Las Olas Taqueria 4 W. Roosevelt Blvd
12 Reviews
4 W. Roosevelt Blvd
Marmora, NJ 08223
Signature Tacos
Pollo Ropa/Chicken Ropa Taco
Comes with lettuce, avocado, crema, queso fresco and radish on a corn tortilla
Carne Asada/Steak Taco
Comes with refried beans, avocado, queso fresco and pico de gallo on corn tortilla
Al Pastor/Pork Shoulder Taco
Comes with onions, cilantro and grilled pineapple on corn tortilla
Carnitas/Pulled Pork Taco
Comes with onions, jalapeño, Julian pickled radish, onion creole on corn tortilla
Gringo Taco
Ground beef, hard shell corn tortilla, refried beans, lettuce, tomato. Sour cream on the side
Vegan Mushroom Taco
Portobello mushroom with mixed veggies
Vegan Tofu Chorizo Taco
Tofu chorizo, avocado, lettuce, radish and tomato
Philly Jawn
Shaved rib eye, fried onions and cheese blend on a flour tortilla and grilled on both sides.
Birria/Short Rib Taco
Surf n Turf Taco
Quesabirria Tacos(3 per order)
Three(3) Quesabirria(short rib meat) tacos with side of console sauce.
Pork Belly Tacos
Lengua/Tongue Taco
Chorizo Taco
Street Tacos
Pollo/Chicken Street Taco
Marinated diced chicken breast with raw white onion and cilantro
Carne Asada/Steak Street Taco
Raw white onion and cilantro
Carnitas/Pulled Pork Street Taco
Raw white onion and cilantro
Al Pastor/Pork Shoulder Street Taco
Raw white onion, cilantro and grilled pineapple
Birria/Short Rib Street Taco
Lengua/Tongue Street Taco
Carne Molida/Ground Beef Street Taco
Tacos de Pescado/Fish Tacos Grilled
Tacos de Pescado Frito/Fried Fish Tacos
Burritos
Pollo/Chicken Burrito
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, rice and black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and your choice of salsa verde or salsa roja.
Carne Asada/Steak Burrito
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, rice and black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and your choice of salsa verde or salsa roja.
Carnitas/Pulled Pork Burrito
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, rice and black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and your choice of salsa verde or salsa roja.
Pescado/Mahi Mahi Burrito
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, rice and black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and your choice of salsa verde or salsa roja.
Camaron/Shrimp Burrito
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, rice and black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and your choice of salsa verde or salsa roja.
Vegetariano/Vegetarian Burrito
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, rice and black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and your choice of salsa verde or salsa roja.
Vegan Tofu Chorizo Burrito
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice and black beans, mixed veggies pico de gallo and your choice of salsa verde or salsa roja.
Ground Beef Burrito
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, rice and black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and your choice of salsa verde or salsa roja.
Al Pastor Burrito
Birria/Short Rib Burrito
Lengua/Tongue Burrito
Blackened Tuna Burrito
Quesadillas Grandes
Queso/Cheese Quesdilla
Mixed cheese on 14" flour tortilla
Pollo/Chicken Quesadilla
Mixed cheese, mixed veggies(corn, peppers, cartelized onions)
Carne Asada/Steak Quesadilla
Mixed cheese, mixed veggies(corn, peppers, cartelized onions) on 14" flour tortilla
Carnitas/Pork Quesadilla
Mixed cheese, mixed veggies(corn, peppers, cartelized onions) on 14" flour tortilla
Camaron/Shrimp Quesadilla
Mixed cheese, mixed veggies(corn, peppers, cartelized onions) on 14" flour tortilla
Mahi Mahi Quesadilla
Mixed cheese, mixed veggies(corn, peppers, cartelized onions) on 14" flour tortilla. Grilled or fried.
Vegetariano/Vegetarian Quesadilla
Mixed cheese, mixed veggies(corn, peppers, cartelized onions) on 14" flour tortilla
Tofu Chorizo Quesadilla
Mixed cheese, mixed veggies(corn, peppers, cartelized onions) on 14" flour tortilla
Ground Beef Quesadilla
Al Pastor/Pork Shoulder Quesadilla
Birria/Short Rib Quesadilla
Lengua/Tongue Quesadilla
Nachos
Carne Asada/Steak Nachos
Homemade tortilla chips with black beans, jalapeños, radish, crema, arbor sauce, cheese blend and crema
Pollo/Chicken Nachos
Homemade tortilla chips with black beans, jalapeños, radish, crema, arbor sauce, cheese blend and crema
Carnitas/Pulled Pork Nachos
Homemade tortilla chips with black beans, jalapeños, radish, crema, arbor sauce, cheese blend and crema
Camaron/Shrimp Nachos
Homemade tortilla chips with black beans, jalapeños, radish, crema, arbor sauce, cheese blend and crema
Mahi Mahi Nachos
Homemade tortilla chips with black beans, jalapeños, radish, crema, arbor sauce, cheese blend and crema
Tuna Nachos
Homemade tortilla chips with black beans, jalapeños, radish, crema, arbor sauce, cheese blend and crema
Nachos Plain
Loaded nachos, no protein topping.
Extra proteins
Add your choice of extra protein
Birria Nachos
Ground Beef Nachos
Lengua/Tongue Nachos
Rice Bowls
Carne Asada/Steak Rice Bowl
Healthy serving of black beans, rice and sweet plantain.
Pollo/Chicken Rice Bowl
Healthy serving of black beans, rice and sweet plantain.
Carnitas/Pulled Pork Rice Bowl
Healthy serving of black beans, rice and sweet plantain.
Al Pastor/Pork Shoulder Rice Bowl
Healthy serving of black beans, rice and sweet plantain.
Mahi Mahi Rice Bowl
Healthy serving of black beans, rice and sweet plantain.
Camaron/Shrimp Rice Bowl
Healthy serving of black beans, rice and sweet plantain.
Tofu Chorizo Rice Bowl
Healthy serving of black beans, rice and sweet plantain.
Plain Rice Bowl
Healthy serving of black beans, rice and sweet plantain.
Keto Bowl...2 proteins, guacamole, queso fresco and crema
Choose two proteins, comes with guacamole, queso fresco and crema. Can add another protein for $3.00
Birria/Short Rib Rice Bowl
Ground Beef Rice Bowl
Lengua/Tongue Rice Bowl
Blackened Ahi Tuna Rice Bowl
Al Pastor/Pork Shoulder Rice Bowl
Soup
Salads
Las Olas Salad
Romaine, water crest, avocado, tomato, onion, beans, chick peas, charred corn and shredded tortilla garnish
El Jardin/Garden Salad
Romaine, tomato, onion, cucumber and green peppers
Caesar Salad
Romaine, red onion, shaved parmesan, croutons and homemade Caesar Dressing on the side.
Ninos/Kids
Kids Quesadilla(cheese only)
Flour tortilla with melted cheese blend
Homemade Chicken Tenders and Fries
Fresh chicken tenders(3) served with fresh cut fries
Kids French Fries
Handcut French fries served in a basket
Ground Beef Tacos(2)
Two(2) ground beef and cheese tacos served on flour tortilla
Kids Chicken Quesadilla
Flour tortilla with plain chicken and cheese blend
Kids Ground Beef and Cheese Quesadilla
Sides
Black Beans
Black beans made in house
Papas Fritas/French Fries
Handcut basket of fries
Extra Steak
Add extra proteins
Extra Fish
Extra fish added to order
Extra Shrimp
Extra shrimp added
Extra Pork
Extra Pork added to order
Extra Chicken
Extra chicken added to order
Salsa Verde(Green Salsa) 2oz
Home made salsa verde, 2oz serving
Salsa Roja(red salsa) 2oz
Home made salsa roja(red salsa) 2oz serving
Side of tortilla chips
Side of tortilla chips
Sour Cream Side
Suizo
Refried Beans
Mexican Rice
Guacamole and Chips
Side of Guacamole small(2oz)
Large Side of Guacamole
Add Guacamole topping
Pico de Gallo and Chips
Pico de Gallo Large (6oz)
Pico de Gallo small(2oz)
Drinks
Coke
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Sprite
Ginger Ale
Fanta
Smart Water (20 oz)
Smart Water(33 oz)
Gold Peak Iced Tea(Sweetened)
Gold Peak Iced Tea(unsweetened)
Powerade
Vitamin Water
Mexican Fanta
Made in Mexico with raw sugar cane in a glass bottle
Monster Energy
AHA Sparkling Water Lime+Watermelon
Mexican Coke
Made in Mexico with raw sugar cane in a glass bottle
Barg's Rootbeer
Barg's classic rootbeer 20oz bottle
Coke Zero 12oz can
Jarritos
Mandarin
Snapple
Dasani Water 16.9oz
Apple Juice
Perrier Mineral Water
Spindrift Sparkling Water
Vita-Coco Water
Desserts
Mexican Street Corn
Chimichangas
Carne Asada Chimichanga
Pollo/Chicken Chimichanga
Carnitas/Pulled Pork Chimichanga
Al Pastor/Pork Shoulder Chimichanga
Camaron/Shrimp Chimichanga
Mahi Mahi Chimichanga
Ahi Tuna Chimichanga
Vegetariano/Vegetarian Chimichanga
Carne Molida/Ground Beef Chimichanga
Lengua/Tongue Chimichanga
Birria/Short Rib Chimichanga
Huraches/Flat Bread
Carne Asada Flatbread
Pollo/Chicken Flat Bread
Birria/Short Rib Flatbread
Vegetariano/Vegetarian Flatbread
Camarones/Shrimp Flatbread
Tuna Flatbread
Mahi Mahi Flatbread
Tofu Chorizo Flatbread
Carnitas/Pulled Pork Flatbread
Al Pastor/Pork Shoulder Flatbread
Sunday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Monday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Friday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Authentic Mexican Taqueria with several signature tacos as well as street tacos, burritos, quesadillas, tortas, nachos, empanadas, salads, soups and much more! Drop In....Eat Well....Enjoy Life!
4 W. Roosevelt Blvd, Marmora, NJ 08223