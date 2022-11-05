- Home
- /
- Cardiff By The Sea
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- Las Olas Cardiff - 2655 South Coast Highway 101
Las Olas Cardiff 2655 South Coast Highway 101
No reviews yet
2655 South Coast Highway 101
Encinitas, CA 92007
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Spicy Pickled Carrots Jar
Las Olas House Hot Sauce
PLEASE INDICATE THE NUMBER OF SETS NEEDED
To-Go Margaritas
Las Olas Bottled Margarita.
Tradicional Silver, orange liqueur, fresh lime, sweet & sour. In safety-sealed bottle ready to pour over ice.
Chile ñ Pina Bottled Margarita.
A Flame-roasted chile & pineapple infused silver tequila, orange liqueur, fresh lime, sweet & sour. In safety-sealed bottle ready to pour over ice.
Top-Shelf Cadillac Bottled Margarita
1800 Reposado, Grand Marnier, fresh lime, sweet & sour. In safety-sealed bottle ready to pour over ice.
Las Olas Skinny Bottled
El Jimador Silver, organic agave nectar, fresh lemon and lime. In safety-sealed bottle ready to pour over ice.
Cold Refreshments
Cerveza
Off-Menu Specials
Crispy Potato Taco
Crispy corn tortilla w/ potato topped with chipotle crema, lettuce, salsa tomate, jack & cheddar cheese.
Three Crispy Potato Flautas
Three crispy rolled flour tortillas stuffed w/ potato and topped with guacamole, lettuce, salsa tomate, cotija cheese. Served w/ chipotle crema dipping sauce.
For the Table
Fresh Guacamole w/Chips & Salsa
Freshly made guacamole Served in crisp flour tortilla shell Topped w/ salsa fresca, cotija cheese Served with chips and salsa
Spicy Bean n' Cheese Dip
Traditional refried beans, melted cheese, jalapeños, red sauce, served in crisp flour tortilla shell. Served w/ chips & salsa.
Nachos De Salva
Corn tortilla chips Topped w/ Melted Jack & Cheddar Cheese Refried Beans Chipotle Crema Salsa Fresca Optional: Add Choice of Protein
Crispy Tacos
Shredded Chicken Crispy Shell Taco
Crispy corn tortilla, shredded chicken (light & dark meat), topped w/ lettuce, salsa tomate, jack & cheddar cheese, cotija cheese
Shredded Beef Crispy Shell Taco
Crispy corn tortilla, shredded beef, topped w/ lettuce, salsa tomate, jack & cheddar cheese, cotija cheese
Tacos Del Mar (From the Sea)
Baja Fish Taco
Soft corn tortilla, beer-battered Alaskan white cod, yogurt salsa, cabbage, salsa fresca
Grilled Fish Taco
Soft corn tortilla, grilled mahi mahi, yogurt salsa, cabbage, salsa fresca
Baja Shrimp Taco
Soft corn tortilla, beer-battered shrimp, yogurt salsa, cabbage, salsa fresca
Grilled Shrimp Taco
Soft corn tortilla, grilled shrimp, yogurt salsa, cabbage, salsa fresca
Tacos Rancheros (From the Ranch)
Grilled Chicken Taco
Soft corn tortilla, grilled chicken (all white breast meat), guacamole, salsa fresca, cilantro.
Carne Asada Taco
Soft corn tortilla, carne asada (100% angus steak), guacamole, salsa fresca, cilantro.
Carnitas
Soft corn tortilla, carnitas, guacamole, salsa fresca, cilantro.
Taquitos
Three Shredded Chicken Taquitos
Three crispy rolled corn tortillas, shredded chicken, topped w/guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, salsa tomate, cotija cheese
Three Shredded Beef Taquitos
Three crispy rolled corn tortillas, shredded beef, topped w/guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, salsa tomate, cotija cheese
Flautas
Three Shredded Chicken Flautas
Three crispy rolled flour tortillas, shredded chicken, topped w/guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, salsa tomate, cotija cheese
Three Shredded Beef Flautas
Three crispy rolled flour tortillas, shredded beef, topped w/guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, salsa tomate, cotija cheese
Chile Relleños (Flame-Roasted)
Cheese Chile Relleno
Flame roasted poblano chile (no egg batter), melted cheese, topped w/ house made red enchilada sauce
Charbroiled Chicken Chile Relleno
Flame roasted poblano chile (no egg batter), grilled all-white chicken breast, melted cheese, topped w/ house made red enchilada sauce
Carnitas Chile Relleno
Flame roasted poblano chile (no egg batter), carnitas, melted cheese, topped w/ house made green sauce
Carne Asada Chile Relleno
Flame roasted poblano chile (no egg batter), carne asada 100% angus steak, melted cheese, topped w/ house made red enchilada sauce
Grilled Shrimp Chile Relleno
Flame roasted poblano chile (no egg batter), grilled shrimp, melted cheese, topped w/ house made green enchilada sauce
Burritos Del Mar (From the Sea)
Baja Style Fish Burrito
Beer-battered Alaskan Cod, cabbage, yogurt salsa, salsa fresca, flour tortilla.
Grilled Fish Burrito
Grilled Mahi-Mahi, cabbage, yogurt salsa, salsa fresca, flour tortilla.
Grilled Shrimp Burrito
Grilled shrimp, cabbage, yogurt salsa, salsa fresca, flour tortilla.
Baja Style Shrimp Burrito
Beer-battered shrimp, cabbage, yogurt salsa, salsa fresca, flour tortilla.
Burritos Rancheros (From the Ranch)
Charbroiled Chicken Burrito
Char-broiled chicken (all-white breast meat), refried black beans, caramelized onions, salsa fresca.
Carnitas Burrito
Slow cooked pork, refried black beans, caramelized onions, salsa fresca.
Carne Asada Burrito
Carne asada (100% Angus steak), refried black beans, caramelized onions, salsa fresca.
Grilled Vegetables Burrito
Seasonal vegetables, refried black bean caramelized onion, salsa fresca
Burritos Las Olas (Local Favorites since 81')
Bean n' Cheese Burrito
Traditional refried beans with melted Jack & Cheddar cheeses wrapped in flour tortilla.
Chile Verde Burrito
Slow cooked pork simmered in green sauce wrapped in flour tortilla, topped w/ melted cheese.
Chile Relleno Burrito
Flame-roasted Poblano chile, Jack & Muenster cheese, wrapped in flour tortilla, topped w/ red + green sauce & melted cheese. (Optional: Add choice of protein)
Tostadas
Black Bean n' Cheese Tostada
Crispy flour tortilla. topped with shredded Jack & Cheddar cheese, cabbage, salsa fresca, roasted poblanos, queso cotija.
Grilled Vegetable Tostada
Crisp flour tortilla. topped with grilled seasonal vegetables, refried black beans, cabbage, salsa fresca, cilantro, roasted poblanos, and cotija cheese
Carnitas Tostada
Crisp flour tortilla. topped with carnitas (slow cooked pork), refried black beans, cabbage, salsa fresca, cilantro, roasted poblanos, and cotija cheese
Charbroiled Chicken Tostada
Crisp flour tortilla. topped with grilled chicken (100% all-white meat), refried black beans, cabbage, salsa fresca, cilantro, roasted poblanos, and cotija cheese
Carne Asada Tostada
Crisp flour tortilla. topped with carne asada (100% angus steal), refried black beans, cabbage, salsa fresca, cilantro, roasted poblanos, and cotija cheese
Grilled Shrimp Tostada
Crisp flour tortilla. topped with grilled shrimp, refried black beans, cabbage, salsa fresca, cilantro, roasted poblanos, and cotija cheese
Enchiladas
Cheese Enchilada
Melted Jack & Cheddar cheese, green onion, wrapped in soft corn tortilla topped w/ red sauce
Charbroiled Chicken Enchilada
Grilled chicken (100% all-white meat), green onion, wrapped in soft corn tortilla topped w/ red sauce, melted Jack & Cheddar cheese
Carnitas Enchilada
Slowed cooked pork, green onion, wrapped in soft corn tortilla topped w/ green sauce, melted Jack & Cheddar cheese
Carne Asada Enchilada
Carne Asada (100% Angus steak), green onion, wrapped in soft corn tortilla topped w/ red sauce, melted Jack & Cheddar cheese
Grilled Vegetable Enchilada
Seasonal vegetables, wrapped in soft corn tortilla topped w/ green sauce, melted Jack & Muenster cheese
Shrimp Enchilada
Grilled shrimp, green onion, wrapped in soft corn tortilla topped w/ green sauce, melted Jack & Muenster cheese
Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla
Melted Jack & Cheddar cheese, flour tortilla, served w/ a side of homemade salsa fresca.
Charbroiled Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled & marinated all white chicken breast, melted Jack & Cheddar cheese, flour tortilla, served w/ a side of homemade salsa fresca.
Carnitas Quesadilla
Slow cooked pork, melted Jack & Cheddar cheese, flour tortilla, served w/ a side of homemade salsa fresca
Carne Asada Quesadilla
100% Angus steak, melted Jack & Cheddar cheese, flour tortilla, served w/ a side of homemade salsa fresca.
Grilled Vegetable Quesadilla
Seasonal vegetables, Jack & Muenster cheese, wheat tortilla, served w/ a side of homemade salsa fresca.
Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla
Grilled Shrimp, melted Jack & Muenster cheese, flour tortilla, served w/ a side of homemade salsa fresca.
Taco Platters
Soup
Chicken and Rice Tortilla Soup
Shredded Chicken & Rice Tortilla Soup Cooked with tomatoes, carrots, celery, green onions, green squash, garlic and zucchini. Topped with jack and cheddar cheese, fresh chopped cilantro and crisp corn tortilla strips.
Seafood Tortilla Soup
Shrimp and Mahi Mahi, Seafood Soup Cooked with tomatoes, carrots, celery, green onions, green squash, garlic and zucchini. Topped with cotija cheese, fresh chopped cilantro and crisp corn tortilla strips
Kids Menu
Two Mini Quesadillas Combo
Two medium 6" flour tortillas with melted jack and cheddar cheese and served with a side of rice and beans.
Two Kids Chicken Taquitos Combo
Two crispy rolled corn tacos with shredded chicken and served with a side of rice and beans.
Two Kids Beef Taquitos Combo
Two crispy rolled corn tacos with shredded beef and served with a side of rice and beans.
Kids Crispy Chicken Taco Combo
Crisp corn tortilla with shredded chicken topped with jack and cheddar cheese and fresh chopped lettuce served with a side of rice & beans.
Kids Crispy Beef Taco Combo
Crisp corn tortilla with shredded beef topped with jack and cheddar cheese and fresh chopped lettuce served with a side of rice & beans.
Two Kids Bean n' Cheese Burritos Combo
Two mini 6" burritos with refried beans and melted jack and cheddar cheese wrapped in flour tortillas served with rice & beans.
Two Baja Fish Sticks Combo
Two pieces crispy beer battered fish sticks (wild caught alaskan cod) Served with side of rice & beans.
Kids Nino Nachos
House-made crispy corn tortilla chips topped with melted jack and cheddar cheese. (sides not included with nachos).
Extras
Side Dishes
Mexican Rice
Mexican style rice
Refried Pinto Beans
Traditional Refried Beans
Refried Black Beans
Refried black beans cooked with of minced bacon and garlic
Whole Vegetarian Pinto Beans
Whole pinto beans cooked with bell pepper and onion (V)
Cabbage Salad
Green cabbage, carrot, red onion, carrot with home made avocado vinaigrette
Spicy Carrots
Pickled spicy carrots, garlic, bayleaf, chiles
Catering Trays
Mini Burritos Tray
Twelve Mini Burritos made with 6" flour tortillas.
Mini Quesadillas Tray
Twelve Mini Quesadillas, 6" flour tortillas with melted jack and cheddar cheese.
Enchiladas Tray
Twelve Enchiladas: Choice of protein wrapped in soft corn tortillas topped with homemade red or green sauce and melted jack and cheddar cheese.
Catering Chips & Dips
Spicy Carrots
Pickled spicy carrots, garlic, bayleaf, chiles
Salsa Fresca (Chunky Salsa)
Chopped tomato, cilantro, onion, chile, with fresh lime juice garlic and salt salsa.
Chips
Freshly cut crisp corn tortillas
Spicy Bean n' Cheese Dip
Traditional refried beans, melted cheese, jalapeños, red sauce, served w/ a bag of chips & salsa.
Salsa
Las Olas' famous house made salsa blend of fresh tomatos, chiles, and fresh herbs y spices
Fresh Guacamole
Freshly made guacamole
Cabbage Salad
Green cabbage, carrot, red onion, carrot with home made avocado vinaigrette
Beans
Choose from three different styles of house made beans
Rice
Mexican style rice
Mango Salsa
Yogurt Salsa
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Since our humble beginnings in 1981 at Cardiff State Beach, and then a second spot right up Hwy 101 in Carlsbad, Las Olas has been the favorite go to for hungry beach goers because they know they can get a cold beer, or a great Margarita, those fresh warm chips & salsa, delicious made to order Mexican Food and be welcomed every visit.
2655 South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, CA 92007