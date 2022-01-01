Restaurant header imageView gallery

Las Olas Taqueria Hampton, NH

552 Reviews

$

356 Lafayette Road

Hampton, NH 03842

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Bowl
Chicken Burrito
Steak Burrito

NEED UTENSILS & NAPKINS ? CLICK BELOW !

YES ADD UTENSILS & NAPKINS !

NAPKINS ONLY PLEASE !

S I D E S

Easily the best part!

*NEW* Chips & Queso

$5.79

*NEW* 5oz Queso Dip

$3.59

*NEW* 8oz Queso Dip

$5.59

*NEW* 16oz Queso Dip

$10.89

Chips & Guacamole

$5.89

Chips & Pico De Gallo

$4.49

Side Tortilla Chips

$3.49

Side Rice 8oz

$3.19

Side of Black Beans 8oz

$3.19

Side of Pinto Beans 8oz

$3.19

Side of Refried Beans 8oz

$3.19

Side of Rice & Black Beans 8oz

$3.19

Side of Rice & Pinto Beans 8oz

$3.19

Side of Rice & Refried Beans 8oz

$3.19

Side of Sour Cream 5oz

$1.79

Side of Sour Cream 8oz

$3.29

Guacamole

$2.19+

Pico De Gallo / Salsa

$2.59+

Pineapple Salsa

$3.39+

Verde Salsa

$3.39+

Carrot Habanero Salsa

$3.39+

Chipotle Lime Aioli

$3.39+

Brava Hot Salsa

$3.39+

Cilantro Lime Dressing 8oz

$3.29

Cilantro Lime Dressing 16oz

$6.19

Cheese Nachos

$5.89

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.09

Corn Quesadilla ( 2 per order )

$4.09

Side of Chicken 5oz

$3.29

Side of Pork 5oz

$3.29

Side of Steak 5oz

$3.89

Side of Chorizo 5oz

$3.89

Side of Beef 5oz

$3.29

Side of Chicken 8oz

$3.89

Side of Pork 8oz

$3.89

Side of Steak 8oz

$5.89

Side of Chorizo 8oz

$5.89

Side of Beef 8oz

$3.89

Hard Taco Shells ( 3 count )

$1.79

Flour Tortilla ( 12 inch )

$1.39

Side of Fajitas 8oz

$2.79

Side of sweet potatoes 8oz

$2.79

Side of mushrooms 8oz

$2.79

B U R R I T O S

The # 1 Stunnah

Chicken Burrito

$9.49

Steak Burrito

$10.09

Pork Burrito

$9.49

Ancho Beef Burrito

$9.49

Chorizo Burrito

$10.09

NEW Soyrizo Burrito

$9.49

Fajitas Burrito

$8.79

Mushroom Burrito

$8.79

Sweet Potato Burrito

$8.79

Bean Burrito

$8.29

B O W L S

Burrito but ditch the tortilla

Chicken Bowl

$9.49

Steak Bowl

$10.09

Pork Bowl

$9.49

Ancho Beef Bowl

$9.49

Chorizo Bowl

$10.09

NEW Soyrizo Bowl

$9.49

Fajita Veggie Bowl

$8.79

Mushroom Bowl

$8.79

Sweet Potato Bowl

$8.79

Bean Bowl

$8.29

Q U E S A D I L L A S - L.O. Style ! NOT Traditional

NOT traditional - It's Las Olas Style !

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.79

Steak Quesadilla

$10.29

Pork Quesadilla

$9.79

Ancho Beef Quesadilla

$9.79

Chorizo Quesadilla

$10.29

NEW Soyrizo Quesadilla

$9.79

Fajita Veggie Quesadilla

$9.09

Mushroom Quesadilla

$9.09

Sweet Potato Quesadilla

$9.09

Bean Quesadilla

$8.49

S A L A D S

Greens for days!

Chicken Salad

$10.19

Steak Salad

$10.69

Pork Salad

$10.19

Ancho Beef Salad

$10.19

Chorizo Salad

$10.69

NEW Soyrizo Salad

$10.19

Fajita Veggie Salad

$9.79

Mushroom Salad

$9.79

Sweet Potato Salad

$9.79

Bean Salad

$8.49

N A C H O S

Cheese please!

Chicken Nachos

$10.09

Steak Nachos

$10.59

Pork Nachos

$10.09

Ancho Beef Nachos

$10.09

Chorizo Nachos

$10.59

NEW Soyrizo Nacho

$10.09

Fajita Veggie Nachos

$9.59

Mushroom Nachos

$9.59

Sweet Potato Nachos

$9.59

Bean Nachos

$8.79

T A C O S

One, two, or six? That is the question...

Chicken Taco

$4.49

Steak Taco

$4.89

Pork Taco

$4.49

Ancho Beef Taco

$4.89

Chorizo Taco

$4.69

NEW Soyrizo Taco

$4.49

Fajita Veggie Taco

$4.29

Mushroom Taco

$4.29

Sweet Potato Taco

$4.29

Bean Taco

$3.49

K I D S - M E A L S

Sorry, no toys included..

Kids Quesadllla

$5.59

Kids Taco

D E S S E R T S 2 G O

Got Sugarrrr?

Sweet Street Cookie!

$2.59

Gluten Free Sweet Street Brownie !

$3.09

B E V S

Some whistle wetters

Fountain Soda

$2.59+

Bottled Water

$2.49

Las Prickly Pear & Mango Lemonade

$3.39Out of stock

Jarritos

$2.79

Mexican Coke

$3.09

Nantucket Nectars

$2.89Out of stock

San Pellegrino

$2.89Out of stock

Polar Seltzer

$2.49

Juice Box

$1.09

Maine Rootbeer

$3.09

C A T E R I N G

MINI BURRITO PLATTER

FOR INFO AND PRICING, PLEASE EMAIL FRESIA OUR CATERING MANAGER AT LASOLASQC@GMAIL.COM

BUILD YOUR OWN TACO BARS

FOR INFO AND PRICING, PLEASE EMAIL FRESIA OUR CATERING MANAGER AT LASOLASQC@GMAIL.COM

TAKE HOME NACHO KITS

FOR INFO AND PRICING, PLEASE EMAIL FRESIA OUR CATERING MANAGER AT LASOLASQC@GMAIL.COM

CATERING SIZED SALADS

FOR INFO AND PRICING, PLEASE EMAIL FRESIA OUR CATERING MANAGER AT LASOLASQC@GMAIL.COM

CATERING SIZED BOWLS

FOR INFO AND PRICING, PLEASE EMAIL FRESIA OUR CATERING MANAGER AT LASOLASQC@GMAIL.COM

CTAERING BAGS OF CHIPS

FOR INFO AND PRICING, PLEASE EMAIL FRESIA OUR CATERING MANAGER AT LASOLASQC@GMAIL.COM

CATERING SIZES OF GUAC, SALSA, ETC

FOR INFO AND PRICING, PLEASE EMAIL FRESIA OUR CATERING MANAGER AT LASOLASQC@GMAIL.COM

CATERING PANS OF MEAT, BEANS, RICE, VEGGIES, ETC

FOR INFO AND PRICING, PLEASE EMAIL FRESIA OUR CATERING MANAGER AT LASOLASQC@GMAIL.COM

Cajun Shrimp Burritos

Cajun Shrimp Burrito

$10.09

Cajun Shrimp Bowl

Cajun Shrimp Bowl

$10.09

Cajun Shrimp Quesadillas

Cajun Shrimp Quesadilla

$10.29

Cajun Shrimp Salads

Cajun Shrimp Salad

$10.69

Cajun Shrimp Nachos

Cajun Shrimp Nachos

$10.49

Cajun Shrimp Tacos

Cajun Shrimp Taco

$4.99

H A T S - B E A N I E S

LAS OLAS HAT

LAS OLAS HAT

$10.00

ONCE PURCHASE, PLEASE COME INSIDE TO PICK A COLOR OPTION!

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

LOCALLY OWNED AND LOCALLY ROLLED! Healthy alternative to Mexican food with a bit of Latin flavor. Burritos, tacos, quesadillas and more! Vegetarian, vegan, & gluten free if you wish!

Website

Location

356 Lafayette Road, Hampton, NH 03842

Directions

Gallery
Las Olas Taqueria image
Las Olas Taqueria image
Las Olas Taqueria image
Las Olas Taqueria image

Similar restaurants in your area

SANTIAGO'S
orange starNo Reviews
20 depot square Hampton, NH 03842
View restaurantnext
Burrito Loco
orange starNo Reviews
625 Lafayette Rd. Hampton, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
401 Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
401 Lafayette Rd Hampton, NH 03842
View restaurantnext
The Old Salt Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
490 Lafayette Rd #9 Hampton, NH 03842
View restaurantnext
Smuttynose Restaurant
orange star4.9 • 124
105 Towle Farm Rd Hampton, NH 03842
View restaurantnext
Whym Craft Pub & Brewery - 853 Lafayette Rd
orange starNo Reviews
853 Lafayette Rd Hampton, NH 03842
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hampton

LOGAN'S RUN RESTAURANT
orange star4.5 • 725
816 Lafayette Rd Hampton, NH 03842
View restaurantnext
Smuttynose Restaurant
orange star4.9 • 124
105 Towle Farm Rd Hampton, NH 03842
View restaurantnext
Sal's Pizza - Hampton Beach
orange star4.0 • 53
189 Ocean Blvd Hampton, NH 03842
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hampton
Exeter
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Stratham
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Salisbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)
Amesbury
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Newburyport
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Kittery
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Kittery Point
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston