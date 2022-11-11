Restaurant header imageView gallery

Las Maravillas - Hawthorne

410 Wagaraw Road

Hawthorne, NJ 07506

Order Again

Popular Items

Orden de Tacos Al Pastor
Orden de Tacos de Birria
Tres Leches

Appetizers

Gorditas

$14.00

Sopes

$14.00

Flautas

$15.00

Guacamole

$13.00

Birria Fries

$13.00

Tostadas

$14.00

Quesadillas De Harina

$13.00

Queso Fundido

$12.00

Nachos

$13.00

Wings Spicy

$12.00

Wings Mild

$12.00

Tacos

Orden de Tacos de Bistek

$14.00

Grilled steak topped with cilantro and onions. Garnished with limes, radish, grilled cambray onions and cactus

Orden de Tacos de Pollo

$13.00

Grilled chicken topped with cilantro and onions. Garnished with limes, grilled cambray onions and radish

Orden de Tacos de Birria

$17.00

Shredded savory beef with melted Oaxaca cheese, cilantro and onions. Served with side of beef stew consome, garnished with lime and radish

Orden de Tacos Al Pastor

$14.00

Spicy pork tacos blended with pineapple and sautéed onions. Garnished with limes, grilled cambray onion and radish

Orden de Tacos de Camaron

$15.00

Grilled shrimp topped with cilantro and onions. Garnished with limes, grilled cambray onion and radish

Orden de Tacos de Carne Enchilada

$13.00

Spicy pork topped with cilantro and onions. Garnished with limes, grilled cambray onions and radish

Orden de Tacos de Chorizo

$14.00

Spicy Mexican sausage topped with cilantro and onions. Garnished with limes, grilled cambray onions and radish

Orden de Tacos de Pescado

$15.00

Breaded Tilapia Fish topped with cilantro and onions. Garnished with limes, grilled cambray onions and radish.

Orden de Tacos de Alambre

$15.00

Melted mozzarella cheese, bacon, peppers and onions, grilled with meat of choice. Garnished with limes, grilled cambray onions and radish

Orden de Tacos de Pernil

$13.00

Orden de Tacos de Cesina

$14.00

Orden de Tacos de Suadero

$14.00

Platters

Churrasco con Nopales

$26.00

Skirt steak sauteed with cactus, onion, and jalapeno

Churrasco Encebollado

$25.00

Skirt steak with sauteed onions

Churrasco Plain

$23.00

Fajitas

$18.00

Corn tortillas filled with chicken, onion, and cotija cheese, smothered in Mole sauce

Molcajete

$40.00

Served in Molcajete bowl includes chicken breast, top sirloin steak, chorizo, shrimp. Topped with cactus, fried cheese, cambray onions, and jalapeno

Tampiquena

$25.00

Contains 3 mole enchiladas with a grilled sirloin steak. Served with rice and beans and small side of guacamole

Pechuga Asada con Nopales

$20.00

Grilled chicken breast sauteed with cactus, onions, and jalapeno

Pechuga a la Plancha

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast platter

Pechuga a la Mexicana

$17.00

Bistek a la Mexicana

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast sauteed with tomatoes, onion, and jalapeno

Bistec Con Nopales

$18.00

Bistek Encebollado

$17.00

Slices of steak sauteed with onions

Pozole

$17.00

Hominy corn soup with pork garnished with lettuce and onions. Comes with two corn tostadas topped with beans, lettuce, and cheese

Mole de Olla de Res

$20.00

Short rib beef stew containing potatoes, string beans, and corn. Served with fresh handmade tortillas

Mole de Pansa

$15.00

Beef tripe soup. Served with fresh handmade tortillas

Mole Poblano

$18.00

Chicken stew in Mexican Mole sauce, topped with sesame seeds.

Enchiladas Verdes

$16.00

Corn tortillas filled with chicken, onion, and cotija cheese, smothered in green sauce

Enchiladas de Mole

$17.00

Corn tortillas filled with chicken, onion, and cotija cheese, smothered in Mole sauce

Enchiladas Suizas

$17.00

Spaghetti

$18.00

Spaghetti made with choice of marinara sauce, creamed, or a la Mexicana, topped with choice of either steak, chicken, or shrimp. Garnished with cotija cheese

Chilaquiles Verdes

$16.00

Chilaquiles Rojos

$16.00

Tortas

Torta de Milanesa de Res

$12.00

Torta De Milanesa de Pollo

$12.00

Torta de Carne Enchilada

$12.00

Torta de Al Pastor

$12.00

Torta de Cesina

$12.00

Torta de Pechuga Asada

$12.00

Torta de Bistec

$12.00

Torta de Pernil

$12.00

Torta de Chorizo

$12.00

Torta Vegetariano

$10.00

Cemitas

Cemita de Milanesa de Res

$14.00

Cemita de Milanesa de Pollo

$14.00

Cemita de Carne Enchilada

$14.00

Cemita de Al Pastor

$14.00

Cemita de Cesina

$14.00

Cemita de Pechuga Asada

$14.00

Cemita de Bistec

$14.00

Cemita de Pernil

$14.00

Cemita de Chorizo

$14.00

Seafood

Coktel de Camaron

$18.00

Shrimp cocktail topped with cilantro, onion, and avocado. Includes side of crackers.

Vuelve a la Vida Cocktail

$23.00

Seafood cocktail containing octopus, scallops, shrimp, fish, and oyster. Includes a side of crackers

Caldo de Mariscos

$25.00

Seafood soup containing clams, octopus, scallops, shrimp, fish, and crab legs. Garnished with cilantro

Caldo de Camaron

$18.00

Shrimp soup garnished with cilantro. Served with tortillas

Mojarra Frita

$22.00

Full deep fried tilapia fish. Served with rice, beans, and salad

Camarones Empanizados

$19.00

Breaded shrimp. Served with rice, beans, and salad

Filete De Pescado Empanizado

$19.00

Breaded fried fish filet. Served with rice, beans, and salad

Filete de Pescado Plancha

$18.00

Tilapia fish filet, grilled or fried. Served with rice, beans, and salad

Filete de Pescado Frito

$18.00

Salmon a la Plancha

$21.00

Camarones a la Mexicana

$20.00

Shrimp sauteed with tomatoes, onion, and jalapeno

Mariscada

$22.00

Stew composed of shrimp, clams, mussels, scallop, fish. Service with rice and beans

Fajitas de Camaron

$20.00

Shrimp sauteed with onion, tomoato, and peppers.

Camarones al Ajillo

$19.00

Shrimp smothered in our homemade garlic sauce. Served with rice, beans and salad

Ceviche Supremo

$22.00

Fish, clam, squid, scallop, and shrimp blended with zesty lime juice and vinegar. Mixed with potatoes topped with avocado, lettuce, and chips

Ceviche de Camaron

$19.00

Shrimp blended with zesty lime juice and vinegar. Mixed with potatoes topped with avocado, lettuce, and chips

Ceviche de Pescado

$18.00

Tilapia fish blended with zesty lime juice and vinegar. Mixed with potatoes topped with avocado, lettuce, and chips

Burritos

Burrito

$13.00

Burrito Ahogado

$15.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Hamburger Sliders

$10.00

Mini Quesadilla

$10.00

Sides

Steam Vegetables

$6.00

Rice

$5.00

Beans

$5.00

Pico de Gallo

$6.00

Cactus

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

Side Guacamole

$5.00

Extra Tortillas

$1.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$6.00

Flan

$6.00

Tres Leches

$6.00

Elotes

$6.00

Churros

$6.00

Churro Cheescake

$6.00

Ensalada

Ensalada de Pechuga Asada

$12.00

Ensalada de Pechuga Empanizada

$12.00

Ensalada de Bistek

$12.00

Ensalada de Camarón Asada

$13.00

Ensalada de Camarón Empanizado

$13.00

Ensalada de Salmon

$18.00

Sodas

Jarritos

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Aguas Frescas

$6.00

Soda

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Cafe

$2.00

Cafe Espresso

$3.00

Cortadito

$3.00

Cappucino

$5.00

Pelegrino Large

$7.00

Pelegrino Small

$4.00

Pure Leaf Iced Tea

$3.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
At Las Maravillas de Tulcingo we are committed to serving tasty authentic Mexican food everyday to our guests. From our delicious antojitos to our mouth watering guacamole tacos and burritos, we believe there's something here for everyone. With two convenient locations in New Jersey, we welcome you to enjoy our handcrafted Mexican food. Whether it's for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or you are craving for a snack — we hope every order is an experience to remember!

410 Wagaraw Road, Hawthorne, NJ 07506

