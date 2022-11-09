Restaurant header imageView gallery

LASAISON BAKERY

407 Concord ave.

Cambridge, MA 02138

Kouign-Amann
Pain Au Chocolat
French Croissant

COFFEE

All of our espresso-based drinks contain double-shot espresso.

Drip Coffee

$3.10+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.80

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Cold Brew

$4.50

16 Oz

Iced Latte

$5.70

Decaff Coffee

$4.60

Cappucino

$4.60

Iced Americano

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Latte

$5.20

Espresso (double-shot)

$3.70

Cortado

$4.60

Babyccino ( Frothed Milk With Cocoa Powder On Top)

$2.50

Flat White

$4.60

Macchiato

$4.60

House Hot Choco

$7.00

Mocha

$7.50

Espresso Hot Chocolate

$7.90

Gallon Box Drip Coffee

$34.50Out of stock

Affogato

$7.00Out of stock

TEA

Persian Tea

Persian Tea

$4.80

Freshly brewed loose leaf. House blend - a mix of Ceylon and Earl Grey.

Tehran Fog

$5.20

Iced Persian Tea

$4.80

Turmeric Ginger Tea

$4.50
Turmeric Ginger Chai Latte

Turmeric Ginger Chai Latte

$4.50

Spicy Chai Latte

$4.80

Dirty Chai Latte (+2 Espresso Shots)

$7.00

Iced Spicy Chai Latte

$4.90

Crimson Berry

$4.50Out of stock

Crimson Berry Iced Tea

$4.50Out of stock

Dragonwell Green

$4.50

Matcha Latte (Hot)

$4.50

Iced Matcha Latte 16 Oz

$4.50
Lemongrass-Chamomile

Lemongrass-Chamomile

$4.50
Cocoa-Mint

Cocoa-Mint

$4.50

Only on Sundays.

Persian Summer Sharbat (Khaksheer Sekanjebin)

$5.70Out of stock
Rooibos

Rooibos

$4.50

Roobios Iced Tea

$4.50

CANNED DRINKS

Bottled Water

$2.50

Honest kids Juice

$2.00

Sanpellegrino

$3.20

Perrier

$3.20

Perrier (Small)

$2.40Out of stock

La Colombe Draft Latte Peppermint Mocha

$4.10Out of stock

Apple Juice Jars

$4.00Out of stock

Nantucket Apple Juice (12 Oz)

$2.50Out of stock

Nantucket Orange Juice (16 Oz)

$2.50Out of stock

La Colombe Draft

$4.20

La Colombe Draft

$4.20Out of stock

Boxed Water

$2.50Out of stock

Cookies

Brown Butter Choc-Chip Cookie

Brown Butter Choc-Chip Cookie

$3.50
Fudge Cookie

Fudge Cookie

$3.50

Chai Chocolate Oat Cookie

$3.50

Pumpkin Orange Peel Cookie

$3.50
Classic Choc-Chip Cookie (Vegan)

Classic Choc-Chip Cookie (Vegan)

$3.90
Cherry Oat Cookie

Cherry Oat Cookie

$3.50

Biscotti

$1.80
Ellamonde (Almond Cookie)

Ellamonde (Almond Cookie)

$3.30

Pecan Cookies

$4.00
Hazelnut

Hazelnut

$3.50Out of stock
Pistachio Cookie

Pistachio Cookie

$4.00
Dog Chewi Cookie

Dog Chewi Cookie

$1.10Out of stock

Assorted Dipped Cookies Of Four

$19.00Out of stock

Persian Cookies Bag Of Four

$4.95Out of stock

Gluten Free Persian Cookies Bag Of 4

$4.95Out of stock

Whiskey Ball

$4.20Out of stock

Mini Pecan

$2.00Out of stock

Mini Pecan/almond Bag Of 4

$8.00Out of stock

Bars

Marble Brownie

Marble Brownie

$4.90
Muesli Bar

Muesli Bar

$4.10

Muesli Bar - Pack Of 5

$19.90

Tea Cakes

Chocolate-Hazelnut Souffle Cake

Chocolate-Hazelnut Souffle Cake

$5.00
Madagascar Vanilla Bean Pound Cake

Madagascar Vanilla Bean Pound Cake

$4.80
Matcha Ricotta Pound Cake

Matcha Ricotta Pound Cake

$4.90

Viennoiseries

French Croissant

French Croissant

$4.70
Pain Au Chocolat

Pain Au Chocolat

$4.85
Multi-grain Croissant

Multi-grain Croissant

$4.70
Kouign-Amann

Kouign-Amann

$5.20
Pain Au Raisins

Pain Au Raisins

$5.20

Orange-Rum

Palmier

Palmier

$4.90
Brioche Frite (Sun only)

Brioche Frite (Sun only)

$5.90Out of stock

Scones

Feta-Za'tar Scones

Feta-Za'tar Scones

$4.90
Marzipan Orange Scones

Marzipan Orange Scones

$5.50

Cakes

Chocolate Pudding Cake By Slice

Chocolate Pudding Cake By Slice

$9.50
The Chocolate Cake

The Chocolate Cake

$32.00+

If you do not see your preferred cake size available, to order please give us a call during store hours.

Vanilla Rosewater Nude Cake

Vanilla Rosewater Nude Cake

$43.00+

If you do not see your preferred cake size available, to order please give us a call during store hours.

Cheesecake Slice

$7.90
Honey Apple Cake

Honey Apple Cake

$36.80Out of stock

Size: 10 inches.

Honey Apple Cake By Slice

$4.30Out of stock

6" Cheesecake

$44.00Out of stock

8" Cheesecake

$75.00Out of stock

10" Cheesecake

$89.00Out of stock

Gluten Free Cheesecake Slice

$7.90Out of stock

Eclairs

$5.50Out of stock

Tiramisu/Tarts/icecream

Berry-Lavender

$7.90Out of stock

Pear-Almond

$7.50Out of stock

Tiramisu in a Jar

$7.50Out of stock

Vanilla Bean Soft Serve

$4.90Out of stock

+1\2 Croissant Cone

$2.40Out of stock

Sourdough Loaves

Sourdough loaves are available everyday. Fig-Walnut & Cranberry-Pecan Wed-Sat & Mon. Apricot-Pistachio only on Sundays.
Yogurt Sourdough ( Except Thurs)

Yogurt Sourdough ( Except Thurs)

$12.50
Fig-Walnut Sourdough

Fig-Walnut Sourdough

$11.50
Cranberry-Pecan Sourdough

Cranberry-Pecan Sourdough

$11.50
Apricot Pistachio Sourdough (Sundays Only)

Apricot Pistachio Sourdough (Sundays Only)

$13.80Out of stock

Olive Sourdough

$11.50Out of stock

Half Olive

$6.50Out of stock

Sd Starter

$10.00Out of stock

Half App

$7.00Out of stock

Flat Breads

Barbari (Thurs - Around Noon Only)

Barbari (Thurs - Around Noon Only)

$4.30

Currently Barbari breads are only available on Thursday noons.

Za'tar+Olive Oil Sourdough Crackers (100gr)

$6.90

Multi-Seed Sourdough Crackers

$7.30

Herb De Provence Sourdough Crackers

$6.90

Half Barbari

$2.25Out of stock

Pizza

Our Pizza is made on a slow-fermented Sourdough-crust with homemade sauce. (No corn starch)
Cheese Slice (Noon)

Cheese Slice (Noon)

$7.00

Slow-fermented (72hrs) Sourdough-crust with homemade sauce!

Specialty Slice- Eggplant (Noon)

$8.00Out of stock
Specialty Slice- Vegan(Noon)

Specialty Slice- Vegan(Noon)

$8.00Out of stock

Specialty Slice - Mushroom (Noon)

$8.00

Specialty Slice-Arugala (Noon)

$8.00

Specialty Slice-Potato (Noon)

$8.00Out of stock

Specialty Slice- Onion(Noon)

$8.00

Specialty Slice - Olive (Noon)

$8.00

Half Sheet Pizza (8 big slices) 7/4 Only

$49.00Out of stock

Acc

Za'tar 50gr

$7.50

Olive Oil (Greek Cold Pressed, 8.5 Oz)

$13.80

Olive Oil (Greek, 16 Oz)

$23.00Out of stock

Cold Brew Bottle 32oz

$35.00Out of stock

Oat milk box - Chobani (32 Oz)

$6.90Out of stock

La Saison Persian Tea Can

$11.44

Tehran Graphic Novel, by: Pouya Afshar

$30.00Out of stock

Senguina Strawberry Jam

$10.50

Moriello Cherry Jam

$11.50

Purple Fig Jam

$11.50

Wild Blueberry Jam

$10.50

Apricot Jam

$10.50Out of stock

Orange Marmalade Jam

$10.50Out of stock

Raspberry Jam

$10.50Out of stock

Nantucket Apple Juice (16 Oz)

$2.00Out of stock

Homemade Tomato Sauce

$12.50

Persian Golden granola (Pistachio-Cardamom)

$13.80

Breakfast Parfait (16 Oz)

$6.50Out of stock

Starter

Out of stock

Coffee Beans-Corsica (Dark)

$19.00Out of stock

Coffee Beans-Nizza (Medium)

$19.00

Coffe Beans-Bowery Blend (Medium)

$19.00Out of stock

Coffee Beans-Brazil Beleza (Medium)

$19.00Out of stock

Coffee Beans-R.I.P. (Medium)

$19.00Out of stock

Fresh Daily Baked Goods and Breads. We Proudly serve La Colombe Coffee

407 Concord ave., Cambridge, MA 02138

