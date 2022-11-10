Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Bars & Lounges

Lasita Rotisserie & Natural Wine

384 Reviews

$$

727 N Broadway Ste 120

Los Angeles, CA 90012

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Fried Rice
Half Chicken Inasal (A la Carte)
Kang Kong Pancit

Chicken Inasal

Half Chicken Inasal (A la Carte)

Half Chicken Inasal (A la Carte)

$16.00

Brined, stuffed & marinated with lemongrass, garlic, spring onion & ginger. Served with two sauces: garlic mojo & toyomansi (gluten free)

Whole Chicken Inasal (A la Carte)

Whole Chicken Inasal (A la Carte)

$32.00

Brined, stuffed & marinated with lemongrass, garlic, spring onion & ginger. Served with two sauces: garlic mojo & toyomansi (chicken & garlic mojo gluten free)

Half Chicken Inasal Plate

Half Chicken Inasal Plate

$21.00

Half chicken, chicken fat rice, vegetable atchara & toyomansi (gluten free, except toyomansi)

Quarter White Chicken Inasal Plate

Quarter White Chicken Inasal Plate

$17.00Out of stock

Breast, chicken fat rice, vegetable atchara and toyomansi (gluten free except toyomansi)

Pork Belly Lechon

Half Pound Lechon (A la Carte)

Half Pound Lechon (A la Carte)

$16.00

One thick slice (8 oz) of rolled heirloom Peads & Barnetts pork belly lechon brined, stuffed and marinated with lemongrass, garlic, spring onion & ginger. Served with two sauces: garlic mojo & toyomansi **Lechon & garlic mojo gluten free

Full Pound Lechon (A la Carte)

Full Pound Lechon (A la Carte)

$32.00

Two thick slices (16 oz) of rolled heirloom Peads & Barnetts pork belly lechon brined, stuffed and marinated with lemongrass, garlic, spring onion & ginger. Served with two sauces: garlic mojo & toyomansi **Lechon & garlic mojo gluten free

Half Pound Lechon Plate

Half Pound Lechon Plate

$21.00

One thick slice (8 oz) of rolled heirloom Peads & Barnetts pork belly lechon served with garlic rice, vegetable atchara & toyomansi

Snacks

Adobo Marinated Castelvetrano Olives

$6.00

Olives, garlic confit, bay leaf, black vinegar (vegan)

Spicy Sawsawan Popcorn

$4.00

Popcorn, thai bird chili & white vinegar powder (vegan).

Sinigang Shrimp Chips

$6.00

Shrimp chips, tamarind powder.

Small Plates

Kang Kong Pancit

$18.00

Water spinach, oyster mushrooms, yakisoba noodles, garlic-calamansi sauce, chili crunch (vegan)

Kale & Radicchio Salad

$18.00

kale, radicchio, roasted kabocha, asian pear, mejdool dates, pepita & sesame seeds, tamari-tahini vinaigrette (vegan, gf)

Sizzlin' Pork Belly Sisig

$20.00

Diced heirloom Peads & Barnetts pork belly lechon, red onion, raw & fermented thai bird chili, lemon

Sizzlin' Shroom Sisig

$18.00

Smallhold's blue oyster mushrooms, red onion, raw & fermented thai bird chili, lemon (vegan)

Starters

"Vedge" Salad

"Vedge" Salad

$10.00

Iceberg wedge, crispy garlic & shallots, radish, coconut green goddess dressing (gluten free, vegan)

Roasted Broccolini

$17.00

broccolini, coconut green goddess, chili crunch, toasted bread crumb, salt cured egg yolk

Crispy Brown Rice Salad

$19.00

persimmon, golden beets, jicama, pickled shallot, cilantor & mint, crispy brown rice, fish sauce vinaigrette (gf)

Veggies & Sides

Vegetable Atchara

Vegetable Atchara

$5.00

Pickled seasonal vegetables in a sweet turmeric vinegar brine (vegan, gluten free)

Long Beans

Long Beans

$7.00Out of stock

Long beans, tamari-tamarind glaze, crispy garlic (gluten free, vegan)

Eggplant

Eggplant

$7.00Out of stock

Eggplant, garlic-miso "aioli" (gluten-free, vegan)

Garlic Fried Rice

Garlic Fried Rice

$4.50

Two scoops of garlic fried rice (gluten free, vegan)

Chicken Fat Rice

Chicken Fat Rice

$5.50Out of stock

Two scoops of chicken fat rice (gluten free)

Steamed Jasmine Rice

$2.50Out of stock

1 scoop of steamed jasmine rice. (gluten free, vegan)

Sarap Sauces

Garlic Mojo

Garlic Mojo

$1.50

Garlic, vinegar, oil (gluten-free, vegan)

Toyomansi

Toyomansi

$1.50

Soy sauce, calamansi (vegan)

Masarap Sauces

Spicy Salsita

Spicy Salsita

$2.50

Fermented birds eye, fresno sili hot sauce (gluten-free, vegan)

Charred Scallion & Cilantro Salsa Verde

Charred Scallion & Cilantro Salsa Verde

$2.50

Scallion, cilantro, herbs, oil (gluten free, vegan)

Coconut Green Goddess Dressing

Coconut Green Goddess Dressing

$2.50

Coconut cream & herbs (gluten-free, vegan)

Mango Sweet Chili

$2.50

green mango, garlic, fresno sili

Retail

Lasita Wine Glass

Lasita Wine Glass

$12.00

Lasita 6.5 oz wine glass. Perfect little sippers for your natty needs at home or at the park! (please hand wash only)

Toyomansi (Retail Bottle)

Toyomansi (Retail Bottle)

$8.00Out of stock

soy sauce & calamansi (10 oz) *vegan, gluten free Classic Filipino condiment of citrus and savory!

Garlic Mojo (Retail Bottle)

Garlic Mojo (Retail Bottle)

$8.00Out of stock

garlic, vinegar (10 oz) *vegan, gluten free For all you garlic lovers (like us)!

Scallion & Cilantro Salsa Verde (Retail Bottle)

Scallion & Cilantro Salsa Verde (Retail Bottle)

$9.50Out of stock

charred scallion, cilantro, shallot, calamansi (10 oz) *vegan, gluten free Our take on chimichurri!

Spicy Salsita (Retail Bottle)

Spicy Salsita (Retail Bottle)

$9.50Out of stock

fermented birds eye chili, fresno sili hot sauce (10 oz) *vegan, gluten free Nice lingering heat!

Sinigang Shrimp Chips Bag (Retail)

Sinigang Shrimp Chips Bag (Retail)

$6.00
Lasita Tote Bag

Lasita Tote Bag

$35.00

Perfect to pack for picnics and parties! Heavy duty canvas tote with four built in wine slots, one pocket and top zipper.

Lasita Corduroy Cap

$35.00

Lasita Canvas Snapback Cap

$30.00

Inasal Butter Brain Dead x Lasita

$15.00

Sparkling

Easy Drinking Sparkling Wine (House Choice)

$35.00

White

Easy Drinking White Wine (House Choice)

$35.00

Skin Contact

Easy Drinking Skin Contact/Orange Wine (House Choice)

$38.00

Chilled Red

Easy Drinking Chilled Red Wine (House Choice)

$35.00

Red

Easy Drinking Red Wine (House Choice)

$35.00

Utensils

To go utensils

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
New chapter, new beginning! Inspired by Filipino rotisserie & lechon from the Philippines!

727 N Broadway Ste 120, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Lasita image
Lasita image

