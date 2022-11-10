Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Las Olas Taqueria 4 W. Roosevelt Blvd

12 Reviews

4 W. Roosevelt Blvd

Marmora, NJ 08223

Order Again

Popular Items

Carne Asada/Steak Taco
Mahi Mahi Taco Grilled
Camaron/Shrimp Taco Fried

Signature Tacos

Pollo Ropa/Chicken Ropa Taco

$4.75

Comes with lettuce, avocado, crema, queso fresco and radish on a corn tortilla

Carne Asada/Steak Taco

$4.75

Comes with refried beans, avocado, queso fresco and pico de gallo on corn tortilla

Al Pastor/Pork Shoulder Taco

$4.75

Comes with onions, cilantro and grilled pineapple on corn tortilla

Carnitas/Pulled Pork Taco

$4.75

Comes with onions, jalapeño, Julian pickled radish, onion creole on corn tortilla

Gringo Taco

$4.75

Ground beef, hard shell corn tortilla, refried beans, lettuce, tomato. Sour cream on the side

Vegan Mushroom Taco

$4.50

Portobello mushroom with mixed veggies

Vegan Tofu Chorizo Taco

$4.50

Tofu chorizo, avocado, lettuce, radish and tomato

Philly Jawn

$7.00

Shaved rib eye, fried onions and cheese blend on a flour tortilla and grilled on both sides.

Birria/Short Rib Taco

$4.75

Surf n Turf Taco

$5.50

Quesabirria Tacos(3 per order)

$15.00

Three(3) Quesabirria(short rib meat) tacos with side of console sauce.

Pork Belly Tacos

$4.75

Lengua/Tongue Taco

$4.75

Chorizo Taco

$4.75

Street Tacos

Pollo/Chicken Street Taco

$4.50

Marinated diced chicken breast with raw white onion and cilantro

Carne Asada/Steak Street Taco

$4.50

Raw white onion and cilantro

Carnitas/Pulled Pork Street Taco

$4.50

Raw white onion and cilantro

Al Pastor/Pork Shoulder Street Taco

$4.75

Raw white onion, cilantro and grilled pineapple

Birria/Short Rib Street Taco

$4.50

Lengua/Tongue Street Taco

$4.75

Carne Molida/Ground Beef Street Taco

$4.50

Tacos de Pescado/Fish Tacos Grilled

Camaron/Shrimp Taco Grilled

$4.95

Flour tortilla with tequila lime glaze

Mahi Mahi Taco Grilled

$4.95

Tequila lime glaze on flour tortilla

Las Olas Tuna Taco

$4.95

Blackened Ahi Tuna with adobo dry rub, espuma avocado, red cabbage, apple and cucumber slaw

Tacos de Pescado Frito/Fried Fish Tacos

Camaron/Shrimp Taco Fried

$4.95

Fried shrimp with red cabbage, avocado and chipotle mayo

Mahi Mahi Fried Taco Fried

$4.95

Fried Mahi Mahi with red cabbage, avocado and chipotle mayo

Burritos

Pollo/Chicken Burrito

$13.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, rice and black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and your choice of salsa verde or salsa roja.

Carne Asada/Steak Burrito

$13.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, rice and black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and your choice of salsa verde or salsa roja.

Carnitas/Pulled Pork Burrito

$13.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, rice and black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and your choice of salsa verde or salsa roja.

Pescado/Mahi Mahi Burrito

$14.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, rice and black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and your choice of salsa verde or salsa roja.

Camaron/Shrimp Burrito

$14.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, rice and black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and your choice of salsa verde or salsa roja.

Vegetariano/Vegetarian Burrito

$12.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, rice and black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and your choice of salsa verde or salsa roja.

Vegan Tofu Chorizo Burrito

$13.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with rice and black beans, mixed veggies pico de gallo and your choice of salsa verde or salsa roja.

Ground Beef Burrito

$12.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, rice and black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and your choice of salsa verde or salsa roja.

Al Pastor Burrito

$13.00

Birria/Short Rib Burrito

$13.00

Lengua/Tongue Burrito

$13.00

Blackened Tuna Burrito

$14.00

Quesadillas Grandes

Queso/Cheese Quesdilla

$8.00

Mixed cheese on 14" flour tortilla

Pollo/Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Mixed cheese, mixed veggies(corn, peppers, cartelized onions)

Carne Asada/Steak Quesadilla

$13.00

Mixed cheese, mixed veggies(corn, peppers, cartelized onions) on 14" flour tortilla

Carnitas/Pork Quesadilla

$13.00

Mixed cheese, mixed veggies(corn, peppers, cartelized onions) on 14" flour tortilla

Camaron/Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.00

Mixed cheese, mixed veggies(corn, peppers, cartelized onions) on 14" flour tortilla

Mahi Mahi Quesadilla

$14.00

Mixed cheese, mixed veggies(corn, peppers, cartelized onions) on 14" flour tortilla. Grilled or fried.

