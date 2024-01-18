Las Marias 515 Livingston Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
515 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Mr. Subs - North Brunswick
No Reviews
1048 Livingston Avenue North Brunswick Township, NJ 08902
View restaurant
Destination Dogs - New Brunswick
4.7 • 1,972
101 Paterson Street New Brunswick, NJ 08901
View restaurant
Sigri Indian BBQ - North Brunswick
No Reviews
540 Shoppes Boulevard North Brunswick Township, NJ 08902
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in New Brunswick
Destination Dogs - New Brunswick
4.7 • 1,972
101 Paterson Street New Brunswick, NJ 08901
View restaurant
More near New Brunswick