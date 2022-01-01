Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Las Olas Taqueria Wells, ME

598 Reviews

$

1517 Post Road

Wells, ME 04090

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Bowl
Chicken Burrito
Chicken Taco

NEED UTENSILS & NAPKINS ? CLICK BELOW !

YES ADD UTENSILS & NAPKINS !

NAPKINS ONLY PLEASE !

S I D E S

Easily the best part!

*NEW* Chips & Queso

$5.79

*NEW* 5oz Queso Dip

$3.59

*NEW* 8oz Queso Dip

$5.59

*NEW* 16oz Queso Dip

$10.89

Chips & Guacamole

$5.89

Chips & Pico De Gallo

$4.49

Side Tortilla Chips

$3.49

Side Rice 8oz

$3.19

Side of Black Beans 8oz

$3.19

Side of Pinto Beans 8oz

$3.19

Side of Refried Beans 8oz

$3.19

Side of Rice & Black Beans 8oz

$3.19

Side of Rice & Pinto Beans 8oz

$3.19

Side of Rice & Refried Beans 8oz

$3.19

Side of Sour Cream 5oz

$1.79

Side of Sour Cream 8oz

$3.29

Guacamole

$2.19+

Pico De Gallo / Salsa

$2.59+

Pineapple Salsa

$3.39+

Verde Salsa

$3.39+

Carrot Habanero Salsa

$3.39+

Chipotle Lime Aioli

$3.39+

Brava Hot Salsa

$3.39+

Cilantro Lime Dressing 8oz

$3.29

Cilantro Lime Dressing 16oz

$6.19

Cheese Nachos

$5.89

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.09

Corn Quesadilla ( 2 per order )

$4.09

Side of Chicken 5oz

$3.29

Side of Pork 5oz

$3.29

Side of Steak 5oz

$3.89

Side of Chorizo 5oz

$3.89

Side of Beef 5oz

$3.29

Side of Chicken 8oz

$3.89

Side of Pork 8oz

$3.89

Side of Steak 8oz

$5.89

Side of Chorizo 8oz

$5.89

Side of Beef 8oz

$3.89

Hard Taco Shells ( 3 count )

$1.79

Flour Tortilla ( 12 inch )

$1.39

Side of Fajitas 8oz

$2.79

Side of sweet potatoes 8oz

$2.79

Side of mushrooms 8oz

$2.79

B U R R I T O S

The # 1 Stunnah

Chicken Burrito

$9.49

Steak Burrito

$10.09

Pork Burrito

$9.49

Ancho Beef Burrito

$9.49

Chorizo Burrito

$10.09Out of stock

NEW Soyrizo Burrito

$9.49

Fajitas Burrito

$8.79

Mushroom Burrito

$8.79

Sweet Potato Burrito

$8.79

Bean Burrito

$8.29

B O W L S

Burrito but ditch the tortilla

Chicken Bowl

$9.49

Steak Bowl

$10.09

Pork Bowl

$9.49

Ancho Beef Bowl

$9.49

Chorizo Bowl

$10.09Out of stock

NEW Soyrizo Bowl

$9.49

Fajita Veggie Bowl

$8.79

Mushroom Bowl

$8.79

Sweet Potato Bowl

$8.79

Bean Bowl

$8.29

Q U E S A D I L L A S - L.O. Style ! NOT Traditional

NOT traditional - It's Las Olas Style !

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.79

Steak Quesadilla

$10.29

Pork Quesadilla

$9.79

Ancho Beef Quesadilla

$9.79

Chorizo Quesadilla

$10.29Out of stock

NEW Soyrizo Quesadilla

$9.79

Fajita Veggie Quesadilla

$9.09

Mushroom Quesadilla

$9.09

Sweet Potato Quesadilla

$9.09

Bean Quesadilla

$8.49

S A L A D S

Greens for days!

Chicken Salad

$10.19

Steak Salad

$10.69

Pork Salad

$10.19

Ancho Beef Salad

$10.19

Chorizo Salad

$10.69Out of stock

NEW Soyrizo Salad

$10.19

Fajita Veggie Salad

$9.79

Mushroom Salad

$9.79

Sweet Potato Salad

$9.79

Bean Salad

$8.49

N A C H O S

Cheese please!

Chicken Nachos

$10.09

Steak Nachos

$10.59

Pork Nachos

$10.09

Ancho Beef Nachos

$10.09

Chorizo Nachos

$10.59Out of stock

NEW Soyrizo Nacho

$10.09

Fajita Veggie Nachos

$9.59

Mushroom Nachos

$9.59

Sweet Potato Nachos

$9.59

Bean Nachos

$8.79

T A C O S

One, two, or six? That is the question...

Chicken Taco

$4.49

Steak Taco

$4.89

Pork Taco

$4.49

Ancho Beef Taco

$4.89

Chorizo Taco

$4.69Out of stock

NEW Soyrizo Taco

$4.49

Fajita Veggie Taco

$4.29

Mushroom Taco

$4.29

Sweet Potato Taco

$4.29

Bean Taco

$3.49

K I D S - M E A L S

Sorry, no toys included..

Kids Quesadllla

$5.59

Kids Taco

D E S S E R T S 2 G O

Got Sugarrrr?

Sweet Street Cookie!

$2.59

Gluten Free Sweet Street Brownie !

$3.09

B E V S

Some whistle wetters

Fountain Soda

$2.59+

Bottled Water

$2.49

Las Prickly Pear & Mango Lemonade

$3.39Out of stock

Jarritos

$2.79

Mexican Coke

$3.09Out of stock

Nantucket Nectars

$2.89

San Pellegrino

$2.89

Polar Seltzer

$2.49

Juice Box

$1.09

Maine Rootbeer

$3.09

C A T E R I N G

MINI BURRITO PLATTER

FOR INFO AND PRICING, PLEASE EMAIL FRESIA OUR CATERING MANAGER AT LASOLASQC@GMAIL.COM

BUILD YOUR OWN TACO BARS

FOR INFO AND PRICING, PLEASE EMAIL FRESIA OUR CATERING MANAGER AT LASOLASQC@GMAIL.COM

TAKE HOME NACHO KITS

FOR INFO AND PRICING, PLEASE EMAIL FRESIA OUR CATERING MANAGER AT LASOLASQC@GMAIL.COM

CATERING SIZED SALADS

FOR INFO AND PRICING, PLEASE EMAIL FRESIA OUR CATERING MANAGER AT LASOLASQC@GMAIL.COM

CATERING SIZED BOWLS

FOR INFO AND PRICING, PLEASE EMAIL FRESIA OUR CATERING MANAGER AT LASOLASQC@GMAIL.COM

CTAERING BAGS OF CHIPS

FOR INFO AND PRICING, PLEASE EMAIL FRESIA OUR CATERING MANAGER AT LASOLASQC@GMAIL.COM

CATERING SIZES OF GUAC, SALSA, ETC

FOR INFO AND PRICING, PLEASE EMAIL FRESIA OUR CATERING MANAGER AT LASOLASQC@GMAIL.COM

CATERING PANS OF MEAT, BEANS, RICE, VEGGIES, ETC

FOR INFO AND PRICING, PLEASE EMAIL FRESIA OUR CATERING MANAGER AT LASOLASQC@GMAIL.COM

Cajun Shrimp Burritos

Cajun Shrimp Burrito

$10.09

Cajun Shrimp Bowl

Cajun Shrimp Bowl

$10.09

Cajun Shrimp Quesadillas

Cajun Shrimp Quesadilla

$10.29

Cajun Shrimp Salads

Cajun Shrimp Salad

$10.69

Cajun Shrimp Nachos

Cajun Shrimp Nachos

$10.49

Cajun Shrimp Tacos

Cajun Shrimp Taco

$4.99

H A T S - B E A N I E S

LAS OLAS HAT

LAS OLAS HAT

$15.00

ONCE PURCHASE, PLEASE COME INSIDE TO PICK A COLOR OPTION!

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

LOCALLY OWNED AND LOCALLY ROLLED! Healthy alternative to Mexican food with a bit of Latin flavor. Burritos, tacos, quesadillas and more! Vegetarian, vegan, & gluten free if you wish!

Website

Location

1517 Post Road, Wells, ME 04090

Directions

Gallery
Las Olas Taqueria image
Las Olas Taqueria image
Las Olas Taqueria image
Las Olas Taqueria image

Similar restaurants in your area

Los Cantaros
orange star3.4 • 32
43 Lafayette Rd North Hampton, NH 03862
View restaurantnext
Lupitas Taqueria
orange starNo Reviews
15 exchange street Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
SANTIAGO'S
orange starNo Reviews
20 depot square Hampton, NH 03842
View restaurantnext
Las Olas Taqueria - Exeter, NH
orange star4.2 • 692
30 Portsmouth Ave Exeter, NH 03833
View restaurantnext
la carreta Portsmouth - 172 HANOVER ST
orange star4.0 • 29
172 HANOVER ST PORTSMOUTH, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Guac n' Roll
orange starNo Reviews
9 ocean ave york beach, ME 03910
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Wells

Fisherman’s Catch - Wells Harbor, Maine
orange star4.6 • 1,719
134 Harbor Rd Wells, ME 04090
View restaurantnext
Stutesy's Pub & Grille
orange star4.5 • 435
52 Post Rd Wells, ME 04090
View restaurantnext
Gravy
orange star4.7 • 343
231 Post Road Wells, ME 04090
View restaurantnext
Merriland Farm Cafe - 557 Coles Hill Rd.
orange star4.0 • 140
557 Coles Hill Rd. Wells, ME 04090
View restaurantnext
Billy's Chowder House
orange star4.4 • 1
216 Mile Road Wells, ME 04090
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wells
Kennebunk
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Ogunquit
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Kennebunkport
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Biddeford
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
York
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Somersworth
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Saco
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Dover
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Kittery Point
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston