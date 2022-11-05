Restaurant header imageView gallery

Las Amigas

review star

No reviews yet

222 Arsenal St

Watertown, MA 02472

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Burrito
Pupusas Revueltas
Baleadas

Appetizers

Nachos

$10.75

Chicken Pastelitos order of 3

$11.00

1 Pastelito

$3.50

Tortilla con Queso

$2.00

Yuca con Chicharron

$14.00

Cassava with pork rinds

Tajadas con Carne Molida

$13.00

Tamales

$4.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.00

Cocina Centroamericana

Pupusas de Queso con Loroco

$3.75

Pupusas Revueltas

$4.00

Baleadas

$4.25

Garnachas Guatemalan Style

$12.00Out of stock

Tacos Flautta

$11.00

Order of 4

Enchiladas

$12.50

Order of 3, your choice of protein: Chicken, Steak or Shrimp

Enchiladas (1)

$4.00

Desayunos

$13.50

Zambo's Plate

$10.00

Specials

Las Amigas Special

$19.25

Arroz, ensalada, frijoles, queso, tortilla, carne de res, pechuga, chorizo Rice, salad, beans, cheese, tortilla, beef, chicken breast, chorizo

Chuleta de Cerdo

$14.50

Cerdo servido con ensalada, frijoles, queso, y tortilla Pork served with salad, beans, cheese, and tortilla

Pollo con Tajadas

$15.00

Tajadas, repollo, pico de gallo, queso rallado, dressing , vinaigrette onions, Chicken Tajadas, cabbage, pico de gallo, grated cheese, dressing, vinaigrette onions, Chicken

Grilled Steak

$17.00

Marinada y cocinada a la perfection. Servida con arroz, ensalada y frijoles Marinated and cooked to perfection. Served with rice, salad and beans

Grilled Chicken

$16.00

(6) Chicken Tenders

$10.25

(6) Chicken Wings

$10.25

(12) Chicken Wings

$19.50

(12) Chicken Tenders

$19.50

Picada

$100.00

Especiales Mexicanas

Burrito

$10.25

Quesadilla

$11.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Tacos Birria

$15.00

Order of 3, with a stew

Tacos

$4.00

Choice of chicken, steak, al pastor, carnitas, or barbacoa

Baja Taco

$5.00

Bowls

$10.25

Gringas Mexicans

$4.00Out of stock

Soups

Beef Soup

$17.00

Con zanahoria, pataste, maiz, habichuelas, servido con arroz y tortilla With carrot, chayote, corn, beans, served with rice and tortilla

Chicken Soup

$16.00

Con zanahoria, pataste, maiz, habichuelas, servido con arroz y tortilla With carrot, chayote, corn, beans, served with rice and tortilla

Sandwiches & Burgers

Avocado Toast

$3.25Out of stock

El Mananero

$3.25Out of stock

Egg, American cheese, avocado, on multigrain bread

Cheeseburger

$13.99

Beef burger with lettuce, onion, tomato, and american cheese

Torta

$12.50

Mexican steak sandwich with beans, cheese, tomatoes, jalapenos, red onions, avocado, housemade dressing

Grilled Chicken Sandwich and Fries

$11.00

Steak & Cheese & Fries

$13.99

Seafood

Salmon

$16.00Out of stock

Served with asparagus

Sopa Marinera / Seafood Soup

$16.00Out of stock

Soup consisting of shrimp, fish fillet, snail, octopus

Mojarra con Tajadas

$17.00Out of stock

Fried fish served with rice, salad, and tajadas

Seafood Platter

$17.00Out of stock

Shrimp, fish fillet, rice, salad, tostones

Salads

Build Your Own Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Caesar Salad

$9.50

Spinach Avocado Salad

$9.00

House Salad

$9.00

Dessert

Tres Leches

$5.25

Ultra light sponge cake made with three milk mixture

Flan

$4.00Out of stock

Latin dessert with a caramel topping and custard base

Churros

$3.00

Deep fried cruller dessert topped with sugar or cinnamon

Cookies

$0.50

Sides

Side of French Fries

$6.00

Side of Chips

$2.00

Side of Guacamole 4oz

$3.00

Side of Salsa

$2.00

Side of Beans

$2.50

Side of Rice

$2.50

Side of Flour Tortilla

$1.75

Side of Meat

$5.00

Side Of Plantain With Cream

$6.50

Sour Cream 2oz

$0.75

Chile Toriado

$1.00

Tajadas

$4.00

Tortillas

$1.00

Avocado Slide

$2.50

Zambos

$10.00

Tostones Fried Green Plantains

$3.50

Juices & Sodas

Water

$1.50

Jarritos

$3.25

Coke 20oz

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.25

Fanta

$3.25

Apple Juice

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.25

Can Drink 17oz

$3.50

Can Drink 12oz

$2.00

Cola Champang

$3.25

Monster

$3.50

Redbull

$3.50

Gatorade

$2.50

Soda Water

$2.25

Fruit Juices

Horchata

$3.25

Morro mixed drink with a taste of cinnamon and vanilla

Maracuya

$3.25

Refreshing passion fruit drink with a pleasant taste of tart

Tamarindo

$3.25

Bittersweet fruit juice

Maranon

$3.25

Light Sweet Drink made from Cashew Juice

Smoothies

Strawberry

$6.25

Housemade smoothie made fresh per order

Banana

$6.25

Housemade smoothie made fresh per order

Banana & Strawberry

$7.25

Hot Drinks

Cafe de Casa

$3.25

Housemade Coffee - Try it Hot or have it Cold

Chocolate Abuelita

$3.75

Warm Mexican Style Hot Chocolate

Tea

$3.00

Traditional drink with a warm sensation after drinking

Cookies

$0.50

2 Liter Sodas

Coke

$4.99

Sprite

$4.99

Banana Tropical

$4.99

Fanta

$4.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Mexican and Central American food!

Website

Location

222 Arsenal St, Watertown, MA 02472

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

VR Las Amigas - 222 arsenal st
orange starNo Reviews
222 arsenal st Watertown, MA 02472
View restaurantnext
Joyful Garden 聚福
orange starNo Reviews
550 Arsenal Street Watertown, MA 02472
View restaurantnext
Branch Line
orange star4.5 • 3,191
321 Arsenal St Watertown, MA 02472
View restaurantnext
Buttermilk and Bourbon - Watertown - 100 Arsenal Yards Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
100 Arsenal Yards Blvd Watertown, MA 02472
View restaurantnext
The Diner At 11 North Beacon
orange star4.7 • 1,080
11 North Beacon Street Watertown, MA 02472
View restaurantnext
Thai Amarin
orange star4.6 • 1,185
287 Centre St Newton, MA 02458
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Watertown

Branch Line
orange star4.5 • 3,191
321 Arsenal St Watertown, MA 02472
View restaurantnext
The Diner At 11 North Beacon
orange star4.7 • 1,080
11 North Beacon Street Watertown, MA 02472
View restaurantnext
Uncommon Grounds - Watertown
orange star4.1 • 405
575 Mt Auburn St Watertown, MA 02472
View restaurantnext
The Halfway Cafe Watertown
orange star4.2 • 384
394 Main St Watertown, MA 02472
View restaurantnext
Ritcey East
orange star4.6 • 376
208 Waverley Avenue Watertown, MA 02472
View restaurantnext
Gigi's Pizza Co.
orange star4.7 • 91
129 Waltham St Watertown, MA 02472
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Watertown
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Newtonville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Allston
review star
Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)
Newton
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
West Newton
review star
No reviews yet
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (177 restaurants)
Brookline
review star
Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston