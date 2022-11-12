- Home
Las Micheladas mexican & seafood 12210 N US highway 27
12210 N US highway 27
Ocala, FL 34482
Aguachiles en Molcajetes
Aguachiles
Shrimp cooked in lime juice with choice of black or green sauce with cucumbers, red onion and avocado.
Molcajete for 2
Marinated chicken, beef, shrimp and chorizo with fresh cheese, cactus, and onions. Served with 2 sides or rice and beans with tortillas
Seafood Molcajete
Shrimp, octopus and oysters cooked in lime juice with choice of black or green sauce, with cucumbers, red onion and avocado.
Alambres
Appetizers
Bean Dip
Calamari App
Camarones a la Cucaracha App
Camarones Empanizados App
Carne (gb) con Cheese dip
Cheese dip App
Cheese dip with chorizo App
Chip Salsa
Chips
Chips and salsa
Clams App
Guacamole casero App
Guacamole dip App
Queso fundido con tortillas App
Burritos
Asada (steak) Burrito
Rice, beans, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream
Bean and Cheese Burrito
Camarones Burrito
Rice, beans, cheese, pico de gallo
Carnitas (slow cooked pork) Burrito
Rice, beans, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream
Chorizo Burrito
Ground Beef Burrito
Pastor (Marinated Pork) Burrito
Rice, beans, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream
Pescado Burrito
Rice, beans, cheese, pico de gallo
Pollo grilled (Chicken) Burrito
Rice, beans, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream
Shredded Beef Burrito
Shredded Chicken Burrito
Shrimp and Fish Mix Burrito
Veggie Burrito
Caldos / Soups
Chimichangas
Asada Chimichanga
Camaron Chimichanga
Carnitas Chimichanga
Chicken Chimichanga
Flour tortilla fried topped with cheese side of lettuce guacamole, sour cream, rice and beans.
GB Chimichanga
Flour tortilla fried topped with cheese side of lettuce guacamole, sour cream, rice and beans.
Pastor Chimichanga
Shredded Beef Chimichanga
Combinations
Enchiladas
Enchiladas de Mole Poblano plato
3 chicken enchiladas topped with onions and sour cream rice and beans
Enchiladas Supremas plato
one shredded chicken, beef, cheese and bean topped with lettuce, tomato cheese and sour cream
Enchiladas Verdes plato
3 with your choice of shredded chicken, beef or cheese topped with salsa verde lettuce, sour cream, onion, rice and beans
Red Enchiladas plato
White Enchiladas plato
3 with your choice of shredded chicken, beef or cheese topped with melted cheese sauce lettuce, sour cream, rice and beans
Fajitas
Asada (Steak) Fajita
Served with Rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole
Carnitas (Slow Cooked Pork) Fajita
Served with Rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole
Pollo (Chicken) Fajita
Served with Rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole
Camaron (Shrimp) Fajita
Grilled shrimp with grilled onions and bell peppers
Veggies Fajita
Fajitas mixed
choice of two meats with grilled onions and bell peppers
Fajitas 3 meat mixed
Flautas
Kids Meals
Mariscos
Camarones a la Parilla
Camarones a la Diabla
Shrimp in red spicy red sauce served with white rice and salad
Camarones a la Momia
Camarones envuelto en tocino rellenos de queso mozzarella, servido con arroz blanco y ensalada.
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Camarones cucaracha app
Camarones con Chipotle
Grilled shrimp smothered with chipotle sauce. Served with white rice and salad
Camarones Empanizado
Breaded shrimp with special sauce on the side. Served with white rice and salad.
Camarones Rancheros
Grilled shrimp sautéed with tomato, onions and jalapenos. Served with white rice and salad
Coctel Campechana
Shrimp, octopus, crab, mussels
Coctel de Camarones
Shrimp in our special sauce with pico de gallo and avocado
Torre de Mariscos
Camaron cosidos y camarones curtidos, pulpo y tilapia, pepino, aguacate y cebolla en salsa negra
Platos de pescado
Nachos
Platos
Platos de Pollo
Choripollo
chicken breast topped with Mexican sausage (chorizo) and melted cheese sauce served with rice and beans with flour tortillas
Arroz con Pollo
Chicken breast topped with melted cheese sauce served with rice
Pollo Loco
Grilled chicken breast seasoned on molcajete sauce. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole salad and choice of tortillas
Pollo Poblano
chicken breast topped with mole sauce. Tortillas rice and beans
Quesadillas
Asada Quesadilla
Barbacoa Quesadilla
Carnitas Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla
Choice of rice and beans or salad
Fajita Quesadilla
Choice of rice and beans or salad
GB Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Pastor Quesadilla
Shredded Beef Quesadilla
Choice of rice and beans or salad
Shredded Chicken Quesadilla
Choice of rice and beans or salad
Shrimp Quesadilla
Choice of rice and beans or salad
Vegetarian Quesadilla
Choice of rice and beans or salad
Sides
Side Crema
Side Jalapenos
Side of Beans
Side of Lettuce
Side of Pico de Gallo
Side of Rice
Side of Rice and Beans
Side of Salsa
Side of Shredded Cheese
Side of Tortillas de Harina
Side of Tortillas de Maiz
Side of Avocado
Side of Nopales
Side of Queso Fresco
3 Sopes
Asada (Steak) Sopes (3)
beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream
Barbacoa Sopes (3)
Carnitas (Slow Cooked Pork) Sopes (3)
beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream
Chorizo Sopes (3)
Pastor Sopes (3)
Pollo (Chicken) Sopes (3)
beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream
Mix Sopes
Taco Salads
Asada Taco Salad
GB Taco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and sour cream
Grilled Fajita Taco Salad
Flour tortilla filled with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, with grilled onions and bell peppers.
Grilled Pollo Taco Salad
Grilled ShrimpTaco Salad
Grilled shrimp, lettuce, cheese, and avocado slices
Pastor Taco Salad
Salad
Shredded Chicken Taco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and sour cream
Side Salad
Veggie Taco Salad
Tacos
Asada (steak) Taco
Cilantro, Onion, Lime
Barbacoa taco
Beef taco (Hard shell)
Beef taco (soft shell)
Camarones Taco
served with cilantro lime coleslaw, pico de gallo and cheese
Carnitas (slow cooked pork) Taco
Cilantro, Onion, Lime
Chorizo Taco
Pastor (Marinated Pork) Taco
Cilantro, Onion, Lime
Pescado Taco
served with cilantro lime coleslaw, pico de gallo and cheese
Pollo Asado (Grilled Chicken) Taco
Cilantro, Onion, Lime
Shredded Chicken taco (hard shell)
Shredded Chicken taco (soft Shell)
Tortas
Barbacoa torta
Campechana Torta
Carnitas torta
lettuce tomato, onion, avocado, fresh cheese, beans, jalapeños and mayonnaise
Chicken torta
lettuce tomato, onion, avocado, fresh cheese, beans, jalapeños and mayonnaise
Cubana Torta
Milanesa de pollo torta
Pastor torta
Steak torta
lettuce tomato, onion, avocado, fresh cheese, beans, jalapeños and mayonnaise
Tostadas
A la Carte
Drinks
Alcohol
2XX
Angry Orchard
Domestic Beer Pitcher
Imported Beer Pitcher
Big Nose
Blue Moon
Bud Light
Cabernet
Chardonnay
Coors Light
Corona
Domestic Draft Beer (sm)
Domestic Draft (lrg)
Imported Draft Beer(sm)
Imported draft Beer (lrg)
Margarita
Merlot
Micheladas
Michelda Suprema
Michelob Ultra
Modelo
Modelo Negro
Moscato
Pinot Grigio
Sangria
Sierra
Truly
White Claws
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
12210 N US highway 27, Ocala, FL 34482