Taqueria Las Flores- Chicago
146 Reviews
$
3352 W Foster Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
Popular Items
PRE-WINTER SPECIALS ☃️
FRIJOLES CHARR@S
Pinto Beans, bacon, Vienna beef hot dog, chicharrón, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and pickled jalapeños.
CARNE EN SU JUGO
Beef in a tomatillo broth, accompanied with pinto beans and bacon bits. Garnished with onions, cilantro, fresh jalapeño, and tortillas.
CAFE DE OLLA
A traditional Mexican coffee sweetened with piloncillo and spiced with cinnamon sticks, cloves, and star anise.
TACOS
CARNE ASADA
Great Omaha - Prime Innet Skirt Steak.
CHICKEN
Chicken breast, chopped in cubes, served on a corn tortilla.
AL-PASTOR
Pork marinated in an orange-pineapple mojo, served on a corn tortilla.
BARBACOA
Braised beef, served on a corn tortilla.
BIRRIA
Braised beef shank, simmered in an array of dried chilies, spices, and herbs. The tortilla is fried in its broth.
BIRRIA W/CONSOME
3 birria tacos, served with onions, cilantro and side of consome.
CHILE RELLENO
Poblano pepper stuffed with cheese, fried in an egg batter, served on a corn tortilla.
CHORIZO
Mexican sausage served on a corn tortilla.
EGG
Scrambled egg served on a corn tortilla.
EGG + CHORIZO
Scrambled egg & Mexican Sausage served on a corn tortilla.
LENGUA
Braised beef tongue, served on a corn tortilla.
AVOCADO
Slices of avocado, served on a corn tortilla.
MUSHROOM
Mushrooms Sautéed with onions, garlic and thyme.
HIBISCUS FLOWER (JAMAICA)
Sauteed hibiscus flower.
VEGGIE
Rice, beans, onions, cilantro, lettuce, and tomato, served on a corn tortilla.
VEGGIE CAMPECHANO
roasted poblano peppers, onions, mushrooms and mushrooms
TACO DINNER
TACOS + RICE & BEANS COMBO.
TOSTADA
In-House single tostada, served with beans, cheese, sour cream, lettuce, tomato, onions and cilantro.
CRUNCHY TACOS
2 hard-shell tacos, served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and cheese.
FLAUTAS
3 crispy taquitos served with lettuce, cotija cheese, and sour cream.
BURRITOS
BTO. CARNE ASADA
Great Omaha - Prime Innet Skirt Steak.
BTO. CHICKEN
Chicken breast chopped in cubes.
BTO. AL-PASTOR
Pork marinated in a pineapple-orange mojo.
BTO. BARBACOA
Braised beef.
BTO. CHORIZO
Mexican Sausage
BTO. CHORIZO+EGG
Mexican Sausage
BTO. VEGGIE
Served with onions cilantro, lettuce, tomato, rice and beans.
BTO. LENGUA
Braised beef tongue.
BTO. COMBO
Your choice of two proteins.
BTO. CHILE RELLENO
Poblano peppers stuffed with cheese, fried in an egg batter.
BTO. MILANESA
Breaded Steak/Chicken fillet, cut into strips.
BTO. FAJITA
Your choice of protein: Steak/Chicken/Mushroom, served with grilled veggies (tomatoes, onions and bell peppers), rice and beans.
BURRITO BOWL
Shell-less burrito with your choice of protein, served with rice, beans, onions, cilantro, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream.
BURRITO BOWL- VEGGIE
Shell-less burrito, served with rice, beans, onions, cilantro, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and avocado.
TORTAS
TORTA CARNE ASADA
Great Omaha - Prime Innet Skirt Steak. Served on a telera loaf with lettuce, tomato, beans, cheese, and sour cream.
TORTA CHICKEN
Telera bread sandwich, served with lettuce, tomato, beans, cheese and sour cream.
TORTA AL-PASTOR
Telera bread sandwich, served with lettuce, tomato, beans, cheese and sour cream.
TORTA BARBACOA
Telera bread sandwich, served with lettuce, tomato, beans, cheese and sour cream.
TORTA BIRRIA
Telera bread, fried in beef consomme, served with onions, cilantro, and cheese.
TORTA CHICKEN MOJO
Chicken marinated in-house special mojo, grilled onions, sunnyside egg, mayonnaise, jalapeño aioli, lettuce, tomato, beans, and cheese.
TORTA CHILE RELLENO
Telera bread sandwich, served with lettuce, tomato, beans, cheese and sour cream.
TORTA CHORIZO
Telera bread sandwich, served with lettuce, tomato, beans, cheese and sour cream.
TORTA CHORIZO + EGG
TORTA LENGUA
Telera bread sandwich, served with lettuce, tomato, beans, cheese and sour cream.
TORTA MILANESA DE POLLO
Telera bread sandwich thin breaded chicken fillet, served with lettuce, tomato, beans, cheese and sour cream. *recommended with mayonnaise* it's' fire.🔥🔥🔥
TORTA MILANESA DE RES
Telera bread sandwich, thin breaded top round steak, served with lettuce, tomato, beans, cheese and sour cream. *recommended with mayonnaise* it's' fire.🔥🔥🔥
TORTA PEPPER + EGG
Scrambled egg + Bell peppers
TORTA STEAK MOJO
Skirt Steak marinated in-house special mojo, grilled onions, sunnyside egg, mayonnaise, jalapeño aioli, lettuce, tomato, beans, and cheese.
TORTA VEGGIE
Telera bread, refried pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
NACHOS
ENTREES
PLT. CARNE ASDA
Great Omaha - Prime Innet Skirt Steak. Served with rice, beans, simple salad, and corn tortillas.
PLT. CHICKEN
Chicken breast chopped in cubes, Served with rice, beans, simple salad and corn tortillas.
PLT. CHILE RELLENO
Pobalno peppers stuffed in cheese served in an egg fried batter. Served with rice, beans, simple salad and corn tortillas.
PLT. MILANESA
2 milanesa filets of your choice (Chicken or Steak), served with rice, beans, simple salad and corn tortillas.
PLT. FAJITAS
Your choice of protein, sautéed with grilled veggies (onions, bell peppers and tomatoes). Served with rice, beans and tortillas. **salad NOT included**
PLT. FAJITAS - VEGGIE
Sautéed Mushrooms & Hibiscus flower with grilled veggies (onions, bell peppers and tomatoes). Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
PLT. BISTEC A LA MEXICANA
Your choice in protein, sautéed with grilled veggies (onions, jalapeños and tomatoes) served with rice, beans and corn tortillas. *Salad NOT included*
PLT. CHORIZO+ EGGS
Scrambled eggs + Mexican Sausage, served with rice, beans and corn tortillas. *Salad NOT included*
PLT. CHILAQUILES
Corn tortillas cut in quarters and lightly fried, drenched in salsa, lightly dusted with cotija cheese. Served with two sunny side eggs, onions, a dollop of sour cream, rice and beans.
PLT. EGGS A LA MEXICANA
Scrambled eggs, onions, tomatoes and jalapeños. Served with rice, beans, and corn tortillas. *Salad NOT included*
SIDE ORDERS
SALSAS
Salsa is free but the container is not.
RICE
"Mexican" rice - 12 oz
BEANS
refried pinto beans.
RICE & BEANS
Half "Mexican" rice, Half refried pinto beans with cheese on top.
CHIPS
In-house corn tortillas.
GUACACAMOLE & CHIPS
mashed hass avocado, tomato, cilantro, onions and salt. Due to the high prices of Avocados, a surcharge for modifications will be implemented.
PICO DE GALLO
fresh diced tomato, onions, cilantro, jalapeño, salt and lime juice.
QUESADILLA
the Mexican grill-cheese, but on a corn tortilla.
QUESADILLA POBLANA
Roasted poblano pepper, corn and chorizo quesadilla
QUESA-BIRRIA
One single quesabirria, served with onions, cilantro and cheese. *GLUTEN FREE*
QUESABIRRIAS COMBO
3 quesabirrias served with onions, cilantro and a 6oz side of consome to dip.
BIRRIA RAMEN BOWL KIT
RAMEN BOWL KIT Includes 1 Tapatio Ramen Bowl + 16 oz Consomme, 1 Quesabirria + Onions + Cilantro + limes
CONSOMMÉ
Beef broth, cooked in an array of herbs, spices and chilies.
TAMAL: CHICKEN
The Mexican EnergyBar. Steamed masa dumpling filled with shredded chicken and green salsa, wrapped in a corn husk.
TAMAL: PORK
The Mexican EnergyBar. Steamed masa dumpling filled with shredded pork and red salsa, wrapped in a corn husk.
SIDE: FRENCH FRIES
SIDE: AVOCADO
avocado slices
SIDE: CHEESE
shredded munster cheese; 2.5 oz
SIDE: SOUR CREAM
2.5 oz
SIDE: LIMES
4 slices of lime.
SIDE: GRILLED JALAPEÑO
SIDE: CORN TORTILLA
1 single corn tortilla.
SIDE: FLOUR TORTILLA
1 single flour tortilla
✨SECRET MENU✨
LOADED FRIES - VEGGIE
LOADED FRIES
Fries 🍟, carne asada🥩, cheddar cheese, crema🧀, and jalapeño aioli🧄🌶 (not spicy; at all, I promise).
MOLLETE
Open-faced sandwich with beans, cheese and pico de gallo.
TACOKEKA
A taco with melted cheeses between the tortillas. (AKA: Tommy's best day ever)
HOT CHEETO QUESADILLA
choice of protein + munster cheese + guacamole + hot cheetos + jalapeño aioli (not spicy)
XTRA LARGE QUESADILLA
Giant flour quesadilla.
AGUAS FRESCAS
BOTTLES
HOT DRINKS
CAFE
TÉ VERDE
Green tea
CAFE DE OLLA
A traditional Mexican coffee sweetened with piloncillo and spiced with cinnamon sticks, cloves, and star anise.
ATOLE DE FRESA
PONCHE [MEXICAN FRUIT PUNCH]
12 oz, Spiced Christmas punch made by simmering typical Mexican fruits (Guyava, Tejocote, Tamarindo, Jamaica) with cane sugar. Served warmed.
CHAMPURRADO
CHOCOLATE-BASED ATOLE DRINK. * contains dairy.*
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Your favorite taco place. (Taqueria El Asadero's baby sister.)
3352 W Foster Ave, Chicago, IL 60625