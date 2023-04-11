Restaurant header imageView gallery

Las Aves Taco Market

review star

No reviews yet

525 Beckett Rd

Swedesboro, NJ 08085

Popular Items

Bowl
Burrito
Nachos Grande


Favoritos

Dip Flight

$15.00

pico de gallo + guacamole + queso blanco + corn tortilla chips

Guacamole

$9.00

avocado + pico de gallo + squeezed lime + corn tortilla chips

Queso Blanco

$8.00

sharp cheddar + monterey jack + pico de gallo + hatch chiles + cilantro + corn tortilla chips

Mexican Street Fries

$9.75

mexican spices + lime wedge + queso dip

Duck Wings

$12.00+

Choice (4 or 8) breaded duck wings + mexican spices + chipotle ranch dipping sauce. Tossed in Buffalo <>Guava BBQW <> dry spiced

Nachos Grande

$12.00

melted shredded cheese + queso blanco + pico de gallo + guacamole + crèma + jalapeño

Grande Quesadilla

$10.00

shredded cheese + black beans + crema and pico de gallo on the side add: ground beef 2 <> chicken tinga 2 <> al pastor 2 <> carne asada 4 <> roasted veggies

Elote Street Corn

$7.00

blistered corn on the cob + jalapeño + cilantro + mayonessa + achiote

Chips & Pico de Gallo

$7.00

yellow corn tortilla chips + pico de gallo (fresh tomato + fresh onion + cilantro + fresh lime juice + fresh jalapeno

Shrimp Ceviche

$12.00Out of stock

Taco Love (Signature Tacos)

QuesaBirria

$12.00+

corn tortilla + stewed beef + onions + cilantro + cheddar jack cheese + consume

Guajillo Al Pastor

$10.00+

corn tortilla + guajillo glazed pork + pineapple + mango + onion + cilantro + salsa verde

Coconut Shrimp

$11.00+

corn tortilla +fried coconut shrimp + tropical salsa + cabbage slaw + chipotle crema

Brussel Sprout

$9.00+

corn tortilla + spicy agave + pickled jalapeno + chipotle crema

Jerk Chicken

$10.00+

corn tortilla + jerked rubbed chicken + pineapple mango salsa + shredded cabbage + cilantro

Brown Sugar Brisket

$10.00+

corn tortilla + slow roasted brisket + cabbage slaw + guava BBQ + pickled onion + cilantro crema + queso fresco

Blackened Snapper

$12.00+

corn tortilla + blackened snapper + cabbage slaw + roasted pepper salsa + cilantro crema + sliced avocado

Spicy Chorizo & Citrus Shrimp

$11.00+

corn tortilla + mexican chorizo + citrus shrimp + cilantro + tropical salsa + cotija cheese

Vegetarian Grilled Cheese

$9.00+

corn tortilla + grilled cheese blend + lettuce + pico de gallo + crema + cilantro

Street Tacos

mexican traditional taco. corn tortilla + radish + cilantro Choice : ground beef <>chicken Tinga <> Al Pastor <> Carne Asada <> spicy chorizo

Street Taco Ground Beef

$9.00+

corn tortilla + onion + radish + cilantro Choice: ground Beef <> Chicken Tinga <> al pastor <> carne asada <> spicy chorizo

Street Taco Chicken Tinga

$9.00+

corn tortilla + onion + radish + cilantro Choice: ground feef <> chicken tinga <> al pastor <> carne asada <> spicy chorizo

Street Taco Al Pastor

$9.00+

corn tortilla + onion + radish + cilantro Choice: ground beef <> chicken tinga <> al pastor <> carne asada <> spicy chorizo

Street Taco Carne Asada

$9.50+

corn tortilla + onion + radish + cilantro Choice: ground beef <> chicken tinga <> al pastor <> carne asada <> spicy chorizo

Street Taco Spicy Chorizo

$9.50+

corn tortilla + onion + radish + cilantro Choice: ground beef <> chicken tinga <> al pastor <> carne asada <> spicy chorizo

Americano Tacos

American traditional taco. Flour tortilla (sun hard corn for $1.25) + lettuce + shredded cheese + diced tomato + crema Choice : ground beef <> chicken tinga <> al pastor <> carne asada <> spicy chorizo

Americano Ground Beef

$9.50+

Flour tortilla (sub hard corn for $1.25) + lettuce + shredded cheese + diced tomato + crema

Americano Chicken Tinga

$9.50+

Flour tortilla (sub hard corn for $1.25) + lettuce + shredded cheese + diced tomato + crema

Americano Al Pastor

$9.50+

Flour tortilla (sub hard corn for $1.25) + lettuce + shredded cheese + diced tomato + crema

Americano Carne Asada

$10.00+

Flour tortilla (sub hard corn for $1.25) + lettuce + shredded cheese + diced tomato + crema

Americano Spicy Chorizo

$10.00+

Flour tortilla (sub hard corn for $1.25) + lettuce + shredded cheese + diced tomato + crema

Burrito <>Bowl <> Salad

Burrito

flour tortilla + shredded cheese + black beans + mexican rice + pico de gallo + crema

Bowl

no tortilla (served in a bowl) + shredded cheese + black beans + mexican rice + pico de gallo + crema

Mexican Street Salad

Mexican rice + shredded cheese + black beans + pico de gallo + crema drizzle

Siesta Entree Salad

lettuce + shredded cheese + tomato + pickled red onion + radish + blistered corn Dressing Choices: cilantro lime vinaigrette <> chipotle ranch

Specials Menu

Appetizer Special

$11.00Out of stock

Taco Special

$13.00Out of stock

beer battered cod + asian slaw + mango salsa + avocado + chipotle aioli + flour tortilla

Toastada Special

$13.00

Burrito Special

$12.00

Kids Menu

all items served with french fries + scoop of vanilla ice cream

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

fried chicken strips + french fries

KID Mini Quesadilla

$8.00

3 cheese blend + flour tortilla Choice: plain <> chicken <> ground beef Add Kids Fries for $2

(2) Kid Americano Taco

$8.00

2 tacos : choice ground beef <> chicken tinga + 3 cheese blend + flour tortilla Add Fries for an additional $2

Side, Sauces, Add On's

Side of Fries

$3.00

Smaller side portion of french fries (6oz)

Side Pico de Gallo

$0.75+

onion + tomato + lime juice + hatch chiles + jalapeno + salt + pepper

Side Queso Blanco

$1.75+

white queso + sharp cheddar + pico de gallo + cilantro + paprika

Side Guacamole

$1.75+

fresh avocado + pico de gallo

Side Mexican Rice

$2.00+

Side Black Beans

$2.00+

Bag Tortilla Chips

$3.00+

yellow corn chips (gluten free)

Side Crema (2oz)

$0.75

Side Chipotle Crema (2oz)

$0.75

Side Queso Fresco Cheese (2oz)

$1.00

Side Slice Avocado

$1.00

Side Roasted Corn

$1.50

Dessert

Churros

$5.50

chocolate ganache

Flan

$7.00

Tres Leches

$8.00Out of stock

Dessert of the Day

$7.00

Allergy Options

Shellfish Allergy

Peanut Allergy

Gluten Allergy

Dairy Allergy

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:01 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Hours of Operation: Monday-Thursday 11am to 8pm Friday 11am to 9pm Saturday 12 (noon) to 9pm Closed Sunday

525 Beckett Rd, Swedesboro, NJ 08085

