Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch

Las Tortugas Taqueria Sterling Heights

review star

No reviews yet

40850 Van Dyke Ave

Sterling Heights, MI 48313

Popular Items

Quesadilla Pollo
Quesitaco w conzome
Quesadilla Asada

Apps

Chips and Salsa

$4.00
Enchiladas Potosinas

Enchiladas Potosinas

$8.00

Guacamole

$4.00+

Nopales

$8.00

Pico de Gallo

$4.00

Queso Dip

$7.00
Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$8.50
Three dip app

Three dip app

$10.00
Quesitaco w conzome

Quesitaco w conzome

$12.00
Elote Preparado

Elote Preparado

$5.75

Taquitos

$8.00Out of stock

Chicharron

$8.50Out of stock

Arachera

Arrachera J.V

$17.00

California

California Al Pastor

$8.00

California Asada

$8.00

California Buche

$8.00

California Campechano

$8.00

California Carnitas

$8.00

California Chicharron

$8.00

California Chivo

$8.00

California Chorizo

$8.00

California Chorizo

$8.00

California Frijol

$8.00

California Lengua

$10.00

California Molida

$8.00

California No Meat

$8.00

California Nopal

$8.00

California Pollo

$8.00

California Res

$8.00

California Tinga

$8.00

California Tres Carnes

$8.00

California Tinga de Jamaica

$8.00

California Cuerito

$8.00

Chamorro

Chamorro

$17.00

Costilla Plate

Costilla Plate

$18.00

Desayunos

Breakfast Burrito Jamon

$5.00

Breakfast Burrito Tocino

$5.00

Breakfast Burrito Chorizo

$5.00

Breakfast Burrito Other Meat

$5.00

Huevos Con Chorizo

$9.00
Huevos a la Mexicana

Huevos a la Mexicana

$9.00

Huevos Rancheros

$9.00

Chilaquiles

$9.00

Tortuga Huevo Con Chorizo

$8.00

Torta Huevo Con Chorizo

$8.00

Un Huevo Estrellado

$2.00

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Pollo

$15.00

Enchiladas Molida

$15.00

Enchiladas Queso

$15.00

Enchiladas pollo y queso

$15.00

Enchiladas pollo y molida

$15.00

Enchiladas molida y pollo

$15.00

Enchiladas Molida Y Queso

$15.00

Fajitas

Fajitas de Pollo

Fajitas de Pollo

$18.00
Fajitas De Res

Fajitas De Res

$18.00

Veggie Fajitas

$18.00

Fajita mix

$18.00

Fajitas De Camaron

$20.00

Flautas

Flautas Res

$15.00

Flautas Pollo

$15.00

Flautas Mix

$15.00

Fogata

Fogata

$18.00

Gorditas

Gordita Al Pastor

$4.65

Gordita asada

$4.65

Gordita Buche

$4.65

Gordita Campechana

$4.65

Gordita Carnitas

$4.65

Gordita Chicharron

$4.65

Gordita Chivo

$4.65

Gordita Molida

$4.65

Gordita Chorizo

$4.65

Gordita Cuerito

$4.65

Gordita Frijoles

$4.65

Gordita Lengua

$5.00

Gordita Nopal

$4.65Out of stock

Gordita Pollo

$4.65

Gordita Res

$4.65

Gordita Tinga

$4.65

Gordita Tres Carnes

$4.65

Gordita Tripa

$4.65

Milanesa

Milanesa De Res

$15.00

Milanesa De Pollo

$15.00

Parrillas

Parrilla Chica

$45.00

Parrilla Grande

$85.00

Platillo

Platillo Al Pastor

$15.00

Platillo Asada

$15.00

Platillo Buche

$15.00

Platillo Carnitas

$15.00

Platillo Chicharron

$15.00

Platillo Chivo

$15.00

Platillo chorizo

$15.00

Platillo Cuerito

$15.00

Platillo Lengua

$19.00

Platillo Molida

$15.00

Platillo Nopal

$15.00Out of stock

Platillo Pollo

$15.00

Platillo Res

$15.00

Platillo Chorizo

$15.00

Platillo tinga

$15.00

Postres

Fried Ice Cream

Fried Ice Cream

$7.00
Churros

Churros

$5.50
Flan

Flan

$5.75
Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$6.00

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Al Pastor

$4.65

Quesadilla Asada

$4.65

Quesadilla Buche

$4.65

Quesadilla Campechana

$4.65

Quesadilla Carnitas

$4.65

Quesadilla Carnitas Con Cuerito

$4.65Out of stock

Quesadilla Chicharron

$4.65

Quesadilla Chivo

$4.65

Quesadilla Chorizo

$4.65

Quesadilla Cuerito

$4.65

Quesadilla Frijol

$4.65

Quesadilla lengua

$6.65

Quesadilla Molida

$4.65

Quesadilla Nopal

$4.65

Quesadilla Pollo

$4.65

Quesadilla Queso

$4.65

Quesadilla Res

$4.65

Quesadilla Tinga

$4.65

Quesadilla Jamon

$4.65

Crispy quesadilla de platillo

$3.00

Regular Burrito

Regular Al Pastor

$5.00

Regular Asada

$5.00

Regular Buche

$5.00

Regular Campechano

$5.00

Regular Carnitas

$5.00

Regular Chicharron

$5.00

Regular Chivo

$5.00

Regular Chorizo

$5.00

Regular Cuerito

$5.00

Regular Frijoles

$5.00

Regular Jamon

$5.00

Regular Lengua

$5.50

Regular Molida

$5.00

Regular Nopal

$5.00

Regular Pollo

$5.00

Regular Res

$5.00

Regular Tinga

$5.00

Regular Tres Carnes

$5.00

Salads

Tortuga Salad

$14.00

Sides

Beans

$4.50

Caja de Verdura GRANDE

$10.00

Caja verdura chica

$5.00

Chile Toreado (1)

$1.50

Chips and salsa

$4.00

chips Large

$4.00

Chips Small

$2.50

consome dip

$3.50

Crema Side

$0.75

Extra Limones

$1.00

Frijoles Charros

$4.00

Orden de cebolla asada

$1.50

Orden De Chiles Toreados

$4.50

Queso Fresco

$2.00

Rice

$4.50

Rice and Beans

$4.75

Salsa 16oz

Salsa 32 oz

Salsa 8oz

Salsa De Wet Burrito

$2.00

Shredded cheese

$1.50

Side de Aguacate

$3.00

Side Jalapeno

$1.25

Side salad

$4.00

Telera

$1.50

Tortilla Harina

$1.00

Tortilla Maiz

$1.00

SOPAS

Caldo Res Grande

$14.00

Caldo de Res Chico

$10.00

Menudo Grande

$14.00

Menudo Chico

$10.00

Consome

$14.00

Supernachos

Supernachos Molida

$14.00

Supernachos Asada

$14.00

Supernachos Al Pastor

$14.00

Supernachos Chivo

$14.00

Supernachos Chicharron

$14.00

Supernachos Carnitas

$14.00

Supernachos Chorizo

$14.00

Supernachos Buche

$14.00

Supernachos Res

$14.00

Supernachos No Meat

$14.00

Supernachos Lengua

$14.00

Supernachos Cuerito

$14.00

Supernachos Tinga

$14.00

Supernachos Pollo

$14.00

Tacos

Taco Carmita con cuerito

$1.98

Taco Al Pastor

$1.98

Taco Asada

$1.98

Taco Buche

$1.98

Taco Camaron

$2.50

Taco Campechano

$1.98

Taco Carnitas

$1.98

Taco Chicharron

$1.98

Taco Chivo

$1.98

Taco Chorizo

$1.98

Taco Cuerito

$1.98

Taco Frijoles

$1.98

Taco Jamaica

$1.98

Taco Jamon

$1.98

Taco Lengua

$2.39

Taco Molida

$1.98

Taco Nopal

$1.98

Taco Pescado

$2.50

Taco Pollo

$1.98

Taco Res

$1.98

Taco Tinga

$1.98

Taco Tres Carnes

$1.98

Taco Tripa

$1.98Out of stock

Tamales

Tamales

$15.00

Tortas

Torta Al Pastor

$8.00

Torta Asada

$8.00

Torta Buche

$8.00

Torta Campechana

$8.00

Torta Carnitas

$8.00

Torta Chicharron

$8.00

Torta Chivo

$8.00

Torta Chorizo

$8.00

Torta Cubana

$8.00

Torta Cuerito

$8.00

Torta Jamon

$8.00

Torta Lengua

$9.00

Torta Lomo con Aguacate

$8.00

Torta Milanesa Pollo

$8.00

Torta Milanesa Res

$8.00

Torta Molida

$8.00

Torta Nopal

$8.00Out of stock

Torta Pollo

$8.00

Torta Queso Fresco

$8.00

Torta Res

$8.00

Torta Tinga

$8.00

Torta Tres Carnes

$8.50

Torta Chorizo

$8.00

Tortugas

Tortuga Asada

$8.00

Tortuga Buche

$8.00

Tortuga Carnitas

$8.00

Tortuga Chicharron

$8.00

Tortuga Chivo

$8.00

Tortuga Chorizo

$8.00

Tortuga Cubana

$8.00

Tortuga Cuerito

$8.00

Tortuga Huevo Con Chorizo

$8.00

Tortuga Jamon

$8.00

Tortuga Lengua

$9.00

Tortuga Lomo con Aguacate

$8.00

Tortuga Milanesa Res

$8.00

Tortuga Milanese Pollo

$8.00

Tortuga Molida

$8.00

Tortuga Nopal

$8.00Out of stock

Tortuga Pollo

$8.00

Tortuga Queso Blanco

$8.00

Tortuga Res

$8.00

Tortuga Pastor

$8.00

Tortuga Tinga

$8.00

Tostada

Tostada Al Pastor

$4.50

Tostada Asada

$4.50

Tostada Buche

$4.50

Tostada Carnitas

$4.50

Tostada Chicharron

$4.50

Tostada Chivo

$4.50

Tostada Chorizo

$4.50

Tostada Cuerito

$4.50

Tostada Frijoles

$4.50

Tostada Lengua

$5.50Out of stock

Tostada Molida

$4.50

Tostada Nopal

$4.50Out of stock

Tostada Pollo

$4.50

Tostada Res

$4.50

Tostada Tinga

$4.50

Wet Burrito

Wet Al Pastor

$11.00

Wet Asada

$11.00

Wet Buche

$11.00

Wet Campechano

$11.00

Wet Carnitas

$11.00

Wet Chicharron

$11.00

Wet Chivo

$11.00

Wet Cuerito

$11.00

Wet Frijol

$11.00

Wet Jamon

$11.00

Wet Lengua

$13.50Out of stock

Wet Molida

$11.00

Wet Chorizo

$11.00

Wet Nopal

$11.00Out of stock

Wet Pollo

$11.00

Wet Res

$11.00

Wet Tinga

$11.00

Wet Tres Carnes

$11.00

Soft Drinks

Agua Horchata

$2.79+

Agua Jamaica

$2.79+

Agua Tamarindo

$2.79+Out of stock

Can

$1.75

Coffee

$2.50

Fountain Drink

$2.59

Glass bottle

$2.83

Licuado

Out of stock

Milk

$2.49

Orange Juice

$2.79

Water

Cup of water

Red bull

$2.50

Shirts

I Love Tacos Shirt

$20.00

Turtles Polo

$35.00

I Love Tacos Shirt XXL+

$25.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Mexican Food. Family Owned since 2009.

Location

40850 Van Dyke Ave, Sterling Heights, MI 48313

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Las Tortugas Taqueria image

