  • Home
  • /
  • Frederick
  • /
  • Las Tunas Mexican Restaurant - 1043 west patrick st
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Las Tunas Mexican Restaurant 1043 west patrick st

review star

No reviews yet

1043 west patrick st

Frederick, MD 21702

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Veggie Chimichangas
Burrito Grande
Fajitas Suprema

Appetizer

Bean Dip

$4.75

Beans topped with cheese sauce

Chori Queso

$5.95

Mexican sausage topped with cheese sauce

Mix Dip

$5.99

A combination of ground beef, pico de gallo, and cheese sauce.

Nachos Supremos

$10.99

Chicken, ground beef, and beans. Topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, cheese and pico de gallo.

Nachos

$7.99

With your choice of chicken, ground beef, or beans. Topped cheese sauce.

Fajita-Style Nachos

$11.00

Cooked bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Choice of Chicken, steak, or mixed.

Aztec Soup

$6.99

A rich broth with rice, tender chicken, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, and avocado slices. Topped with crispy tortillas strips.

Ceviche

$12.95

Diced shrimp and fish marinated with fresh lime juice. Mixed with pico de gallo and topped with avocado slices.

Side Cheese Dip

Side Guacamole

Nachos Al Pastor

$11.99

Topped with pork marinated and pineapple, beans, guacamole, sour cream, jalapenos, and cheese.

Burro

Burrito Gigante

Burrito Gigante

$15.50

A big burrito packed with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo, rice, beans, guacamole, lettuce, and cheese. Topped with our special homemade sauce, cheese sauce, avocado slices, pico de gallo, sour cream, and queso fresco.

Avocado Burrito

$12.99

Two soft or deep-fried burritos with your choice of steak, chicken, or carnitas. Wrapped in a flour tortilla with rice, beans, avocados and cheese.

Fajita Burrito

$12.50

Fajita-style burrito filled with your choice of grilled steak or chicken. Topped with cheese sauce and served with rice.

Shrimp Fajita Burrito

$13.50

Fajita-style burrito filled with grilled shrimp. Topped off with cheese sauce and served with rice

Burrito Grande

$13.99

Our large fajita-style tortillas are filled and rolled with grilled steak or chicken, with rice, beans, lettuce, and guacamole. Topped with cheese sauce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Super Chipotle Burrito

$13.75

A large tortilla stuffed and rolled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, chorizo, rice, and black beans. Topped with chipotle sauce and sour cream.

Burrito Especial

$12.50

Two combination burritos with light beans inside, one chicken, and one ground beef. Served with rice and salad. Topped off with your choice of green sauce or red sauce.

(1) Burrito

$4.50

(2) Beef Burro

$7.50

combo

Combo Two Items

$11.99

Create your own combination. Served with rice and refried beans (or Black Beans). Choices: Enchiladas, Burrito, Quesadilla, Hard/Soft Taco, Tamale and Chile Relleno Fillings: Ground Beef, Shredded Beef, Beans, Cheese or Chicken.

Combo Three Items

$13.25

Create your own combination. Served with rice and refried beans (or Black Beans). Choices: Enchiladas, Burrito, Quesadilla, Hard/Soft Taco, Tamale and Chile Relleno Fillings: Ground Beef, Shredded Beef, Beans, Cheese, or Chicken.

Pollo

Arroz Con Pollo

$12.95

Grilled chicken strips with zucchini, and broccoli on a bed of rice. Topped with our cheese sauce

Pollo Relleno

$13.50

Grilled chicken breast stuffed with spinach and cheese. Topped with mango sauce and served with rice. Your choice of beans or mashed potatoes.

Chori Pollo

$13.75

Grilled chicken strips with Mexican sausage and topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and your choice of beans or mashed potatoes.

Pollo VeraCruz

$13.99

A sizzling hot skillet with grilled chicken strips cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and zucchini. Served with rice, lettuce, avocado slices, and queso fresco.

Pollo Asado

$13.25

A grilled chicken breast with cooked onions on top. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Pollo Mexicano

$13.50

A grilled chicken breast with cooked onions and mushrooms on top. Topped with shredded cheese and served with rice and your choice of beans or mashed potatoes.

Pollo Chipotle

$13.50

Grilled chicken strips covered with our chipotle sauce. Served with rice and your choice of beans or mashed potatoes.

Postres

Tres Leches Cake

Tres Leches Cake

$5.50

A light cake soaked in a mixture of three milks.

Churros

$5.75

A scoop of ice cream and apple in a fried pastry dough. Covered with cinnamon sugar.

Fried Ice Cream

Fried Ice Cream

$4.50
Flan

Flan

$4.50

Spanish-style caramel custard.

