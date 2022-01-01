Restaurant header imageView gallery

LA SALA BY TU CASA

review star

No reviews yet

11635 Metropolitan Ave

Richmond Hill, NY 11418

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Soda

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Seltzer

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Juices

Chicha Morada Bot

$3.00

Chicha Morada Natural

$4.00

Mango

$3.00

Guava

$3.00

Snapple

$3.00+

Hot

espresso

$3.50

Lipton Tea

$2.00

Premium Tea

$3.00

double espresso

$4.50

capuccino

$4.50

Water

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$6.00

Acqua Panna Water

$6.00

Small San Pellegrino Water

$3.00

Small Acqua Panna Water

$3.00

Beer

Blue Moon

$7.00

lagunitas IPA

$8.00

Corona

$6.00

goose island

$8.00

Heineken

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Modelo Negra

$7.00

Presidente

$7.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

aguila

$6.00

cusqueña

$6.00

coors light

$6.00

Wine by the bottle

mark west pinot noir

$38.00

Dom P

$250.00

FLER DE MER ROSE

$50.00

Juliette rose

$42.00

Moet Rose

$110.00

Nortorious pink rose

$50.00

Prophecy sav blanc

$38.00

Protea cab

$44.00

Seven daughters moscato

$40.00

SEVEN DEADLY ZIN

$50.00

matua

$48.00

Trumpeter

$48.00

glenville Chardonnay

$42.00

19 crimes Cab

$38.00

Las Rocas

$42.00

DaVinci Pinot Grigio

$36.00

Pitcher Sangria

$45.00

glenville

$50.00

colline d' ete

$50.00

pitcher sangria special

$50.00

pinot gris

$36.00

M minuty

$60.00

bedford

$46.00

ghost pine

$46.00

cono sur

$44.00

mirassou moscato

$40.00

banfi

$54.00

norton malbec

$46.00

penfold

$50.00

sterling merlot

$34.00

1000 stories

$44.00

sterling pinot grigio

$36.00

glenville pinot noir

$50.00

Masianco pinot grigio

$36.00

Santa Marina pinot grigio

$36.00

louis m martini cabernet

$44.00

Santa margherita rose

$42.00

cote des roses

$50.00

barone fini

$36.00

Bonterra

$38.00

Banfi Chianti Classico

$55.00

liquor

jameson

$10.00

johnnie black

$13.00

buchanan's

$13.00

tequila

$10.00

patron

$12.00

don julio

$12.00

casa amigos

$12.00

tito's

$11.00

grey goose

$12.00

bacardi

$11.00

brugal

$10.00

house tequila

$8.00

banhez mezcal

$11.00

herradura ultra

$13.00

herradura añejo

$12.00

herradura reposado

$11.00

clase azul reposado

$35.00

macallan 12

$16.00

tullamore dew

$12.00

michter's rye

$12.00

michter's bourbon

$12.00

dalmore 12

$18.00

gentleman jack

$14.00

jack daniel's

$10.00

plymouth gin

$10.00

hendrick's

$12.00

diplomatico rum

$12.00

diplomatico reserva

$13.00

stoli

$9.00

bailey's

$9.00

kahlua

$9.00

sambuca

$9.00

818 tequila blanco

$11.00

courvoisier v s

$13.00

hennessy

$13.00

woodford reserve

$12.00

cocktail

margarita

$12.00

premium margarita

$14.00

mojito

$12.00

old fashioned

$12.00

manhattan

$12.00

negroni

$12.00

martini

$12.00

cosmopolitan

$12.00

shot

$10.00

Un Cafecito

$14.00

Abre Curacao

$14.00

Agave Lover

$14.00

Liquid Laugh

$14.00

pisco sour

$12.00

long island ice tea

$12.00

whisky sour

$12.00

mocktail

$10.00

lychee martini

$14.00

amretto sour

$12.00

cocktail special

$14.00

Tequilas

House tequila

$8.00

Patron

$12.00

Don julio

$12.00

Don Julio reposado

$13.00

Casa amigos

$12.00

Casa amigos reposado

$13.00

Herradura

$12.00

Herradura reposado

$13.00

Herradura ultra

$13.00

Class azul

$35.00

818 tequila

$12.00

Coramino reposado cristalino

$13.00

villa one blanco

$11.00

Villa one reposado

$12.00

Villa one añejo

$13.00

Los amantes mezcal

$12.00

Banhez mezcal

$10.00

Vodka

Tito's

$12.00

Grey goose

$12.00

Belverdere

$11.00

Gin

Bombay

$10.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Hendrick

$11.00

Whiskey

Jameson

$10.00

Johnie black

$13.00

Buchanan's

$13.00

Macallan 12

$16.00

Dalmore 12

$13.00

Jack daniel's

$10.00

Tullamore dew

$12.00

Michter's rye

$12.00

Michter's bourbon

$12.00

Jack gentleman

$11.00

Woodford reserve

$12.00

Jack Daniel's bonded

$12.00

Great Jones bourbon

$11.00

Maker's mark

$11.00

Brother's bond bourbon

$11.00

The Glenlivet 12

$13.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Our Living Room!!!

Website

Location

11635 Metropolitan Ave, Richmond Hill, NY 11418

Directions

Gallery
LA SALA BY TU CASA image
LA SALA BY TU CASA image
LA SALA BY TU CASA image
LA SALA BY TU CASA image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hangar 11 Burgers & Brews
orange star4.3 • 675
119-11 Metropolitan Ave Kew Gardens, NY 11415
View restaurantnext
Tu Casa Restaurant - Kew Gardens - Metropolitan Ave & Lefferts Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
119-05 Metropolitan Ave Kew Gardens, NY 11415
View restaurantnext
Dylan's - Forest Hills
orange starNo Reviews
103-19 Metropolitan Ave Flushing, NY 11375
View restaurantnext
IL POETA
orange star4.6 • 170
98-04 Metropolitan Ave Forest Hills, NY 11375
View restaurantnext
Nick's Bistro
orange star4.7 • 1,502
104-20 Metropolitan Ave Forest Hills, NY 11375
View restaurantnext
Dee's Wood-fired Pizza & Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
107-23 Metropolitan Avenue Forest Hills, NY 11375
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Richmond Hill
Ozone Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Forest Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Rego Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Jamaica
review star
Avg 4 (19 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Fresh Meadows
review star
No reviews yet
Springfield Gardens
review star
No reviews yet
Jackson Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston