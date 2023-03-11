Las Palmas
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2916 Southwest 59th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73119
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jimmy's Round Up Cafe - 1301 SW 59th St
No Reviews
1301 SW 59th St Oklahoma City, OK 73119
View restaurant
Saddle Up Bar and Grill - 4300 SW 3rd St
No Reviews
4300 SW 3rd St Oklahoma City, OK 73108
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Oklahoma City
Broadway 10 Bar & Chophouse -
4.4 • 1,250
1101 N BROADWAY AVE. Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurant