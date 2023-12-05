Las Vegas - 1 Hollywood 441
1212 N STATE ROAD 7
Hollywood, FL 33021
Appetizers - Aperitivos
- Appetizer Sampler Las Vegas$21.95
An assortment of different Cuban bites, including (2) ham croquettes, (1) corn tamal with pork, (2)meat pies, fried yuca sticks, plantains chips.
- Chicharron de Pollo-Chicken Chunks$10.95
Boneless chunks of chickens marinated in our garlic and tropical juice sauce, deep fried to a golden brownand served with ourdelicious garlic onions.
- Croquetas - Ham Croquetts$5.95
Three croquettes fried to a golden brown.
- Empanadas (3) Chicken or Ground Beef$7.95
Cuban turnovers filled with either chicken or ground beef.
- Mariquitas-Plantain Chips$5.95
Green plantains thinly sliced and fried, topped with mojito sauce (Garlic sauce).
- Papa Rellena-Stuffed Potatoe$6.50
Mashed potatoes filled with ground beef. Breaded and golden fried to perfection.
- Tamal con Lechon-Tamal with Pork$10.95
Ground corn wrapped in the husk served with succulent roast pork.
- Yuca Frita-Fried Yucca$7.50
Our Cuban potato, boiled, fried untilgolden crisp, served with garlic sauce.
Soups - Sopas
Salads - Ensaladas
- Ensalada Tropical - Tropical Salad$9.95
Mix of fresh lettuces bathed in our mango-pineapple dressing, acompained by red pepper, cranberries, walnuts tomato and feta cheese.
- Ensalada de la Casa -House Salad$5.95
Lettuce, tomato and onion.
- Ensalada Cesar - Caesar Salad$8.95
Green salad of romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons served with caesar dresing.
All Entrees - Platos Fuertes
- Filete de Pollo - Chicken Fillet$15.95
A flatten chicken breast marinated cuban style. Cooked until golden topped with sauteed onions. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
- Milanesa de Pollo - Chicken Milanesa$17.95
Breaded filet fried and topped with a spanish marinera sauce followed by ham and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
- Pollo Empanizado - Breaded Chicken Fillet$16.95
Lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown, topped with chopped onions and parsley. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
- Chicharrón de Pollo - Chicken Chunks$15.95
Boneless chunks of breast marinated and deep fried, topped with sauteed onions. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
- Pollo al Ajillo - Garlic Chicken Chunks$17.95
Boneless chunks of chicken sauteed in olive oil, garlic, spices, bell peppers, and onions. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
- Pollo Chimichurri - Chicken Chimichurri$17.95
Grilled chicken fillet covered with an exquisite chimichurri sauce. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
- Vaca Frita de Pollo - Grilled Shredded Chicken$14.95
Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
- Lechón Asado - Roast Pork$14.95
Traditionally our national dish marinated in tasty tropical spices and mojo juice. Oven roasted then grilled with sauteed onions. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains
- Masas de Cerdo - Pork Chunks$14.95
Deep fried pork cubes until golden brown, sprinkled with mojo juice and topped with sauteed onions. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
- Chuletas de Cerdo - Pork Chops$17.95
Two sliced chops grilled served with chopped onions and parsley, white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
- Vaca Frita - Fried Beef$15.95
A flavorful flank steak cooked on the grilled, topped with sauteed onions. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
- Bistec de Palomilla - Palomilla Steak$16.95
Steak, thin, juicy. Served with chopped onions and parsley. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
- El Trio$24.95
Chicken fillet, roast pork, Palomilla steak, served with white rice, black beans, and sweet plantains.
- Milanesa de Carne - Milanesa steak$18.95
A breaded palomilla steak with a covering of a creole sauce, topped with fresh ham and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
- Bistec Empanizado - Breaded Steak$17.95
A breaded palomilla steak fried and topped with chopped onions. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
- Churrasco - Skirt Steak$34.95
A juicy tender skirt steak, grilled to your liking. Served with chimichurri sauce. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
- Ropa Vieja - Shredded Beef$15.95
Thinly shredded flank beef cooked in tomato base sauce and marinated in garlic, bell peppers, onions, bay leaves, and more. A cuban tradition. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
- Picadillo - Ground Beef$13.95
Cooked in tomato base sauce, marinated in garlic, onions, bell peppers, olives, and spices. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
- Filete de Pescado - Fish Fillet$16.95
Fish fillet lightly breaded in flour either fried or grilled. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
- Pescado a la Mariquita - Plantain Crusted Fish$18.95
Fish Fillet encrusted with plantain breading. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
- Filete de Pescado con Camarones al Ajillo- Fish Fillet with Garlic Shrimp$19.95
Fish Fillet topped with garlic shrimp.
- Mahi-Mahi$17.95
Fresh mahi mahi cooked on the grill. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
- Salmon$18.95
Fish salmon cooked on the grill. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
- Pargo Entero - Whole Red Snapper$30.95
Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
- Camarones al ajillo - Garlic Shrimp$19.95
Shrimp sauteed in olive oil, garlic, wine, bell peppers and onions. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
- Camarones Enchilados - Shrimp Creole$19.95
Shrimp sauteed in olive oil, wine and special red lightly spice creole sauce. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
- Zarzuela de Mariscos - Seafood Zarzuela$34.95
Spanish seafood combo, includes lobster, clams, mussels, scallops, shrimp, and fish fillet in scampi, creole or green sauce.