Las Vegas Brewing Company - Brewery 3101 N. Tenaya Way
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3101 N. Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, NV 89128
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Bleu Kitchen Garlic Noodle Bar Inc
No Reviews
7450 W. Cheyenne Ave Suite 102 Las Vegas, NV 89129
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Las Vegas
Volcano Grille, Japanese Protein House
4.5 • 5,415
7150 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurant
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
4.8 • 3,958
5020 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurant
Wing King - 4235 S. Fort Apache Road
4.2 • 3,817
4235 S. Fort Apache Road Las Vegas, NV 89147
View restaurant