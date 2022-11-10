Las Margaritas 1361 Center Drive Suite 106
1361 Center Drive Suite 106
Medford, OR 97501
Popular Items
Shareables
Camarones al Coco
Seven shrimp lightly breaded in shaved coconut. Served with a sweet and savory sauce.
Carne Asada Fries
A bed of French fries stacked with your choice of chicken, ground beef, or picadillo. Garnished with tomatoes, green onions, sour cream, and guacamole.
Chicken Wings
Seven chicken wings marinated in housemade diablo sauce or your choice of barbeque. Served with carrots, celery, and ranch.
Flautas
Three deep-fried flour tortillas wrapped with chicken, ground beef, or picadillo. Garnished with lettuce, cotija cheese, tomatoes, green onions, handcrafted salsa, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with rice and beans.
Jalapeño Poppers
Eight breaded jalapeños filled with cream cheese. Served on a bed of lettuce with celery, and carrots.
Nachos
Crispy chips enveloped in a melted three-cheese blend. Select from ground beef, chicken, picadillo, or vegetarian. Topped with green onions, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole.
Quesadilla
A thick, cheesy, flour tortilla with your choice of chicken, ground beef, or picadillo. Garnished with tomatoes, green onions, sour cream, and guacamole.
Sampler
An all-encompassing spread including nachos, flautas, taquitos, quesadillas, and chicken wings. Select one protein: chicken, picadillo, or ground beef.
Taquitos rancheros
Three deep-fried corn taquitos with a choice of chicken or picadillo. Garnished with lettuce, cotija cheese, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream, and guacamole.
Tacos
Small Bites
Wet Burrito
Choose chicken, picadillo, or ground beef wrapped with rice and beans. Sour cream and guacamole.
Burrito California
Filled with French fries, carne asada, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and three-cheese blend.
Chile Relleno
Egg battered Poblano pepper filled with cheddar and Monterrey Jack cheese. Topped with more cheese and our homemade red sauce.
Wet Tamal
An indigenous Mexican dish of masa filled with chicken, beef, or pork. Covered with cheese and freshly made sauce.
Tostada
A large tortilla shell with a bed of beans, and your choice of chicken, picadillo, or cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cotija cheese.
Chimichanga
A flakey, deep-fried burrito with a protein choice of chicken, picadillo, or ground beef. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and three-cheese blend.
Trio De Sopes
Three thick masa tortilla cakes topped with beans. Choose from chicken, picadillo, ground beef, or chorizo. Garnished with cabbage, tomatoes, and cotija cheese.
Chilaquiles
Tortilla chips simmered in a red guajillo-based sauce. Served with your favorite style of egg and black beans. Topped with queso and sour cream.
Meats
Fajitas
Sizzling hot chicken, steak, or shrimp paired with grilled bell peppers, onions, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole.
Pollo a la Crema
Chicken fillets sautéed in a rich white mushroom sauce.
Pollo Asado
Chicken breast marinated and grilled in a freshly made Chile paste.
Molcajete
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, and chorizo complemented by a molcajete sauce.
Chile Colorado
Tender beef simmered in a red flavorful non spicy Chile sauce.
Chile Verde
Delicious tender pork chunks simmered in a green tomatillo sauce.
Pollo en Mole
Chicken fillets marinated in a rich and complex sauce with over twenty ingredients native to Mexico. *Contains peanuts.
Carne Asada
Charbroiled and seasoned skirt steak garnished with green onions and guacamole.
Arroz con Pollo
Chicken fillets with mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, celery, and a house-made sauce served on a bed of rice. No beans.
Enchiladas de Mole
Two tortillas filled with chicken, picadillo, or ground beef. Covered in a complex native Mexican dark mole sauce.
Steak Chicano
Chicken or steak sautéed in onions, bell peppers, and a house blend of sauces.
Enchilada Platillo
Choose from a red guajillo enchilada base or a green tomatillo base. Choose from chicken, picadillo, ground beef, or cheese.
Margaritas Mix
A scorching mix of carne asada, chicken, and shrimp accompanied by sautéed vegetables. Served with a side of rice and beans.
Seafood
Aguachile
Shrimp cured in lime and combined with a green jalapeno sauce, cucumbers, avocado, and purple onions.
Pescado Empanizado
Cod battered in zesty lime sauce, breaded, and deep-fried. Served with rice and beans.
Camarónes a la Crema
Shrimp cooked in a seafood creamy sauce with onion and mushrooms. Served with rice and beans.
Camarónes a la Diabla
Shrimp sautéed in a homemade diabla sauce with onions and mushrooms. Served with rice and beans.
Camarónes a la Mexicana
Shrimp sautéed with mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers. Infused in a green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Camarónes con Tocino
Shrimp wrapped with bacon and covered in cheese. Served in a hot skillet with sautéed onions, and bell peppers. Paired with rice and beans.
Camarónes al Mojo de Ajo
Shrimp sautéed in a garlic-based sauce with mushrooms and green onions. Served with rice and beans.
Campechana
Shrimp and octopus cooked in a flavorful seafood broth consisting of avocado, onions, tomatoes, cucumber, and cilantro.
Ceviche
Your choice of shrimp, cod, or octopus cured in lime juice with cilantro, cucumbers, purple onions, and tomatoes.
Enchiladas de Camarón
Sautéed shrimp wrapped in corn tortillas with onion and tomatoes. Covered with a house sauce and served with rice and beans.
Seafood Chimichanga
Scallops, shrimp, and cod sautéed with carrots, celery, mushrooms, and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep-fried. Covered and a housemade creamy sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Seafood Enchiladas
Scallops, shrimp, and cod sautéed with carrots, celery, and mushrooms. Wrapped in corn tortillas and covered in a creamy seafood housemade sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Seafood Molcajete
Shrimp, scallops, and cod sautéed in a molcajete sauce of mushrooms, onions, and white sauce.
Cóctel de Camarón
Shrimp prepared in a full-bodied seafood broth with avocado, onions, tomatoes, cucumber, and cilantro.
Siete Mares
Shrimp, octopus, scallops, lobster legs, cod, and mussels simmered in a rich broth consisting of onions, bell peppers, and celery.
Burritos
Asada Burrito
Juicy skirt steak, rice, and beans wrapped in a flour tortilla, covered in homemade burrito sauce, and topped with cheese. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Fajita Burrito
Large flour tortilla served with chicken or steak, and both beans and rice. Served with sauteed onions and bell peppers on the side. Provided with sour cream and guacamole.
Burrito dos Compadres
A combination of pork with chile verde and steak with Chile colorado. Both wrapped in a flour tortilla and covered with their respective sauce.
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, fries, rice, beans, and cheese. Wrapped in a large flour tortilla.
Vegetarian Burrito
Sautéed cauliflower, carrots, broccoli, mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers, covered in a burrito sauce.
Macho Burrito
Flour tortilla with your choice of chicken, picadillo, ground beef, or pork. Paired with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and burrito sauce.
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Burrito California
Filled with French fries, carne asada, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and three-cheese blend.
Soups & Salads
Taco Salad
A large tortilla shell filled with chicken, ground beef, or picadillo. Complemented with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.
Fajita Taco Salad
A large tortilla shell filled with chicken or steak and fajita veggies. Prepared with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole.
Burrito Bowl
Rice: red or white -- Beans: black or pinto -- Protein: chicken, steak, veggies -- Toppings: Lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole -- Salsa: red or green
Tortilla Soup
A full-bodied broth consisting of chicken, cheese, avocado, tomatoes, green onions, and tortilla strips.
Chicken Soup
A rich chicken soup simmered with cauliflower, carrots, broccoli, green onions, tomatoes, avocado, and rice.
Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce topped with crispy grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, and a Cesar salad dressing.
Vegetarian Enchilada
Two corn tortillas filled with sauteed cauliflower, carrots, broccoli, mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers. Served with white rice.
Americano
Cheeseburger
Premium beef patty with melted cheddar cheese.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Premium beef patty with crispy bacon.
Cali-Burger
Premium beef patty with fresh guacamole.
Swiss-Mex Burger
Premium beef patty with sauteed mushrooms, onions, and jalapenos.
Mexi-Chili Fries
A bed of crispy fries covered with refried beans, ground beef, and three-cheese blend. Topped with tomatoes, and green onions.
Desserts
Flan
A thick and creamy Mexican custard, drizzled with rich caramel and finished off with whip cream and a maraschino cherry.
Churros
Three warm confections rolled in cinnamon sugar that are crunchy on the outside and spongy on the inside. Complemented with either a chocolate or caramel dipping sauce.
Frozen Avocado Treat
A silky, 100% vegan avocado sherbet infused with lemon zest, and topped with Tajin.
Fried Ice Cream
Coconut pineapple vanilla ice cream coated in a decadent and warm crispy shell for a unique tropical dessert. Topped off with a chocolate and strawberry syrup.
Á la Carte
Kids Menu
Sides
Happy hour
Lunch Menu
Lunch Nachos
Lunch Taquitos
Lunch Flautas
lunch Jalapeno Poppers
lunch Sampler
Lunch Chicken wings
Lunch Camarones Al Coco
Lunch Quesadilla
lunch Carne Asada Fries
Lunch Wet Burrito
Lunch Burrito California
Lunch Chile Relleno
Lunch Wet Tamal
Lunch Tostada
Lunch Chimichanga
Lunch Trio De Sopes
Lunch Chilaquiles
Lunch Combo #1
Lunch Combo#2
Lunch Combo##
Bottled
Draft
American Classics
Craft Margaritas
House Craft
Latin Classics
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Fresh Mexican cuisine experience!
