Mexican & Tex-Mex

Taqueria Las Flores- Chicago

146 Reviews

$

3352 W Foster Ave

Chicago, IL 60625

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

CARNE ASADA
CHICKEN
BTO. CARNE ASADA

PRE-WINTER SPECIALS ☃️

PRE-WINTER SPECIALS ☃️

FRIJOLES CHARR@S

$6.99+

Pinto Beans, bacon, Vienna beef hot dog, chicharrón, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and pickled jalapeños.

CARNE EN SU JUGO

$6.99+

Beef in a tomatillo broth, accompanied with pinto beans and bacon bits. Garnished with onions, cilantro, fresh jalapeño, and tortillas.

CAFE DE OLLA

CAFE DE OLLA

$3.00

A traditional Mexican coffee sweetened with piloncillo and spiced with cinnamon sticks, cloves, and star anise.

TACOS

served on a corn tortilla.

CARNE ASADA

$3.95

Great Omaha - Prime Innet Skirt Steak.

CHICKEN

$3.95

Chicken breast, chopped in cubes, served on a corn tortilla.

AL-PASTOR

$3.95

Pork marinated in an orange-pineapple mojo, served on a corn tortilla.

BARBACOA

$3.95Out of stock

Braised beef, served on a corn tortilla.

BIRRIA

$3.95

Braised beef shank, simmered in an array of dried chilies, spices, and herbs. The tortilla is fried in its broth.

BIRRIA W/CONSOME

$12.00

3 birria tacos, served with onions, cilantro and side of consome.

CHILE RELLENO

$4.25

Poblano pepper stuffed with cheese, fried in an egg batter, served on a corn tortilla.

CHORIZO

$3.95

Mexican sausage served on a corn tortilla.

EGG

$3.95

Scrambled egg served on a corn tortilla.

EGG + CHORIZO

$3.95

Scrambled egg & Mexican Sausage served on a corn tortilla.

LENGUA

$4.25

Braised beef tongue, served on a corn tortilla.

AVOCADO

$3.50

Slices of avocado, served on a corn tortilla.

MUSHROOM

$3.50

Mushrooms Sautéed with onions, garlic and thyme.

HIBISCUS FLOWER (JAMAICA)

$3.50

Sauteed hibiscus flower.

VEGGIE

$3.50

Rice, beans, onions, cilantro, lettuce, and tomato, served on a corn tortilla.

VEGGIE CAMPECHANO

$3.50

roasted poblano peppers, onions, mushrooms and mushrooms

TACO DINNER

$10.99

TACOS + RICE & BEANS COMBO.

TOSTADA

TOSTADA

$5.00

In-House single tostada, served with beans, cheese, sour cream, lettuce, tomato, onions and cilantro.

CRUNCHY TACOS

$5.50

2 hard-shell tacos, served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and cheese.

FLAUTAS

$7.99

3 crispy taquitos served with lettuce, cotija cheese, and sour cream.

BURRITOS

BTO. CARNE ASADA

$12.85

Great Omaha - Prime Innet Skirt Steak.

BTO. CHICKEN

$12.85

Chicken breast chopped in cubes.

BTO. AL-PASTOR

$12.85

Pork marinated in a pineapple-orange mojo.

BTO. BARBACOA

$12.85Out of stock

Braised beef.

BTO. CHORIZO

$12.85

Mexican Sausage

BTO. CHORIZO+EGG

$12.85

Mexican Sausage

BTO. VEGGIE

$8.99

Served with onions cilantro, lettuce, tomato, rice and beans.

BTO. LENGUA

$13.50

Braised beef tongue.

BTO. COMBO

$12.85

Your choice of two proteins.

BTO. CHILE RELLENO

$12.50

Poblano peppers stuffed with cheese, fried in an egg batter.

BTO. MILANESA

$12.85

Breaded Steak/Chicken fillet, cut into strips.

BTO. FAJITA

$12.85

Your choice of protein: Steak/Chicken/Mushroom, served with grilled veggies (tomatoes, onions and bell peppers), rice and beans.

BURRITO BOWL

$15.00

Shell-less burrito with your choice of protein, served with rice, beans, onions, cilantro, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream.

BURRITO BOWL- VEGGIE

$13.00

Shell-less burrito, served with rice, beans, onions, cilantro, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and avocado.

TORTAS

Telera bread sandwich, served with your choice of protein, lettuce, tomato, beans, cheese and sour cream.

TORTA CARNE ASADA

$6.50

Great Omaha - Prime Innet Skirt Steak. Served on a telera loaf with lettuce, tomato, beans, cheese, and sour cream.

TORTA CHICKEN

$6.50

Telera bread sandwich, served with lettuce, tomato, beans, cheese and sour cream.

