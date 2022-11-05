Las Tunas Mexican Restaurant 1043 west patrick st
1043 west patrick st
Frederick, MD 21702
Popular Items
Appetizer
Bean Dip
Beans topped with cheese sauce
Chori Queso
Mexican sausage topped with cheese sauce
Mix Dip
A combination of ground beef, pico de gallo, and cheese sauce.
Nachos Supremos
Chicken, ground beef, and beans. Topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, cheese and pico de gallo.
Nachos
With your choice of chicken, ground beef, or beans. Topped cheese sauce.
Fajita-Style Nachos
Cooked bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Choice of Chicken, steak, or mixed.
Aztec Soup
A rich broth with rice, tender chicken, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, and avocado slices. Topped with crispy tortillas strips.
Ceviche
Diced shrimp and fish marinated with fresh lime juice. Mixed with pico de gallo and topped with avocado slices.
Side Cheese Dip
Side Guacamole
Nachos Al Pastor
Topped with pork marinated and pineapple, beans, guacamole, sour cream, jalapenos, and cheese.
Burro
Burrito Gigante
A big burrito packed with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo, rice, beans, guacamole, lettuce, and cheese. Topped with our special homemade sauce, cheese sauce, avocado slices, pico de gallo, sour cream, and queso fresco.
Avocado Burrito
Two soft or deep-fried burritos with your choice of steak, chicken, or carnitas. Wrapped in a flour tortilla with rice, beans, avocados and cheese.
Fajita Burrito
Fajita-style burrito filled with your choice of grilled steak or chicken. Topped with cheese sauce and served with rice.
Shrimp Fajita Burrito
Fajita-style burrito filled with grilled shrimp. Topped off with cheese sauce and served with rice
Burrito Grande
Our large fajita-style tortillas are filled and rolled with grilled steak or chicken, with rice, beans, lettuce, and guacamole. Topped with cheese sauce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Super Chipotle Burrito
A large tortilla stuffed and rolled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, chorizo, rice, and black beans. Topped with chipotle sauce and sour cream.
Burrito Especial
Two combination burritos with light beans inside, one chicken, and one ground beef. Served with rice and salad. Topped off with your choice of green sauce or red sauce.
(1) Burrito
(2) Beef Burro
combo
Combo Two Items
Create your own combination. Served with rice and refried beans (or Black Beans). Choices: Enchiladas, Burrito, Quesadilla, Hard/Soft Taco, Tamale and Chile Relleno Fillings: Ground Beef, Shredded Beef, Beans, Cheese or Chicken.
Combo Three Items
Create your own combination. Served with rice and refried beans (or Black Beans). Choices: Enchiladas, Burrito, Quesadilla, Hard/Soft Taco, Tamale and Chile Relleno Fillings: Ground Beef, Shredded Beef, Beans, Cheese, or Chicken.
Pollo
Arroz Con Pollo
Grilled chicken strips with zucchini, and broccoli on a bed of rice. Topped with our cheese sauce
Pollo Relleno
Grilled chicken breast stuffed with spinach and cheese. Topped with mango sauce and served with rice. Your choice of beans or mashed potatoes.
Chori Pollo
Grilled chicken strips with Mexican sausage and topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and your choice of beans or mashed potatoes.
Pollo VeraCruz
A sizzling hot skillet with grilled chicken strips cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and zucchini. Served with rice, lettuce, avocado slices, and queso fresco.
Pollo Asado
A grilled chicken breast with cooked onions on top. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Pollo Mexicano
A grilled chicken breast with cooked onions and mushrooms on top. Topped with shredded cheese and served with rice and your choice of beans or mashed potatoes.
Pollo Chipotle
Grilled chicken strips covered with our chipotle sauce. Served with rice and your choice of beans or mashed potatoes.
Enchi
Enchiladas Suizas
Three shredded chicken enchiladas covered with a special homemade sauce. Topped off with sour cream, marinated onions, slices of avocado, and queso fresco. Served with rice.
Chicken And Spinach Enchiladas
Three grilled chicken and spinach enchiladas. Topped with spinach sauce, sour cream, and queso fresco. Served with rice.
Enchiladas Bandera
One chicken, one ground beef, and one cheese enchilada. Covered with three different sauces: Topped with sour cream, and served with Mexican rice.
Shrimp Enchiladas
Three enchiladas rolled and filled with grilled shrimp. Covered with cheese sauce and served with white rice and salad.
Enchiladas Chipotle
One ground beef, one shredded beef, and one chicken. Topped with chipotle sauce and sour cream. Served with rice.
Enchiladas Supremas
Consists of four enchiladas: one chicken, one beef, one cheese, and one bean. Topped with red sauce, lettuce, avocado slices, tomato, and queso fresco.
ENCHILADAS VERDES
Three shredded beef enchiladas rolled and topped with shredded cheese and our homemade green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Echiladas de Mole
Three shredded chicken corn enchiladas rolled and covered with our homemade mole sauce. Topped off with sour cream, red onion rings, and sesame seeds. Served with white rice.
(1) Enchilada
(3) Enchiladas
Faja
Chicken Fajita
Grilled chicken fajitas cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, or black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas.
Steak Fajitas
Grilled steak fajitas cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, or black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas.
Mixed Fajitas
Grilled mixed fajitas cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, or black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas.
Fajitas Suprema
Grilled steak, chicken, and shrimp fajitas cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, or black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas.
Vallarta Fajita
Grilled shrimp and scallops cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, or black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas.
Fajita Tropicales
Grilled steak, chicken, chorizo, and diced pineapple cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, or black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas.
Vegetarian Fajitas
Grilled bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, zucchini, mushrooms, and broccoli. Served with rice, beans, or black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas.
Shrimp Fajitas
Grilled shrimp cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, or black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas.
Fajita Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with your choice of steak, chicken, or mixed. Topped off with lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole.
FAJITA FOR 2 CHK
Grilled chicken fajitas for 2 people: cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, or black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas.
FAJITA FOR 2 STEAK
Grilled steak fajitas for two cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, or black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas.
FAJITA FOR 2 MXED
Grilled mixed fajitas for two: cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, or black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas.
SUPREMA FAJITAS FOR 2
Grilled steak, chicken, and shrimp fajitas for two: cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, or black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas.
Especiales
Especial De La Casa
A sizzling skillet with grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, bell peppers, and green onions. Topped with jalapenos and slices of queso fresco. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Carnitas Mexicanas
Delicately seasoned pork chunks with our secret spices, grilled with onions, and served with rice, beans( black beans), and tortillas.
Chimichangas
Two soft or deep-fried flour tortillas filled with your choice of chicken or beef. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with rice and beans.
Torta
A Mexican sandwich filled with your choice of steak, chicken, chorizo, or carnitas. Buns covered with a spread of mayonnaise and beans. Topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, slices of avocado, jalapenos, and pickled onions, and pressed til toasted. Served with fries.
Taquitos Dorados
Five deep-fried taquitos: 3 chicken and 2 beef. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, red onions, queso fresco, and avocado slices.
El Mexicano
Thin-cut slices of steak that are cooked in our signature red sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Molcajete
Taco Salad
Traditional crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with refried beans and your choice of ground beef or chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomato slices, shredded cheese, and guacamole.
Huevos Con Chorizo
Scrambled eggs with Mexican sausage( chorizo). Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Lunch
LUNCH Combo One
Served with rice and beans. Choices: Enchiladas, Burrito, Hard/ Soft Taco, Quesadilla, Tamale, and Chile Relleno. Fillings: Ground Beef, Shredded Beef, Beans, Cheese, or Chicken.
LUNCH Combo Two
Served with rice and beans. Choices: Enchiladas, Burrito, Hard/ Soft Taco, Quesadilla, Tamale, and Chile Relleno. Fillings: Ground Beef, Shredded Beef, Beans, Cheese, or Chicken.
L/ Chicken Fajitas
Grilled chicken fajitas cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
L/ Steak Fajitas
Grilled steak fajitas cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
L/ Mix Fajitas
Mixed Fajitas cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
L/ Shrimp Fajitas
Grilled shrimp fajitas cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
L/ Chimichanga
One soft/ fried chimichanga chicken or beef. Served with rice and beans. Topped with cheese sauce and salad.
L/ Carnitas
Delicately seasoned pork chunks cooked with onions till golden brown. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
L/ Taco Salad
Traditional crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with refried beans and your choice of ground beef or chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomato slice, shredded cheese, and guacamole.
L/ Enchiladas Verdes
ONE CHICKEN, ONE SHREDDED ENCHILADA. TOPPED WITH CHEESE AND GREEN SAUCE. SERVED WITH RICE AND BEANS.
L/ Shrimp al Chipotle
GRILLED SHRIMP TOPPED WITH CHIPOTLE SAUCE. SERVED WITH WHITE RICE AND YOUR CHOICE OF BEANS OR MASHED POTATOES.
L/ Fajita Burrito
OUR FAJITA-STYLE BURRITO FILLED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF STEAK OR CHICKEN. TOPPED WITH OUR DELICIOUS CHEESE SAUCE AND SERVED WITH RICE.
L/ Huevos con Chorizo
TWO SCRAMBLED EGGS WITH MEXICAN SAUSAGE. SERVED WITH RICE, BEANS, AND TORTILLAS.
L/ Quesadilla Azteca
A GRILLED FLOUR TORTILLA FILLED WITH SHREDDED BEEF OR CHICKEN. SERVED WITH RICE AND CREME SALAD.
L/ Pollo Chipotle
OUR GRILLED CHICKEN STRIPS ARE TOPPED OFF WITH CHIPOTLE SAUCE. SERVED WITH RICE AND MASHED POTATOES.
L/ Enchiladas la Casa
TWO CORN ENCHILADAS ROLLED AND FILLED WITH SHREDDED CHICKEN AND SPINACH. TOPPED OFF WITH OUR SPECIAL CHEESE SAUCE AND SERVED WITH MEXICAN RICE.
L/ Burrito Chipotle
A FLOUR TORTILLA FILLED AND ROLLED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF GRILLED CHICKEN OR STEAK, CHORIZO, RICE, AND BLACK BEANS. TOPPED OFF WITH OUR CHIPOTLE SAUCE AND SOUR CREAM.
Quesa
Quesadilla Grande
A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, shredded chicken, or shredded beef. Served with rice and salad.
Spinach And Chicken Quesadilla
A grilled flour tortilla filled with chicken and spinach. Served with rice and salad.
Fajita Quesadilla
A grilled fajita-style flour tortilla filled with steak or chicken. Served with rice and salad.
Chorizo Quesadilla
One large quesadilla filled with Mexican sausage, beef, and cheese. Served with rice and salad.
Quesadilla VeraCruz
A grilled fajita-style flour tortilla filled with shrimp. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, tomato, and slice avocados.
(1) Beef Quesa
(2) Beef Quesa
(1) Chz Quesa
(2) Chz Quesa
(1) Chk Quesa
(2) Chk Quesa
(1) Chorizo Quesa
(2) Chorizo Quesa
(1) Mushroom Quesa
(2) Mushroom Quesa
(1) Spinach Quesa
(2) Spinach Quesa
(1) Shrimp Quesa
(2) Shrimp Quesa
Sides Orders
Beans
Rice
Tortillas
Fries
Sour Cream
Tamale
3 Tamales
Chile Relleno
3 Chile Rellenos
Queso Fresco
Shredded Cheese
Lechuga
Jalapeno Fresco
Jalapeno En Vinagre
Jalapenos Toreados
Onions
Cilantro
Chipotle Salsa
(12) Shrimp
Broccoli
Sides Chips
Sides Salsa
Side Pico De Gallo
Tomatillo Sauce
Mexican Tacos
(3) Tacos De Carnitas Combo
(3) Tacos De Carne Asada Combo
(3) Tacos De Pollo Asado Combo
(3) Tacos De Chorizo Combo
(3) Shrimp Tacos Combo
(3) Fish Tacos Combo
(3) Tacos Lengua Combo
(3) Tacos Al Pastor Combo
(3) Tacos de Pollo Asado
(3) Tacos de Carne Asada
(3) Tacos de Carnitas
(3) Tacos de Chorizo
(3) Tacos Pastor
(3) Tacos Lengua
(3) Shrimp Tacos
(3) Tacos De Birria
(3) Fish Tacos
(3) Salmon Tacos Combo
(3) Salmon Tacos
Tacos Options
