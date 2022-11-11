Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Lasagna House

1,103 Reviews

$$

13306 Westheimer

Houston, TX 77077

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Family Package for 4Pick your entree, pick your salad and comes with garlic bread ready to GO!
Lasagna
Pasta Bowl

Appetizers

Spinach Artichoke Dip & Bruschetta

$14.99

Stuffed Mushroom Caps

$12.99

Breaded Mozzarella

$11.99

Caprese

$12.99

Toasted Raviolis

$13.99

Calamari Fritti

$13.99

Mussels

$15.99

Combo Appetizer

$16.99

Sausage & Peppers

$12.99

Stuffed Artichoke

$11.99Out of stock

Meatballs-4

$9.99

Topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.

Salads & Soups

Deluxe Salad

$10.99

Romaine & iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, shredded carrots, tomatoes, black olives, red onions, & Parmesan cheese, with our House Gorgonzola Vinaigrette.

Deluxe Chicken Salad

$14.99

Grilled chicken, romaine & iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, tomatoes, shredded carrots, black olives, red onions, & Parmesan cheese, with your choice of dressings.

Duluxe Salad with Shrimp

$16.99

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Caesar Chicken Salad

$14.99

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, & garlic croutons, tossed with a creamy Caesar dressing, topped with sliced grilled chicken.

Salmon Salad

$18.99

Balsamic vinegar-glazed salmon filet, mixed salad greens, tomatoes, mushrooms, red onion rings, & our Honey Balsamic dressing.

Soup & Deluxe Salad

$12.99Out of stock

Bowl of soup & our deluxe salad.

Side House salad

$3.00

Dinner Sandwiches

Poorboy Sandwich

$14.99

Meatball Sandwich

$14.99

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$14.99

Eggplant Parm Sandwich

$14.99

Chicago Beef Sandwich

$14.99Out of stock

Sausage, pepper and onion Sandwich

$14.99

Pasta

Lasagna

$13.99

Our famous lasagna with layers of ground beef, pasta, broccoli, & cheese, covered in rich, red pomodoro sauce.

Vegetable Lasagna

$13.99

Layers of sliced carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, pasta, & three cheeses, covered in tangy marinara sauce.

Pasta Bowl

$12.99

Choose angel hair, linguine, fettuccine, bow tie, or penne pasta with pomodoro sauce.

Italian Combination

$18.99

Our famous lasagna, served with cheese ravioli & fettuccine alfredo.

Ravioli

$12.99

Choice of cheese, meat, or spinach ravioli, topped with pomodoro sauce.

Ravioli Combo

$14.99

An assortment of our homemade cheese, meat, & spinach ravioli with pomodoro sauce.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.99

Fettuccine pasta & garlic tossed in a rich Parmesan-cream sauce. Always a favorite.

Tortellini Carbonara

$18.99

Large three-cheese tortellini, tossed with prosciutto, peas, & mushrooms in our Parmesan-cream sauce

Carbonara

$15.99

Fettuccine pasta, prosciutto, peas, & mushrooms in our Parmesan-cream sauce.

Fettuccine Primavera

$14.99

Broccoli, mushrooms, red & yellow peppers, fresh basil, Romano cheese, & garlic, sautéed in an olive oil/white wine sauce & tossed with fettuccine pasta.

Gnocchis

$13.99Out of stock

A traditional Italian favorite! Potato dumplings with a hint of ricotta & Parmesan, topped with rich pomodoro sauce.

Manicotti

$12.99

Large pasta, stuffed with a blend of ricotta, mozzarella, & Parmesan cheese, topped with pomodoro sauce & melted mozzarella

Our SPECIALTY Lasagnas!

The Godfather

$18.99

A heaping portion of our meat lasagna, topped w/ meat & mushroom sauce & melted mozzarella.

The Meat Lovers

$16.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon, ground beef, three cheeses.

The Fiver Cheese

$15.99

Ricotta, Mozzarella, Romano, Monterrey Jack, & Cheddar.

The Sausage

$16.99

Our mild Italian sausage & three cheeses.

The Shrimp

$18.99

Shrimp, artichoke hearts, capers, three cheeses, topped w/ diced tomatoes & chives in a lemon/wine sauce.

The Florentine

$16.99

Chopped spinach, three cheeses, mushrooms, Parmesan-cream sauce.

The Chicken

$16.99

Shredded chicken breast, three cheeses, our “Rosa” sauce.

House Specialties - Dinner

Chicken Picatta

$18.99

Breaded chicken, topped with mushrooms, chives, diced tomatoes, & capers, in a lemon-dill butter sauce, served over angel hair pasta.

Penne Olio

$13.99

Penne pasta, mushrooms, & garlic, tossed in an extra virgin olive oil & white wine sauce.

Puttanesca

$14.99

Kalamata olives, capers, tomatoes, mushrooms, artichokes, green onions, & garlic, sautéed in olive oil & white wine, then tossed with linguine pasta.

Chicken Scallopini

$16.99

Grilled chicken, tossed with mushrooms and onions in our marinara sauce, served over angel hair pasta.

Marsala

Choice of breaded chicken, shrimp or veal, topped with Marsala cream sauce & mushrooms, garnished with diced tomatoes & scallions, served with your choice of two sides

Chicken Parmigiana

$17.99

Breaded chicken breast topped with tomato sauce & melted mozzarella cheese, served with linguine topped with tomato sauce.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$15.99

Breaded eggplant topped with tomato sauce & melted mozzarella cheese, served with linguine topped with tomato sauce.

Veal Parmigiana

$21.99

Breaded veal topped with tomato sauce & melted mozzarella cheese, served with linguine topped with tomato sauce.

Eggplant and Chicken Parmigiana

$17.99

Breaded eggplant and chicken breast topped with tomato sauce & melted mozzarella cheese, served with linguine topped with tomato sauce.

Eggplant and Veal Parmigiana

$20.99

Breaded eggplant and veal topped with tomato sauce & melted mozzarella cheese, served with linguine topped with tomato sauce.

Seafood

Linguine & Clams

$16.99

Linguine pasta & clams, tossed in a white wine/garlic/ extra virgin olive oil sauce.

Salmon Picatta

$20.99

Grilled salmon, topped with mushrooms, chives, diced tomatoes, & capers, in a lemon/dill/butter sauce, served over angel hair pasta.

Shrimp Scampi

$19.99

Sautéed shrimp, tossed with tomatoes, artichoke hearts, scallions, & angel hair pasta, in a white wine/garlic/ butter sauce.

Zuppa de Pesce

$22.99

Black mussels, shrimp, sea scallops, & scallions, sautéed in marinara sauce, served over angel hair pasta.

Shrimp Marinara

$19.99

Sautéed shrimp tossed with marinara sauce, served over angel hair pasta.

Custom Plates

For lighter dining & special dietary needs, we offer gluten-free & whole wheat pasta for an additional $2. All of the following are accompanied with a side salad* & your choice of dressing. *To substitute soup for salad, add $1.

Grilled Chicken Breast, 8oz

$15.99

Grilled Salmon, 6oz

$18.99

Kid's Menu

Kid's Menu, 12 & under. Comes with a House Salad, Garlic Bread and a Beverage.

Kid's Lasagne

$6.50

Kid's Ravioli

$6.50

Kid's Fettuccine

$6.50

Kid's Liguini

$6.50

Breaded Chicken with Vegetables

$8.50

Dinner Sides

Side Meatball-1

$2.50

Side Meatball-2

$5.00

Side Sausage-1

$3.00

Side Sausage-2

$6.00

Side Pasta

$4.25

Side Tomato Sauce

$2.50

Side Meat Sauce

$3.00

Side Alfredo Sauce

$3.00

Side Fries

$3.50

Side Green Beans

$3.50

Side Mixed Veggies

$4.00

Side Broccoli

$3.50

Side Spinach

$4.25

Desserts

Italian Cream Cake

$6.95

Carrot Cake

$6.95

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$6.95Out of stock

Tiramisu Cake

$6.95

Feed 4 or More!!

Family Package for 4Pick your entree, pick your salad and comes with garlic bread ready to GO!

$40.00

Beverages

Ice Tea-sweat

$2.50

Pepsi-12oz Can

$1.50

Diet Pepsi-12oz Can

$1.50

SierraMist-12oz Can

$1.50

Bottle Water-20oz Bottle

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

13306 Westheimer, Houston, TX 77077

Directions

Gallery
Lasagna House image
Lasagna House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tony's Italian Deli
orange starNo Reviews
6825 S. Fry Rd #500 Katy, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
Enoteca Rossa
orange star4.5 • 1,430
4566 Bissonnet Bellaire, TX 77401
View restaurantnext
Crust Pizza Co. - Cinco Ranch
orange star4.6 • 880
9920 GASTON RD KATY, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
Coppa Osteria
orange star4.1 • 1,158
5210 Morningside Dr Houston, TX 77005
View restaurantnext
Spaghetti Western Italian Cafe - Ella Blvd - West TC Jester Blvd.
orange starNo Reviews
1951 West TC Jester Blvd. Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext
Candelari's Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
2617 West Holcombe Suite A Houston, TX 77025
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Houston

Swamp Kingz
orange star4.2 • 732
2310 Highway 6 South, Suite A Houston, TX 77077
View restaurantnext
The Kings Head
orange star4.4 • 561
1809 Eldridge Pkwy Houston, TX 77077
View restaurantnext
Pasisas Twin Westheimer
orange star4.1 • 168
14045 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77077
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Lazy Brook/Timbergrove
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
The Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)
Energy Corridor
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Mid-West
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Oak Forest/Garden Oaks
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Upper Kirby
review star
Avg 4 (14 restaurants)
Meyerland
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Galleria/Uptown
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston