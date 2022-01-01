A map showing the location of Las Margaritas Canal Winchester 6270 Gender RdView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Las Margaritas Canal Winchester 6270 Gender Rd

1,604 Reviews

$$

6270 Gender Rd

Canal Winchester, OH 43110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizers

Nachos

$8.99

Nachos Supreme

$11.99

Bean Dip

$5.99

Chicken Quesadilla App

$11.99

Steak Quesadilla App

$12.99

Shrimp Quesadilla App

$13.99

Chile Con Queso Dip

$7.99

Side Chile Con Queso

$3.99

Guacamole Dip

$7.99

Side Guacamole

$3.99

Taquitos App

$8.99

Sampler Azteca

$13.99

Small chips & salsa

$2.50

Large chips & salsa

$5.50

Small salsa

$1.00

Large salsa

$3.00

Queso fundido

$8.99

Small chips

$1.50

Large chips

$2.50

Salad & Soup

Honey Lime Chicken Salad

$11.49

Chicken Tortilla Salad

$11.49

Taco Salad

$10.99

Cup Tortilla Soup

$3.99

Bowl Tortilla Soup

$4.99

Combinations

Combination Traditional

$13.99

Two Item Combo

$12.49

Three Item Combo

$13.99

Las Vegetariano

$12.49

Tacos

Pork Tacos

$12.49

Tacos al Carbon

$12.99

Loco Tacos

$12.49

Grilled Fish Tacos

$12.99

Mango BBQ Pork Tacos

$12.49

Baja Fish Tacos

$12.99

Chimichangas/Flautas

Chimichanga Dinner

$12.99

Seafood Chimichanga Dinner

$13.29

Flautas Dinner

$12.99

Vegetable Chimichanga Dinner

$11.99

Enchiladas

Stacked Enchiladas

$12.99

Enchiladas Supreme

$13.99

DOS Enchiladas Dinner

$11.99

TRES Enchiladas Dinner

$12.99

QUATRO Enchiladas Dinner

$13.99

toppings

$1.49

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Mexicana

$12.99

Chicken Quesadilla de Fajitas

$14.99

Steak Quesadilla de Fajitas

$15.99

Fajitas

Chicken Fajita for 1

$16.99

Chicken Fajita for 2

$31.99

Shrimp Fajita for 1

$17.99

Shrimp Fajita for 2

$31.99

Chicken & Steak Fajita for 1

$17.99

Chicken & Steak Fajita for 2

$33.99

Fajitas de la Casa for 1

$19.99

Fajitas de la Casa for 2

$36.99

Steak Fajitas for 1

$17.99

Steak Fajitas for 2

$33.99

Vegetable Fajitas for 1

$11.99

Vegetable Fajitas for 2

$22.99

Super Burros

Grilled Chicken Super Burro

$12.49

Grilled Steak Super Burro

$12.99

Traditional Super Burro

$12.49

Burritos

Burritos Desebrados

$12.49

Burritos Mexicanos

$12.49

Specialties

Arroz Con Pollo

$13.99

Camarones del Pacifico

$17.99

Carne Casserole

$14.99

Poblano Pepper, Mushroom, Shrimp Bake

$14.99

Grilled Tilapia

$14.99

Spicy Pollo Verde Bake

$13.99

Classics

Carne Asada

$18.99

El Tapatio

$13.99

Carnitas

$13.99

Las Margaritas Grill

$13.99

Cazuelada

$15.99

Huevos Con Chorizo

$10.49

A La Carte

Burrito

$4.79

Tostada

$4.79

Enchilada

$3.99

Chile Relleno

$4.99

Taco

$3.79

Soft Shell Taco

$3.79

Pork Tamale

$3.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Tortillas

$0.99

Chimichanga

$4.99

Two Fried Eggs

$2.99

Side Rice & Beans

$2.25

Shredded Cheese

$0.99

Side Pico

$0.99

Extra Sour Cream

$0.99

Extra Shredded Lettuce

$0.99

Extra Diced Tomato

$0.99

Extra Diced Onions

$0.99

Side Chile con Queso 2 oz

$1.29

Side Ranchero Sauce 2 oz

$1.29

Side Enchilada Sauce 2 oz

$1.29

Side Verde Sauce 2 oz

$1.29

Side of steak

$5.00

Side of shrimp

$5.00

Side of grilled chicken

$5.00

Side of ground beef

$2.00

Side of shredded chicken

$2.00

Side of shredded beef

$2.00

Side of beans

$2.25

Side of rice

$2.25

Jalapenos

$0.99

Side of fries

$1.50

Side of pica de pina

$0.99

Grilled veggies

$3.99

A la carte quesadilla

$4.79

Chorizo

$3.00

Fajita side plate

$4.99

Quesadilla salad

$2.99

Cilantro lime creama 4 oz

$0.50

Honey lime dressing 4 oz

Mushrooms

$0.79

Green peppers

$0.99

Zucci/squash

$2.00

Pineapples

$0.99

Toppings

$1.49

Chipotle ranch 4 oz

Flauta

$4.79

charro beans

$2.35

Jalapeño coleslaw

$0.79

Cilantro 2 oz

$0.50

Specials

Mexican Street Corn (1)

$2.49Out of stock

Mexican Street Corn (4)

$8.49Out of stock

Steak Gorditas

$12.99Out of stock

Chicken Gorditas

$12.49Out of stock

Margaritas Chimichanga

$13.29Out of stock

Pollo Boat

$9.99

Dessert

Fried Ice Cream

$4.99

Flan

$3.99

Xango

$4.79

Kids

Kids Enchilada

$4.25

Kids Beef Burrito & Taco

$4.25

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$4.25

Kids Beef Taco

$4.25

Kids Hamburger

$4.25

Kids Cheeseburger

$4.25

Kids Hotdog

$4.25

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$4.25

Tuesday special

Locos tacos

$9.99

Tacos al carbon

$9.99

Grilled fish tacos

$9.99

Baja fish tacos

$9.99

Pork tacos

$9.99

Mango pork tacos

$9.99

Thursday special

Traditional super burro

$9.99

Burritos desebrados

$9.99

Margaritas

Classic Lime Margarita

$8.99

Strawberry Margarita

$9.49

Raspberry Margarita

$9.49

Pina Colada Margarita

$9.49

Acapulco Margarita

$9.49

Mango Margarita

$9.49

Watermelon Margarita

$9.49

Prickly Pear Margarita

$9.49

Millionaire Margarita

$12.49

Sangria Margarita

$9.99

Coronarita

$9.99

Fresh Squeezed Margarita

$9.49

Azul Margarita

$9.49

Michelada

$6.99

Golden Margarita

$12.99

Baja Rita

$9.49

Peach Margarita

$9.49

To go frozen

$2.00

To go on the rocks

$4.00

Pitcher Classic Lime Margarita

$24.99

Pitcher Flavor Margarita

$28.99

Pitcher Millionaire Margarita

$36.99

Pitcher Golden Margarita

$36.99

Small classic

$6.99

Small flavor

$7.99

Margarita lemonade

$11.99

Ultimate Margarita

$9.99

Beer

XX Lager

$4.50

Negra Modelo

$4.50

Modelo Especial

$4.50

Bud

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00

XX Ambar

$4.50

Corona

$4.50

Pacifico

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.00

Tecate

$4.50

Corona Light

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Victoria

$4.50

Domestic Draft

$4.79

Modelo Draft

$5.29

Amber Draft

$5.29

Corona Draft

$5.29

Xx Lager Draft

$5.29

Blue Moon Draft

$5.29

Bud Light Draft

$4.79

Vodka/Rum

Bacardi Silver

$5.50

Titos

$6.50

Captain Morgan

$6.50

Grey Goose

$7.50

Ketel One

$7.50

Stoli Razz

$7.00

Smirnoff Cherry

$5.50

Malibu

$5.50

Well Vodka

$4.50

Well Rum

$4.50

Absolute

$6.50

Pinnacle raspberry

$5.50

Pinnacle cake

$5.50

Whiskey/Bourbon/Gin

Jameson

$7.00

Canadian Club

$5.50

Crown Royal

$7.50

J&B

$6.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Well Gin

$4.50

Makers Mark

$7.00

Tanqueray gin

$6.00

Seagram's 7

$6.50

Scotch/Cognac/Cordials

Chivas Regal

$7.50

Dewars

$6.50

Hennessy

$7.50

Gold Schlager

$5.50

Grand Gala

$4.50

Johnny Walker Red

$6.50

Johnny Walker Black

$6.50

Jagermaister

$5.50

Kahlua

$5.00

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Tequila

1800 Silver

$6.50

1800 Reposado

$6.50

Jose Cuervo Gold

$6.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$6.00

Hornitos Reposado

$6.50

Patron Silver

$8.00

Don Julio Silver

$8.00

Tres Agaves Reposado

$6.00

Patron Citronge

$5.00

Well Tequila

$4.50

Corazon

$6.50

Casamigo reposado

$8.00

Casamigo silver

$8.00

Espolon silver

$7.00

Wine

Cabernet

$4.99

Merlot

$4.99

Chardonnay

$4.99

White Zin

$4.99

Sangria

$4.99

Moscato

$4.99

NA Bevs

Soda

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Milk

$2.99

Kids Drink

$1.50

Jarritos

$3.09

Virgin Margarita

$4.50

Virgin Daquiri

$4.50

Adult apple juice

$3.49

Other Cocktails

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Daquiri

$7.00

GREEN TEA

$8.00

Pina colada

$7.00

Lemon drop

$5.00

Amaretto sour

$6.00

Witch's Brew

$6.00

Pineapple upsidedown cake

$6.00

Top shelf long island

$10.00

Luck of the Irish

$6.00

White gummy bear

$7.00

Miami Vice

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Lunch

Lunch Locos Tacos

$8.99

Lunch Pork Tacos

$8.99

Lunch Baja Fish Tacos

$8.99

Lunch Tacos al Carbon

$9.29

Lunch El Burro Grande

$9.99

Lunch Burrito de Fajitas

$9.99

Lunch Taco Salad

$9.99

Lunch Enchiladas

$8.99

Lunch Combination

$9.99

Lunch Chicken Tortilla Salad

$10.49

Lunch Chimichanga

$8.99

Lunch Dos Tacos

$8.49

Lunch Spinach Quesadilla Especial

$7.49

Lunch Chicken Quesadilla Especial

$8.99

Lunch Beef Quesadilla Especial

$8.99

Lunch Chicken Fajita Special

$10.49

Lunch Steak Fajita Special

$10.49

Lunch Huevos Con Chorizo

$8.99

Late Lunch Charge

$2.00

Happy Hour Food

HH Nachos

$8.00

HH Bean Dip

$5.00

HH Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

HH Steak Quesadilla

$11.00

HH Taquitos

$7.00

Happy Hour Margaritas

HH Classic Margarita

$6.99

HH Strawberry Margarita

$7.99

HH Raspberry Margarita

$7.99

HH Pina Colada Margarita

$7.99

HH Acapulco Margarita

$7.99

HH Mango Margarita

$7.99

HH Watermelon Margarita

$7.99

HH Prickly Pear Margarita

$7.99

HH Peach Margarita

$7.99

HH Bajarita Margarita

$7.99

Happy Hour Beer

HH XX Lager

$4.25

HH Negra Modelo

$4.25

HH Modelo Especial

$4.25

HH Bud

$3.25

HH Yuengling

$3.25

HH XX Ambar

$4.25

HH Corona

$4.25

HH Pacifico

$4.25

HH Bud Light

$3.25

HH Tecate

$4.25

HH Corona Light

$4.25

HH Mich Ultra

$3.25

HH Miller Light

$3.25

HH Coors Light

$3.25

HH Bud Light Draft

$3.59

HH Modelo Draft

$4.25

HH Pacifico Draft

$4.25

HH Amber Draft

$4.25

HH Corona draft

$4.25

HH Blue Moon Draft

$4.25

Bonus Card

Bonus Card

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6270 Gender Rd, Canal Winchester, OH 43110

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Zapata's Mexican Kitchen
orange star4.4 • 1,084
1284 Hill Rd N Pickerington, OH 43147
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Commons
orange star4.4 • 845
132 S High St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Short North
orange star4.5 • 8,567
1227 N. High St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Habanero's - Yard St - 1105 Yard St
orange starNo Reviews
1105 Yard St Grandview Heights, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
Crunchwerks/ The Summit Music Hall
orange starNo Reviews
2216 Summit St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Easton
orange star4.5 • 5,052
4077 Fenlon St Columbus, OH 43219
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Canal Winchester

Harvest Moon Craft Kitchen
orange star4.3 • 857
7 N High St Canal Winchester, OH 43110
View restaurantnext
Canal Wigwam - Canal Winchester
orange star4.4 • 756
4 South High Street Canal Winchester, OH 43110
View restaurantnext
Canal Wigwam - old?
orange star4.4 • 756
4 South High Street Canal Winchester, OH 43110
View restaurantnext
Kingy's Pizza Pub
orange star4.8 • 656
7470 Hill Rd Canal Winchester, OH 43110
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Canal Winchester
Pickerington
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Reynoldsburg
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Columbus
review star
Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)
Grove City
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Lancaster
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Westerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Hilliard
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Johnstown
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Granville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston