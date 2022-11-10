  • Home
Las Margaritas 1361 Center Drive Suite 106

No reviews yet

1361 Center Drive Suite 106

Medford, OR 97501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Rice
Enchilada Platillo
Beans

Shareables

Camarones al Coco

$20.00

Seven shrimp lightly breaded in shaved coconut. Served with a sweet and savory sauce.

Carne Asada Fries

$18.00

A bed of French fries stacked with your choice of chicken, ground beef, or picadillo. Garnished with tomatoes, green onions, sour cream, and guacamole.

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Seven chicken wings marinated in housemade diablo sauce or your choice of barbeque. Served with carrots, celery, and ranch.

Flautas

$16.00

Three deep-fried flour tortillas wrapped with chicken, ground beef, or picadillo. Garnished with lettuce, cotija cheese, tomatoes, green onions, handcrafted salsa, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with rice and beans.

Jalapeño Poppers

$12.00

Eight breaded jalapeños filled with cream cheese. Served on a bed of lettuce with celery, and carrots.

Nachos

$16.00

Crispy chips enveloped in a melted three-cheese blend. Select from ground beef, chicken, picadillo, or vegetarian. Topped with green onions, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole.

Quesadilla

$16.00

A thick, cheesy, flour tortilla with your choice of chicken, ground beef, or picadillo. Garnished with tomatoes, green onions, sour cream, and guacamole.

Sampler

$24.00

An all-encompassing spread including nachos, flautas, taquitos, quesadillas, and chicken wings. Select one protein: chicken, picadillo, or ground beef.

Taquitos rancheros

$14.00

Three deep-fried corn taquitos with a choice of chicken or picadillo. Garnished with lettuce, cotija cheese, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream, and guacamole.

Tacos

Taco Plate

Taco Plate

Choose three of the following: al pastor, asada, chorizo, chicken, carnitas, beans, rice, veggies. Served with cilantro & onions.

Small Bites

Wet Burrito

$16.00

Choose chicken, picadillo, or ground beef wrapped with rice and beans. Sour cream and guacamole.

Burrito California

$16.00

Filled with French fries, carne asada, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and three-cheese blend.

Chile Relleno

$9.00

Egg battered Poblano pepper filled with cheddar and Monterrey Jack cheese. Topped with more cheese and our homemade red sauce.

Wet Tamal

$9.00

An indigenous Mexican dish of masa filled with chicken, beef, or pork. Covered with cheese and freshly made sauce.

Tostada

$8.00

A large tortilla shell with a bed of beans, and your choice of chicken, picadillo, or cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cotija cheese.

Chimichanga

$9.00

A flakey, deep-fried burrito with a protein choice of chicken, picadillo, or ground beef. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and three-cheese blend.

Trio De Sopes

$14.00

Three thick masa tortilla cakes topped with beans. Choose from chicken, picadillo, ground beef, or chorizo. Garnished with cabbage, tomatoes, and cotija cheese.

Chilaquiles

$14.00

Tortilla chips simmered in a red guajillo-based sauce. Served with your favorite style of egg and black beans. Topped with queso and sour cream.

Meats

Fajitas

Fajitas

$22.00

Sizzling hot chicken, steak, or shrimp paired with grilled bell peppers, onions, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole.

Pollo a la Crema

$20.00

Chicken fillets sautéed in a rich white mushroom sauce.

Pollo Asado

$20.00

Chicken breast marinated and grilled in a freshly made Chile paste.

Molcajete

$28.00

Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, and chorizo complemented by a molcajete sauce.

Chile Colorado

$18.00

Tender beef simmered in a red flavorful non spicy Chile sauce.

Chile Verde

$18.00

Delicious tender pork chunks simmered in a green tomatillo sauce.

Pollo en Mole

$22.00

Chicken fillets marinated in a rich and complex sauce with over twenty ingredients native to Mexico. *Contains peanuts.

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$22.00

Charbroiled and seasoned skirt steak garnished with green onions and guacamole.

Arroz con Pollo

$19.00

Chicken fillets with mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, celery, and a house-made sauce served on a bed of rice. No beans.

Enchiladas de Mole

$20.00

Two tortillas filled with chicken, picadillo, or ground beef. Covered in a complex native Mexican dark mole sauce.

Steak Chicano

Steak Chicano

$18.00

Chicken or steak sautéed in onions, bell peppers, and a house blend of sauces.

Enchilada Platillo

$18.00

Choose from a red guajillo enchilada base or a green tomatillo base. Choose from chicken, picadillo, ground beef, or cheese.

Margaritas Mix

Margaritas Mix

$29.00

A scorching mix of carne asada, chicken, and shrimp accompanied by sautéed vegetables. Served with a side of rice and beans.

Seafood

Aguachile

$28.00

Shrimp cured in lime and combined with a green jalapeno sauce, cucumbers, avocado, and purple onions.

