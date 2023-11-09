Las Marias | Temple 6 South Main Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
6 South Main Street, Temple, TX 78613
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Melody's Brunch and Bar LLC - 116 S 1st St unit A
No Reviews
116 S 1st St unit A Temple, TX 76501
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Temple
Mouton's Bistro & Bar - Cedar Park
4.3 • 836
1821 S. Lakeline Blvd Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurant