Dominican Inspired Plates

Dominican Bowl

$11.50

Choose your base, protein, topping, sauce and side. Mix & Match over 100 different combinations

Bandera Dominicana

$10.00

Traditional Dominican Dish- Stew chicken, white rice, pinto beans, shredded cabbage, sweet plantains, pink sauce

La Lechonera

$11.00

The Pork Vendor- Roasted Pork (pernil), yellow rice mixed with pigeon peas, sweet plantains, shredded cabbage, shredded carrots, guava bbq sauce

De La Finca

$13.00

From the Farm- Stew beef, white rice, pinto beans, roasted corn, cabbage, yuca, pickled red onions, chipotle aioli

El Vegano

$11.00

The Vegan- Mango tofu, white rice, black beans, shredded cabbage, shredded carrots, beet salad, sweet plantains

Sandwiches

Toasted sub roll with layers of shredded chicken, ham and roasted pork, topped with cheese, tomatoes, onions, and our signature pink sauce
El Dominicano

$9.00

Toasted sub roll with layers of shredded chicken, ham and cheese topped with tomatoes, onions, and our signature pink sauce

Dominican Club Sandwich

$8.00

Layers of ham, melted cheese, shredded chicken, green tomato, red onions, and our signature mayo-ketchup aioli. Add french fries

Jamon y Queso

$8.00

Toasted sub roll with ham, cheese, red onions, potato stix, tomatoes and mayo-ketchup aioli topped with powdered sugar

El Completo

$10.00

Dominican Pulled Pork

$9.00

Toasted sub roll with layers of carnitas, shredded cabbage, tomatoes, onions, and our signature guava BBQ sauce

Pan con Tomate

$7.00

Tomato Sandwich- Toasted sub roll with sliced tomatoes garnished with salt, pepper, olive oil and vegan mayo

Empanadas

Beef Empanada

$3.00+

Dominican-style hot pockets stuffed with beef

Chicken Empanada

$3.00+

Dominican-style hot pockets stuffed with chicken

Ham & Cheese Empanada

$3.00+

Dominican-style hot pockets stuffed with ham and cheese

Veggie Empanada

$3.00+

Dominican-style hot pockets stuffed with mixed vegetables

Guava & Cheese Empanada

$3.00+

Dominican-style hot pockets stuffed with guava jelly and cream cheese

Sides

Sweet Plantains

$3.00

Fried sweet plantains

Yuca with Pickled Onions

$4.00

Boiled yuca with pickled red onions

French Fries

$3.00

Lightly salted crispy french fries

Rice and Beans

$5.00

Side of rice and homemade beans

Beverages

Bottle Water

$2.00
Passion Fruit Juice

$4.00

Sweet and tart drink made with tropical passion fruit

Morir Soñando

$4.00

A sweet orange cream drink made with a combination of orange juice and sweetened milk

Guava Juice

$4.00
Limonada

Limonada

$4.00

Freshly squeezed lime juice made with Abuelita's recipe

Coca Cola

$2.50
Gingerale

$2.50
Orange Soda

$2.50
Grape Soda

$2.50
Coconut Water

$3.00

Desserts

Caramel Flan

$4.00

Creamy custard topped with caramel made from scratch

Tres Leches

$4.00

Sponge cake topped soaked with 3 variations of sweetened milk topped with whipped cream and creamy Nutella

Guava & Cream Cheese Empanada

$2.00

Dominican-style hot pockets stuffed with guava jelly and cream cheese