- Home
- /
- Slingerlands
- /
- Las Margaritas Mexican Cantina - Las Margaritas Mexican Cantina
Las Margaritas Mexican Cantina Las Margaritas Mexican Cantina
No reviews yet
1365 New Scotland Road
Slingerlands, NY 12159
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
MAIN
DIPS
- Guacamole Andale$14.00
Hand-mashed avocado, diced onions, tomatoes, lime juice.
- El Trio$16.00
Trio of our savory dips: queso diablito, guacamole, chori queso dip
- Queso Dip$8.00
Homemade creamy cheese dip
- Chori Queso$10.00
Cheese dip with Mexican sausage
- Fiesta Dip$10.00
Ground beef, pico de gallo and cheese dip
- Queso Diablito$10.00
Slice Jalapeño and cheese dip
APPETIZER
- Nachos$12.00
Ground Beef or Shredded chicken All corn chips served with cheese dip
- Nachos supreme$17.00
Our special nacho plate! ground beef, shredded chicken and refried beans topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
- Fajita nachos$19.00
Grilled chicken or beef fajita, embedded in slices of grilled bell peppers and onions with cheese dip
- Cowboy nachos$17.00
Mouth watering chopped up steak, generously layered with cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole
- Las Flautas$16.00
Three corn tortillas stuffed w/ shredded chicken or shredded beef and lightly fried and served w/ sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo
- Shrimp Tempura$14.00
6 pieces of Jumbo shrimp, deep fried in a tempura batter, served with sweet chili sauce and chipotle mayo sauce
- Peruvian Ceviche$20.00
A fresh cobia marinated lightly in lime juice and seasoned with Peruvian Limo chili, fresh cilantro and red onions, garnished with sweet potato and choclo (Peruvian giant corn), creating a flavorful delicacy
- Poquito chimichanga$16.00
Six mini chimichangas, served with cheese dip and choice of shredded chicken, ground beef or steak
- Wings$16.00
Fried crispy and tossed with your choice of choice
- Quesadilla del Rancho$13.00
A 10 - inch flour tortilla grilled and folded with cheese inside. Comes with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Quesadilla Double Filling$16.00
- Quesadilla Triple Filling$18.00
SOUP/SALADS
- Black bean soup$7.00
- Chicken soup$7.00
- Chicken tortilla soup$7.00
Chicken broth, shredded chicken with rice, avocado, cheese and pico de gallo
- Frijoles charros$7.00
spicy pinto beans with bacon
- Cesar salad$12.00
This classic feature heart of Romaine, tossed in house-made creamy lime cesar dressing, topped with croutons and parmesan cheese
- Taco Salad$15.00
Ground beef or shredded chicken in a crispy flour tortilla shell served with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and guacamole
- Avocado salad$13.00
Fresh mix of romaine and iceberg lettuce, bell pepper, onions, tomatoes, avocados and american shredded cheese
- Tropical salad$13.00
Fresh romaine and iceberg mix with apples, mandarines, pineapple, raisins topped with shredded american cheese
TACOS
- Birria Tacos$18.00
Richly seasoned braised beef and fried gooey oaxaca cheese in a griddled corn tortilla. Served with consommé, cilantro, onions and a house made chipotle sauce.
- Tacos Alambre$18.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, chorizo, onions, cilantro, and shredded cheese on flour tortillas
- Grilled Chicken Tacos$18.00
Grilled chicken topped with sliced avocados on flour tortillas and served with pico de gallo and green sauce
- Fish Tilapia Tacos$18.00
Grilled fish tacos on flour tortillas, served with avocados, chipotle-mayo sauce and pico de gallo
- Shrimp Tacos$19.00
Grilled shrimp with shredded cheese on flour tortilla, served with pico de gallo and hot salsa on the side.
- Tacos De Carnitas (pulled pork)$18.00
Traditional mexican pork on flour tortillas and topped with onions and cilantro
- Tacos Al Pastor$18.00
Traditional Mexican pork marinated in a combination of dried chillies, spices and pineapple. Topped with onions and cilantro served on flour tortillas
- Tacos Al Carbon$18.00
Chopped steak with onions and cilantro, on flour tortillas, served with hot salsa.
- Tacos El Toreo$19.00
Slices of ribeye, pineapple, bacon and shredded cheese on flour tortillas, served with hot salsa.
- Baja California Tacos$19.00
Shredded chicken or ground beef, with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and cheese on flour tortillas. Served with hot sauce on the side.
- Shrimp Tempura Tacos$19.00
Shrimp tempura, wonton, and sweet chili sauce on flour tortillas, served with chipotle-mayo sauce
- Tacos Que Chingon (Pick - Trio)$20.00
Mix any of the tacos mentioned above (except: shrimp tempura and birria)
- TTT taco tuesday$3.00
FAJITAS
- Chicken Fajitas$19.00
Sizzling Onion and Bell Peppers, Served With Rice and Refried Beans, Pico De Gallo, Cheese, Guacamole, Sour Cream and Three Flour Tortillas.
- Steak Fajitas$20.00
Sizzling Onion and Bell Peppers, Served With Rice and Refried Beans, Pico De Gallo, Cheese, Guacamole, Sour Cream and Three Flour Tortillas.
- mix fajitas$22.00
- Pork Fajitas$20.00
Sizzling Onion and Bell Peppers, Served With Rice and Refried Beans, Pico De Gallo, Cheese, Guacamole, Sour Cream and Three Flour Tortillas.
- Texas Fajitas$23.00
Sizzling Onion and Bell Peppers, Served With Rice and Refried Beans, Pico De Gallo, Cheese, Guacamole, Sour Cream and Three Flour Tortillas.
- Que Chingon Fajitas$24.00
Sizzling Onion and Bell Peppers, Served With Rice and Refried Beans, Pico De Gallo, Cheese, Guacamole, Sour Cream and Three Flour Tortillas.
- Surf & Turf Fajitas$30.00
Sizzling Onion and Bell Peppers, Served With Rice and Refried Beans, Pico De Gallo, Cheese, Guacamole, Sour Cream and Three Flour Tortillas.
POLLO
- Pollo ala Plancha$20.00
Premium chicken delicately seasoned with sauce, grilled with onions and bell peppers to perfection. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and three tortillas
- Pollo Fundido$19.00
Two charbroiled chicken breasts accompanied with sautéed bell peppers and onions, covered with Mexican rice and cheese dip on the side
- Pollo Hawaiano$20.00
Marinated chicken strips sautéed with onions, pineapple and bacon. Served white Mexican rice and cheese dip on the side
- Border Quesadilla$18.00
10 inch flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, cheese and sautéed onions filled with creamy chipotle sauce, served with Mexican rice and black beans on the side
- Fried Burritos$18.00
Two fried shredded chicken burritos topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo, served with Mexican rice and black beans
- Pollo Chipotle$20.00
Slices of grilled chicken and onions simmered in our special chipotle sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and three flour tortillas
- Enchiladas En Salsa Verde$18.00
Three shredded chicken enchiladas covered in tomatillo green sauce. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
- Enchiladas El Diablo$19.00
Three chicken enchiladas covered with chipotle sauce and pico de gallo, served with mexican rice
- Enchiladas Fridas$19.00
Three chicken enchiladas covered with ranchero sauce and cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream, served with mexican rice -19
- Pollo Bandido$19.00
Chicken breast sauteed with garlic, rajas (poblano peppers), mushrooms, oaxaca cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
- Mole Poblano$19.00
From puebla, Mexico, it's the perfect blend of 25 prehispanic ingredients which form a unique sauce that bathes a tender piece of chicken. Served with rice, beans and corn tortillas topped with sesame seeds. Served with white rice and black beans.
- Enchiladas Poblanas$19.00
Two chicken enchiladas covered with poblano sauce and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice.
STEAK
- El Jefe$25.00
10 oz. steak cooked with onions and mushrooms. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole salad and three flour tortillas
- Fuego con Carne$22.00
Steak strips simmered with onions, mushrooms and homemade chipotle sauce, served with mexican rice, refried beans and three flour tortillas
- Carne Asada$23.00
Delicately charbroiled Ribeye steak served with Mexican rice, refried beans, sliced avocado, pico de gallo, sour cream and three flour tortillas
- Steak Burritos$20.00
Two steak burritos topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo, served with Mexican rice and black beans
- El Churrasco$24.00
A 10oz steak grilled to perfection with white rice, fried sweet plantains, and charro beans (pinto)
- Lomo saltado Peruvian Style$22.00
Wok stir-fry steak, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, soy, oyster sauce, fries. Served with white rice
PORK
- Carnitas Dinner$22.00
Tender pork tips served with Mexican rice,charro beans (pinto), pico de gallo, guacamole, jalapenos and flour tortillas
- Chile verde$20.00
Chunk of pork cooked with our tomatillo sauce and served with mexican rice, charro beans (pinto) and flour tortillas
- Rio Grande Burrito$21.00
A 12- inch rolled flour tortilla stuffed with pork, charro beans (pinto), Mexican rice, guacamole and sour cream. Topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo
MIXED
- Three Mariachis$25.00
Premium chicken, ribeye steak, chorizo (spanish sausage) mixed with sauteed onions and bell peppers, served with Mexican rice and refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, three tortillas
- Arroz Chaufa - Fried rice$19.00
Amazingly delicious Peruvian's version of Chinese fried rice. Consists of sauteed grilled chicken or steak, fried rice, green onions, garlic, soy sauce, scrambled eggs, chicken and a dash of sesame oil, ginger
- Jumbo chimichanga$20.00
12 inch flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken or steak, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese, then rolled up and fried. Topped with cheese dip and ranchero sauce. Served with mexican rice, lettuce, guacamole and tomatoes
- Chimichanga$20.00
Two shredded chicken or beef chimichangas topped with cheese dip and ranchero sauce. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream
- Burrito Bandera$20.00
A 12- inch rolled flour tortilla stuffed with carne asada (steak), bacon, poblano slices, red onions, black beans and Mexican rice, covered with 3 different sauces: red burrito sauce, poblano sauce and cheese dip
- Tour de mexico$22.00
A taste of everything! Beef burrito, chicken enchilada, beef tamale, cheese chile poblano, chicken chimichanga, beef crispy taco served with Mexican rice and refried beans
- Enchilada supreme$19.00
Four enchiladas, one ground beef, one shredded chicken, one shredded beef and one cheese, covered with ranchero sauce and shredded cheese. Topped with lettuce tomatoes and sour cream
- Burrito Catrina$22.00
A 10- inch flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, chorizo, Mexican rice, refried beans and sour cream. Topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo
- Burrito El Mariachi$22.00
A 12- inch flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken or steak, peppers and onions. Topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice
- Burrito Bowl$17.00
White rice, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, pineapple, avocado, jalapenos, cucumbers, wonton, shredded cheese, corn.
SEAFOOD
- Abuelo’s Quesadilla$22.00
A 10 inch flour tortilla grilled with cheese and shrimp, covered with cheese, served with Mexican rice, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream
- Camarones Con Arroz$23.00
Marinated shrimp sauteed with peppers, mushrooms, onions, squash, carrots, cauliflower and broccoli. Served with Mexican rice
- Camarones Cancun$23.00
Sauteed shrimp with butter cream, peppers, onions and pineapple with cheese dip on top. Served with lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes and Mexican rice
- Camarones - Fuego$23.00
Large shrimp sauteed with a sweet and spicy sauce. Served with white rice, lettuce, tomato and guacamole
- Camarones En Su Salsa De Ajo$22.00
Marinated shrimp simmered in a buttery garlic sauce. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and sliced avocados
- Mary Y Tierra$23.00
A delicious combo of 10 oz steak grilled to perfection with shrimp and garlic sauce. Served white rice and charro beans.
VEGETARIAN
- Enchiladas Mexicanas$16.00
Three enchiladas, one spinach cream, one cheese and one refried beans topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, shredded cheese and ranchero sauce. Served with Mexican rice
- Chile Poblanos$17.00
Two poblano peppers stuffed with cheese, fried in an egg batter and covered with ranchero sauce and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans
- El Vegetariano$16.00
One spinach cream burrito and one cheese enchilada, Mexican rice, refried beans and sour cream
VEGAN
- Flautas de Papas$17.00
Three rolled corn tortillas filled with seasoned potatoes and deep fried to perfection. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and guacamole
- Burrito Vegano$16.00
A 12 - inch flour tortilla stuffed with grilled vegetables, black beans, Mexican rice and guacamole. Topped with ranchero sauce and pico de gallo
