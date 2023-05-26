Restaurant header imageView gallery

Las Koritas

review star

No reviews yet

14 E Business Loop 70

Columbia, MO 65203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Entrees

Quesabirria Tacos

Quesabirria Tacos

$15.00

Four crispy tortillas stuffed with melty cheese, beef birria, onions and cilantro. Served with a side of consomme, salsa, limes, and radishes.

Birria Ramen

Birria Ramen

$10.00

Ramen noodles cooked in consomme topping with onion, cilantro, and radish. Served with salsa and lime on the side.

Sides

Street Corn / Esquite

Street Corn / Esquite

$4.00

Mexican style street corn topping with butter, mayo, cotija, lime, and chile.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Pop-up style kitchen, place your order, ring the door bell when you arrive and we will meet you with your meal!

Location

14 E Business Loop 70, Columbia, MO 65203

Directions

