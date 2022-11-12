Las Micheladas mexican & seafood 12210 N US highway 27

Las Micheladas mexican & seafood imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

12210 N US highway 27

review star

No reviews yet

12210 N US highway 27

Ocala, FL 34482

Order Again

Aguachiles en Molcajetes

Aguachiles

$12.99

Shrimp cooked in lime juice with choice of black or green sauce with cucumbers, red onion and avocado.

Molcajete for 2

$25.95

Marinated chicken, beef, shrimp and chorizo with fresh cheese, cactus, and onions. Served with 2 sides or rice and beans with tortillas

Seafood Molcajete

$19.99

Shrimp, octopus and oysters cooked in lime juice with choice of black or green sauce, with cucumbers, red onion and avocado.

Alambres

Alambre de Asada

$11.95

Grilled onions and bell pepper, served with rice and beans

Alambre de Pollo

$11.95

Grilled onions and bell pepper, served with rice and beans

Alambre de Camarones

$12.95

Grilled onions and bell pepper, served with rice and beans

Appetizers

Bean Dip

$3.99

Calamari App

$11.99

Camarones a la Cucaracha App

$11.99

Camarones Empanizados App

$11.99

Carne (gb) con Cheese dip

$4.25

Cheese dip App

$3.79

Cheese dip with chorizo App

$4.59

Chip Salsa

$2.00

Chips

$2.00

Chips and salsa

$2.99

Clams App

$11.99

Guacamole casero App

$5.99

Guacamole dip App

$3.79

Queso fundido con tortillas App

$6.95

Burritos

Asada (steak) Burrito

$7.99

Rice, beans, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$5.25

Camarones Burrito

$8.99

Rice, beans, cheese, pico de gallo

Carnitas (slow cooked pork) Burrito

$7.99

Rice, beans, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream

Chorizo Burrito

$6.99

Ground Beef Burrito

$6.99

Pastor (Marinated Pork) Burrito

$7.99

Rice, beans, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream

Pescado Burrito

$8.99

Rice, beans, cheese, pico de gallo

Pollo grilled (Chicken) Burrito

$7.99

Rice, beans, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream

Shredded Beef Burrito

$6.99

Shredded Chicken Burrito

$6.99

Shrimp and Fish Mix Burrito

$9.99

Veggie Burrito

$5.99

Caldos / Soups

Caldo de camaron

$12.99

shrimp soup

Caldo de mariscos

$12.99

Shrimp with potatoes, carrots and celery

Caldo de pescado

$12.99

Shrimp, fish, scallops

Chimichangas

Asada Chimichanga

$12.45

Camaron Chimichanga

$13.45

Carnitas Chimichanga

$12.45

Chicken Chimichanga

$10.95

Flour tortilla fried topped with cheese side of lettuce guacamole, sour cream, rice and beans.

GB Chimichanga

$10.95

Flour tortilla fried topped with cheese side of lettuce guacamole, sour cream, rice and beans.

Pastor Chimichanga

$12.45

Shredded Beef Chimichanga

$10.45

Combinations

2 Combo

$9.99

two options with rice and beans

3 Combo

$10.99

three options with rice and beans

Desserts

Fried Ice Cream

$3.95

Tres Leches

$3.95

Flan

$3.95

Churros

$3.95

Enchiladas

Enchiladas de Mole Poblano plato

$12.99

3 chicken enchiladas topped with onions and sour cream rice and beans

Enchiladas Supremas plato

$11.99

one shredded chicken, beef, cheese and bean topped with lettuce, tomato cheese and sour cream

Enchiladas Verdes plato

$11.99

3 with your choice of shredded chicken, beef or cheese topped with salsa verde lettuce, sour cream, onion, rice and beans

Red Enchiladas plato

$11.99

White Enchiladas plato

$11.99

3 with your choice of shredded chicken, beef or cheese topped with melted cheese sauce lettuce, sour cream, rice and beans

Fajitas

Asada (Steak) Fajita

$12.99

Served with Rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole

Carnitas (Slow Cooked Pork) Fajita

$12.99

Served with Rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole

Pollo (Chicken) Fajita

$12.99

Served with Rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole

Camaron (Shrimp) Fajita

$13.99

Grilled shrimp with grilled onions and bell peppers

Veggies Fajita

$11.99

Fajitas mixed

$14.99

choice of two meats with grilled onions and bell peppers

Fajitas 3 meat mixed

$15.49

Flautas

Asada Flautas

$11.45

Chicken Flautas

$9.95

4 rolled tacos with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans

Gb Flautas

$9.95

Pollo Asado Flautas

$11.45

Shredded Beef Flautas

$9.95

3 rolled tacos with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans

Kids Meals

Cheeseburger & Fries

$8.99

Kids Cheese Quesadilla with Rice

$4.95

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$4.95

Kids Hot Dog & Fries

$4.95

Kids Taco with Rice and Beans

$4.95

Kids Enchilada With Rice and Beans

$4.95

Mariscos

Camarones a la Parilla

$13.99

Camarones a la Diabla

$13.99

Shrimp in red spicy red sauce served with white rice and salad

Camarones a la Momia

$13.99

Camarones envuelto en tocino rellenos de queso mozzarella, servido con arroz blanco y ensalada.

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$13.99

Camarones con Chipotle

$13.99

Grilled shrimp smothered with chipotle sauce. Served with white rice and salad

Camarones Empanizado

$13.99

Breaded shrimp with special sauce on the side. Served with white rice and salad.

Camarones Rancheros

$13.99

Grilled shrimp sautéed with tomato, onions and jalapenos. Served with white rice and salad

Coctel Campechana

$14.99

Shrimp, octopus, crab, mussels

Coctel de Camarones

$12.99

Shrimp in our special sauce with pico de gallo and avocado

Torre de Mariscos

$15.99

Camaron cosidos y camarones curtidos, pulpo y tilapia, pepino, aguacate y cebolla en salsa negra

Platos de pescado

Mojarras

$12.99

Whole tilapia fried with choice of sauce, served with rice, beans and a salad.

Filete de pescado

$11.99

Nachos

Beef nachos

$5.99

Chicken Nachos

$6.99

Loaded Nachos

$9.49

Chips, cheese, choice of meat with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, beans and jalapeños.

Oysters

1/2 Dozen Oysters

$12.99

Dozen Oysters

$22.99

Platos

2 Taco Plato

$9.99

3 Taco Plato

$12.45

Bistec a la Tampiqueña

$10.99

Chiles Rellenos Plato

$10.99

Chuletas de Puerco

$10.99

2 pork chops in choice of sauce served with rice and beans

Costillas de Puerco

$10.99

Pork ribs in choice if sauce served with rice and beans

Plato de asada

$11.99

Trositos de Puerco

$10.99

Platos de Pollo

Choripollo

$12.99

chicken breast topped with Mexican sausage (chorizo) and melted cheese sauce served with rice and beans with flour tortillas

Arroz con Pollo

$11.99

Chicken breast topped with melted cheese sauce served with rice

Pollo Loco

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast seasoned on molcajete sauce. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole salad and choice of tortillas

Pollo Poblano

$11.99

chicken breast topped with mole sauce. Tortillas rice and beans

Quesadillas

Asada Quesadilla

$11.99

Barbacoa Quesadilla

$11.99

Carnitas Quesadilla

$11.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Choice of rice and beans or salad

Fajita Quesadilla

$11.99

Choice of rice and beans or salad

GB Quesadilla

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Pastor Quesadilla

$11.99

Shredded Beef Quesadilla

$9.99

Choice of rice and beans or salad

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Choice of rice and beans or salad

Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.99

Choice of rice and beans or salad

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$8.99

Choice of rice and beans or salad

Sides

Side Crema

$1.19

Side Jalapenos

$1.00

Side of Beans

$1.99

Side of Lettuce

$1.09

Side of Pico de Gallo

$0.49

Side of Rice

$1.99

Side of Rice and Beans

$2.99

Side of Salsa

$0.99

Side of Shredded Cheese

$1.00

Side of Tortillas de Harina

$1.49

Side of Tortillas de Maiz

$1.49

Side of Avocado

$1.99

Side of Nopales

$1.25

Side of Queso Fresco

$1.99

3 Sopes

Asada (Steak) Sopes (3)

$11.99

beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream

Barbacoa Sopes (3)

$11.99

Carnitas (Slow Cooked Pork) Sopes (3)

$11.99

beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream

Chorizo Sopes (3)

$11.99

Pastor Sopes (3)

$11.99

Pollo (Chicken) Sopes (3)

$11.99

beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream

Mix Sopes

$11.99

Taco Salads

Asada Taco Salad

$9.99

GB Taco Salad

$6.99

A crispy flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and sour cream

Grilled Fajita Taco Salad

$9.99

Flour tortilla filled with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, with grilled onions and bell peppers.

