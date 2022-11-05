Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Las Olas Cardiff 2655 South Coast Highway 101

review star

No reviews yet

2655 South Coast Highway 101

Encinitas, CA 92007

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Baja Fish Taco
Fresh Guacamole w/Chips & Salsa
Build a Taco Platter

Spicy Pickled Carrots Jar

Spicy Carrots 12oz Glass Jar

Spicy Carrots 12oz Glass Jar

$10.00Out of stock

House Made Spicy Pickled Carrots Crisp Local Carrots pickled w/habanero, and jalapeno chiles, garlic, and bay leaf - sure to be a hit in any snackable situation.

Las Olas House Hot Sauce

Las Olas Hot Sauce Bottle 8oz

Las Olas Hot Sauce Bottle 8oz

$5.00

Las Olas house made hot sauce. A beautiful burn of Habanero chile, Chile Arbol and Serrano chiles with a hint of citrus and tang. Perfect for tacos, ceviche, y mas. MUST LOVE EXTREME HEAT.

PLEASE INDICATE THE NUMBER OF SETS NEEDED

Quantity of Utensils

Compostable cutlery is available upon request. Please indicate the number of sets needed.

To-Go Margaritas

Cocktail comfort to your door with our personal, portable classics. Enjoy over ice. Las Olas Margaritas are made with 100% Blue Weber Agave Tequilas.

Las Olas Bottled Margarita.

$10.50

Tradicional Silver, orange liqueur, fresh lime, sweet & sour. In safety-sealed bottle ready to pour over ice.

Chile ñ Pina Bottled Margarita.

$12.00

A Flame-roasted chile & pineapple infused silver tequila, orange liqueur, fresh lime, sweet & sour. In safety-sealed bottle ready to pour over ice.

Top-Shelf Cadillac Bottled Margarita

$16.50

1800 Reposado, Grand Marnier, fresh lime, sweet & sour. In safety-sealed bottle ready to pour over ice.

Las Olas Skinny Bottled

$12.00

El Jimador Silver, organic agave nectar, fresh lemon and lime. In safety-sealed bottle ready to pour over ice.

Cold Refreshments

Soda Fountain Cup

$3.25

16 oz Soda Fountain Cup and Lid provided to choose from our soda station. Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Lemonade, Dr.Pepper, Barqs Rootbeer.

Topo Chico

$4.00Out of stock

sparkling mineral water sourced and bottled in Monterrey, Mexico since 1895

Cerveza

Tecate 12 oz Can

$3.75

mexican lager (12 oz can)

Modelo Especial 24 oz

$7.50

mexican lager 24 oz

Ration Ale Cerveza (Non-alc)

$6.75Out of stock

mexican lager 16 oz non-alcoholic

Off-Menu Specials

Crispy Potato Taco

$6.00

Crispy corn tortilla w/ potato topped with chipotle crema, lettuce, salsa tomate, jack & cheddar cheese.

Three Crispy Potato Flautas

$10.00

Three crispy rolled flour tortillas stuffed w/ potato and topped with guacamole, lettuce, salsa tomate, cotija cheese. Served w/ chipotle crema dipping sauce.

For the Table

Shareables for the table. (OR.. keep them all to yourselves) No judgement here.

Fresh Guacamole w/Chips & Salsa

$9.00

Freshly made guacamole Served in crisp flour tortilla shell Topped w/ salsa fresca, cotija cheese Served with chips and salsa

Spicy Bean n' Cheese Dip

$8.00

Traditional refried beans, melted cheese, jalapeños, red sauce, served in crisp flour tortilla shell. Served w/ chips & salsa.

Nachos De Salva

$11.50

Corn tortilla chips Topped w/ Melted Jack & Cheddar Cheese Refried Beans Chipotle Crema Salsa Fresca Optional: Add Choice of Protein

Crispy Tacos

Shredded Chicken Crispy Shell Taco

$6.00

Crispy corn tortilla, shredded chicken (light & dark meat), topped w/ lettuce, salsa tomate, jack & cheddar cheese, cotija cheese

Shredded Beef Crispy Shell Taco

$6.00

Crispy corn tortilla, shredded beef, topped w/ lettuce, salsa tomate, jack & cheddar cheese, cotija cheese

Tacos Del Mar (From the Sea)

Baja Fish Taco

$7.00

Soft corn tortilla, beer-battered Alaskan white cod, yogurt salsa, cabbage, salsa fresca

Grilled Fish Taco

$7.00

Soft corn tortilla, grilled mahi mahi, yogurt salsa, cabbage, salsa fresca

Baja Shrimp Taco

$7.00

Soft corn tortilla, beer-battered shrimp, yogurt salsa, cabbage, salsa fresca

Grilled Shrimp Taco

$7.00

Soft corn tortilla, grilled shrimp, yogurt salsa, cabbage, salsa fresca

Tacos Rancheros (From the Ranch)

Grilled Chicken Taco

$7.00

Soft corn tortilla, grilled chicken (all white breast meat), guacamole, salsa fresca, cilantro.

