Las Isletas Restaurant

285 Reviews

$$

4508 3rd St

San Francisco, CA 94124

ALMUERZOS

Bistec

$21.50

Camarones

$19.95

Carne Asada

$19.95

Carne Asada/ 4cam

$21.95

Carne Deshilachada

$19.95

Chuleta De Pollo a La Plancha

$18.95

Ensalada De pollo

$17.95

Lengua en Salsa

$21.95

Mar Y Tierra

$21.95

Pescado Frito

$21.95

Pollo

$18.95

Salpicon

$19.95

Lomo de Cerdo Asado

$18.50

DESAYUNOS

Carne Platanos, Frijoles, Huevos Crema

$19.95

Gallopinto, Huevo, Platano, Queso, Crema

$19.95

Huevos Con Chorizo

$17.95

Huevos Rancheros

$19.95

Platano, Frijoles, Crema

$11.95

Platano, Frijoles, Crema, Huevos

$14.95

Platano, Queso , Frijoles, Crema

$14.95

Pollo platanos, frijoles, huevos, crema

$19.95

HONDURENA

Baliadas F/C/Q

$10.95

Baliadas Super

$12.95

Enchildas Hondurenas

$12.95

Pollo Catracho

$16.95

Tacos Hondureno

$15.95

Chuleta Catracho

$15.50

MEXICANA

BURRO VEGGIE

$9.00+

BURRO CARNE

$10.00+

BURRO POLLO

$9.00+

BURRO CAMARONES

$11.00+

BURRO CAMARONES Y CARNE

$13.00+

BURRO CARNE Y POLLO

$11.00+

TACO REGULAR

$4.00

TACO SUPER

$4.50

QUESADILLA REGULAR

$10.00

QUESADILLA SUPER

$12.00

NACHOS

$13.00

NICARAGUENSE

Baho

$19.50

Chancho Frito con Platano y Queso

$18.95

Las Isletas Especial

$45.00

Nacatamal

$8.95

Platano con Queso Frito

$12.00

Plato Nica Especial

$23.95

Plato Vegetariano

$16.95

Tacos Nica

$10.00

POSTRES

Bunelos

$6.00

Flan

$4.00Out of stock

PUPUSAS

P Revuelta

$5.00

P Frijoles y Queso

$5.00

P Chicharron y Queso

$5.00

P Queso

$5.00

P Queso y Loroco

$5.00

P Zuchinni y Queso

$5.00

P Pollo y Queso

$5.50

P Chicharron

$5.00

P Frijoles

$5.00

2 Pupusa Arroz y Frijoles

$15.95

2 Pupusa Con Gallopinto

$15.95

SALVADORENA

Empandas De Leche

$8.95

Plato Tipico Salva

$32.95

Tamal

$4.00

Tamales De Elote-Crema

$9.50

Yuca Con Chicharron

$13.95

Atol Peq

$7.50

Atol Grande

$10.50

Cocktail de Cam

$20.95

Pastel De Pollo

$9.95

Pastel De Carne

$9.95

SOPAS

7MARES

$28.95

7MARES CON COCO

$33.95

Sopa De Camarones

$20.95

Sopa De Frijoles

$20.95

Sopa De Gallina

$21.95

Sopa De Mondongo

$19.95

Sopa De Pescado

$20.95

Sopa De Pollo

$18.95

Sopa De Res

$19.95

Sopa de Albóndigas

$17.00

SIDES

ARROZ

$5.00+

FRIJOLES

$5.00+

CREMA

$2.00+

YUCA

$6.00

TORTILLAS (each)

$1.25

QUESO FRITO(each)

$5.00

GALLOPINTO

$6.00+

AVOCATE (half)

$3.00

CAMARON (each)

$3.00

Maduro

$3.00

Tajadas

$3.00

ESPECIALS

Higado Encebollado

$11.95

Milaneza De Res

$13.95Out of stock

Bistec Especil

$13.95

Pepian De Pollo

$11.95

PINCHOS

$15.95

BOTANAS

BOTANA PEQ

$27.00

BOTANA GRANDE

$35.00

Alitas Y Papas

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location

4508 3rd St, San Francisco, CA 94124

Directions