Grilled Pollo Taco Salad

$9.99

Grilled ShrimpTaco Salad

$10.99

Grilled shrimp, lettuce, cheese, and avocado slices

Pastor Taco Salad

$9.99

Salad

$8.99

Shredded Chicken Taco Salad

$6.99

A crispy flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and sour cream

Side Salad

$3.99

Veggie Taco Salad

$6.99

Tacos

Asada (steak) Taco

$2.75

Cilantro, Onion, Lime

Barbacoa taco

$2.75

Beef taco (Hard shell)

$1.99

Beef taco (soft shell)

$1.99

Camarones Taco

$3.25

served with cilantro lime coleslaw, pico de gallo and cheese

Carnitas (slow cooked pork) Taco

$2.75

Cilantro, Onion, Lime

Chorizo Taco

$2.75

Pastor (Marinated Pork) Taco

$2.75

Cilantro, Onion, Lime

Pescado Taco

$3.25

served with cilantro lime coleslaw, pico de gallo and cheese

Pollo Asado (Grilled Chicken) Taco

$2.75

Cilantro, Onion, Lime

Shredded Chicken taco (hard shell)

$1.99

Shredded Chicken taco (soft Shell)

$1.99

Tortas

Barbacoa torta

$8.49

Campechana Torta

$9.49

Carnitas torta

$8.49

lettuce tomato, onion, avocado, fresh cheese, beans, jalapeños and mayonnaise

Chicken torta

$8.49

lettuce tomato, onion, avocado, fresh cheese, beans, jalapeños and mayonnaise

Cubana Torta

$10.49

Milanesa de pollo torta

$8.49

Pastor torta

$8.49

Steak torta

$8.49

lettuce tomato, onion, avocado, fresh cheese, beans, jalapeños and mayonnaise

Tostadas

Tostadas de ceviche de camaron (2)

$7.99

Tostadas de ceviche de pescado (2)

$7.99

Tostadas de ceviche mixta (2)

$8.99

Tostadas de ceviche de pulpo (2)

$8.99

Tostadas de Pollo (2)

$5.99

Tostadas de Steak (2)

$5.99

Tostadas de bean and cheese (2)

$4.99

A la Carte

1 Enchilada a la carte

$2.49

1 sope a la carte

$3.99

1 Tostada Carne a la carte

$2.59

1 Tostada Marisco a la carte

$3.99

Chile Relleno a la carte

$3.95

Chimichanga a la carte

$4.49

Flautas a la carte

$4.49

French Fries

$2.45

Giant Quesadilla

$8.99

Tamale a la carte

$2.45

Breakfast

Burritos

$5.99

Huevos rancheros

$9.99

Huevos a la mexicana

$8.99

Chilaquiles

$9.99

Dinner Specials

Wet Burrito

$7.99

Chimichanga

$8.95

Fajitas

$10.99

Enchiladas

$9.99

Flautas

$7.95

Drinks

Aguas Fresca

$2.49

Bottled Water

$1.49

Coffee

$2.29

Fountain Drink

$2.49

Jarrito

$2.49

Juice

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Unsweet Tea

$2.49

Water

Alcohol

wine based

2XX

$3.75

Angry Orchard

$3.49

Domestic Beer Pitcher

$14.99

Imported Beer Pitcher

$15.99

Big Nose

$3.99

Blue Moon

$3.95

Bud Light

$3.45

Cabernet

$3.95

Chardonnay

$3.95

Coors Light

$3.45

Corona

$3.75

Domestic Draft Beer (sm)

$2.50

Domestic Draft (lrg)

$6.50

Imported Draft Beer(sm)

$2.99

Imported draft Beer (lrg)

$6.99

Margarita

$5.99

Merlot

$3.95

Micheladas

$6.99

Michelda Suprema

$8.99

Michelob Ultra

$3.45

Modelo

$3.75

Modelo Negro

$3.75

Moscato

$3.95

Pinot Grigio

$3.95

Sangria

$3.95

Sierra

$3.95

Truly

$3.49

White Claws

$3.49
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12210 N US highway 27, Ocala, FL 34482

Directions

Gallery
Las Micheladas mexican & seafood image

