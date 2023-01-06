A map showing the location of Las Margaritas Franklin 24 Iotla StreetView gallery

Las Margaritas Franklin 24 Iotla Street

24 Iotla Street

Franklin, NC 28734

Order Again

A la Carte

A la Diabla (Spicy) Quesadilla-1

$4.99

A la Diabla (Spicy) Quesadilla-2

$8.75

Carnitas Quesadilla-1

$4.99

Carnitas Quesadilla-2

$8.25

Cheese Quesadilla-1

$2.75

Cheese Quesadilla-2

$4.75

Chorizo Quesadilla-1

$4.99

Chorizo Quesadilla-2

$8.25

Compechano(chorizo and steak) Quesadilla-1

$4.99

Compechano(chorizo and steak) Quesadilla-2

$8.75

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla-2

$8.25

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla-1

$4.99

Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla-1

$5.99

Grilled shrimp quesadilla-2

$9.75

Grilled Steak Quesadilla-1

$4.99

Grilled Steak Quesadilla-2

$8.25

Ground Beef Quesadilla-1

$4.25

Ground Beef Quesadilla-2

$7.25

Hard taco

$2.50

Lengua (Tongue) Quesadilla-1

$5.99

Lengua (Tongue) Quesadilla-2

$9.75

Mushroom Quesadilla-1

$3.99

Mushroom Quesadilla-2

$7.25

Pastor Quesadilla-1

$4.99

Pastor Quesadilla-2

$8.75

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla-1

$4.25

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla-2

$7.25

Single Burrito

$4.99

Single Chile relleno

$6.99

Single enchilada

$2.99

Single Taco

$2.99

Your choice of meat

Single Tamal

$3.75

Soft taco

$2.99

Spinach Quesadilla-1

$2.75

Spinach Quesadilla-2

$14.75

Tostada camaron

$5.99

Tostada de ceviche

$5.99

Tostada mixta

$7.99

Beef

Arroz con Steak

$14.00

Grilled steak, rice and melted cheese

Carne Asada

$15.49

Thin ribeye, cactus, grilled onions, jalapeno. Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas

Carnitas San Jose

$13.99

Chunks of pork, served with sald, beans, rice and tortillas.

Cazuelon

$16.49

Grilled ribeye, chicken, shrimp, cacctus, onions, jalapeno. Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas.

Chile verde o rojo

$13.99

Choose your favoritee meat: chicken, steak or pork; in green or red sauce. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.

Mar y tierra

$16.49

Ribeye & shrimp served with rice, salad and tortilla

Molcajete

$26.99

Grilled ribeye, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, spicy sauce mellted cheese, cacctus, onions, jalapenos. SErved with rice, beans, salad & tortillas

Molcajete for Two

$37.99

Grilled ribeye, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, spicy sauce mellted cheese, cacctus, onions, jalapenos. SErved with rice, beans, salad & tortillas

Parrillada Special

$21.99

Grilled ribeye, chicken, pork, shrimp, chorizo, jalapenos, onions & cactus. Served with rice, beans salad & tortillas.

Sinaloa Carne Asada

$16.49

Thin ribeye, cactus, grilled onions, jalapeno & shrimp. Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas

Steak Jalisco

$16.49

Grilled ribeye, mushrooms, onions served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Steak Mexicano

$16.49

Ribeye served with grilled onion, jalapeno & tomato served with rice, beans & tortillas

Steak Ranchero

$16.49

Ribeye topped with sauce. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.

Steak Special

$16.49

Grilled ribeye and asparagus. Served with salad.

Steak Vallarta

$16.49

Ribeye

Pozole

$13.99

Burritos

B. California Chicken

$10.99

Served with rice, beans inside & covered with melted cheese & pico de gallo,

B. California Mix

$11.99

Served with rice, beans inside & covered with melted cheese & pico de gallo,

B. California Shrimp

$12.99

Served with rice, beans inside & covered with melted cheese & pico de gallo,

B. California Steak

$10.99

Served with rice, beans inside & covered with melted cheese & pico de gallo,

B. California Texas

$12.99

Served with rice, beans inside & covered with melted cheese & pico de gallo,

Burrito Gordo

$12.99

Grilled steak, chicken, chorizo with rice & beans inside served with melted cheese.

Burrito Loco

$12.99

Grilled ham, mushrooms, chicken, pineapple, onion, beans rice inside with green sauce, red sauce & melted cheese.

Burrito Suizo Chicken

$10.99

Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream. Covered in spinach sauce, topped with avocado

Burrito Suizo Chorizo

$11.99

Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream. Covered in spinach sauce, topped with avocado

Burrito Suizo Mix

$11.99

Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream. Covered in spinach sauce, topped with avocado

Burrito Suizo Shrimp

$12.99

Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream. Covered inspinach sauce, topped with avocado

Burrito Suizo Steak

$10.99

Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream. Covered in spinach sauce, topped with avocado

Burrito Suizo Texas

$12.99

Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream. Covered in spinach sauce, topped with avocado

Chicken

ACP

$10.99

Grilled chicken, rice and melted cheese.

Chicken Soup

$10.99

Chori Pollo

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo and cheese. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.

Milanesa de pollo

$13.99

Breaded chicken breast, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo guacamole & tortilla.

Pollo Dulce

$14.50

Grilled chicken, zucchini, onion, bell peppers and mushrooms. Served with rice, pico de gallo, sour cream and strawberry or mango sauce.

Pollo Jalisco

$13.99

Marinated chicken, grilled onions, mushrooms, topped with melted cheese served with rice, beans & tortillas

Pollo Loco

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with onions and melted cheese. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.

Pollo Mi Tierra

$14.50

Marinated chicken, zucchini, bell peppers, tomato, grilled onions and melted cheese. Served with rice, bean & tortillas.

Pollo Pina

$14.99

Chicken breast, Pineapple, onion, green bell peppers, topped with melted cheese. Served with rice and salad.

Pollo Special

$14.50

Grilled chicken breast and asparagus. Served with salad.

Pollo Yucatan

$15.49

Grilled chicken breast and shrimp. Served with rice, sour cream, salad, melted cheese & tortillas

Wings

$13.49

Menudo

$14.75

Combinations

2 Combination

$9.99

Choose from:Taco, Burrito, Enchilada, Chile Relleno, Quesadilla, Tamal, Tostada

3 Combination

$13.99

Choose from:Taco, Burrito, Enchilada, Chile Relleno, Quesadilla, Tamal, Tostada

Desserts

Brownie

$8.00

Chocolate pastry with whipped cream & topped with chocolate sauce

Chocovocano

$8.00

Chocolatee cake with chocolate on iside topped with whipped cream & choclate syrup

Churros

$4.99

Fried long flour sticks filled with caramel and topped with cinnamon sugar & chocolate

Flan

$5.50

Mexican custard

Fried Ice Cream

$4.99

In fried shell topped with whipped cream & chocolate

Sopapilla

$3.50

Fried flour tortilla with honeu, butter, cinnamon & sugar cut into 4 slices

Xhangos

$4.99

Fried burrito filled with cheesecake & topped with cinnamon sugar, chocolate & whipped crea,

Dips

Bean Dip

$6.25

Cheese Dip Large

$7.99

Cheese Dip Small

$4.25

Chori Queso

$7.99

Chunky Guac

$9.00

Guacamole Dip

$4.25

Large Guacamole

$7.99

Pico de gallo large

$5.00

Sour Cream

$1.25

Spinach Dip

$6.99

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Bandera

$11.99

One cheese, one beef & one chicken enchilada with green, red & cheese sauce on top. Served with rice & sour cream salad

Enchiladas Divorciadas

$11.99

One cheese & one bean enchilada with green sauce, one beef & one chicken enchilada with red sauce. Served with rice, beans & guacamole salad.

Enchiladas Rancheras

$11.99

One cheese, one beef, one chicken, one bean & one pork enchilada with red or green sauce. Served with guacamole salda.

Enchiladas Roja

$11.25

Three beef or chicken enchiladas. Served with rice, beans, red sauce shredded cheese & sour cream

Enchiladas Suizas

$11.99

Three chicken or beef enchiladas. SErved with rice, sour cream, salad & special sauce.

Enchiladas Verdes

$11.25

Three beef or chicken enchiladas. Served with rice, beans, green sauce shredded cheese & sour cream

Seafood Enchiladas

$12.99

Three crab, shrimp & scallop enchiladas topped with green sauce, diced onions, cheese & sour cream. Served with rice & beans.

Extras

Add Melted cheese

$1.99

avocado

$2.75

chiles toreados

$1.30

chips & salsa

$2.25

extra meat

$1.99

Extra shrimp

$3.00

guacamole sm side

$1.99

jalapenos

$0.99

limon

$0.99

mushrooms

$0.99

nopal

$1.99

peppers & onions

$0.99

pico de gallo

$0.99

sm queso side

$1.99

sm shred cheese

$1.99

sm side sour cream

$1.25

tortillas

$1.99

Salsa To Go large

$5.00

Salsa to go small

$2.50

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$14.99

Grilled tomatoes, onions & green bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas.

Fajita B. Chicken

$12.25

Bell peppers, onion, tomatoes, beans, guacamole salad, melted cheese.

Fajita B. Chorizo

$12.25

Bell peppers, onion, tomatoes, beans, guacamole salad, melted cheese.

Fajita B. Mix

$12.99

Bell peppers, onion, tomatoes, beans, guacamole salad, melted cheese.

Fajita B. Shrimp

$12.99

Bell peppers, onion, tomatoes, beans, guacamole salad, melted cheese.

Fajita B. Steak

$12.25

Bell peppers, onion, tomatoes, beans, guacamole salad, melted cheese.

Fajita B. Texas

$13.75

Bell peppers, onion, tomatoes, beans, guacamole salad, melted cheese.

Fajita for Two

$25.99

Chorizo, pork, chicken, steak, shrimp, grilled tomatoes, onions, green bell peppers & cheese

Fajita Mix (Steak & Chicken)

$15.99

Grilled tomatoes, onions & green bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas.

Fajita Q. Chorizo

Fajita Quesadilla are served with grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, rice & sour cream salad.

Fajita Q. Chicken

$12.25

Fajita Quesadilla are served with grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, rice & sour cream salad.

Fajita Q. Mix

$12.99

Fajita Quesadilla are served with grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, rice & sour cream salad.

Fajita Q. Shrimp

$12.99

Fajita Quesadilla are served with grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, rice & sour cream salad.

Fajita Q. Steak

$12.25

Fajita Quesadilla are served with grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, rice & sour cream salad.

Fajita Q. Texas

$13.75

Fajita Quesadilla are served with grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, rice & sour cream salad.

Texas Fajita (Chicken, steak & shrimp)

$16.99

Grilled tomatoes, onions & green bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas.

Parrillada Fajitas

$18.25

Chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo, grilled tomatoes, onions, green bell peppers & topped with shredded cheese. Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas.

Seafood Fajitas

$17.99

Scallops, shrimp, crab, grilled tomatoes, onions, green bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas

Shrimp Fajitas

$16.99

Grilled tomatoes, onions & green bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas.

Steak Fajitas

$14.99

Grilled tomatoes, onions & green bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas.

Vegetarian Fajitas

$11.99

Vegetables only. Served with rice, beans, salad & tortillas.

Fried Foods

Chile Rellenos

$11.50

Two chile rellenos served with rice & beans. Topped with ranchera sauce & shredded cheese, with tortillas

Chimichanga

$11.99

(chicken or beef) served with rice, beans and guacamole sa;ad

Flautas

$12.75

Flour rolled fried tacos stuffed with chicken, Lettuce, Pico de gallo, guacamole salad, sour cream and cheese, with rice

Monster Chimichanga

$13.99

Fried burrito with grilled (chicken or steak), onions bell peppers, tomato, melted cheese. Servied wit rice, beans and guacamole salad.

Pollo Fundido

$12.25

Fried chicken burrito, topped with sour cream and cheese, served with rice and beans

Seafood Chimichanga

$12.99

One soft or fried flour tortilla filled with crab, shrimp & scallops. Topped with cheese, lettuce, guacamole & tomatoes. Served with rice and beans

Kid's Menu

1. Mac & Cheese

$5.49

2. Beef taco, rice and beans

$5.49

3. Beef enchilada, rice and beans

$5.49

4. Cheese quesadilla

$5.49

5. Fried chicken burrito and french fries

$5.49

6. Hot dog and french fries

$5.49

7. Cheeseburger and french fries

$5.49

8. Corndog and french fries

$5.49

9. Chicken fingers and french fries

$5.49

10. Grilled chicken and rice

$5.49

Nachos

Cheese Nachos

$7.99

Grilled Chicken nachos

$11.99

Grilled Steak nachos

$11.99

Ground Beef Nachos

$8.99

Mix nachos

$12.99

Chciken and Steak Nachos topped with melted chees

Nacho Fajita Chicken

$11.99

Nacho Fajita Shrimp

$13.25

Nacho fajita Steak

$11.99

Nacho Fajita Texas

$13.49

Nacho supreme

$9.99

Nachos Fajita Mix

$12.99

Bell peppers, onions, tomato, sour cream and guacamole

Seafood Nachos

$12.99

Mixture of diced shrimp, crab, scallops. Toppped with pico de gallo, melted cheese and sour cream

Shredded Chicken Nachos

$8.99

Shrimp nachos

$13.25

Texas nachos

$13.49

Vegetarian Nachos

$9.99

Mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, tomato, zucchini and spinach topped with melted cheese

Peluza

Chicken Peluza

$11.99

With bell pepper and onions. Served with rice and melted cheese.

Mixto Peluza

$12.99

With bell pepper and onions. Served with rice and melted cheese.

Steak Peluza

$11.99

With bell pepper and onions. Served with rice and melted cheese.

Texas Peluza

$14.99

With bell pepper and onions. Served with rice and melted cheese.

Fajita Shrimp Peluza

$13.75

Salads

Ensalada de Cmaron y Pollo

$11.99

Grilled shrimp & chicken served on a bed of lettuce with tomato, bell peppers, onion, avocado & shredded cheese.

Fajita Taco Salad Beef

$9.99

Fajita style beef with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole in a crispy tortilla bowl.

Fajita Taco Salad Chicken

$9.99

Fajita style chicken with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole in a crispy tortilla bowl.

Fajita taco salad mix

$10.99

Fajita taco salad Texas

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.50

Tender grilled chicken served on a bed of fresh lettuce with tomato, avacado, cucumber, onion, bell peppers & shredded cheese

Guaca salad

$4.99

Margarita Salad

$12.99

Grilled chicken salad with croutons, tomatoes, shredded carrots, cucumbers & shredded red cabbage with your choice of ranch or italian dressing

Sour cream salada

$3.99

Taco Salad Beef

$8.75

Gound beef with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & cheese. Served in a crispy tortilla bowl topped with shredded cheese

Taco Salad Chicken

$8.75

Gound chicken with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & cheese. Served in a crispy tortilla bowl topped with shredded cheese

Banderita

$3.99

Seafood

Aguachiles Mango

$16.99

Cooked shrimp with special sauce, dices onions, hard corn tortilla

Aguachiles Negros

$15.99

Cooked shrimp with special sauce, dices onions, hard corn tortilla

Aguachiles Pina

$16.99

Cooked shrimp with special sauce, dices onions, hard corn tortilla

Aguachiles Rojos

$14.99

Cooked shrimp with special sauce, dices onions, hard corn tortilla

Aguachiles Verdes

$14.99

Cooked shrimp with special sauce, dices onions, hard corn tortilla

Arroz con Shrimp

$12.99

Grilled shrimp, rice and melted cheese.

Camarones a la Cucaracha

$15.49

Camarones a la diabla

$15.49

Spicy shrimp served with rice, salad and tortilla.

Camarones a la Mexicana

$15.49

Shrimp in shell with special mixed garlic sauce in red sauce. Served with rice, salad & tortillas.

Camarones Blancos

$12.99

Shrimp, cauliflower, broccoli and carrots. Served with rice and topped with melted cheese.

Camarones Chipotle

$16.49

Shrimp in chipotle sauce. Served with rice, salad and tortillas.

Camarones Crema

$16.49

Grilled shrimp in cream sauce. Served with rice and sour cream salad

Camarones Dulces

$14.99

Grilled shrimp with california vegetable. Served with rice & sweet strawberry or mango sauce on top.

Camarones Empanizados

$16.49

Breaded shrimp served with french fries and salad.

Camarones Mojo

$15.49

Shrimp in garlic sauce. Served with rice, salad and tortillas

Camarones Momia

$16.49

Fried bacon-wrapped shrimp. Served with french fries, melted cheese and salad.

Camarones Rancheros

$15.99

Shrimp in special sauce. Served with rice, salad and tortillas.

Ceviche de Camaron

$15.99

Shrimp mixed with pico de gallo, avocado accompanied with hard tortilla. Can add tilapia or octopus for an extra $2

Coctel de Camarones

$15.49

Shrimp cocktail or octopus cocktal. Mix is $2 extra.

Hawaiian Fajita

$17.99

Crab, shrimp,scallops, bell peppers, onion. Served in pineapple with rice, salad, french friesand tortillas or toasted bread

Mojarra Dorada

$14.99

Whole deep fried tilapia. Served with rice, tortillas & salad.

Molcajete de mar

$26.99

Shrimp, scallops, octopus, crab, tilapia fillet, peppers, onions, with ranchera sauce and shredded cheese. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.

Salmon

$15.99

Grilled salmon with asparagus and salad.

Scallops

$15.49

Scallops, shrimp in special sauce. Served with rice, salad and tortillas.

Seafood Burrito

$12.99

Mixture of diced shrim, crab, scallops and pico de gallo. Served with rice, salad and melted cheese.

Sopa de Camaron

$15.99

Shrimp soup with broccoli, cauliflower and carrots

Soup 7 Mares

$18.99

Fish fillet, shrimp, mixed seafood soup. Served with rice, jalapeno, onions, garlic, lime, with a side of toasted bread.

Tilapia a la plancha

$15.49

Fish fillet with onion, tomatoes, jalapeno. Served with rice, salad & tortillas.

Tilapia Empanizada

$15.49

Breaded tilapia served with french fries & salad.

Sides

Black Beans

$2.75

Corn Tortilla

$1.50

Flour Tortilla

$1.50

French fries

$2.75

Jalapenos

$1.50

Pico de Gallo

$1.50

Refried beans

$2.75

Rice

$2.75

Rice and beans

$5.25

Shrimp orden

$11.99

Salsa To go

$5.00

Special

Steak Margarita Special

$12.50

With broccoli, zucchini, onions and bell peppers. Served with rice and melted cheese.

Chicken Margarita Special

$12.50

With broccoli, zucchini, onions and bell peppers. Served with rice and melted cheese.

Mix Margarita Special

$12.99

With broccoli, zucchini, onions and bell peppers. Served with rice and melted cheese.

Texas Margarita Special

$15.49

With broccoli, zucchini, onions and bell peppers. Served with rice and melted cheese.

Shrimp Margarita special

$13.75

Tacos

A la Diabla (Spicy) tacos

$12.99

Three tacos topped with cilantro & onions. Served with radishes & cucumbers, rice and beans

Asada (Steak) tacos

$12.99

Three tacos topped with cilantro & onions. Served with radishes & cucumbers, rice and beans

Camaron (Shrimp) tacos

$12.99

Three tacos topped with cilantro & onions. Served with radishes & cucumbers, rice and beans

Carnitas (Pork) tacos

$12.99

Three tacos topped with cilantro & onions. Served with radishes & cucumbers, rice and beans

ChoriQueso (Chorizo & cheese) tacos

$12.99

Three tacos topped with cilantro & onions. Served with radishes & cucumbers, rice and beans

Chorizo (Mexican sausage) tacos

$12.99

Three tacos topped with cilantro & onions. Served with radishes & cucumbers, rice and beans

Compechanos (Chorizo & steak) tacos

$12.99

Three tacos topped with cilantro & onions. Served with radishes & cucumbers, rice and beans

Lengua (Tongue) tacos

$12.99

Three tacos topped with cilantro & onions. Served with radishes & cucumbers, rice and beans

Pastor (Marinated Pork) tacos

$12.99

Three tacos topped with cilantro & onions. Served with radishes & cucumbers, rice and beans

Pescado (Fish) tacos

$12.99

Three tacos topped with cilantro & onions. Served with radishes & cucumbers, rice and beans

Pollo (Chicken) tacos

$12.99

Three tacos topped with cilantro & onions. Served with radishes & cucumbers, rice and beans

Tacos al Carbon

$12.99

Three steak tacos topped with ranchero sauce, pico de gallo, onion, avocado & cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Torta

Torta al gusto

$13.99

Your choice of meat, cheese, lettuce, avocado, tomato, jalapeno, onion & mayo. Served with french fries.

Torta Cubano

$13.99

Mexican style sandwich, hot dog, ham, fried egg, cheese, lettuce, avocado, jalapeo, onion & mayo. Served with french fries

Torta de Jamon

$13.99

Ham, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, avocado, tomato, jalapeno, onion & mayo. Served with french fries.

Torta de Milanesa

$13.99

Fried and breaded chicken, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, avocado, tomato, jalapeno, onion & mayo. Served with french fries

Torta Hawaiiana

$13.99

Ham, pineapple, hot dog, mozzarell cheese, lettuce, avocado, tomato, jalapeno, onion & mayo. Served with french fries

Torta Nortena

$13.99

Steak, chorizo, grilled onion, cheese, lettuce, avocado, tomato, jalapeno & mayo. Served with french fries.

Torta Suprema

$17.99

Chciken, steak, chorizo, ham, pork sausage, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, avocado, tomato, jalapeno & mayo. Served with french fries.

Vegetarian

A. Bean burrito, one cheese enchilad and rice

$9.75

B. Chile relleno, bean burrito & a cheese quesadilla

$9.75

C. Two mushroom quesadillas & guacamole salad

$9.75

Served with guacamole salad

D. Cheese burrito, cheese enchilada & cheese quesadilla

$9.75

E. Vegetarian Nachos

$9.75

Tortilla chips topped with grilled zuccini, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms & cheese

F. Vegetarian chimichanga

$9.75

Burrito deep fried & grilled vegetables topped with melted cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & beans.

G. Vegetarian quesadilla

$9.75

Cheese quesadilla with grilled zucchini, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions & mushrooms. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & rice.

H. Grilled California

$9.75

Vegetables served with rice & melted cheese

I. Two Spinach quesadillas

$9.75

Served with guacamole salad

Soups

Menudo

$14.75

Chicken soup

$10.99

7 mares

$18.99

Shrimp soup

$15.99

Caldo del dia

$13.99

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Bottle drink large

$3.25

Bottle drink reg

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Coke

$2.99