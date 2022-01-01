  • Home
A map showing the location of Las Palmas Mexican - Cumming 5465 BETHELVIEW RDView gallery

Las Palmas Mexican - Cumming 5465 BETHELVIEW RD

review star

No reviews yet

5465 BETHELVIEW RD

CUMMING, GA 30040

Order Again

Beverages

Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Cherry Coke

$2.75

Ice Tea

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Mr Pibb

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Orange Fanta

$2.75

Pink Lemonade

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Jarrito

$1.99

Agua Fresca

$3.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Apple Juice

$2.75

Kids Drink

$1.25

Choco Milk

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Club soda

$1.99

Bottle Mexican Coke

$2.25

H20

Appetizers

Cheese Dip

$6.00

L Cheese Dip

$11.00

Guacamole Mexicano

$10.00

Palmas Dip

$13.00

Ceviche

$10.00

Chorizo Dip

$6.99

L Chorizo Dip

$12.00

Guac Dip

$5.99

L Guac Dip

$11.00

Joe's Carnitas Dip

$9.99

Beef Dip

$6.49

L Beef Dip

$11.00

Bean Dip

$6.49

L Bean Dip

$11.00

Spinach Dip

$6.49

Papas Locas

$10.25

Soups

Chicken Soup

$7.99

L Chicken Soup

$8.50

Tortilla Soup

$7.99

L Tortilla Soup

$8.50

Caldo Camaron

$14.00

Caldo Pescado

$14.00

Fish & Shrimp Soup

$14.00

Black Bean Soup

$7.99

Fiesta Quesadilla

Fiesta Q Cheese

$5.99

Fiesta Q Bean

$6.99

Fiesta Q Ground Beef

$7.99

Fiesta Q Shredded Chicken

$7.99

Fiesta Q Todo Veggies

$7.99

Fiesta Q Grilled Chk

$8.99

Fiesta Q Steak

$8.99

Fiesta Q Shrimp

$8.99

Fiesta Q Carnitas

$8.99

Fiesta Q Texana

$9.99

Nachos

Make Your own NACHOS

$10.00

Classic Cheese Nachos

$10.00

Nachos Fajita Style

$12.00

Nachos Supremos

$12.00

Nachos Grilled

$11.99

1/2 Nachos Faj

$7.99

1/2 Nachos

$6.99

Nachos Locos

$15.00

Salads

Across the Border Salad

$12.00

Guac Salad

$3.49

House Salad

$5.99

Pasta Grill

$12.00

Extra Fajita Salad

$7.99

Tacos

Chipotle Tacos

$13.00

Street style tacos

$10.00

Street Style Tacos (MIX)

$13.00

Chipotle Tacos (MIX)

$14.00

Tex Mex Tacos (3)

$7.75

Tacos Especiales

$12.99

Taco Salad

$10.00

Taco Salad Fajita

$11.49

Taco Salad Fajita Shrimp

$12.49

Tacos Dorados

$13.00

Tacos Supreme (3)

$9.99

Taco (1)

$2.99

Taco Supreme (1)

$3.49

Street taco (1)

$3.49

Chipotle taco (1)

$3.49

Taco Supreme Grill (1)

$3.99

Taco Grill (1)

$3.49

Burritos

Burrito (1)

$6.00

Burritos (2)

$11.00

Burrito Delights

$12.50

Burrito Supreme

$9.00

Burrito Mexicano

$11.00

Burrito Grilled

$9.00

Burrito Macedonia

$14.00

Steak Burritos

$13.00

Burrito Street Style

$12.00

Super Burrito

$14.00

Quesadillas

Quesadillas Grande

$11.00

Quesadillas Street Style

Side Quesadilla

$5.99

Quesadillas Texanas

$14.99

Fajitas

Fajitas Chicken (1)

$13.00

Fajitas Chicken (2)

$25.00

Fajitas Mix (1)

$15.00

Fajitas Mix (2)