Enchi

Enchiladas Suizas

Enchiladas Suizas

$12.95

Three shredded chicken enchiladas covered with a special homemade sauce. Topped off with sour cream, marinated onions, slices of avocado, and queso fresco. Served with rice.

Chicken And Spinach Enchiladas

Chicken And Spinach Enchiladas

$12.99

Three grilled chicken and spinach enchiladas. Topped with spinach sauce, sour cream, and queso fresco. Served with rice.

Enchiladas Bandera

$12.50

One chicken, one ground beef, and one cheese enchilada. Covered with three different sauces: Topped with sour cream, and served with Mexican rice.

Shrimp Enchiladas

Shrimp Enchiladas

$13.99

Three enchiladas rolled and filled with grilled shrimp. Covered with cheese sauce and served with white rice and salad.

Enchiladas Chipotle

Enchiladas Chipotle

$12.75

One ground beef, one shredded beef, and one chicken. Topped with chipotle sauce and sour cream. Served with rice.

Enchiladas Supremas

$13.25

Consists of four enchiladas: one chicken, one beef, one cheese, and one bean. Topped with red sauce, lettuce, avocado slices, tomato, and queso fresco.

ENCHILADAS VERDES

$12.99

Three shredded beef enchiladas rolled and topped with shredded cheese and our homemade green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Echiladas de Mole

Echiladas de Mole

$13.50

Three shredded chicken corn enchiladas rolled and covered with our homemade mole sauce. Topped off with sour cream, red onion rings, and sesame seeds. Served with white rice.

(1) Enchilada

$3.75

(3) Enchiladas

$9.50

Faja

Chicken Fajita

$13.95

Grilled chicken fajitas cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, or black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas.

Steak Fajitas

$14.99

Grilled steak fajitas cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, or black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas.

Mixed Fajitas

$14.50

Grilled mixed fajitas cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, or black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas.

Fajitas Suprema

Fajitas Suprema

$16.50

Grilled steak, chicken, and shrimp fajitas cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, or black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas.

Vallarta Fajita

$17.95

Grilled shrimp and scallops cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, or black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas.

Fajita Tropicales

$16.99

Grilled steak, chicken, chorizo, and diced pineapple cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, or black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas.

Vegetarian Fajitas

$12.99

Grilled bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, zucchini, mushrooms, and broccoli. Served with rice, beans, or black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas.

Shrimp Fajitas

$17.25

Grilled shrimp cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, or black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas.

Fajita Taco Salad

$12.95

Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with your choice of steak, chicken, or mixed. Topped off with lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole.

FAJITA FOR 2 CHK

$25.90

Grilled chicken fajitas for 2 people: cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, or black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas.

FAJITA FOR 2 STEAK

$27.98

Grilled steak fajitas for two cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, or black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas.

FAJITA FOR 2 MXED

$27.00

Grilled mixed fajitas for two: cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, or black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas.

SUPREMA FAJITAS FOR 2

$31.00

Grilled steak, chicken, and shrimp fajitas for two: cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, or black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas.

Especiales

Especial De La Casa

$18.50

A sizzling skillet with grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, bell peppers, and green onions. Topped with jalapenos and slices of queso fresco. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Carnitas Mexicanas

Carnitas Mexicanas

$14.99

Delicately seasoned pork chunks with our secret spices, grilled with onions, and served with rice, beans( black beans), and tortillas.

Chimichangas

$12.50

Two soft or deep-fried flour tortillas filled with your choice of chicken or beef. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with rice and beans.

Torta

Torta

$11.99

A Mexican sandwich filled with your choice of steak, chicken, chorizo, or carnitas. Buns covered with a spread of mayonnaise and beans. Topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, slices of avocado, jalapenos, and pickled onions, and pressed til toasted. Served with fries.

Taquitos Dorados

Taquitos Dorados

$12.00

Five deep-fried taquitos: 3 chicken and 2 beef. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, red onions, queso fresco, and avocado slices.

El Mexicano

$14.25

Thin-cut slices of steak that are cooked in our signature red sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Molcajete

$19.99

Taco Salad

$11.95

Traditional crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with refried beans and your choice of ground beef or chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomato slices, shredded cheese, and guacamole.

Huevos Con Chorizo

Huevos Con Chorizo

$9.95

Scrambled eggs with Mexican sausage( chorizo). Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Menu de Nino

Quesadilla & Rice

$6.50

Enchilada, Rice & Beans

$6.50

Grilled Chicken Slices

$6.50

Taco, Rice & Beans

$6.50

Mini Taco Salad

$6.50

Burrito, Rice & Beans

$6.50

Cheeseburger & Fries

$6.50

Mac & Cheese

$6.50

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$6.50

Lunch

LUNCH Combo One

$7.75

Served with rice and beans. Choices: Enchiladas, Burrito, Hard/ Soft Taco, Quesadilla, Tamale, and Chile Relleno. Fillings: Ground Beef, Shredded Beef, Beans, Cheese, or Chicken.

