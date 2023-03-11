Restaurant header imageView gallery

Las Palmas

review star

No reviews yet

2916 Southwest 59th Street

Oklahoma City, OK 73119

SIDES

Side Mexican Rice

$3.99

Side Refried Beans

$3.99

Side French Fries

$4.99

Side fried Jalapenos & Onions

$1.00

Side Shrimp (3)

$3.50

Side Salad

$2.99

Side of Guacamole

$2.99

Side of Sour cream

$2.99

side jalapenos fritos

$1.00

side corn tortillas

side flour tortillas

side mix tortillas

SIDE SMALL OF CHZ SAUCE

$2.99

DESSERTS

CHURROS

CHURROS

$5.95
FRIED CHEESECAKE

FRIED CHEESECAKE

$6.99

VANILLA ICE CREAM

$2.99

TACOS & MORE

TACOS

$2.99

CAMARONES EMPANIZADO

$13.99

PESCADO EMPANIZADOS

$12.99

QUESADILLA

$14.99

CHICKEN WINGS 6

$10.99

CHICKEN WINGS 9

$14.99

CHICKEN WINGS 12

$18.99

BURRITO

$13.99

TORTA

$12.99

CHICKEN STRIPS

$12.99

AGUACHILLES

$13.99

SHRIMP COCTEL

$13.99

CEVICHE

$13.99

MOJARRA ESPECIAL

$12.99

OSTIONES MEDIA DOZENA

$10.99

OSTIONES DOZEN

$20.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
2916 Southwest 59th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73119