- Enchilada de Spinach and Papas$17.00
Spinach and potato enchiladas. Served with ranchero sauce and pico de gallo, Mexican Rice, lettuce, tomatoes and onions
- Tacos Veganos$14.00
12 inch flour tortilla filled with Mexican rice, refried beans, avocado slices, tomatoes, lettuce and hot salsa - 14
- Quesadillas Veganas$18.00
10 - inch flour tortilla grilled and folded with vegan cheese. Comes with guacamole, pico de gallo
- Chimichanga Veganas$16.00
Two steamed vegetable chimichangas topped with vegan cheese and ranchero sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole
DESSERTS
- Traditional Flan$9.00
Our award-winning recipe of traditional creamy Mexican egg custard with caramel glaze
- Tres Leches$8.00
A sponge cake soaked in three kinds of milk: whole, evaporated and condensed milk
- Chocolate Lava Cake$9.00
A dessert that consists of a chocolate cake with a liquid chocolate core. Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream
- NY cheesecake$8.00
Creamy dessert made of cream cheese, eggs, sugar and vanilla extract, all resting on a base made of buttery graham cracker crust
- Baileys Cheesecake$8.00
Delicious chocolate cookie crust topped with Irish cream-like cheesecake filling
- Changa Banana$8.00
Deep Fried tortilla stuffed w/ a banana cheesecake filling
- Churros$8.00
Deep Fried dough dipped in cinnamon and sugar
- Fried ice cream$10.00
A scoop of frozen vanilla ice cream quickly deep-fried, in a crispy shell, homemade style
- Sopapillas$8.00
Fried pastry dipped in ice cream topped with whip cream and chocolate syrup
- Tiramisu$11.00
A coffee-flavored Italian dessert made of lady fingers dipped in coffee, layered with a whipped mixture of eggs, sugar and mascarpone cheese
- Free Churros
DRESSING
SIDES
- Sour cream$1.50
items
- pico de gallo$1.50
- Hot salsa$1.50
items
- Side tortillas$1.50
items
- White rice$3.99
items
- Yellow rice$3.99
items
- French fries$3.99
- Black beans$4.50
items
- Refried beans$4.50
items
- Yuka$3.50
items
- Plantains$3.50
items
- Shredded cheese$3.50
items
- Tomatoes$1.50
items
- Green sauce$1.50
items
- Lettuce$1.50
items
- Jalapeno$1.50
items
- Onions$1.50
items
- Cilantro$1.50
items
- Beef Tamale$5.00
items
- Burrito$5.00
A flour tortilla wrapped into a sealed cylindrical shape around various ingredients)
- Chimichanga$5.00
A chimichanga is a deep-fried burrito
- Tacos$5.00
A taco is a small hand-sized corn- or wheat-based tortilla topped with a filling
- Enchiladas$5.00
An enchilada is a dish consisting of a corn tortilla rolled around a filling and covered with a savory sauce
- Cheese quesadilla$5.00
A tortilla that is filled primarily with cheese, and sometimes meats, spices, and other fillings, and then cooked on a griddle or stove
- Chips$1.00
- side guacamole$2.50
- Lettuce$1.50
- Mole sauce$1.50
JUST FOR NINOS
- Chiquilladas$7.99
Grilled chicken breast served with rice and beans
- El Toro con Papas$7.99
Delicate charbroiled steak served with fries
- Para los Pollitos$7.99
Savory chicken finger served with french fries.
- Pizza Chiquita$7.99
Cheese pizza served french fries.
- Enchilada$7.99
served with a side of choice: either refried beans and Mexican rice or French fries
- Taco$7.99
served with a side of choice: either refried beans and Mexican rice or French fries
- Burrito$7.99
served with a side of choice: either refried beans and Mexican rice or French fries
- Quesadilla$7.99
served with a side of choice: either refried beans and Mexican rice or French fries
EXPRESS LUNCH
- Que Chingon$12.00
A slice of steak, plantains, french fries and topped with an egg. Served w/ white rice
- Carnitas Rica$11.50
Tender pork tips with Mexican rice, refried beans, tomatoes, guacamole, jalapeño, lime slices and flour tortillas.
- Los Compadres$13.00
Two soft flour tacos, filled with your choice of meat: fish, chopped steak, grilled chicken, chorizo or carnitas. Topped with lettuce and cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and homemade hot salsa
- Fajitas Express$13.00
Fajita style chicken or beef served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and three flour tortillas
- Burrito California$12.00
Steak burrito topped with nacho cheese and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans
- Eggxactly$12.00
Two scrambled eggs cooked with Mexican sausage and served with Mexican rice, charro beans and flour tortillas
- Pollo Chipotle$12.00
Slices of grilled chicken and onions simmered in our special chipotle sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and flour tortillas
- Pollo Loco$12.00
Ranch-style chicken. A delicious portion of marinated chicken breast topped with a layer of cheese dip and ranchero sauce. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
- Taco Salad$15.00
Ground beef or shredded chicken in a crispy flour tortilla shell served with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and guacamole
QUICK MENU
Andale-Andale Quick Menu (Copy)
- Lunch Hard Taco$10.00
All served with rice and beans
- Lunch Soft Taco$10.00
All served with rice and beans
- Lunch Enchilada$10.00
All served with rice and beans
- Lunch Quesadilla$10.00
All served with rice and beans
- Lunch Burrito$10.00
All served with rice and beans
- Lunch Chimichanga$10.00
All served with rice and beans
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1365 New Scotland Road, Slingerlands, NY 12159