LUNCH Combo Two

$8.95

Served with rice and beans. Choices: Enchiladas, Burrito, Hard/ Soft Taco, Quesadilla, Tamale, and Chile Relleno. Fillings: Ground Beef, Shredded Beef, Beans, Cheese, or Chicken.

L/ Chicken Fajitas

$8.95

Grilled chicken fajitas cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

L/ Steak Fajitas

$9.00

Grilled steak fajitas cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

L/ Mix Fajitas

$9.00

Mixed Fajitas cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

L/ Shrimp Fajitas

$9.99

Grilled shrimp fajitas cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

L/ Chimichanga

$8.75

One soft/ fried chimichanga chicken or beef. Served with rice and beans. Topped with cheese sauce and salad.

L/ Carnitas

$8.95

Delicately seasoned pork chunks cooked with onions till golden brown. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

L/ Taco Salad

$8.00

Traditional crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with refried beans and your choice of ground beef or chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomato slice, shredded cheese, and guacamole.

L/ Enchiladas Verdes

$8.00

ONE CHICKEN, ONE SHREDDED ENCHILADA. TOPPED WITH CHEESE AND GREEN SAUCE. SERVED WITH RICE AND BEANS.

L/ Shrimp al Chipotle

$10.50

GRILLED SHRIMP TOPPED WITH CHIPOTLE SAUCE. SERVED WITH WHITE RICE AND YOUR CHOICE OF BEANS OR MASHED POTATOES.

L/ Fajita Burrito

$9.00

OUR FAJITA-STYLE BURRITO FILLED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF STEAK OR CHICKEN. TOPPED WITH OUR DELICIOUS CHEESE SAUCE AND SERVED WITH RICE.

L/ Huevos con Chorizo

$7.95

TWO SCRAMBLED EGGS WITH MEXICAN SAUSAGE. SERVED WITH RICE, BEANS, AND TORTILLAS.

L/ Quesadilla Azteca

$8.25

A GRILLED FLOUR TORTILLA FILLED WITH SHREDDED BEEF OR CHICKEN. SERVED WITH RICE AND CREME SALAD.

L/ Pollo Chipotle

$8.75

OUR GRILLED CHICKEN STRIPS ARE TOPPED OFF WITH CHIPOTLE SAUCE. SERVED WITH RICE AND MASHED POTATOES.

L/ Enchiladas la Casa

$8.00

TWO CORN ENCHILADAS ROLLED AND FILLED WITH SHREDDED CHICKEN AND SPINACH. TOPPED OFF WITH OUR SPECIAL CHEESE SAUCE AND SERVED WITH MEXICAN RICE.

L/ Burrito Chipotle

$9.25

A FLOUR TORTILLA FILLED AND ROLLED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF GRILLED CHICKEN OR STEAK, CHORIZO, RICE, AND BLACK BEANS. TOPPED OFF WITH OUR CHIPOTLE SAUCE AND SOUR CREAM.

Quesa

Quesadilla Grande

$11.95

A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, shredded chicken, or shredded beef. Served with rice and salad.

Spinach And Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

A grilled flour tortilla filled with chicken and spinach. Served with rice and salad.

Fajita Quesadilla

$12.50

A grilled fajita-style flour tortilla filled with steak or chicken. Served with rice and salad.

Chorizo Quesadilla

$12.25

One large quesadilla filled with Mexican sausage, beef, and cheese. Served with rice and salad.

Quesadilla VeraCruz

$13.99

A grilled fajita-style flour tortilla filled with shrimp. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, tomato, and slice avocados.

(1) Beef Quesa

$4.50

(2) Beef Quesa

$7.99

(1) Chz Quesa

$3.99

(2) Chz Quesa

$6.99

(1) Chk Quesa

$4.99

(2) Chk Quesa

$7.99

(1) Chorizo Quesa

$4.99

(2) Chorizo Quesa

$7.99

(1) Mushroom Quesa

$6.99

(2) Mushroom Quesa

$10.99

(1) Spinach Quesa

$6.99

(2) Spinach Quesa

$10.99

(1) Shrimp Quesa

$6.99

(2) Shrimp Quesa

$10.99

Ensaladas

House Salad

$7.50

A FRESH MIX OF ROMAINE LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, AND CUCUMBERS. TOPPED WITH PARMESAN CHEESE, CRISPY TORTILLA STRIPS, AND YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING.

Shrimp Salad

$11.99

Texas Grilled Salad

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

SEAFOOD

Acapulco Salmon

$17.50

Camarones A La Diabla

$16.99

La Playa

$17.95

Shrimp Al Chipotle

$16.50

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.50

Tilapia and Shrimp

$14.50

Sides Orders

Beans

$3.50

Rice

$3.50

Tortillas

$1.25

Fries

$3.25

Sour Cream

$1.75

Tamale

$3.99

3 Tamales

$9.50

Chile Relleno

$4.50

3 Chile Rellenos

$9.99

Queso Fresco

$2.50

Shredded Cheese

$1.99

Lechuga

$1.75

Jalapeno Fresco

$1.50

Jalapeno En Vinagre

$1.25

Jalapenos Toreados

$1.99

Onions

$0.99

Cilantro

$0.99

Chipotle Salsa

$1.99

(12) Shrimp

$11.99

Broccoli

$2.50

Sides Chips

Sides Salsa

Side Pico De Gallo

Tomatillo Sauce

Bebidas

Coke

$2.79

Diet Coke

$2.79

Coke Zero

$2.79

Pibb

$2.79

Fanta Orange

$2.79

Lemonade

$2.79

Mellow-Yellow

$2.79

Sprite

$2.79

Ginger Ale

$2.79

Non-Refillable Bedidas

Horchata

$2.99

Jamacia

$2.99

Jarritos

$2.99

Mexican Coca

$2.99

Tamarindo

$2.99

Steaks

Steak Ranchero

$17.55

Rib-Eye Steak

$17.95

Carne Asada

$15.75

New-York Steak & Shrimp

$18.25

Bistec Mexicano

$15.25

Mexican Tacos

(3) Tacos De Carnitas Combo

$13.95

(3) Tacos De Carne Asada Combo

$13.99

(3) Tacos De Pollo Asado Combo

$12.25

(3) Tacos De Chorizo Combo

$12.99

(3) Shrimp Tacos Combo

$14.99

(3) Fish Tacos Combo

$13.99

(3) Tacos Lengua Combo

$13.95

(3) Tacos Al Pastor Combo

$13.99

(3) Tacos de Pollo Asado

$10.99

(3) Tacos de Carne Asada

$10.99

(3) Tacos de Carnitas

$10.99

(3) Tacos de Chorizo

$11.50

(3) Tacos Pastor

$10.99

(3) Tacos Lengua

$10.99

(3) Shrimp Tacos

$12.50

(3) Tacos De Birria

$13.99

(3) Fish Tacos

$12.75

(3) Salmon Tacos Combo

$16.50

(3) Salmon Tacos

$14.99

Tacos Options

(1) HARD TACO

$3.99

(1) SOFT TACO

$3.99

(3) HARD TACOS

$7.99

(3) SOFT TACOS

$7.99

Tacos Supremos

$11.99

VEGGIE

Mushroom Quesadilla

$11.50

Veggie Burrito

$12.25

Veggie Chimichangas

$12.50

Vegetarian Enchiladas

$11.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1043 west patrick st, Frederick, MD 21702

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Thai Meric Eatery & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1170 W PATRICK ST STE E FREDERICK, MD 21703
View restaurantnext
Mountain View Diner - Frederick - 1300 W Patrick St
orange starNo Reviews
1300 W Patrick St Frederick, MD 21703
View restaurantnext
Casa Rico
orange star4.4 • 1,173
1399 West Patrick Street Frederick, MD 21702
View restaurantnext
Dutch's Daughter Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
581 Himes Ave. Frederick, MD 21703
View restaurantnext
Crazy Dave's Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
805 West 7th Street Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
Mexicali Cantina
orange star4.5 • 1,323
467 W Patrick St Unit #1 Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Frederick

The Wine Kitchen on the Creek
orange star4.7 • 3,705
50 Carroll Creek Way Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
Pretzel and Pizza Creations - Frederick
orange star4.5 • 3,241
210 N Market St Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
Coal Fire Frederick
orange star4.6 • 3,111
7820 Wormans Mill Rd Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
Kittiwat Thai Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 2,422
5205 Presidents Ct Frederick, MD 21703
View restaurantnext
Firestone's Culinary Tavern
orange star4.5 • 1,581
105 NORTH MARKET STREET Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurantnext
Mariachi Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,467
5854 Urbana Pike Frederick, MD 21704
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Frederick
Mount Airy
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Damascus
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Harpers Ferry
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Hagerstown
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Gaithersburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Leesburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Sykesville
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston