Las Margaritas

173 Reviews

$$

2700 Jamie Lane

Lincoln, NE 68516

Order Again

Popular Items

#2 3 ENCHILADAS
CHEESE DIP
K- QUESADILLA

APPETIZERS

ABRAM CHEESE DIP

$7.59

BEAN DIP

$6.29

CHEESE DIP

$7.59

GUACAMOLE DIP SMALL

$4.89

GUACAMOLE DIP

$6.29

BEEF NACHOS

$9.99

CHICKEN NACHOS

$9.99

NACHOS MARGARITAS

$10.39

CHEESE NACHOS

$9.49

SUPER NACHOS

$10.39

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$10.39

QUESADILLA

$12.69

QUESADILLA AL MAR

$13.69

QUESADILLA FAJITA

$12.99

QUESADILLA RANCHERA

$12.69

TAQUITOS

$10.39

QUESADILLA ASADA

$14.50

FRESH GUACAMOLE

$7.99

SOUPS & SALAD

BLACK BEAN SOUP

$6.49

TORTILLA SOUP

$12.99

GREEN SALAD

$5.09

GRILLED CHK SALAD

$10.39

DELUXE TOSTADA

$9.69

TACO SALAD FAJITA

$12.99

TACO SALAD ASADA

$15.99

TACO SALAD

$9.49

SENIOR MENU

SR BURRITO

$9.39

SR CHEESE QUESADILLA

$9.39

SR ENCHILADA

$9.39

SR TACO

$9.39

SR TOSTADA

$9.39

HUEVOS

CHORIZO CON HUEVOS

$11.99

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$11.99

MACHACA CON HUEVOS

$11.99

COMBOS (1)

#1 THREE TACOS

$12.99

#2 3 ENCHILADAS

$14.09

#3 TACO & TWO ENCHILADAS

$12.99

#4 ENCHILADA, TACO,TOSTADA

$12.99

#5 ENCHILADA, TAMALE, TACO

$12.99

#6 ENCHILADA, BEEF BURRITO

$12.99

#7 TWO BURRITOS COLORADOS

$12.99

#8 TWO GROUND BEEF BURRITOS

$12.99

#9 TWO PORK BURRITOS

$12.99

#10 ENCHILADA & CHALUPA

$12.99

#11 CHILE RELLENO & CHALUPA

$12.99

#12 ENCHILADA, TACO, TOSTADA, RELLENO

$15.09

#13 ENCHILADA, CHILE RELLENO

$14.09

#14 CHILE RELLENO, CHIMICHANGA

$15.09

RELLENO MAZATLAN

$11.99

CHIMICHANGA MAZATLAN

$14.09

CHIMICHANGA MACHACA

$14.09

BARBACOACHIMICHANGA

$14.09

GRANDE COMBOS

#15 ENCHILADA, TACO, TOSTADA, RELLENO

$16.19

#17 CHIMICHANGA

$12.99

#18 BURRITO, RELLENO

$16.19

#19 ENCHILADA, CHIMICHANGA

$15.09

#20 THREE FLAUTAS

$14.09

#21 CHICKEN BURRITOS

$14.09

#30 CHICKEN BURRITO, RELLENO, TAMALE

$16.19

Chimichanga de Barbacoa

$13.50

HOUSE SPECIALS

CANCUN FAJITAS

$17.29

CARNE JALICIENSE

$17.29

FIESTA EN JALISCO

$17.29

JALISCO FAJITAS

$35.69

MAR Y TIERRA

$17.29

MILANESA

$14.95

MORALES SPECIAL

$38.99

QUESADILLA FAJITA

$12.99

TRES AMIGOS

$17.29

TRIO FAJITAS

$23.79

TRIO FAJITA CANCUN

$22.85

PARRRILLADA MEXICANA

$27.00

Molcajete Special

$32.49

ALAMBRES NORTENOS

$17.29

ABRAM'S FAJITAS

$23.79

CHICKEN PLATES

#31 ARROZ CON POLLO

$17.29

#32 CHICKEN MOLE

$17.29

#33 CARNITAS DE POLLO

$17.29

#36 CHICKEN FAJITAS

$17.29

#38 CHICKEN RANCHERA

$17.29

POLLO A LA CREMA

$17.29

POLLO A LA DIABLA

$17.29

POLLO ADOBADO

$17.29

POLLO AL CARBON

$17.29

POLLO CHIPOTLE

$17.29

TACOS RANCHEROS

$17.29

LETTUCE WRAP

$14.09

COMBO FAJITAS

$17.29

FAJ. SHRIMP/ CHICKEN

$17.65

FAJ. SHRIMP/ BEEF

$17.65

BEEF PLATES

#22 STEAK A LA MEXICANA

$17.29

#23 STEAK PICADO

$17.29

#24 CARNITAS DE RES

$17.29

#25 CARNE ASADA

$20.59

#27 CHILE COLORADO

$16.19

#28 LAS MARGARITAS DINNER

$27.09

#29 FIESTA DINNER/ Chicken

$27.09

#36 BEEF FAJITAS

$17.29

#37 TACOS AL CARBON

$17.29

CASA VALLARTA

$31.39

NACHOS DE ASADA

$14.09

STEAK RANCHERO

$17.29

TACOS BARBACOA

$17.29

Barbacoa Fajitas

$16.29

Chimi C. Asada

$14.99

Tacos De Chorizo

$15.99

BURRITOS

COLORADO BURRITO

$11.89

ASADA BURRITO

$15.09

AYUTLAS BURRITO

$15.09

BEAN & BEEF BURRITO

$10.79

BEAN BURRITO

$9.69

BEEF BURRITO

$10.79

CHICKEN BURRITO

$11.89

MANADERO BURRITO

$12.99

BURRITO FAJITA

$15.09

PORK BURRITO

$11.89

VEGETARIAN BURRITO

$11.89

Barbacoa Burrito

$15.09

Burrito Barbacoa Dlx

$15.09

SHRIMP BURRITO

$18.39

ENCHILADAS

DELUXE ENCH MAZATLAN

$11.99

ENCHILADAS DE MOLE

$12.99

ENCHILADAS SUNRISE

$14.09

ENCHILADAS VERDE

$12.99

MAZATLAN ENCHILADAS

$14.09

ENCHILADAS BARBACOA

$11.99

A LA CARTE

BURRITO

$6.00

BEEF TACO

$2.79

CHALUPA

$6.79

CHICKEN TACO

$3.29

CHILE RELLENO

$4.39

CHIMICHANGA

$6.79

ENCHILADA

$3.49

SOFT CHALUPA

$6.79

SOFT CHICKEN TACO

$3.29

SOFT BEEF TACO

$2.79

3 SD TACO AL PASTOR

$9.89

SD TACO CHORIZO

$3.00

3 SD TACO DE ASADA

$9.89

3 SD TACO POLLO ASADO

$9.89

TAMALE

$3.79

TOSTADA

$2.50

FRIES

$2.39

3 FRIED JALAPEÑOS

$3.29

SD JALAPEÑO 1.75

$1.75

BEANS

$3.10

RICE

$3.29

RICE & BEANS

$4.15

SD PICO DE GALLO

$2.19

SD Shreded Cheese

$1.39

SD SOUR CREAM

$1.69

SD TORTILLAS

$1.39

12 Oz MILD SAUCE 4.99

$4.99

SALSA 16 OZ Mild 6.99

$6.99

SALSA 32 OZ Mild 9.99

$9.99

12 Oz Enchilada Sauce $3,99

$3.99

Xtra Egg

$0.99

Order Of Limes .50

$0.50

XTRA SHREDDED CHICKEN $2.00

$2.00

XTRA GRILLED CHICKEN

$9.99

XTRA Ground Beef $2.00

$2.00

SIDE OF GUACAMOLE $4.89

$4.89

$ XTRA TOMATO

$0.99

XTRA LETTUCE $1.25

$1.25

CHORIZO $2.00

$2.00

XTRA JALAPEÑO $.99

$0.99

SD RAJA DE AGUACATE

$3.50

Spicy Sauce 2 Oz .75

$0.75

Taco De Barbacoa

$3.29

Xtra Beans $1.99

$1.99

xtra Barbacoa $1.50

$1.50

12ozCHESSE Dip

$8.99

16Oz Cheese Dip

$15.99

32oz Cheese Dip

$24.99

Small Bag Chips

$1.99

Large Bag Of Chips

$2.99

Add Bacon Two Strips 1.99

$1.99

Tomatillo Sauce Spicy 16 Oz 9.50

$9.50

Tomatillo Sauce 32oz 10.50

$10.50

Xtra Steak For Fajitas 7.99

$7.99

Spicy Tomatillo 12 Oz 4.99

$4.99

Xtra Cheese Sauce For Enchi $1.75

$1.75

Order Of Shrimp $9.99

$9.99

Ext. Fajita Plate

$6.99

3.25 SPICY SALSA

$0.50

3.25 MILD SALSA

$0.50

12 Oz Spicy

$4.99

16 Oz SPICY

$6.99

32oz SPICY SAUCE

$9.99

12oz PICO DE GALLO

$6.99

Side De Veggie Fajitas

$6.99

Extra Spicy

$0.50

Extra Shredded Cheese

$1.99

12 Oz Guacamole$ 7.25

$7.25

16oz Guacamole $ 16.99

$16.99

32oz Guacamole 25.99

$25.99

12 OzAbrams Chesse Sauce

$8.99

16 Oz Abrams Cheese Sauce

$15.99

32 Oz Abram,s Cheese Sauce 24.99

$24.99

16 Oz Pico De Gallo

$9.99

32 Oz Pico De Gallo

$15.99

1\2 Tray Of Rice

$24.99

1 Full Tray Of Rice

$49.99

SD Nopales

$2.99

1/2 Tray Of Beans

$24.99

Full Tray Of Beans

$49.99

SD Salsa Ranchera

$1.99

Dlx/ Guac/SC/Pico

$2.50

SD Queso Asadero

$1.60

SD Cherries

$1.00

Ext Molcajete Plate

$5.99

SD Guac 1.57

$1.75

Guacamole Taco

$2.79

12 Oz Ench Sauce

$2.99

Sauted Onios

$1.50

SEAFOOD

ARROZ CON CAMARONES

$18.39

BURRITO ACAPULCO

$21.69

CALDO SIETE MARES

$19.49

CAMARONES A LA CREMA

$18.39

CAMARONES DIABLA

$18.39

CAMARONES APRETALADOS

$18.39

CAMARONES CHIPOTLE

$18.39

CAMARONES ENCHILADA

$18.39

CAMARONES FAJITAS

$18.39

CAMARONES MEXICANO

$18.39

GARLIC SHRIMP

$18.39

CAMPECHANA

$18.39

CHIMICHANGA JAROCHA

$21.69

COCTEL DE CAMARON

$18.39

CRAB ENCHILADA

$18.39

FISH TACOS

$27.09

HUACHINANGO

$18.99Out of stock

PARRILLADA AL MAR

$28.09

SEAFOOD CHIMICANGA

$18.39

CALDO DE CAMARON

$19.49

Shrimp Tacos Rice & Beans

$17.99

Huachinango Large

$35.99

PORK PLATES

#26 CHILE VERDE

$16.39

PORK FAJITAS

$17.29

PORK CARNITAS

$17.29

TACOS AL PASTOR

$17.29

AMERICAN

CHEESEBURGER

$7.89

DELUXE HAMBURGER

$7.29

CHICKEN BURGER

$8.39

RIBEYE Medium

$18.49

RIBEYE Medium Rare

$18.49

RIBEYE Medium Well

$18.49

RIBEYE Well Done

$18.49

VEGETARIAN

MAZATLAN VEGETARIAN

$15.09

VEGETARIAN BURRITO

$11.89

VEGGIE ENCHILADAS

$12.99

VEGGIE FAJITAS

$14.09

No Cream

No Cheese

No Onion

VEGGIE FAJITAS MELTED CHEESE

$15.79

Add Guac

$1.50

DESSERTS

CHURROS

$4.19

FLAN

$5.19

FRIED ICE CREAM

$5.19

SOPAPILLAS

$5.19

KIDS

K- BURRITO

$6.79

K- CHEESE CRISPI

$5.20

K- CHICKEN NUGGETS

$6.79

K- ENCHILADA

$6.79

K- HAMBURGER

$6.79

K- QUESADILLA

$6.79

K- TACO

$6.79

K- TOÑITO SPECIAL

$6.79

Kids Drink

$1.50

Kids Milk

$1.95

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.99

K- CHEESE BURGER

$7.04

Kid Shirley Temple

$1.99

Kid Strawberry/lemonade

$1.99

FAMILY PACKS

FAJITA PACK

$75.00+

BURRITO PACK

$45.00+

ENCHILADA PACK

$45.00+

N/A BEVERAGES

Pepsi

$2.89

Diet Pepsi

$2.89

Soda Water

$1.99

Mt Dew

$2.89

Dr. Pepper

$2.89

Orange

$2.89

Sierra Mist

$2.89

Coca Cola Bottle

$3.65

Jarritos

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.89

Hot Tea

$2.89

Milk

$2.89

Hot Chocolate

$2.89

Coffee

$2.89

Horchata

$3.65

Lemonade

$2.89

Kids Drink

$1.25

Kid Milk

$1.95

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.99

llargeOrange Juice

$3.75

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.75

Chocolte Milk

$3.25

Kids Orange Juice

$1.99

All 32 Oz Sodas

$3.50

Agua Horchata To Go 32 Oz

$4.50

Gallon de Horchata

$22.99

Shirley Temple

$3.75

Diet Mt Dew

$2.89

Cranberry Juice

$3.75

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2700 Jamie Lane, Lincoln, NE 68516

Directions

Gallery
Las Margaritas image
Las Margaritas image