TORTA AL-PASTOR

$6.50

Telera bread sandwich, served with lettuce, tomato, beans, cheese and sour cream.

TORTA BARBACOA

$6.50Out of stock

Telera bread sandwich, served with lettuce, tomato, beans, cheese and sour cream.

TORTA BIRRIA

$6.50

Telera bread, fried in beef consomme, served with onions, cilantro, and cheese.

TORTA CHICKEN MOJO

$10.50

Chicken marinated in-house special mojo, grilled onions, sunnyside egg, mayonnaise, jalapeño aioli, lettuce, tomato, beans, and cheese.

TORTA CHILE RELLENO

$6.50

Telera bread sandwich, served with lettuce, tomato, beans, cheese and sour cream.

TORTA CHORIZO

$6.50

Telera bread sandwich, served with lettuce, tomato, beans, cheese and sour cream.

TORTA CHORIZO + EGG

$6.50

TORTA LENGUA

$10.25

Telera bread sandwich, served with lettuce, tomato, beans, cheese and sour cream.

TORTA MILANESA DE POLLO

$6.50

Telera bread sandwich thin breaded chicken fillet, served with lettuce, tomato, beans, cheese and sour cream. *recommended with mayonnaise* it's' fire.🔥🔥🔥

TORTA MILANESA DE RES

$6.50

Telera bread sandwich, thin breaded top round steak, served with lettuce, tomato, beans, cheese and sour cream. *recommended with mayonnaise* it's' fire.🔥🔥🔥

TORTA PEPPER + EGG

$6.50

Scrambled egg + Bell peppers

TORTA STEAK MOJO

$10.25

Skirt Steak marinated in-house special mojo, grilled onions, sunnyside egg, mayonnaise, jalapeño aioli, lettuce, tomato, beans, and cheese.

TORTA VEGGIE

$6.50

Telera bread, refried pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.

NACHOS

In-house chips, smothered in refried pinto beans, muster cheese, onions, cilantro, lettuce, and tomato

NACHOS (VEGGIE)

$6.85+

In-house chips, smothered in refried pinto beans, muster cheese, onions, cilantro, lettuce, and tomato

NACHOS (W/MEAT)

$10.15+

In-house chips, smothered in refried pinto beans, muster cheese, your choice in protein, onions, cilantro, lettuce, and tomato

ENTREES

served with rice, refried pinto beans & corn tortillas. *SALAD included for the CARNE ASADA / CHICKEN / CHILE RELLENOS & MILANESA

PLT. CARNE ASDA

$11.50+

Great Omaha - Prime Innet Skirt Steak. Served with rice, beans, simple salad, and corn tortillas.

PLT. CHICKEN

$11.50+

Chicken breast chopped in cubes, Served with rice, beans, simple salad and corn tortillas.

PLT. CHILE RELLENO

$11.50+

Pobalno peppers stuffed in cheese served in an egg fried batter. Served with rice, beans, simple salad and corn tortillas.

PLT. MILANESA

$11.50+

2 milanesa filets of your choice (Chicken or Steak), served with rice, beans, simple salad and corn tortillas.

PLT. FAJITAS

$11.50+

Your choice of protein, sautéed with grilled veggies (onions, bell peppers and tomatoes). Served with rice, beans and tortillas. **salad NOT included**

PLT. FAJITAS - VEGGIE

$13.50

Sautéed Mushrooms & Hibiscus flower with grilled veggies (onions, bell peppers and tomatoes). Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

PLT. BISTEC A LA MEXICANA

$11.50+

Your choice in protein, sautéed with grilled veggies (onions, jalapeños and tomatoes) served with rice, beans and corn tortillas. *Salad NOT included*

PLT. CHORIZO+ EGGS

$14.50

Scrambled eggs + Mexican Sausage, served with rice, beans and corn tortillas. *Salad NOT included*

PLT. CHILAQUILES

$13.50

Corn tortillas cut in quarters and lightly fried, drenched in salsa, lightly dusted with cotija cheese. Served with two sunny side eggs, onions, a dollop of sour cream, rice and beans.

PLT. EGGS A LA MEXICANA

$12.00

Scrambled eggs, onions, tomatoes and jalapeños. Served with rice, beans, and corn tortillas. *Salad NOT included*

SIDE ORDERS

SALSAS

Salsa is free but the container is not.

RICE

$3.65

"Mexican" rice - 12 oz

BEANS

$3.65

refried pinto beans.

RICE & BEANS

$3.65

Half "Mexican" rice, Half refried pinto beans with cheese on top.

CHIPS

$2.25+

In-house corn tortillas.

GUACACAMOLE & CHIPS

$3.00+

mashed hass avocado, tomato, cilantro, onions and salt. Due to the high prices of Avocados, a surcharge for modifications will be implemented.

PICO DE GALLO

$2.00+

fresh diced tomato, onions, cilantro, jalapeño, salt and lime juice.

QUESADILLA

$2.80

the Mexican grill-cheese, but on a corn tortilla.

QUESADILLA POBLANA

$5.00

Roasted poblano pepper, corn and chorizo quesadilla

QUESA-BIRRIA

$4.75

One single quesabirria, served with onions, cilantro and cheese. *GLUTEN FREE*

QUESABIRRIAS COMBO

$13.00

3 quesabirrias served with onions, cilantro and a 6oz side of consome to dip.

BIRRIA RAMEN BOWL KIT

$14.50

RAMEN BOWL KIT Includes 1 Tapatio Ramen Bowl + 16 oz Consomme, 1 Quesabirria + Onions + Cilantro + limes

CONSOMMÉ

$3.00+

Beef broth, cooked in an array of herbs, spices and chilies.

TAMAL: CHICKEN

$3.95

The Mexican EnergyBar. Steamed masa dumpling filled with shredded chicken and green salsa, wrapped in a corn husk.

TAMAL: PORK

$3.95

The Mexican EnergyBar. Steamed masa dumpling filled with shredded pork and red salsa, wrapped in a corn husk.

SIDE: FRENCH FRIES

$2.25

SIDE: AVOCADO

$2.50

avocado slices

SIDE: CHEESE

$1.00

shredded munster cheese; 2.5 oz

SIDE: SOUR CREAM

$1.00

2.5 oz

SIDE: LIMES

$0.50

4 slices of lime.

SIDE: GRILLED JALAPEÑO

$0.75

SIDE: CORN TORTILLA

$0.50

1 single corn tortilla.

SIDE: FLOUR TORTILLA

$1.00

1 single flour tortilla

✨SECRET MENU✨

Items on this section are available for a limited time.

LOADED FRIES - VEGGIE

$9.99

LOADED FRIES

$12.25

Fries 🍟, carne asada🥩, cheddar cheese, crema🧀, and jalapeño aioli🧄🌶 (not spicy; at all, I promise).

MOLLETE

MOLLETE

$5.50

Open-faced sandwich with beans, cheese and pico de gallo.

TACOKEKA

$4.40

A taco with melted cheeses between the tortillas. (AKA: Tommy's best day ever)

HOT CHEETO QUESADILLA

$8.99+

choice of protein + munster cheese + guacamole + hot cheetos + jalapeño aioli (not spicy)

XTRA LARGE QUESADILLA

$12.09

Giant flour quesadilla.

AGUAS FRESCAS

In-house refreshers. Made with fresh fruits, grains, flowers, and real sugar. 20 oz*

HORCHATA

$3.50

"Rice water"; contains evaporated milk.

JAMAICA

$3.50

Hibiscus ice tea

TAMARINDO

$3.50Out of stock
ICED CAFE DE OLLA

ICED CAFE DE OLLA

$4.50+

Black iced cafe de olla. Spiced with star anise, clove, cinnamon sticks, and piloncillo. *dairy free*

CANS

COKE

COKE

$1.75
DIET COKE

DIET COKE

$1.75
SPRITE

SPRITE

$1.75

BOTTLES

BOTTLED WATER

BOTTLED WATER

$3.50

Natural spring water.

TOPOCHICO

TOPOCHICO

$3.00

Sparkling mineral water from Mexico

JARRITOS

$3.00

Pronounce as HA-REE-TO. Bottled Mexican Sodas.

MEXICAN COKE BOTTLE

MEXICAN COKE BOTTLE

$4.50Out of stock

SANGRIA

$3.00

SIDRAL

$3.00

HOT DRINKS

CAFE

$1.75

TÉ VERDE

$1.65

Green tea

CAFE DE OLLA

CAFE DE OLLA

$3.00

A traditional Mexican coffee sweetened with piloncillo and spiced with cinnamon sticks, cloves, and star anise.

ATOLE DE FRESA

$3.30

PONCHE [MEXICAN FRUIT PUNCH]

$4.40Out of stock

12 oz, Spiced Christmas punch made by simmering typical Mexican fruits (Guyava, Tejocote, Tamarindo, Jamaica) with cane sugar. Served warmed.

CHAMPURRADO

$3.50

CHOCOLATE-BASED ATOLE DRINK. * contains dairy.*

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCryptocurrency
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Your favorite taco place. (Taqueria El Asadero's baby sister.)

Website

Location

3352 W Foster Ave, Chicago, IL 60625

Directions

Gallery
Taqueria Las Flores - Chicago image
Taqueria Las Flores - Chicago image
Taqueria Las Flores - Chicago image
Taqueria Las Flores - Chicago image

