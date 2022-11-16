Restaurant header imageView gallery

Las Palmas Cafe

209 Se 1st Street

Miami, FL 33131

Order Again

BREAKFAST SPECIALS

TWO EGGS, TOAST & COFFEE

$7.20

PALMAS BREAKFAST SPECIAL

$8.20

PALMAS STEAK N' EGGS

$12.20

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

HAM N' CHEESE BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$6.50

CHEESE BREAKFAST SANDWICH SANDWICH

$6.20

PALMAS BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$8.20

BREAKFAST SIDES

CUBAN TOAST

$1.80

BACON

$3.90

HAM

$3.90

SAUSAGE

$3.95

CROQUETTE

$1.00

CROISSANT

$2.40

HASH BROWN

$1.80

EGG

$1.80

PASTELITOS

GUAVA

$1.00

GUAVA AND CHEESE

$1.00

CHEESE

$1.00

MEAT

$1.00

Croissant de Queso

$4.00

Croissant de Chocolate

$4.00

Empanada

$4.50

OMELETTE

HAM N' CHEESE OMELETTE

$10.20

HAM N' POTATOES OMELETTE

$10.20

CHEESE OMELETTE

$9.50

VEGETABLES OMELETTE

$9.50

MAIN DISHES

CHICKEN SOUP

$7.90

PALOMILLA STEAK

$12.20

CHICKEN STEAK

$12.20

BREADED STEAK

$12.20

BREADED CHICKEN

$12.20

MILANESA STEAK

$13.20

MILANESA CHICKEN

$13.20

PORK CHOPS

$12.40

CHICKEN FAJITAS

$12.40

STEAK W/ FRIED EGG

$12.90

VACA FRITA

$12.50

GRILLED FISH

$12.50

TWO FRIED EGGS

$9.50

SPECIAL

$10.20

Stroganoff

$13.60

Combo Regular

$12.71

Cubano Esp Combo

$13.56

SIDES

WHITE RICE

$2.20

MOROS

$2.20

MADUROS

$2.20

FRIED YUCA

$2.20

BEANS

$2.20

FRENCH FRIES

$2.20

HOUSE SALAD

$2.20

MASHED POTATOES

$2.20

MIXED VEGETABLES

$2.20

TOSTONES

$2.20

SALADS

CHICKEN SALAD

$12.20

TUNA SALAD

$12.20

MIXED HOUSE SALAD

$6.10

CEASAR SALAD

$10.50

CHICKEN CEASAR SALAD

$11.90

JUICES

FRESH ORANGE JUICE

$5.80

CANNED OR BOTTLED JUICE

$2.90

BATIDOS

BATIDO

$6.30

BURGERS

CLASSIC BURGER

$9.20

CHEESEBURGER

$9.50

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$10.50

COLD SANDWICHES

TURKEY SANDWICH

$9.50

TURKEY N' CHEESE SANDWICH

$10.20

TUNA SALAD SANDWICH

$10.50

HOT SANDWICHES

MIAMI BLT

$11.50

CUBANO REGULAR

$11.50

CUBANO ESPECIAL

$12.50

PAN CON LECHON

$11.50

QUESO SANDWICH

$9.50

HAM N' CHEESE SANDWICH

$10.50

PAN CON BISTEC

$11.50

CLUB SANDWICH

$10.50

MEDIANOCHE

$11.50

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.50

CROQUETA PREPARADA

$10.90

BEVERAGES

HOT TEA

$1.60

MALTA

$2.60

PERRIER

$2.60

CANNED SODA

$1.25

CAFE CON LECHE

$1.90

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.50

MILK

$1.75

CAFECITO

$0.90

CORTADITO

$1.50

COLADA

$1.80

AMERICAN

$1.60

Bottled Water

$1.25

BEER

$5.00

CRAFT BEER

$7.00

GUARANA

$2.00

IRON BEER

$2.00

RED BULL

$3.00

DESERT

Flan

$4.50

Quatro Leches

$4.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving the best in Latin Cuisine since 1980.

Location

209 Se 1st Street, Miami, FL 33131

Directions

