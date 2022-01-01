Restaurant header imageView gallery

Las Palmas Restaurant

717 Reviews

$$

19840 International Blvd

Seatac, WA 98188

Order Again

Popular Items

Chile de Queso

Appetizers

Chicken Tamales

Chicken Tamales

$3.99
Corn Tamales

Corn Tamales

$3.99
Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$9.95
Nachos

Nachos

$10.99
Pastelitos De Pollo

Pastelitos De Pollo

$8.99

Salads

Taco Salad

$12.99

Kids Meal

Chicken Strips

$7.00

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Mini Pupusas

$7.00

Soups

Sopa de Gallina

$18.99
Sopa de 7 mares

Sopa de 7 mares

$22.99

Sopa de Res

$17.99

Sopa de Pata

$17.99

Pupusas

Revuelta

$2.99

Queso

$2.99

Pupusa Queso- Loroco

$2.99

Pupusa Queso-Spinach

$2.99

Pupusa Queso-Zuchini

$2.99

Pupusa Loca

$3.25

Pupusa Frijol-queso

$2.99

Pupusa Chicharon-queso

$2.99

Pupusa Chicharon

$2.99

Pupusa Pollo

$2.99

Pupusa Camarones

$3.99

Pupusa Frijol Queso Y Loroco

$2.99

Pupusa Queso Y Jalapeño

$2.99

Specialties

Pollo Encebollado- Chicken with Onions

$16.99

Pollo Crema De Chipotle

$17.99

Chile de Puerco

$17.99

Chile de Queso

$16.99

Bistec Encebollado- Steak with Onions

$15.99

Pollo al Grill Chicken

$15.99

Carne Asada

$20.99

Pollo Asado

$15.99

Parillada Tropical

$35.99

Carne Guisada

$17.99

Parrillada Tropical

Parrillada Tropical

$35.99

Mariscos - Seafood

Tostadas de ceviche

$16.99

Coctel de Camarones

$18.99

Camarones a la Diabla

$18.99

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$18.99

Camarones En Crema De Chipotle

$18.99

Pescado Frito

$18.99

Aguachiles

$23.99

Fajitas

Chicken Fajita

$18.99

Steak Fajita

$18.99

Shrimp Fajita

$20.99

Fajita Mixta

$22.99

Burritos

Burrito Mojado

$12.99

Burrito de Barbacoa

$15.99

Veggie Burrito

$12.99
Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$14.99

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

Enchiladas

Chicken Enchilada

$13.99

Carne Asada Enchilada

$15.99

Vegetarian Enchilada

$10.99

Shredded Beef Enchilada

$14.00

Individual Enchilada

$5.00

Tacos

Individual Taco

$3.00

Tacos Combo

$10.00

Street Tacos

$8.00

Sabor Tipico de El Salvador

Yuca Con Chicharron

$13.99

Desayuno Tipico

$13.99

Desayuno Ranchero Casamiento

$13.99

Plato Tipico

$18.99

Platano Con Crema Y Frijoles

$9.99

Pan Relleno De Pollo

$13.99

Sides

Tostones

$3.00

Platano Maduro

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Beans

$3.00

Tortillas

$3.00

French Frys

$3.00

Yuca Frita

$3.00

Cheese Sauce

$3.00

Guacamole

$3.00

Crema

$3.00

Side de Chorizo

$4.99

Side Lemon

$1.00

Side Chicharron

$5.99

Pan Frances

$3.00

3 Chiles Fritos

$3.00

cc fee

cc fee

$0.45

To Go

$0.50

*Drinks

Bottle Mexican Coke

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Cola champagne

$2.99

Horchata

$3.75

Tamarindo

$3.75

Ensalada De Frutas

$3.75

Jamaica

$3.75

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Unsweetened Tea

$2.99

Kids Drink

$2.50

Water

$2.50

Medio Litro Coke

$3.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Tonic

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Mtn Dew

$2.99

Pepsi Vidrio

$2.50

*Hot Drinks

Atol de elote

$4.99

Coffee

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.89

*Beer / Cocktails

Sex On the Beach

$10.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$10.00

Margaritas

$10.00

Michelada

$11.00

Mojito

$10.00

Paloma

$10.00

Rum

$10.00

Piña Colada

$10.00

Especial

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Modelo especial

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Draft Beer

Big

$8.00

Regular

$6.00

Whisky

HOUSE WISKEY

$7.25

RED LABEL

$10.00

BLACK LABEL

$10.00

CROWN ROYAL

$10.00

JACK DANIELS

$10.00

Buchannas 12

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Buchanan’s 12

$300.00

Grand Old Parr

$200.00

Black Label

$300.00

Crown Royal

$250.00

Buchanan’s 18

$380.00

Buchanan’s 12

$14.00

Grand Old Parr

$12.00

Black Label

$14.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Buchanan’s 18

$16.00

Cognac

Remy Martin

$10.25

Hennessy

$10.00

Courvesier

$10.00

Remmy Martin

$350.00

Hennessey

$350.00

Remmy Martin

$14.00

Hennessey

$14.00

Vodka

HOUSE VODKA

$6.75

ABSOLUTE VODKA

$8.00

GREY GOOSE

$8.50

Absolut Blue

$250.00

Grey Goose

$300.00

Absolut Blue

$12.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Ron

Bacardi White

$150.00

Malibu

$150.00

Bacardi Gold

$150.00

Bacardi White

$12.00

Malibu

$12.00

Bacardi Gold

$12.00

Tequila

House Tequila

$6.50

Patron Silver

$10.25

Patron Añejo

$10.25

Patron Reposado

$10.25

Don Julio Silver

$10.25

Don Julio Reposado

$10.25

Don Julio Añejo

$10.25

Jose Cuervo

$6.50

Hornitos Silver

$8.50

Hornitos Reposado

$10.25

1800 Silver

$10.25

1800 Reposado

$10.25

Cazadores

$8.50

Patron Silver

$350.00

Don Julio Reposado

$350.00

Don Julio Blanco

$350.00

Hornitos Reposado

$250.00

Cazadores

$200.00

Jose Cuervo

$150.00

Jimador

$150.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Hornitos Reposado

$12.00

Cazadores

$12.00

Jose Cuervo

$12.00

Jimador

$12.00

Beers

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Sodas

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Water

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Redbull

$7.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cocktails

Sexo En La Playa

$10.00

Piña Colada

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Long Island

$10.00

Jagger Bomb

$10.00

Paloma

$10.00

Blue Hawaian

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Mojito Cubano

$10.00

AMF

$10.00

Cantarito

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Micheladas

$10.00

Margarita Especial

$6.00

Draft Beer

DRAFT NEGRA MODELO

$6.00

DRAFT PACIFICO

$6.00

DRAFT MANNY'S

$6.00

BIG DRAFT NEGRA MODELO

$8.00

BIG DRAFT MANNY'S

$8.00

BIG DRAFT PACIFICO

$8.00

Cubetas

Cub Corona

$31.00

Cub Modelo Especial

$31.00

Cub Heineken

$31.00

Cub Corona/Modelo

$31.00

Cub Pacifico

$31.00

Wines

House Chardonay

$6.50

House Merlot

$6.50

Sodas/Juice

Bottled Mexican Coke

$5.00Out of stock

Pepsi

$3.00

Bottled Soda

$3.50

Horchata

$5.00

Tamarindo

$5.00

Mtn Dew

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Cranberry

$5.00

Water

$2.00

Redbull

$7.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Jarra de jugo

$10.00

Jugo Naranja

$3.00

Whisky

Buchanan 12

$15.00

Buchanan 18

$25.00

Jack Daniels

$14.00

Black label

$15.00

Red label

$14.00

Old parr

$15.00

Crown Royal

$15.00

JAMESON

$14.00

Buchanan’s 12

$300.00

Grand Old Parr

$200.00

Black Label

$220.00

Crown Royal

$220.00

Buchanan’s 18

$350.00

Jack Daniel

$220.00

Jameson

$150.00

Buchanan’s 12

$14.00

Grand Old Parr

$12.00

Black Label

$14.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Buchanan’s 18

$16.00

Cognag

Hennesy

$15.00

Remy Marting

$15.00

COURVESIER

$14.00

Remmy Martin

$300.00

Hennessey

$300.00

Remmy Martin

$14.00

Hennessey

$14.00

Vodka

Titos

$14.00

Grey Gooose

$15.00

Absolute Vodka

$15.00

Absolut Blue

$220.00

Grey Goose

$300.00

Ciroc

$220.00

Skyy

$220.00

Smirnoff

$150.00

Absolut Blue

$12.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Well Vodka

$12.00

Smirnoff

$12.00

Sky

$12.00

Ciroc

$14.00

Sveka

$12.00

Rum

malibu

$14.00

bacardi

$14.00

Rum de Barra

$14.00

Bacardi White

$150.00

Malibu

$180.00

Bacardi Gold

$150.00

Bacardi sabores

$150.00

Bacardi White

$12.00

Malibu

$12.00

Bacardi Gold

$12.00

Tequila

Patron Silver

$300.00

Don Julio Reposado

$300.00

Don Julio Blanco

$300.00

Hornitos Reposado

$230.00

Cazadores

$240.00

Jose Cuervo

$150.00

Jimador

$150.00

Patron Silver

$15.00

Don Julio Reposado

$15.00

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00

Hornitos Reposado

$14.00

Cazadores

$14.00

Jose Cuervo

$14.00

Jimador

$14.00

Beers

CORONA

$6.00

MODELO ESPECIAL

$6.00

MODELO NEGRA DRAFT

$6.00

HEINEKEN

$6.00

PASIFICO DRAFT

$6.00

MANNYS PALE ALE

$6.00

PACIFICO

$6.00

Cub Corona Extra

$30.00

Cub Modelo Especial

$30.00

Cub Negra Modelo

$30.00

Cub Corona

$30.00

Cub Coors Light

$30.00

Cub Pacifico

$30.00

Cub Bud Light

$30.00

Cub Heineken

$30.00

Xx Lagger

$30.00

Cub Pilsener

$30.00

Coors

$5.00

MannysPale Ale

$5.00

Bodhizafa IPA

$5.00

Tecate

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

XX Amber

$5.00

Negra Modelo

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Pilsener Salvadorena

$5.00

Suprema Salvadorena

$5.00

Cocktails

Sexo En La Playa

$14.00

Piña Colada

$15.00

Tequila Sunrise

$14.00

Long Island

$15.00

Jagger Bomb

$14.00

Paloma

$15.00

Blue Hawaian

$14.00

Margarita

$14.00

Mojito Cubano

$15.00

AMF

$15.00

Cantarito

$15.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

trago 14

$15.00

Trago 12.00

$14.00

Trago Doble

$20.00

Orgasmo

$14.00

Michelada no alcohol

$10.00

Pina colada virgen

$10.00

White Russian

$14.00

BOTTLE SERVICE

REMMY MARTIN

$350.00

HENNESY

$300.00

PATRON

$300.00

JOHNNY WALKER BLACK

$300.00

HORNITOS REPOSADO

$200.00

HOUSE WINE

$100.00

CHAMPAGNE

$100.00

BACARDI SILVER

$150.00

Gin

BOMBAY

$14.00

BAR-TRAGOS

BAR TRAGOS $14

$14.00

BAR TRAGOS $15

$15.00

BAR TRAGOS $20 (double)

$20.00

BAR TRAGOS $25

$28.00

RESERVATIONS

Mesa 4-6 personas

$50.00

Mesa 8 personas

$100.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

19840 International Blvd, Seatac, WA 98188

Directions

Gallery
Las Palmas Restaurant image
Las Palmas Restaurant image
Las Palmas Restaurant image

