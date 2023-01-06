Las Piñas Bakery imageView gallery

Las Piñas Bakery

review star

No reviews yet

Carr.183 km 16.6 Bo Montones

Las Piedras, PR 00771

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Pan

1 lb Agua

$2.50

1 lb Sobao

$2.50

1/2 lb Agua

$1.50

1/2 Sobao

$1.50

Tostadas

Tostada Mantequilla

$0.95

Tostada Mayonesa

$0.95

Tost/Queso Papa

$1.55

Tost/Q Americano

$1.55

Tost/Queso Suizo

$1.55

Tost/Queso Bola

Tost/ajo

$1.00

Tost/Cheez whiz

$1.80

Sandwiches

Jamon/Queso

$2.50

Jamon/Queso/Huevo

$2.75

Jamon/Queso Papa

$2.75

Jamon/Queso Papa/Huevo

$2.95

Jamon/Queso Suizo

$2.75

Jamon/Queso Suizo/Huevo

$2.95

Queso Papa/Huevo

$2.25

Mortadella/Queso

$2.75

Mortadella/Queso/Huevo

$3.00

Mortadella/Queso Papa

$3.00

Mortadella/Queso Papa/ Huevo

$3.25

Mortadella/Queso Suizo

$3.00

Mortadella/Queso Suizo/Huevo

$3.25

Salami/Queso

$2.50

Salami/Queso/Huevo

$3.00

Salami/Queso Papa

$3.00

Salami/Queso Suizo

$3.00

Bacon/Queso/Huevo

$3.00

Atun

$3.00

Cubano

$4.00

Media Noche

$3.00

Pernil

$4.00

Jamon Bolo

$4.00

Pavo Horneado

$4.00
Jamon De Pavo

Jamon De Pavo

$4.00

Tripleta

$4.25

Pastrami

$4.00

Super Piña

$4.75

Biftec

$5.00

Pollo

$5.00

Hamburguer

$5.95

Pan Con

Ajo 1/2

$1.40

# Ajo

$2.80

Mantequilla 1/2

$1.25

# Mantequilla

$2.50

Mayo 1/2

#Mayo

# Queso Papa

$4.50

Queso Papa 1/2

$2.25

Queso Suizo 1/2

$2.25

# Queso Suizo

$4.50

Jamon/Queso 1/2

$3.15

# Jamon/Queso

$6.30

Jamon/Queso Papa 1/2

$3.85

# Jamon/Queso Papa

$7.70

Jamon/Queso Suizo 1/2

$3.85

# Jamon/Queso Suizo

$7.70

Jamon/Queso/Huevo 1/2

$4.00

# Jamon/Queso/Huevo

$8.00

Mortadella 1/2

$4.15

# Mortadella

$8.30

Salami 1/2

$3.75

# Salami

$7.50

Tortipan 1/2

$4.50

# Tortipan

$9.00

Atun 1/2

$4.50

# Atun

$9.00

J/Pavo 1/2

$6.25

# J/Pavo

$12.50

Pastrami 1/2

$6.25

# Pastrami

$12.50

Pavo 1/2

$6.25

# Pavo

$12.50

Pernil 1/2

$6.25

# Pernil

$12.50

Cubano 1/2

$6.75

# Cubano

$13.50

J/Bolo 1/2

$6.25

# J/Bolo

$12.50

Tripleta 1/2

$7.00

# Tripleta

$14.00

Super Pina 1/2

$7.50

# Super Pina

$15.00

Revoltillos Y Desayunos

Desayuno

$2.75

Revoltillo

$2.85

Tortipan

$3.00

Cafe/Choc

Pocillo

$1.15

6 onz cafe

$1.35

10 onz Café

$2.25

6 onz chocolate

$1.35

10 onz Chocolate

$2.25
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 9:05 pm
Monday5:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 9:05 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 9:05 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 9:05 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 9:05 pm
Friday5:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 9:05 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 9:05 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

Carr.183 km 16.6 Bo Montones, Las Piedras, PR 00771

Directions

Gallery
Las Piñas Bakery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Burrillos - Las Piedras
orange starNo Reviews
PR 204 PR 204 de Gasolinera Gulf al Lado de Caribbean Cinema Las Piedras, PR 00771
View restaurantnext
Burillos Humacao
orange starNo Reviews
Bo. Pueblo Carr 3 Km 81.1 Humacao, PR 00791
View restaurantnext
Burrillos - Gurabo
orange starNo Reviews
Carretera 189 k.33 Gurabo, PR 00778
View restaurantnext
Burrillos - Montehiedra
orange starNo Reviews
9415 ave los romeros Estacion Total Montehiedra San Juan, PR 00926
View restaurantnext
Burrillos - College Park
orange starNo Reviews
Ave. Glasgow Esq. Grenoble (Carr. 177) San Juan, PR 00926
View restaurantnext
Club Brava - 6063 Isla Verde Ave. El San Juan Hotel
orange starNo Reviews
6063 Isla Verde Ave. El San Juan Hotel Carolina, PR 00979
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Las Piedras
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Islamorada
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Miami
review star
Avg 4.3 (1023 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Homestead
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston