reviews yet

2031 Central Plaza Ste 103

New Braunfels, TX 78130

Order Again

Popular Items

Med CCQ
Las Fontanas Chicken Burrito
Med Mixed Fajitas

Appetizers

Med CCQ

$7.99

LARGE CCQ

$9.99

Medium Botanitas

$17.99

Large Botanitas

$19.99

Med Guacamole

$7.99

Lg Guacamole

$9.99

Beef Avocado Boms

$14.99

Chicken Avocado Bombs

$14.99

Family Appetizer

$16.99

Mango Ceviche

$17.99

Queso Flameado

$14.99

Mix Avocado Bombs

$14.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.99

Shrimp Avocado Bombs ap

$16.99

up charge 1

$1.00

up charge 2

$2.00

Fajita Up Charge

$3.00

Small Guacamole

$2.99

Small side of Guacamole

Seafood Up-charge

$4.00

Sm Bean & Cheese Nachos

$10.99

Lg Bean & Cheese Nachos

$11.99

Med Seafood Nachos

$13.99

Lg Seafood Nachos

$15.99

Sm Ground Beef Nachos

$12.99

Lg Ground Beef Nachos

$15.99

Sm Shredded Chicken Nachos

$12.99

Lg Shredded Chicken Nachos

$15.99

Sm Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$14.99

Lg Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$16.99

Sm Beef Fajita Quesadilla

$14.99

Lg Beef Fajita Quesadilla

$16.99

Sm Vegetable Quesadilla

$11.99

Lg Vegetable Quesadilla

$12.99

sm( cheeseonly) quesadilla

$10.99

lg cheese (cheese only ) quesadilla

$12.99

Soups & Salads

Medium Green Chile

$10.99

Large Green Chile

$12.99

Large Chicken Soup

$12.99

MediumTortilla Soup

$10.99

Large Tortilla Soup

$12.99

Medium Marisco Soup

$14.99

Large Marisco Soup

$17.99

Shredded Chicken Taco Salad

$13.99

Ground Beef Taco Salad

$13.99

Chicken Fajita Deluxe Salad

$18.99

Beef Fajita Deluxe Salad

$18.99

Small Salad w/ Avocado

$7.99

House Favorites

Carne Guisada

$17.99

Las Fontanas Chicken Burrito

$15.99

Las Fontanas Beef Burrito

$15.99

Carnitas

$16.99

Chicken Chalupas

$12.99

Beef Chalupas

$12.99

Akaushi Burger

$12.99

Chicken Chile Relleno

$15.99

Beef Chile Relleno

$15.99

Picadillo Chimichanga

$16.99

Chicken Chimichanga

$16.99

Chicken Flautas

$14.99

Beef Flautas

$14.99

Chicken Milanesa

$20.99

Beef Milanesa

$20.99

Beef Tacos Al Carbon

$19.99

Chicken Tacos Al Carbon

$19.99

Charro Tacos

$19.99

Chicken Stuffed Avocado

$16.99

Beef Stuffed Avocado

$16.99

Shrimp Stuffed Avocado

$18.99

Crispy Tacos

$12.99

Soft Tacos

$12.99

Tostadas( stufed) beef

$12.99

Stuffed Tostada chicken

$12.99

Tamale Special

$9.99

Specialty Fajitas

Med Chicken Fajitas

$21.99

Lg Chicken Fajitas

$41.99

Med Mixed Fajitas

$23.99

Lg Mixed Fajitas

$43.99

Med Akaushi Fajitas

$25.95

Lg Akaushi Fajitas

$45.95

Med Shrimp Fajitas

$24.95

Lg Shrimp Fajitas

$44.95

Md Veggie Fajitas

$16.99

Lg Veggie Fajitas

$30.99

Plato Amor

$54.99

10 oz beef and chicken fajitas accompanied with an 8-10 oz broiled lobster tail split for 2 topped with our creamy seafood sauce . served with pico de Gallo , guacamole rice , and charro beans and tortillas . 4 chocolate covered strawberries for desert

Fathers Day Special

$23.99

A La Parrilla

Corazon

$25.99

Beef Pedrito

$25.99

Chicken Pedrito

$25.99

Mixed Pedrito

$25.99

Baby Back Ribs

$20.99

Carne Asada

$23.99

Quail

$19.99

El Trio Special

$24.99

a quarter of a baby back ribs rack smothered with bbq sauce beef and chicken fajitas with rice and beans

Southwest Tampiquena

$23.99

10 OZ FRESH CUT AKAUSHI RIB EYE COOKED MEDIUM WELL OR YOUR CHOICE WITH A CHEESE ENCHILADA TOPPED WITH HOMEMADE BEEF GRAVY AND FRESHLY GRATED CHEESE , PICO DE GALLO, GUACAMOLE, BEAN SAND RICE

10oz Ribeye

$23.99

Chicken Specialties

Chicken Olivia

$16.99

Pollo Asado

$15.99

Chicken & Spinach

$16.99

Chicken Jalisco

$16.99

Pollo Cancun

$19.99

Chicken & Shrimp

$19.99

Pollo Fronterizo

$21.99

Seafood

Fried Shrimp Platter

$21.99

Fried Fish Platter

$21.99

Seafood Combo Platter

$23.99

Del Mar Platter

$24.99

Sizzling Shrimp Amarrados

$23.99

Fontana De Lujo

$24.95

Fish Poblano

$21.95

Fish Cancun

$19.99

Fish San Lucas

$19.99

BAHIA SHRIMP

$23.99

MOTHERS DAY SPECIAL

$16.99

Enchiladas

Cheese Enchiladas

$12.99

Chicken Enchiladas

$14.99

Beef Enchiladas

$14.99

Green Chile Enchiladas

$16.99

Enchiladas Verdes

$14.99

Veggie Enchiladas

$14.99

Spinach Enchiladas

$14.99

Seafood Enchiladas

$18.99

Enchiladas de mole

$15.99

Chicken Fajitas Enchiladas

$17.99

Beef Fajitas Enchiladas

$17.99

Chicken Enchiladas Tarascas

$17.99

Beef Enchiladas Tarascas

$17.99

Enchiladas Chipotle

$15.99

Sour Cream Enchiladas

$15.99

Street Taco Platters

Seafood St Taco

$16.99

Street Tacos

$16.99

Chicken in Mole St Tacos

$14.99

Pork Belly St Tacos

$15.99

Carnitas St Tacos

$15.99

Al Pastor St Tacos

$15.99

Combo Plates

Mexican Plate

$15.99

El Tejano

$16.95

La Reyna

$15.99

El Guero

$16.99

El Mariachi

$16.99

Padre's Plate

$23.99

Southwest Tampiquena

$23.99

Desserts

Homemade Flan

$7.99

Fried Ice Cream

$7.99

Homemade Tres Leches

$6.25Out of stock

Sopapilla

$4.99

Churros Alamode

$8.99

Kids Menu

Kids Quesadilla Cheese

$4.99

Kids Ribs

$6.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kids Cheese Enchilada

$4.99

Kids Bean & Cheese Nachos

$4.99

Kids Chicken Fingers

$5.99

Kids Fried Shrimp

$7.99

Kid Crispy Taco Ground Beef

$4.99

Kid Crispy Taco Shredded Chicken

$4.99

Kid Juice

$1.99

Kid Milk

$1.99

Kid Bean And Cheese Taco Plate

$4.99

Sides

Side Queso

Mix Tortillas side

Side Queso

$3.50

Side Sour Cream

$1.50

Side Torreados

$1.99

Side French Fries

$1.99

Side Grilled Onions

$1.50

Side Guacamole

$2.99

Side Slice Avocadoes

$2.99

Side Fresh Jalapenos

$0.99

Side Rice

$1.25

Side Pico de Gallo

$1.99

Side Red Diabla

$1.75

Side Charro Beans

$1.25

Side Refried Beans

$1.25

Rice & Beans

$2.50

Side Pickled Jalapenos

$0.99

Side Green Diabla

$1.75

Side Cheddar Cheese

$1.99

Side Mole Sauce

$2.99

Side Cilantro Lime Sauce

$1.99

Side Chipotle Sauce

$3.99

Side Tarasca Sauce

$3.99

Side Brasas Sauce

$3.99

Side Steam Veggies

$2.99

Al A Carte

Extra Plate

Ala carte Avo Bomb

$6.99

Ind Bn/Chz Taco

$2.99

Ind Carbon Taco

$4.99

Ind Charro Taco

$5.99

Ind Crispy Taco Ground Beef

$3.99

Ind Crispy Taco Chicken

$3.99

Ind Enchilada Verde

$4.99

Ind Enchilada Cheese

$3.99

Ind Spinach Enchilada

$4.99

Ind Seafood Enchilada

$5.99

Ind Enchilada Ground Beef

$4.99

Ind Enchilada Shredded Chicken

$4.99

Ind Faj Enchilada Chicken

$5.99

Ind Faj Enchilada Beef

$5.99

Ind Flauta Shredded Ck

$4.25

Ind Flauta Ground Beef

$4.25

Ind Street Taco Pastor

$3.95

Ind Puffy Taco

$3.99

Ind Street Taco

$2.95

Ind Street Taco Mole

$2.75

Ind Amarrado

$3.00

Ind Street Taco PB

$3.95

Ind Chalupa Shredded Ck

$4.99

Ind Chalupa Ground Beef

$4.99

Ind Chalupa Bn/Chz

$3.25

Ind Street Taco Shrimp

$3.25

Ind Street Taco Fish

$3.25

Ind Charro Taco

$5.99

Ind Soft Taco Gr Beef

$3.99

Ind Soft Taco Shred Chicken

$3.99

Ind Grilled Shrimp

$3.00

Ind Chipotle Enchilada

$4.99

Ind Green Chile Enchilada

$4.99

Ind Veggie Enchilada

$4.99

Ind Tarasca Enchilada Chicken

$4.99

Margarita And Cocktails

32 OZ house Rita to-go

$20.00

GALLON OF HOUSE RITA

$64.00

16 OZ house Rita to- go

$10.00

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Bottle Water

$3.00

Big Red

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

2031 Central Plaza Ste 103, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Directions