Carne Asada Taco

$7.50

Soft corn tortilla, carne asada (100% angus steak), guacamole, salsa fresca, cilantro.

Carnitas

$7.00

Soft corn tortilla, carnitas, guacamole, salsa fresca, cilantro.

Taquitos

Three crispy rolled corn tortillas, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, salsa tomate, cotija cheese

Three Shredded Chicken Taquitos

$10.00

Three crispy rolled corn tortillas, shredded chicken, topped w/guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, salsa tomate, cotija cheese

Three Shredded Beef Taquitos

$10.00

Three crispy rolled corn tortillas, shredded beef, topped w/guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, salsa tomate, cotija cheese

Flautas

Three Shredded Chicken Flautas

$10.00

Three crispy rolled flour tortillas, shredded chicken, topped w/guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, salsa tomate, cotija cheese

Three Shredded Beef Flautas

$10.00

Three crispy rolled flour tortillas, shredded beef, topped w/guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, salsa tomate, cotija cheese

Chile Relleños (Flame-Roasted)

Cheese Chile Relleno

$9.50

Flame roasted poblano chile (no egg batter), melted cheese, topped w/ house made red enchilada sauce

Charbroiled Chicken Chile Relleno

$11.50

Flame roasted poblano chile (no egg batter), grilled all-white chicken breast, melted cheese, topped w/ house made red enchilada sauce

Carnitas Chile Relleno

$10.50

Flame roasted poblano chile (no egg batter), carnitas, melted cheese, topped w/ house made green sauce

Carne Asada Chile Relleno

$13.50

Flame roasted poblano chile (no egg batter), carne asada 100% angus steak, melted cheese, topped w/ house made red enchilada sauce

Grilled Shrimp Chile Relleno

$12.50

Flame roasted poblano chile (no egg batter), grilled shrimp, melted cheese, topped w/ house made green enchilada sauce

Burritos Del Mar (From the Sea)

Baja Style Fish Burrito

$12.50

Beer-battered Alaskan Cod, cabbage, yogurt salsa, salsa fresca, flour tortilla.

Grilled Fish Burrito

$12.50

Grilled Mahi-Mahi, cabbage, yogurt salsa, salsa fresca, flour tortilla.

Grilled Shrimp Burrito

$12.50

Grilled shrimp, cabbage, yogurt salsa, salsa fresca, flour tortilla.

Baja Style Shrimp Burrito

$12.50

Beer-battered shrimp, cabbage, yogurt salsa, salsa fresca, flour tortilla.

Burritos Rancheros (From the Ranch)

Charbroiled Chicken Burrito

$12.50

Char-broiled chicken (all-white breast meat), refried black beans, caramelized onions, salsa fresca.

Carnitas Burrito

$10.50

Slow cooked pork, refried black beans, caramelized onions, salsa fresca.

Carne Asada Burrito

$13.50

Carne asada (100% Angus steak), refried black beans, caramelized onions, salsa fresca.

Grilled Vegetables Burrito

$10.50

Seasonal vegetables, refried black bean caramelized onion, salsa fresca

Burritos Las Olas (Local Favorites since 81')

Bean n' Cheese Burrito

$9.50

Traditional refried beans with melted Jack & Cheddar cheeses wrapped in flour tortilla.

Chile Verde Burrito

$11.50

Slow cooked pork simmered in green sauce wrapped in flour tortilla, topped w/ melted cheese.

Chile Relleno Burrito

$11.50

Flame-roasted Poblano chile, Jack & Muenster cheese, wrapped in flour tortilla, topped w/ red + green sauce & melted cheese. (Optional: Add choice of protein)

Tostadas

Black Bean n' Cheese Tostada

$9.50

Crispy flour tortilla. topped with shredded Jack & Cheddar cheese, cabbage, salsa fresca, roasted poblanos, queso cotija.

Grilled Vegetable Tostada

$11.50

Crisp flour tortilla. topped with grilled seasonal vegetables, refried black beans, cabbage, salsa fresca, cilantro, roasted poblanos, and cotija cheese

Carnitas Tostada

$11.50

Crisp flour tortilla. topped with carnitas (slow cooked pork), refried black beans, cabbage, salsa fresca, cilantro, roasted poblanos, and cotija cheese

Charbroiled Chicken Tostada

$11.50

Crisp flour tortilla. topped with grilled chicken (100% all-white meat), refried black beans, cabbage, salsa fresca, cilantro, roasted poblanos, and cotija cheese

Carne Asada Tostada

$13.50

Crisp flour tortilla. topped with carne asada (100% angus steal), refried black beans, cabbage, salsa fresca, cilantro, roasted poblanos, and cotija cheese

Grilled Shrimp Tostada

$12.50

Crisp flour tortilla. topped with grilled shrimp, refried black beans, cabbage, salsa fresca, cilantro, roasted poblanos, and cotija cheese

Enchiladas

Cheese Enchilada

$6.50

Melted Jack & Cheddar cheese, green onion, wrapped in soft corn tortilla topped w/ red sauce

Charbroiled Chicken Enchilada

$7.50

Grilled chicken (100% all-white meat), green onion, wrapped in soft corn tortilla topped w/ red sauce, melted Jack & Cheddar cheese

Carnitas Enchilada

$7.50

Slowed cooked pork, green onion, wrapped in soft corn tortilla topped w/ green sauce, melted Jack & Cheddar cheese

Carne Asada Enchilada

$8.50

Carne Asada (100% Angus steak), green onion, wrapped in soft corn tortilla topped w/ red sauce, melted Jack & Cheddar cheese

Grilled Vegetable Enchilada

$7.50

Seasonal vegetables, wrapped in soft corn tortilla topped w/ green sauce, melted Jack & Muenster cheese

Shrimp Enchilada

$8.50

Grilled shrimp, green onion, wrapped in soft corn tortilla topped w/ green sauce, melted Jack & Muenster cheese

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.50

Melted Jack & Cheddar cheese, flour tortilla, served w/ a side of homemade salsa fresca.

Charbroiled Chicken Quesadilla

$12.50

Grilled & marinated all white chicken breast, melted Jack & Cheddar cheese, flour tortilla, served w/ a side of homemade salsa fresca.

Carnitas Quesadilla

$11.50

Slow cooked pork, melted Jack & Cheddar cheese, flour tortilla, served w/ a side of homemade salsa fresca

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$13.50

100% Angus steak, melted Jack & Cheddar cheese, flour tortilla, served w/ a side of homemade salsa fresca.

Grilled Vegetable Quesadilla

$11.50

Seasonal vegetables, Jack & Muenster cheese, wheat tortilla, served w/ a side of homemade salsa fresca.

Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.50

Grilled Shrimp, melted Jack & Muenster cheese, flour tortilla, served w/ a side of homemade salsa fresca.

Taco Platters

Build your own tacos. Makes 3 Each platter contains: Choice of protein, side of tortillas, two side dishes and the following toppings: guacamole, cilantro, caramelized onions, cabbage.

Build a Taco Platter

Build your own tacos. Makes 3 Tacos 1.) Choose your protein 2.) Choose your Tortillas 3.) Choose your two side dishes All Taco Platters are served with a side of guacamole, cilantro, caramelized onions, cabbage to make your own tacos the way you like.

Soup

Chicken and Rice Tortilla Soup

$7.75

Shredded Chicken & Rice Tortilla Soup Cooked with tomatoes, carrots, celery, green onions, green squash, garlic and zucchini. Topped with jack and cheddar cheese, fresh chopped cilantro and crisp corn tortilla strips.

Seafood Tortilla Soup

$15.50

Shrimp and Mahi Mahi, Seafood Soup Cooked with tomatoes, carrots, celery, green onions, green squash, garlic and zucchini. Topped with cotija cheese, fresh chopped cilantro and crisp corn tortilla strips

Kids Menu

Two Mini Quesadillas Combo

$6.50

Two medium 6" flour tortillas with melted jack and cheddar cheese and served with a side of rice and beans.

Two Kids Chicken Taquitos Combo

$6.50

Two crispy rolled corn tacos with shredded chicken and served with a side of rice and beans.

Two Kids Beef Taquitos Combo

$6.50

Two crispy rolled corn tacos with shredded beef and served with a side of rice and beans.

Kids Crispy Chicken Taco Combo

$6.50

Crisp corn tortilla with shredded chicken topped with jack and cheddar cheese and fresh chopped lettuce served with a side of rice & beans.

Kids Crispy Beef Taco Combo

$6.50

Crisp corn tortilla with shredded beef topped with jack and cheddar cheese and fresh chopped lettuce served with a side of rice & beans.

Two Kids Bean n' Cheese Burritos Combo

$6.50

Two mini 6" burritos with refried beans and melted jack and cheddar cheese wrapped in flour tortillas served with rice & beans.

Two Baja Fish Sticks Combo

$6.50

Two pieces crispy beer battered fish sticks (wild caught alaskan cod) Served with side of rice & beans.

Kids Nino Nachos

$6.50

House-made crispy corn tortilla chips topped with melted jack and cheddar cheese. (sides not included with nachos).

Extras

Guacamole

$1.75

Slice Avocado

$1.75

Sour Cream

$0.50

Chipotle Crema

$0.95

Yogurt Salsa

$0.95

Mango Salsa

$0.95

Salsa Fresca

$0.95

Side Dishes

Mexican Rice

$2.00

Mexican style rice

Refried Pinto Beans

$2.00

Traditional Refried Beans

Refried Black Beans

$2.00

Refried black beans cooked with of minced bacon and garlic

Whole Vegetarian Pinto Beans

$2.00

Whole pinto beans cooked with bell pepper and onion (V)

Cabbage Salad

$2.00

Green cabbage, carrot, red onion, carrot with home made avocado vinaigrette

Spicy Carrots

$2.50

Pickled spicy carrots, garlic, bayleaf, chiles

Catering Trays

Mini Burritos Tray

$36.00

Twelve Mini Burritos made with 6" flour tortillas.

Mini Quesadillas Tray

$36.00

Twelve Mini Quesadillas, 6" flour tortillas with melted jack and cheddar cheese.

Enchiladas Tray

$66.00

Twelve Enchiladas: Choice of protein wrapped in soft corn tortillas topped with homemade red or green sauce and melted jack and cheddar cheese.

Catering Chips & Dips

Spicy Carrots

$5.00+

Pickled spicy carrots, garlic, bayleaf, chiles

Salsa Fresca (Chunky Salsa)

$6.00+

Chopped tomato, cilantro, onion, chile, with fresh lime juice garlic and salt salsa.

Chips

$2.50

Freshly cut crisp corn tortillas

Spicy Bean n' Cheese Dip

$9.00+

Traditional refried beans, melted cheese, jalapeños, red sauce, served w/ a bag of chips & salsa.

Salsa

$6.00+

Las Olas' famous house made salsa blend of fresh tomatos, chiles, and fresh herbs y spices

Fresh Guacamole

$10.00+

Freshly made guacamole

Cabbage Salad

$6.00+

Green cabbage, carrot, red onion, carrot with home made avocado vinaigrette

Beans

$4.50+

Choose from three different styles of house made beans

Rice

$4.50+

Mexican style rice

Mango Salsa

Yogurt Salsa

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Since our humble beginnings in 1981 at Cardiff State Beach, and then a second spot right up Hwy 101 in Carlsbad, Las Olas has been the favorite go to for hungry beach goers because they know they can get a cold beer, or a great Margarita, those fresh warm chips & salsa, delicious made to order Mexican Food and be welcomed every visit.

Website

Location

2655 South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, CA 92007

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Las Olas Cardiff image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

City Tacos - Encinitas
orange starNo Reviews
1031 south coast highway suite#101 Encinitas, CA 92007
View restaurantnext
Raul's Shack - 490 S Coast Highway 101
orange star4.0 • 211
490 S Coast Highway 101 Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
Los Tacos - Encinitas
orange star4.6 • 1,260
1450 Encinitas Blvd Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
En Fuego Cantina & Grill
orange star3.0 • 809
1342 Camino Del Mar Del Mar, CA 92014
View restaurantnext
El Puerto Street Tacos
orange starNo Reviews
890 Palomar Airport Road Carlsbad, CA 92011
View restaurantnext
City Tacos - Sorrento Valley
orange starNo Reviews
11045 ROSELLE ST SUITE 100 san diego, CA 92121
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Encinitas
Solana Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Encinitas
review star
Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)
Del Mar
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Rancho Santa Fe
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Carlsbad
review star
Avg 4.3 (236 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
La Jolla
review star
Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Poway
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston