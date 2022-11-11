Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American

Made in Dominican Republic

189 Reviews

$$

4337 Washington St

Roslindale, MA 02131

Popular Items

Build Your Own Dominican Bowl
Passion Fruit Juice
Tostones

Dominican Inspired Plates

Build Your Own Dominican Bowl

Build Your Own Dominican Bowl

$10.00

Choose your base, protein, topping, sauce and side. Mix & Match over 100 different combinations

Bandera Dominicana

Bandera Dominicana

$11.00

Stew chicken, white rice, pinto beans, shredded cabbage, tostones, mayo-ketchup sauce

Pollo Tropical

Pollo Tropical

$11.00

Stew chicken, yellow rice mixed with pigeon peas, shredded cabbage salad, shredded carrots, tropical pico de gallo, sweet plantains, mayo-ketchup sauce

La Lechonera

La Lechonera

$11.00

Roasted pork, yellow rice mixed with pigeon peas, potato salad, cabbage, shredded carrots, guava bbq sauce

De La Finca

De La Finca

$13.00

Stew beef, white rice, pinto beans, corn, cabbage, yuca, pickled red onions, chipotle aioli

Vegetariano Dominicano

Vegetariano Dominicano

$11.00

Mixed vegetables, white rice, black beans, shredded cabbage, shredded carrots, tropical pico de gallo, sweet plantains, cilantro garlic aioli

Mangu con Tres Golpes

Mangu con Tres Golpes

$10.00

Traditional Dominican breakfast. Mashed green plantains, fried eggs, salami, cheese, and pickled onions

Family Meal

Family Meal

$30.00

Feeds a Family of 4. Comes with White Rice, Pinto Beans, Your Choice of Protein, Sweet Plantains and Organic Spring Mix

Hand Battered

Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$10.00

Crispy hand battered chicken bits with your choice of french fries or rice and beans

Fritura Box

Fritura Box

$12.00

A box full of tostones, fried cheese, loganiza sausage, crispy chicken and our signature mayo-ketchup aioli

Sandwiches

Tostado Dominicano

Tostado Dominicano

$8.00

Toasted sub roll with ham, melted cheese, green tomatoes, red onions, and our signature mayo-ketchup aioli. Add french fries

Dominican Club Sandwich

Dominican Club Sandwich

$8.00

Layers of ham, melted cheese, shredded chicken, green tomato, red onions, and our signature mayo-ketchup aioli. Add french fries

Jamon y Queso

Jamon y Queso

$8.00

Toasted sub roll with ham, cheese, red onions, potato stix, tomatoes and mayo-ketchup aioli topped with powdered sugar

Empanadas

Beef Empanada

Beef Empanada

$2.00

Dominican-style hot pockets stuffed with beef

Chicken Empanada

Chicken Empanada

$2.00

Dominican-style hot pockets stuffed with chicken

Ham & Cheese Empanada

Ham & Cheese Empanada

$2.00

Dominican-style hot pockets stuffed with ham and cheese

Veggie Empanada

Veggie Empanada

$2.00

Dominican-style hot pockets stuffed with mixed vegetables

Guava & Cheese Empanada

Guava & Cheese Empanada

$2.00

Dominican-style hot pockets stuffed with guava jelly and cream cheese

Sides

Sweet Plantains

Sweet Plantains

$3.00

Fried sweet plantains

Yuca with Pickled Onions

Yuca with Pickled Onions

$4.00

Boiled yuca with pickled red onions

Tostones

Tostones

$5.00

Twice fried green plantains

French Fries

French Fries

$3.00

Lightly salted crispy french fries

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.00+

Homemade potato salad

Rice and Beans

Rice and Beans

$5.00

Side of rice and homemade beans

Side for Bowl

$1.00

Beverages

Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$1.50
Passion Fruit Juice

Passion Fruit Juice

$4.00

Sweet and tart drink made with tropical passion fruit

Morir Soñando

Morir Soñando

$4.00

A sweet orange cream drink made with a combination of orange juice and sweetened milk

Limonada

Limonada

$4.00

Freshly squeezed lime juice made with Abuelita's recipe

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$1.50
Gingerale

Gingerale

$1.50
Orange Soda

Orange Soda

$1.50
Grape Soda

Grape Soda

$1.50
Coconut Water

Coconut Water

$3.00

Desserts

Caramel Flan

Caramel Flan

$4.00

Creamy custard topped with caramel made from scratch

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$4.00

Sponge cake topped soaked with 3 variations of sweetened milk topped with whipped cream and creamy Nutella

Guava & Cream Cheese Empanada

Guava & Cream Cheese Empanada

$2.00

Dominican-style hot pockets stuffed with guava jelly and cream cheese

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Dominican inspired cuisine

Website

Location

4337 Washington St, Roslindale, MA 02131

Directions

