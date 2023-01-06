Las Margaritas Franklin 24 Iotla Street
No reviews yet
24 Iotla Street
Franklin, NC 28734
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
A la Carte
A la Diabla (Spicy) Quesadilla-1
A la Diabla (Spicy) Quesadilla-2
Carnitas Quesadilla-1
Carnitas Quesadilla-2
Cheese Quesadilla-1
Cheese Quesadilla-2
Chorizo Quesadilla-1
Chorizo Quesadilla-2
Compechano(chorizo and steak) Quesadilla-1
Compechano(chorizo and steak) Quesadilla-2
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla-2
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla-1
Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla-1
Grilled shrimp quesadilla-2
Grilled Steak Quesadilla-1
Grilled Steak Quesadilla-2
Ground Beef Quesadilla-1
Ground Beef Quesadilla-2
Hard taco
Lengua (Tongue) Quesadilla-1
Lengua (Tongue) Quesadilla-2
Mushroom Quesadilla-1
Mushroom Quesadilla-2
Pastor Quesadilla-1
Pastor Quesadilla-2
Shredded Chicken Quesadilla-1
Shredded Chicken Quesadilla-2
Single Burrito
Single Chile relleno
Single enchilada
Single Taco
Your choice of meat
Single Tamal
Soft taco
Spinach Quesadilla-1
Spinach Quesadilla-2
Tostada camaron
Tostada de ceviche
Tostada mixta
Beef
Arroz con Steak
Grilled steak, rice and melted cheese
Carne Asada
Thin ribeye, cactus, grilled onions, jalapeno. Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas
Carnitas San Jose
Chunks of pork, served with sald, beans, rice and tortillas.
Cazuelon
Grilled ribeye, chicken, shrimp, cacctus, onions, jalapeno. Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas.
Chile verde o rojo
Choose your favoritee meat: chicken, steak or pork; in green or red sauce. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.
Mar y tierra
Ribeye & shrimp served with rice, salad and tortilla
Molcajete
Grilled ribeye, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, spicy sauce mellted cheese, cacctus, onions, jalapenos. SErved with rice, beans, salad & tortillas
Molcajete for Two
Grilled ribeye, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, spicy sauce mellted cheese, cacctus, onions, jalapenos. SErved with rice, beans, salad & tortillas
Parrillada Special
Grilled ribeye, chicken, pork, shrimp, chorizo, jalapenos, onions & cactus. Served with rice, beans salad & tortillas.
Sinaloa Carne Asada
Thin ribeye, cactus, grilled onions, jalapeno & shrimp. Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas
Steak Jalisco
Grilled ribeye, mushrooms, onions served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Steak Mexicano
Ribeye served with grilled onion, jalapeno & tomato served with rice, beans & tortillas
Steak Ranchero
Ribeye topped with sauce. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.
Steak Special
Grilled ribeye and asparagus. Served with salad.
Steak Vallarta
Ribeye
Pozole
Burritos
B. California Chicken
Served with rice, beans inside & covered with melted cheese & pico de gallo,
B. California Mix
Served with rice, beans inside & covered with melted cheese & pico de gallo,
B. California Shrimp
Served with rice, beans inside & covered with melted cheese & pico de gallo,
B. California Steak
Served with rice, beans inside & covered with melted cheese & pico de gallo,
B. California Texas
Served with rice, beans inside & covered with melted cheese & pico de gallo,
Burrito Gordo
Grilled steak, chicken, chorizo with rice & beans inside served with melted cheese.
Burrito Loco
Grilled ham, mushrooms, chicken, pineapple, onion, beans rice inside with green sauce, red sauce & melted cheese.
Burrito Suizo Chicken
Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream. Covered in spinach sauce, topped with avocado
Burrito Suizo Chorizo
Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream. Covered in spinach sauce, topped with avocado
Burrito Suizo Mix
Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream. Covered in spinach sauce, topped with avocado
Burrito Suizo Shrimp
Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream. Covered inspinach sauce, topped with avocado
Burrito Suizo Steak
Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream. Covered in spinach sauce, topped with avocado
Burrito Suizo Texas
Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream. Covered in spinach sauce, topped with avocado
Chicken
ACP
Grilled chicken, rice and melted cheese.
Chicken Soup
Chori Pollo
Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo and cheese. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.
Milanesa de pollo
Breaded chicken breast, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo guacamole & tortilla.
Pollo Dulce
Grilled chicken, zucchini, onion, bell peppers and mushrooms. Served with rice, pico de gallo, sour cream and strawberry or mango sauce.
Pollo Jalisco
Marinated chicken, grilled onions, mushrooms, topped with melted cheese served with rice, beans & tortillas
Pollo Loco
Grilled chicken breast topped with onions and melted cheese. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.
Pollo Mi Tierra
Marinated chicken, zucchini, bell peppers, tomato, grilled onions and melted cheese. Served with rice, bean & tortillas.
Pollo Pina
Chicken breast, Pineapple, onion, green bell peppers, topped with melted cheese. Served with rice and salad.
Pollo Special
Grilled chicken breast and asparagus. Served with salad.
Pollo Yucatan
Grilled chicken breast and shrimp. Served with rice, sour cream, salad, melted cheese & tortillas
Wings
Menudo
Combinations
Desserts
Brownie
Chocolate pastry with whipped cream & topped with chocolate sauce
Chocovocano
Chocolatee cake with chocolate on iside topped with whipped cream & choclate syrup
Churros
Fried long flour sticks filled with caramel and topped with cinnamon sugar & chocolate
Flan
Mexican custard
Fried Ice Cream
In fried shell topped with whipped cream & chocolate
Sopapilla
Fried flour tortilla with honeu, butter, cinnamon & sugar cut into 4 slices
Xhangos
Fried burrito filled with cheesecake & topped with cinnamon sugar, chocolate & whipped crea,
Dips
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Bandera
One cheese, one beef & one chicken enchilada with green, red & cheese sauce on top. Served with rice & sour cream salad
Enchiladas Divorciadas
One cheese & one bean enchilada with green sauce, one beef & one chicken enchilada with red sauce. Served with rice, beans & guacamole salad.
Enchiladas Rancheras
One cheese, one beef, one chicken, one bean & one pork enchilada with red or green sauce. Served with guacamole salda.
Enchiladas Roja
Three beef or chicken enchiladas. Served with rice, beans, red sauce shredded cheese & sour cream
Enchiladas Suizas
Three chicken or beef enchiladas. SErved with rice, sour cream, salad & special sauce.
Enchiladas Verdes
Three beef or chicken enchiladas. Served with rice, beans, green sauce shredded cheese & sour cream
Seafood Enchiladas
Three crab, shrimp & scallop enchiladas topped with green sauce, diced onions, cheese & sour cream. Served with rice & beans.
Extras
Add Melted cheese
avocado
chiles toreados
chips & salsa
extra meat
Extra shrimp
guacamole sm side
jalapenos
limon
mushrooms
nopal
peppers & onions
pico de gallo
sm queso side
sm shred cheese
sm side sour cream
tortillas
Salsa To Go large
Salsa to go small
Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
Grilled tomatoes, onions & green bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas.
Fajita B. Chicken
Bell peppers, onion, tomatoes, beans, guacamole salad, melted cheese.
Fajita B. Chorizo
Bell peppers, onion, tomatoes, beans, guacamole salad, melted cheese.
Fajita B. Mix
Bell peppers, onion, tomatoes, beans, guacamole salad, melted cheese.
Fajita B. Shrimp
Bell peppers, onion, tomatoes, beans, guacamole salad, melted cheese.
Fajita B. Steak
Bell peppers, onion, tomatoes, beans, guacamole salad, melted cheese.
Fajita B. Texas
Bell peppers, onion, tomatoes, beans, guacamole salad, melted cheese.
Fajita for Two
Chorizo, pork, chicken, steak, shrimp, grilled tomatoes, onions, green bell peppers & cheese
Fajita Mix (Steak & Chicken)
Grilled tomatoes, onions & green bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas.
Fajita Q. Chorizo
Fajita Quesadilla are served with grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, rice & sour cream salad.
Fajita Q. Chicken
Fajita Quesadilla are served with grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, rice & sour cream salad.
Fajita Q. Mix
Fajita Quesadilla are served with grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, rice & sour cream salad.
Fajita Q. Shrimp
Fajita Quesadilla are served with grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, rice & sour cream salad.
Fajita Q. Steak
Fajita Quesadilla are served with grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, rice & sour cream salad.
Fajita Q. Texas
Fajita Quesadilla are served with grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, rice & sour cream salad.
Texas Fajita (Chicken, steak & shrimp)
Grilled tomatoes, onions & green bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas.
Parrillada Fajitas
Chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo, grilled tomatoes, onions, green bell peppers & topped with shredded cheese. Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas.
Seafood Fajitas
Scallops, shrimp, crab, grilled tomatoes, onions, green bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas
Shrimp Fajitas
Grilled tomatoes, onions & green bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas.
Steak Fajitas
Grilled tomatoes, onions & green bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas.
Vegetarian Fajitas
Vegetables only. Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas.
Fried Foods
Chile Rellenos
Two chile rellenos served with rice & beans. Topped with ranchera sauce & shredded cheese, with tortillas
Chimichanga
(chicken or beef) served with rice, beans and guacamole sa;ad
Flautas
Flour rolled fried tacos stuffed with chicken, Lettuce, Pico de gallo, guacamole salad, sour cream and cheese, with rice
Monster Chimichanga
Fried burrito with grilled (chicken or steak), onions bell peppers, tomato, melted cheese. Servied wit rice, beans and guacamole salad.
Pollo Fundido
Fried chicken burrito, topped with sour cream and cheese, served with rice and beans
Seafood Chimichanga
One soft or fried flour tortilla filled with crab, shrimp & scallops. Topped with cheese, lettuce, guacamole & tomatoes. Served with rice and beans
Kid's Menu
1. Mac & Cheese
2. Beef taco, rice and beans
3. Beef enchilada, rice and beans
4. Cheese quesadilla
5. Fried chicken burrito and french fries
6. Hot dog and french fries
7. Cheeseburger and french fries
8. Corndog and french fries
9. Chicken fingers and french fries
10. Grilled chicken and rice
Nachos
Cheese Nachos
Grilled Chicken nachos
Grilled Steak nachos
Ground Beef Nachos
Mix nachos
Chciken and Steak Nachos topped with melted chees
Nacho Fajita Chicken
Nacho Fajita Shrimp
Nacho fajita Steak
Nacho Fajita Texas
Nacho supreme
Nachos Fajita Mix
Bell peppers, onions, tomato, sour cream and guacamole
Seafood Nachos
Mixture of diced shrimp, crab, scallops. Toppped with pico de gallo, melted cheese and sour cream
Shredded Chicken Nachos
Shrimp nachos
Texas nachos
Vegetarian Nachos
Mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, tomato, zucchini and spinach topped with melted cheese
Peluza
Chicken Peluza
With bell pepper and onions. Served with rice and melted cheese.
Mixto Peluza
With bell pepper and onions. Served with rice and melted cheese.
Steak Peluza
With bell pepper and onions. Served with rice and melted cheese.
Texas Peluza
With bell pepper and onions. Served with rice and melted cheese.
Fajita Shrimp Peluza
Salads
Ensalada de Cmaron y Pollo
Grilled shrimp & chicken served on a bed of lettuce with tomato, bell peppers, onion, avocado & shredded cheese.
Fajita Taco Salad Beef
Fajita style beef with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole in a crispy tortilla bowl.
Fajita Taco Salad Chicken
Fajita style chicken with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole in a crispy tortilla bowl.
Fajita taco salad mix
Fajita taco salad Texas
Grilled Chicken Salad
Tender grilled chicken served on a bed of fresh lettuce with tomato, avacado, cucumber, onion, bell peppers & shredded cheese
Guaca salad
Margarita Salad
Grilled chicken salad with croutons, tomatoes, shredded carrots, cucumbers & shredded red cabbage with your choice of ranch or italian dressing
Sour cream salada
Taco Salad Beef
Gound beef with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & cheese. Served in a crispy tortilla bowl topped with shredded cheese
Taco Salad Chicken
Gound chicken with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & cheese. Served in a crispy tortilla bowl topped with shredded cheese
Banderita
Seafood
Aguachiles Mango
Cooked shrimp with special sauce, dices onions, hard corn tortilla
Aguachiles Negros
Cooked shrimp with special sauce, dices onions, hard corn tortilla
Aguachiles Pina
Cooked shrimp with special sauce, dices onions, hard corn tortilla
Aguachiles Rojos
Cooked shrimp with special sauce, dices onions, hard corn tortilla
Aguachiles Verdes
Cooked shrimp with special sauce, dices onions, hard corn tortilla
Arroz con Shrimp
Grilled shrimp, rice and melted cheese.
Camarones a la Cucaracha
Camarones a la diabla
Spicy shrimp served with rice, salad and tortilla.
Camarones a la Mexicana
Shrimp in shell with special mixed garlic sauce in red sauce. Served with rice, salad & tortillas.
Camarones Blancos
Shrimp, cauliflower, broccoli and carrots. Served with rice and topped with melted cheese.
Camarones Chipotle
Shrimp in chipotle sauce. Served with rice, salad and tortillas.
Camarones Crema
Grilled shrimp in cream sauce. Served with rice and sour cream salad
Camarones Dulces
Grilled shrimp with california vegetable. Served with rice & sweet strawberry or mango sauce on top.
Camarones Empanizados
Breaded shrimp served with french fries and salad.
Camarones Mojo
Shrimp in garlic sauce. Served with rice, salad and tortillas
Camarones Momia
Fried bacon-wrapped shrimp. Served with french fries, melted cheese and salad.
Camarones Rancheros
Shrimp in special sauce. Served with rice, salad and tortillas.
Ceviche de Camaron
Shrimp mixed with pico de gallo, avocado accompanied with hard tortilla. Can add tilapia or octopus for an extra $2
Coctel de Camarones
Shrimp cocktail or octopus cocktal. Mix is $2 extra.
Hawaiian Fajita
Crab, shrimp,scallops, bell peppers, onion. Served in pineapple with rice, salad, french friesand tortillas or toasted bread
Mojarra Dorada
Whole deep fried tilapia. Served with rice, tortillas & salad.
Molcajete de mar
Shrimp, scallops, octopus, crab, tilapia fillet, peppers, onions, with ranchera sauce and shredded cheese. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.
Salmon
Grilled salmon with asparagus and salad.
Scallops
Scallops, shrimp in special sauce. Served with rice, salad and tortillas.
Seafood Burrito
Mixture of diced shrim, crab, scallops and pico de gallo. Served with rice, salad and melted cheese.
Sopa de Camaron
Shrimp soup with broccoli, cauliflower and carrots
Soup 7 Mares
Fish fillet, shrimp, mixed seafood soup. Served with rice, jalapeno, onions, garlic, lime, with a side of toasted bread.
Tilapia a la plancha
Fish fillet with onion, tomatoes, jalapeno. Served with rice, salad & tortillas.
Tilapia Empanizada
Breaded tilapia served with french fries & salad.
Sides
Special
Steak Margarita Special
With broccoli, zucchini, onions and bell peppers. Served with rice and melted cheese.
Chicken Margarita Special
With broccoli, zucchini, onions and bell peppers. Served with rice and melted cheese.
Mix Margarita Special
With broccoli, zucchini, onions and bell peppers. Served with rice and melted cheese.
Texas Margarita Special
With broccoli, zucchini, onions and bell peppers. Served with rice and melted cheese.
Shrimp Margarita special
Tacos
A la Diabla (Spicy) tacos
Three tacos topped with cilantro & onions. Served with radishes & cucumbers, rice and beans
Asada (Steak) tacos
Three tacos topped with cilantro & onions. Served with radishes & cucumbers, rice and beans
Camaron (Shrimp) tacos
Three tacos topped with cilantro & onions. Served with radishes & cucumbers, rice and beans
Carnitas (Pork) tacos
Three tacos topped with cilantro & onions. Served with radishes & cucumbers, rice and beans
ChoriQueso (Chorizo & cheese) tacos
Three tacos topped with cilantro & onions. Served with radishes & cucumbers, rice and beans
Chorizo (Mexican sausage) tacos
Three tacos topped with cilantro & onions. Served with radishes & cucumbers, rice and beans
Compechanos (Chorizo & steak) tacos
Three tacos topped with cilantro & onions. Served with radishes & cucumbers, rice and beans
Lengua (Tongue) tacos
Three tacos topped with cilantro & onions. Served with radishes & cucumbers, rice and beans
Pastor (Marinated Pork) tacos
Three tacos topped with cilantro & onions. Served with radishes & cucumbers, rice and beans
Pescado (Fish) tacos
Three tacos topped with cilantro & onions. Served with radishes & cucumbers, rice and beans
Pollo (Chicken) tacos
Three tacos topped with cilantro & onions. Served with radishes & cucumbers, rice and beans
Tacos al Carbon
Three steak tacos topped with ranchero sauce, pico de gallo, onion, avocado & cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Torta
Torta al gusto
Your choice of meat, cheese, lettuce, avocado, tomato, jalapeno, onion & mayo. Served with french fries.
Torta Cubano
Mexican style sandwich, hot dog, ham, fried egg, cheese, lettuce, avocado, jalapeo, onion & mayo. Served with french fries
Torta de Jamon
Ham, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, avocado, tomato, jalapeno, onion & mayo. Served with french fries.
Torta de Milanesa
Fried and breaded chicken, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, avocado, tomato, jalapeno, onion & mayo. Served with french fries
Torta Hawaiiana
Ham, pineapple, hot dog, mozzarell cheese, lettuce, avocado, tomato, jalapeno, onion & mayo. Served with french fries
Torta Nortena
Steak, chorizo, grilled onion, cheese, lettuce, avocado, tomato, jalapeno & mayo. Served with french fries.
Torta Suprema
Chciken, steak, chorizo, ham, pork sausage, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, avocado, tomato, jalapeno & mayo. Served with french fries.
Vegetarian
A. Bean burrito, one cheese enchilad and rice
B. Chile relleno, bean burrito & a cheese quesadilla
C. Two mushroom quesadillas & guacamole salad
Served with guacamole salad
D. Cheese burrito, cheese enchilada & cheese quesadilla
E. Vegetarian Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with grilled zuccini, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms & cheese
F. Vegetarian chimichanga
Burrito deep fried & grilled vegetables topped with melted cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & beans.
G. Vegetarian quesadilla
Cheese quesadilla with grilled zucchini, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions & mushrooms. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & rice.
H. Grilled California
Vegetables served with rice & melted cheese
I. Two Spinach quesadillas
Served with guacamole salad