Las Palmas Mexican Bar & Grill
45525 Highway 79
Aguanga, CA 92536
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Featured Items
- Quesadilla
Warm flour tortilla stuffed with shredded Monterey cheese, choice of meat. Served with pico de gallo sour cream.$14.98
- Chile Verde Burrito
Rice, Beans, Chile Verde, Onions and cilantro. Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla.$14.00
- Fish Tacos
2 Grilled Fish Sautéed with Bell Peppers and Onions. Topped with Cabbage Slaw and Secret Sauce.$14.50
Main Menu
Appetizers
- Mozzarella Sticks
6 Thick Pieces of Mozzarella Cheese Fried in Seasoned Breading. Served with Marinara Sauce.$10.95
- Onion Rings
Onion Slices Fried to Crisp Golden Brown. Served with Ranch or BBQ Sauce.$10.45
- Truffle Fries
Crispy Golden French Fries Seasoned. Tossed with White Truffle Oil, Parmesan and Parsley.$8.49
- Personal Pizza
12 Inch Pizza with Your Choice of 2 Toppings. Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions and Bell peppers. Extra Toppings +$1$11.98
- Chicken Wings
10 Classic (Bone-In) Wings with Up 2 Flavors.$13.49
- Chips & Salsa
Fresh Made Tortilla Chips, Seasoned with Our Special Seasoning. Served with Red or Green Salsa.$3.25
- Side House Salad
Tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, shredded cheese, garlic croutons with your choice of dressing.$6.99
Main
- Carne Asada Fries
Seasoned Crispy French Fries, Shredded Cheese, Carne Asada, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream and Guacamole Sauce.$15.95
- Super Nachos
Fresh Tortilla Chips Smothered with Cheese Sauce, Beans, Carne Asada, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream and Guacamole Sauce.$15.95
- Flautas
Three flour tortillas filled choice of shredded beef or chicken served on a bed or lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, and diced tomatoes.$15.98
- Quesadilla
Warm flour tortilla stuffed with shredded Monterey cheese, choice of meat. Served with pico de gallo sour cream.$14.98
- Cheese Quesadilla
Warm flour tortillas stuffed with shredded Monterey cheese. Served with pico de gallo sour cream.$12.98
- Chicken Strips
3 Fried Chicken Tenders Served with Seasoned Fries.$13.95
- Las Palmas Burger
Our Signature Burger with Spread, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions and Pickles. Add Cheese .45¢$11.98
- BLT
Our sandwich is filled with crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, and juicy tomatoes, served on a butter toasted bread with a light layer of mayonnaise.$14.99
Tacos
- 3 Street Tacos
3 mini tacos choice of meat with Onions, Cilantro and salsa. Served with rice and beans.$13.98
- Fish Tacos
2 Grilled Fish Sautéed with Bell Peppers and Onions. Topped with Cabbage Slaw and Secret Sauce.$14.50
- Hard Shell Tacos
2 Hard Shell Tacos With Choice of Shredded Chicken or Shredded Beef. Served with Onions, Cilantro and Salsa.$13.75
- Taco Salad
Choice of Chicken, Ground Beef or Asada. Rice, Beans, Shredded Lettuce, Cheese, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Served in a Fried Flour Tortilla Bowl.$12.95
- Shrimp Tacos
2 Grilled Shrimp Sautéed with Bell Peppers and Onions. Topped with Cabbage Slaw and Secret Sauce.$14.50
Plates
- Shrimp Fajitas
Sautéed Shrimp with Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers Served with Rice, Beans and Tortillas.$17.95
- Carne Asada Plate
Ranchera Flank Steak Served with Rice and Beans with Green Salad and Tortillas.$17.95
- Taquitos
3 Taquitos Choice of Shredded Beef or Chicken Served on a Bed or Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, and Diced Tomatoes.$14.98
- Chile Verde Plate
Cubed Pork Meat with Green Chile Served With Rice, Beans and Tortillas.$17.95
- Enchiladas
Two Enchiladas Your choice of Meat (Shredded Beef or Chicken) Served with Rice and beans.$15.95
- Philly Cheesesteak
Shaved sirloin, Sautéed with Green Peppers, Seasoned Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions Loaded inside a Toasted Hoagie Roll and Topped with Cheese.$15.99
- Pastrami Sandwich
Pastrami is made from beef brisket, mustard, Swiss cheese, onion, and pickles, put on rye bread.$14.99
- Patty Melt
Ground beef Patty topped with cheese and caramelized onions between two slices of rye bread$12.98
Burritos
- California Burrito
French Fries, Rice, Beans Choice of Meat, Onions and cilantro. Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla.$13.00
- Carne Asada Burrito
Rice, Beans, Carne Asada, Onions and cilantro. Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla.$13.00
- Chile Verde Burrito
Rice, Beans, Chile Verde, Onions and cilantro. Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla.$14.00
- Chicken Burrito
Rice, Beans, Chicken, Onions and cilantro. Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla.$13.00
- Shrimp Burrito
Sautéed Shrimp, Rice, Pico De Gallo, Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla.$15.00
- Carnitas Burrito
Carnitas, Rice, Beans, Onions and cilantro. Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla.$14.00
Sides & Extras
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
45525 Highway 79, Aguanga, CA 92536