Pescado Empanizado

$26.00

Cod battered in zesty lime sauce, breaded, and deep-fried. Served with rice and beans.

Camarónes a la Crema

$26.00

Shrimp cooked in a seafood creamy sauce with onion and mushrooms. Served with rice and beans.

Camarónes a la Diabla

$26.00

Shrimp sautéed in a homemade diabla sauce with onions and mushrooms. Served with rice and beans.

Camarónes a la Mexicana

$26.00

Shrimp sautéed with mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers. Infused in a green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Camarónes con Tocino

Camarónes con Tocino

$26.00

Shrimp wrapped with bacon and covered in cheese. Served in a hot skillet with sautéed onions, and bell peppers. Paired with rice and beans.

Camarónes al Mojo de Ajo

$26.00

Shrimp sautéed in a garlic-based sauce with mushrooms and green onions. Served with rice and beans.

Campechana

$28.00

Shrimp and octopus cooked in a flavorful seafood broth consisting of avocado, onions, tomatoes, cucumber, and cilantro.

Ceviche

Ceviche

$26.00

Your choice of shrimp, cod, or octopus cured in lime juice with cilantro, cucumbers, purple onions, and tomatoes.

Enchiladas de Camarón

$25.00

Sautéed shrimp wrapped in corn tortillas with onion and tomatoes. Covered with a house sauce and served with rice and beans.

Seafood Chimichanga

$26.00

Scallops, shrimp, and cod sautéed with carrots, celery, mushrooms, and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep-fried. Covered and a housemade creamy sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Seafood Enchiladas

$28.00

Scallops, shrimp, and cod sautéed with carrots, celery, and mushrooms. Wrapped in corn tortillas and covered in a creamy seafood housemade sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Seafood Molcajete

$30.00

Shrimp, scallops, and cod sautéed in a molcajete sauce of mushrooms, onions, and white sauce.

Cóctel de Camarón

$26.00

Shrimp prepared in a full-bodied seafood broth with avocado, onions, tomatoes, cucumber, and cilantro.

Siete Mares

$30.00

Shrimp, octopus, scallops, lobster legs, cod, and mussels simmered in a rich broth consisting of onions, bell peppers, and celery.

Burritos

Asada Burrito

$18.00

Juicy skirt steak, rice, and beans wrapped in a flour tortilla, covered in homemade burrito sauce, and topped with cheese. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.

Fajita Burrito

$18.00

Large flour tortilla served with chicken or steak, and both beans and rice. Served with sauteed onions and bell peppers on the side. Provided with sour cream and guacamole.

Burrito dos Compadres

$18.00

A combination of pork with chile verde and steak with Chile colorado. Both wrapped in a flour tortilla and covered with their respective sauce.

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$16.00

Scrambled eggs, chorizo, fries, rice, beans, and cheese. Wrapped in a large flour tortilla.

Vegetarian Burrito

$16.00

Sautéed cauliflower, carrots, broccoli, mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers, covered in a burrito sauce.

Macho Burrito

$18.00

Flour tortilla with your choice of chicken, picadillo, ground beef, or pork. Paired with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and burrito sauce.

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$8.00

Burrito California

$16.00

Filled with French fries, carne asada, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and three-cheese blend.

Soups & Salads

Taco Salad

$14.00

A large tortilla shell filled with chicken, ground beef, or picadillo. Complemented with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.

Fajita Taco Salad

$16.00

A large tortilla shell filled with chicken or steak and fajita veggies. Prepared with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole.

Burrito Bowl

$14.00

Rice: red or white -- Beans: black or pinto -- Protein: chicken, steak, veggies -- Toppings: Lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole -- Salsa: red or green

Tortilla Soup

$10.00+

A full-bodied broth consisting of chicken, cheese, avocado, tomatoes, green onions, and tortilla strips.

Chicken Soup

$10.00+

A rich chicken soup simmered with cauliflower, carrots, broccoli, green onions, tomatoes, avocado, and rice.

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Fresh romaine lettuce topped with crispy grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, and a Cesar salad dressing.

Vegetarian Enchilada

$14.00

Two corn tortillas filled with sauteed cauliflower, carrots, broccoli, mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers. Served with white rice.

Americano

Cheeseburger

$12.00

Premium beef patty with melted cheddar cheese.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.00

Premium beef patty with crispy bacon.

Cali-Burger

$14.00

Premium beef patty with fresh guacamole.

Swiss-Mex Burger

$14.00

Premium beef patty with sauteed mushrooms, onions, and jalapenos.

Mexi-Chili Fries

$15.00

A bed of crispy fries covered with refried beans, ground beef, and three-cheese blend. Topped with tomatoes, and green onions.

Desserts

Flan

$8.00

A thick and creamy Mexican custard, drizzled with rich caramel and finished off with whip cream and a maraschino cherry.

Churros

$9.00

Three warm confections rolled in cinnamon sugar that are crunchy on the outside and spongy on the inside. Complemented with either a chocolate or caramel dipping sauce.

Frozen Avocado Treat

$6.00

A silky, 100% vegan avocado sherbet infused with lemon zest, and topped with Tajin.

Fried Ice Cream

$9.00

Coconut pineapple vanilla ice cream coated in a decadent and warm crispy shell for a unique tropical dessert. Topped off with a chocolate and strawberry syrup.

Á la Carte

Burrito A LA CART

$9.00

Chile Relleno A LA CART

$9.00

Chimichanga A LA CART

$9.00

Crispy Taco A LA CART

$6.00

Enchilada A LA CART

$8.00

Fries

$7.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Taco A LA CART

$4.00

Tamal A LA CART

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burrito

$8.00

Kids Crispy Taco

$8.00

Kids Enchilada

$8.00

Kids Quesadillas

$8.00

Kids Nachos

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Sides

Beans

$5.00

Black Beans

$5.00

Cheese

$3.00

Guacamole

$4.00

Rice

$5.00

Sour Cream

$3.00

Tortillas

$3.00

Chips

$3.00

Combos

Combo 1

$14.00

Combo 2

$17.00

Combo 3

$20.00

Happy hour

Happy hour Quesadilla

$8.00

Happy hour Two Tacos

$7.00

Happy hour Nachos

$8.00

Happy hour Wet Tamale

$7.00

Happy hour Wings

$9.00

Lunch Menu

Lunch Nachos

$14.00

Lunch Taquitos

$12.00

Lunch Flautas

$14.00

lunch Jalapeno Poppers

$12.00

lunch Sampler

$24.00

Lunch Chicken wings

$14.00

Lunch Camarones Al Coco

$20.00

Lunch Quesadilla

$14.00

lunch Carne Asada Fries

$14.00

Lunch Wet Burrito

$14.00

Lunch Burrito California

$14.00

Lunch Chile Relleno

$9.00

Lunch Wet Tamal

$9.00

Lunch Tostada

$8.00

Lunch Chimichanga

$9.00

Lunch Trio De Sopes

$14.00

Lunch Chilaquiles

$12.00

Lunch Combo #1

Lunch Combo#2

Lunch Combo##

Beverages

Agua Fresca

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Fountain Drink

$3.50

Ice Tea

$3.50

Jarritos

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Tonic

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Apple Cider

$4.00

Kid's Drinks

Soy Milk

$2.00

2% Milk

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Hot Cocao

$2.00

Kid's Lemonade

$2.00

Kid's Sprite

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Bottled

Bohemia

$4.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Carta Blanca

$4.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Modelo Especial

$4.00

Modelo Negra

$4.00

O'douls

$3.00

Victoria

$4.00

XX Lager

$4.00

Draft

Ace Guava Cider

$6.00

Boneyard IPA

$6.00+

Michelada

$10.00

Modelo Draft

$5.00+
Pacifico

Pacifico

$5.00+

Pfriem Pilsner

$6.00

Sweet As Pale Ale

$5.00

XX Amber

$5.00+

American Classics

Manhattan

$11.00

Negroni

$10.00

Old Fashion

$10.00

Side Car

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Base Prices

Cocktail 1

$8.00

Cocktail 2

$10.00

Cocktail 3

$12.00

Cocktail 4

$14.00

Craft Margaritas

Elevated Margarita

$14.00

Grapefruit Margarita

$12.00
Hibiscus Margarita

Hibiscus Margarita

$12.00

Honey Margarita

$13.00

House Craft

Feathered Coyote

Feathered Coyote

$12.00

Kings Treat

$14.00
La Rosa

La Rosa

$13.00

Mezcal Sunrise

$12.00

Puro Oro

$14.00

Uvita Sangrita

$12.00

Latin Classics

Classic Margarita

$10.00

Coronita-Rita

$14.00

Cuba Libre

$10.00
Flavored Margarita

Flavored Margarita

$10.00

Mexican Mule

$12.00

Michelada

$10.00
Mojito

Mojito

$12.00
Paloma

Paloma

$12.00
Cucumber Margarita

Cucumber Margarita

$12.00
House Margarita

House Margarita

$10.00

Cadillac Margarita

$12.00

Happy hour Drinks

Paloma

$11.00

Cuba libre

$11.00

House Margarita

$9.00

Mojito

$11.00

Slushy Margarito

$9.00

Pfriem Pilsner

$5.00

Ace Cider

$5.00

Boneyard IPA

$4.00

Corona

$3.00

pacifico

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh Mexican cuisine experience!

Website

Location

1361 Center Drive Suite 106, Medford, OR 97501

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