$28.00

Fajitas Vegetarian (1)

$12.00

Fajitas Steak (1)

$15.00

Fajitas Steak (2)

$28.00

Fajitas Texanas (1)

$17.00

Fajitas Texanas (2)

$32.00

Fajitas Vegeterian (2)

$23.99

Fajitas Shrimp (1)

$15.00

Fajitas Shrimp (2)

$28.00

Parillada (1)

$17.00

Parillada (2)

$29.99

Traditionals

Santa Fe Bowl

Carne Asada

$15.00

Carnitas

$15.00

Chile Poblano Meal

$11.00

Loco Rice

$13.00

Tapatio Special

$14.99

Chile Colorado

$14.99

Flautas Verdes

$13.00

Chilaquiles Dinner

$11.49

Chimichanga

Chimi Shredded Chicken

$11.00

Chimi Ground Beef

$11.00

Chimi Grilled chicken

$11.00

Chimi Steak

$11.00

Chimi Chorizo

$11.00

Chimi Pastor

$11.00

Chimi Carnitas

$11.00

Chimi Todo Veggies

$11.00

Chimi solo

$6.99

Chimi shrimp

$11.00

Chicken

Mariachi Loco

$14.00

Pollo Loco

$14.00

Chicken Poblano

$12.99

Pollo Chipotle

$14.00

Pollo Asado

$14.99

Hidalgo Chicken

$14.00

Tamales Chilangos

$13.00

Tamales (3)

$10.49

Tamale

$3.25

Seafood

Cocktail de Camaron

$13.00

Fish al Mojo de Ajo

$13.99

Fish Diabla

$13.99

Shrimp al Mojo de Ajo

$14.99

Shrimp Diabla

$14.99

Acapulco Special

$14.99

Cancun Special

$14.99

Camarones Pacifico

$14.99

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Street Style

$13.00

Enchiladas Supremos

$14.00

Enchiladas Verdes

$12.00

Enchiladas (3)

$8.99

Enchilada (1)

$3.00

Combinations

Combo #3

$11.50

Combo #6

$11.50

Combo #11

$11.50

Combo #12

$11.50

Combo #15

$11.50

Combo #16

$11.50

Combo #17

$11.50

Combo #18

$11.50

Combo #21

$11.50

Lunch

Lunch 1

$7.75

Lunch 2

$7.75

L Speedy Gonzales

$7.75

Lunch 5

$7.49

Lunch 7

$7.49

L#10 Fajitas

$9.75

L Steak Burritos

$9.49

Huevos Rancheros

$7.75

Huevos Con Chorizo

$7.99

L Burrito Supreme

$8.25

L Chimichanga

$9.25

L Taco Salad

$7.75

L Quesadilla Grande

$8.49

L Chilaquiles

$9.99

Huevos a La mexicana

$7.99

Extra for Lunch

$1.49

Kids Menu

Kids 1 Ench

$6.75

Kids 2 Taco

$6.75

Kids 3 Quesadilla

$6.75

Kids 4 Chkn Fingers

$6.75

Kids 5 Chz Burger

$6.75

Kids 6 Bto

$6.75

Kids 7 Hotdog

$6.75

Extra for Adult

$1.49

Desserts

Churros

$5.25

Flan

$5.25

Fried Ice Cream

$5.49

Sopapillas

$5.25

Chimi Chz Cake

$5.49

Sides

Rice

$2.00

Refried Beans

$2.00

Black Beans

$2.00

Jalapenos

$1.75

Jalapeno Fresco

$1.75

Tomato

$1.75

Xtra Guac

$1.75

Shredded Cheese

$1.75

Xtra Sour Cream

$1.00

Slice Avocado

$2.75

Onions

$1.75

Cilantro

$1.75

Pico De Gallo

$1.75

Lettuce

$1.99

Corn Tortillas

$0.99

Flour Tortillas

$0.99

Chile Poblano

$4.75

Chiles Toreados

$4.75

Salsa Mexicana

$1.99

Xtra Cheese Dip

$2.00

French fries

$3.99

Extra Veggies

$2.49

16 Oz Salsa

$3.99

8 Oz Salsa

$2.00

Chips #4

$2.25

Chips #12

$6.99

16 Oz Pico De Gallo

$4.99

16oz Ground Beef

$5.00

4oz Salsa

$0.50

Sour Cream

$2.25

Tostada

$4.25

Chalupa

$3.75

8oz Chorizo

$2.99

Side Grilled Steak

$5.99

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.99

Extra Grilled Chicken

$3.00

Extra Grilled Steak

$3.00

Ground Beef 8oz

$2.00

Shredded Chicken 8oz

$2.00

Extra Chorizo

$2.00

Chile Rilleno

$5.99

Xtra $ Supremo

$2.00

Extras/ To Go

To Go

$0.35

Margaritas

House Margarita

Texas Margarita

Skinny Margarita

Fresh Margarita

1/2 Pitcher House Margarita

$14.49

Full Pitcher House Margarita

$22.49

1/2 Pitcher Texas Margarita

$15.49

Full Pitcher Texas Margarita

$24.49

1/2 Pitcher Skinny Margarita

$19.99

Full Pitcher Skinny Margarita

$31.49

1/2 Pitcher Fresh Margarita

$19.99

Full Pitcher Fresh Margarita

$31.49

Flavored Margarita

Margarona

$15.25

Blue Cancun

Draft Beer

Budlight

XX Amber

Modelo Esp

Sweetwater 420

Chance IPA

Bottle Beer

Coors Lite

$2.99

Miller Lite

$2.99

Bud Light

$2.99

Budweiser

$2.99

Blue Moon

$4.75

Michelob Ultra

$2.99

Yuengling

$3.99

Corona Xtra

$4.75

Corona Light

$4.75

Angry Orchard

$2.99

Bohemia

$4.75

Negro Modelo

$4.75

Modelo Especial

$4.75

Dos XX Lager

$4.75

Dos XX Amber

$4.75

Victoria

$4.75

Pacifico

$4.75

Carta Blanca

$4.75

Tecate

$4.25

Tecate Light

$4.25

Heineken

$4.75

Sol

$4.49

Corona Premier

$4.75

Corona Familiar

$4.75

Terrapin

$4.99

WLB Chance

$4.99

Caguama 32oz

$9.99

WhiteClaw

$4.75

Corona Seltzer

$2.99

Daiquiris

Strawberry Daiquiri

$7.25

Virgin Mango Daq

$6.49

Peach Daiquiri

$7.25

Pina Colada

$7.25

Virgin Colada

$6.49

Virgin Strawberry Daq

$6.49

Mango Daiquiri

$7.25

Virgin Peach Daq

$6.49

Jumbo Daiquiri

$10.99

Mixed Drinks

Bahama Mama

$7.49

Bloody Mary

$6.99

Amaretto Sour

$7.49

B-52

$6.99

Cosmopolitan

$7.49

Jagerbomb

$8.99

Electric Lemonade

$8.75

Long Island Ice Tea

$8.99

Michelada

$9.99

Mojito

$8.50

Paloma

$8.75

Screw Driver

$6.49

Sex On The Beach

$8.99

Spicy Mex Mule

$8.75

Tequila Sunrise

$7.99

Vampirito

$8.75

White Russian

$7.99

Moscow Mule

$8.75

Miami Vice

$8.99

Ranch Water

$8.75

Amaretto Shot

$5.00

Lemon Drop

$8.99

Old Fashioned

$8.99

Wine

Merlot

$6.49

Cabernet

$6.49

Pinot Noir

$6.49

Sangria

$6.99

Chardonnay

$6.49

Pinot Grigio

$6.49

White Zinfandel

$6.49

White Sangria

$6.99

Vodka

House

$5.99

Absolute

$7.99

Grey Goose

$8.49

Titos

$6.50

Titos Double

$9.99

Smirnoff

$5.99

Ketel One

$6.99

Rum

Bacardi

$6.75

Capitan Morgan

$6.99

Malibu

$6.49

House Rum

$5.99

Myers Dark

$7.99

Bacardi Double

$10.75

Liquid Marijuana

$4.59

Gin

House Gin

$5.99

Tanqueray

$7.74

Mr Boston

$6.99

Tequila

Patron Silver

$8.99

Patron Anejo

$8.99

Patron Reposado

$8.99

Jose Cuervo Silver

$6.99

Jose Cuervo Anejo

$7.99

Jose Cuervo Reposado

$7.49

1800 Silver

$7.75

1800 Anejo

$8.25

1800 Reposado

$7.99

Don Julio Blanco

$7.99

Don Julio Anejo

$8.99

Don Julio Reposado

$8.25

Milagro Silver

$7.75

Milagro Anejo

$8.49

Milagro Reposado

$8.25

Luna Azul Silver

$7.75

Luna Azul Anejo

$8.49

Luna Azul Reposado

$8.25

Cazadores Silver

$7.75

Cazadores Anejo

$8.25

Cazadores Reposado

$7.99

Jimador Anejo

$8.25

Jimador Reposado

$7.99

Casa Amigos

$8.99

Herradura

$8.99

Don Julio 1942

$28.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$25.00

Clase Azul Plata

$18.00

Grand Marnier

$7.49

Double Tequila

$14.99

House Tequila

$5.00

Zausa Silver

$5.99

Sauza Reposado

$6.49

Dulce Vida

$7.49

Avion

$8.99

Mezcal

$8.99

Xicaru

$8.99

Tres Generaciones

$8.75

Cristalino Anejo

$15.00

Cincoro silver

$15.00

Cincoro reposado

$18.00

Cincoro Añejo

$22.00

Whiskey

Chivas

$7.99

Crown Royal

$8.49

Black Label

$8.49

Jack Daniels

$8.25

Makers Mark

$8.49

Buchanans 12

$10.99

Buchanans 15

$13.00

Buchanas 18

$15.00

Grand Marnier

$7.49

Fireball

$5.99

Whiskey Double

$14.99

Jim Beam

$8.25

Amaretto Sour

$8.49

Bulleit

$8.49

Seagr VoCan

$7.25

Basil

$8.49

Woodford R

$8.49

WhistlePig

$8.49

Broken Barrel

$8.49

Proper 12

$5.99

Bulleit Special

$9.99

Jameson

$8.49

Monkey Shoulder

$8.49

Monday

House Margarita

$3.99

Kids #1 Ench

Kids #2 Taco

Kids #3 Ques

Kids #4 Chk Fingers

Kids #5 Chz Burger

Kids #6 Bto

Kids #7 Hotdog

Tuesday

Taco Tuesday

$5.00

Domestic Beer

$1.99

Wednesday

25oz Draft special

$5.99

Combo #3

$9.99

Combo #6

$9.99

Combo #11

$9.99

Combo #12

$9.99

Combo #15

$9.99

Combo #16

$9.99

Combo #17

$9.99

Combo #18

$9.99

Combo #21

$9.99

Thursday

Fajitas Special

$11.99

Jumbo Margarita

$7.99

Friday

Titos Special

$5.00

Skinny Titos Margarita 16oz

$8.00

Saturday

16 oz Draft Beer

$3.99

Sunday

Pasta Grill

$10.49

Wine Special

$4.99

Special Skinny Marg

$6.99

Cinco de Mayo Special

Tecate Regular Can

$1.99

Tecate Light

$1.99

16 oz Texas Margarita

$6.00

16 oz Draft Beer

$4.00

House Tequila Shot

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5465 BETHELVIEW RD, CUMMING, GA 30040

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