Vegetariano/Vegetarian Quesadilla

$13.00

Mixed cheese, mixed veggies(corn, peppers, cartelized onions) on 14" flour tortilla

Tofu Chorizo Quesadilla

$13.00

Mixed cheese, mixed veggies(corn, peppers, cartelized onions) on 14" flour tortilla

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$12.00

Al Pastor/Pork Shoulder Quesadilla

$13.00

Birria/Short Rib Quesadilla

$13.00

Lengua/Tongue Quesadilla

$13.00

Nachos

Carne Asada/Steak Nachos

$13.00

Homemade tortilla chips with black beans, jalapeños, radish, crema, arbor sauce, cheese blend and crema

Pollo/Chicken Nachos

$13.00

Homemade tortilla chips with black beans, jalapeños, radish, crema, arbor sauce, cheese blend and crema

Carnitas/Pulled Pork Nachos

$13.00

Homemade tortilla chips with black beans, jalapeños, radish, crema, arbor sauce, cheese blend and crema

Camaron/Shrimp Nachos

$14.00

Homemade tortilla chips with black beans, jalapeños, radish, crema, arbor sauce, cheese blend and crema

Mahi Mahi Nachos

$14.00

Homemade tortilla chips with black beans, jalapeños, radish, crema, arbor sauce, cheese blend and crema

Tuna Nachos

$14.00

Homemade tortilla chips with black beans, jalapeños, radish, crema, arbor sauce, cheese blend and crema

Nachos Plain

$9.00

Loaded nachos, no protein topping.

Extra proteins

$2.50

Add your choice of extra protein

Birria Nachos

$13.00

Ground Beef Nachos

$13.00

Lengua/Tongue Nachos

$13.00

Rice Bowls

Carne Asada/Steak Rice Bowl

$12.00

Healthy serving of black beans, rice and sweet plantain.

Pollo/Chicken Rice Bowl

$12.00

Healthy serving of black beans, rice and sweet plantain.

Carnitas/Pulled Pork Rice Bowl

$12.00

Healthy serving of black beans, rice and sweet plantain.

Al Pastor/Pork Shoulder Rice Bowl

$12.00

Healthy serving of black beans, rice and sweet plantain.

Mahi Mahi Rice Bowl

$12.00

Healthy serving of black beans, rice and sweet plantain.

Camaron/Shrimp Rice Bowl

$12.00

Healthy serving of black beans, rice and sweet plantain.

Tofu Chorizo Rice Bowl

$12.00

Healthy serving of black beans, rice and sweet plantain.

Plain Rice Bowl

$8.00

Healthy serving of black beans, rice and sweet plantain.

Keto Bowl...2 proteins, guacamole, queso fresco and crema

$14.00

Choose two proteins, comes with guacamole, queso fresco and crema. Can add another protein for $3.00

Birria/Short Rib Rice Bowl

$12.00

Ground Beef Rice Bowl

$12.00

Lengua/Tongue Rice Bowl

$12.00

Blackened Ahi Tuna Rice Bowl

$12.00

Al Pastor/Pork Shoulder Rice Bowl

$12.00

Soup

Tortilla Soup(Azteca)

$7.00

Tortilla broth, avocado, chicken, crema, queso fresco, cilantro and tortilla strips.

Salads

Las Olas Salad

$7.00

Romaine, water crest, avocado, tomato, onion, beans, chick peas, charred corn and shredded tortilla garnish

El Jardin/Garden Salad

$7.00

Romaine, tomato, onion, cucumber and green peppers

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Romaine, red onion, shaved parmesan, croutons and homemade Caesar Dressing on the side.

Ninos/Kids

Kids Quesadilla(cheese only)

$4.50

Flour tortilla with melted cheese blend

Homemade Chicken Tenders and Fries

$6.00

Fresh chicken tenders(3) served with fresh cut fries

Kids French Fries

$3.00

Handcut French fries served in a basket

Ground Beef Tacos(2)

$4.50

Two(2) ground beef and cheese tacos served on flour tortilla

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$5.00

Flour tortilla with plain chicken and cheese blend

Kids Ground Beef and Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Sides

Black Beans

$3.00

Black beans made in house

Papas Fritas/French Fries

$6.00

Handcut basket of fries

Extra Steak

$5.00

Add extra proteins

Extra Fish

$6.00

Extra fish added to order

Extra Shrimp

$6.00

Extra shrimp added

Extra Pork

$3.50

Extra Pork added to order

Extra Chicken

$3.50

Extra chicken added to order

Salsa Verde(Green Salsa) 2oz

$0.50

Home made salsa verde, 2oz serving

Salsa Roja(red salsa) 2oz

$0.50

Home made salsa roja(red salsa) 2oz serving

Side of tortilla chips

$3.50

Side of tortilla chips

Sour Cream Side

$0.50

Suizo

$1.00

Refried Beans

$3.00

Mexican Rice

$3.00

Guacamole and Chips

$7.00

Side of Guacamole small(2oz)

$2.50

Large Side of Guacamole

$6.00

Add Guacamole topping

$1.50

Pico de Gallo and Chips

$6.00

Pico de Gallo Large (6oz)

$4.50

Pico de Gallo small(2oz)

$2.00

Drinks

Coke

$2.25

Coke

Diet Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

Coke Zero

$2.25

Coke Zero

Sprite

$2.25

Sprite

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Ginger Ale

Fanta

$2.25

Fanta

Smart Water (20 oz)

$2.50

Smart Water(33 oz)

$3.25

Gold Peak Iced Tea(Sweetened)

$2.25

Gold Peak Iced Tea(unsweetened)

$2.25

Powerade

$2.25

Vitamin Water

$2.25

Mexican Fanta

$2.50

Made in Mexico with raw sugar cane in a glass bottle

Monster Energy

$3.00

AHA Sparkling Water Lime+Watermelon

$2.25

Mexican Coke

$2.50

Made in Mexico with raw sugar cane in a glass bottle

Barg's Rootbeer

$2.25

Barg's classic rootbeer 20oz bottle

Coke Zero 12oz can

$1.50

Coke Zero 12oz can

Jarritos

$2.50

Mandarin

Snapple

$2.25

Dasani Water 16.9oz

$2.00

Apple Juice

$1.75

Perrier Mineral Water

$2.00

Spindrift Sparkling Water

$2.00

Vita-Coco Water

$2.00

Desserts

Churros

$4.50

Churros that are cream filled.

Fried Sweet Plantain

$3.00

Mango Ice Cream

$3.00Out of stock

Tres Leches Cake

$4.99

Empanadas

Chicken Empanada

$5.75

Ground Beef Empanada

$5.75Out of stock

Merchandise

Men's T-Shirt

$25.00

Tri-blend t-shirt

Women's Tank Top

$25.00

Tri-blend razor back tank top

Mexican Street Corn

Mexican Street Corn

$3.50

Chimichangas

Carne Asada Chimichanga

$12.00

Pollo/Chicken Chimichanga

$12.00

Carnitas/Pulled Pork Chimichanga

$12.00

Al Pastor/Pork Shoulder Chimichanga

$12.00

Camaron/Shrimp Chimichanga

$12.00

Mahi Mahi Chimichanga

$12.00

Ahi Tuna Chimichanga

$12.00

Vegetariano/Vegetarian Chimichanga

$12.00

Carne Molida/Ground Beef Chimichanga

$12.00

Lengua/Tongue Chimichanga

$12.00

Birria/Short Rib Chimichanga

$12.00

Clothing

Hoodies

$40.00

T-Shirts

$25.00

Hats

$25.00

Enchiladas

Vegetarian Enchiladas

$12.99Out of stock

Chicken Enchiladas

$12.99Out of stock

Huraches/Flat Bread

Carne Asada Flatbread

$12.00

Pollo/Chicken Flat Bread

$12.00

Birria/Short Rib Flatbread

$12.00

Vegetariano/Vegetarian Flatbread

$12.00

Camarones/Shrimp Flatbread

$12.00

Tuna Flatbread

$12.00

Mahi Mahi Flatbread

$12.00

Tofu Chorizo Flatbread

$12.00

Carnitas/Pulled Pork Flatbread

$12.00

Al Pastor/Pork Shoulder Flatbread

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Mexican Taqueria with several signature tacos as well as street tacos, burritos, quesadillas, tortas, nachos, empanadas, salads, soups and much more! Drop In....Eat Well....Enjoy Life!

Location

4 W. Roosevelt Blvd, Marmora, NJ 08223

Directions

