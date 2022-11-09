Lashuk Street Food imageView gallery

Lashuk Street Food - Revival

review star

No reviews yet

125 South Clark St

Chicago, IL 60603

Order Again

Popular Items

Shawarma Rice Platter
Falafel Hummus Bowl
Mushroom and Caramelized Onions Hummus Bowl

Hummus Bowls

Original Hummus Bowl

Original Hummus Bowl

$10.00

Homemade fresh and smooth chickpea blend. Topped with warm chickpeas, tahini, baba, zhug (hot sauce) and garnishes. Served with pita.

Falafel Hummus Bowl

Falafel Hummus Bowl

$13.50

Crispy falafel over our homemade fresh and smooth chickpea blend. Topped with warm chickpeas, tahini and garnishes. Served with pita.

Mushroom and Caramelized Onions Hummus Bowl

Mushroom and Caramelized Onions Hummus Bowl

$13.00

Sauteed mushrooms and caramelized onions over our homemade fresh and smooth chickpea blend Topped with warm chickpeas, tahini, and garnishes. Served with pita.

HumShuka (Hummus + Shakshuka)

HumShuka (Hummus + Shakshuka)

$13.00Out of stock

Poached egg in a hearty and fragrant tomato "stew" over our homemade hummus and tahini. Served with a pita

Baharat Spiced Beef Hummus Bowl

Baharat Spiced Beef Hummus Bowl

$16.00

Baharat spiced beef over our homemade fresh and smooth chickpea blend. Topped with warm chickpeas, tahini and garnishes. Served with pita.

Za'atar Chicken Hummus Bowl

$15.50

Za'atar spiced chicken over our homemade fresh and smooth chickpea blend. Topped with warm chickpeas, tahini and garnishes. Served with pita.

Steak Hummus Bowl

Steak Hummus Bowl

$16.50

Grilled steak over our homemade fresh and smooth chickpea blend. Topped with warm chickpeas, tahini and garnishes. Served with pita.

Shawarma Hummus Bowl

Shawarma Hummus Bowl

$15.50

Thin cuts of spit roasted chicken served over our homemade hummus and topped with warm chickpeas, tahini, and garnishes. Served with pita.

Rice Platters

Falafel Rice Platter

Falafel Rice Platter

$14.50

Falafel served over rice with cucumber and tomato salad. Served with hummus, pita and side of tahini.

Baharat Spiced Beef Rice Platter

Baharat Spiced Beef Rice Platter

$17.00

Baharat spiced beef over rice with cucumber and tomato salad. Served with hummus, pita and side of tahini.

Za'atar Chicken Rice Platter

$16.50

Za'atar spiced chicken over rice with cucumber and tomato salad. Served with hummus, pita and side of tahini.

Steak Rice Platter

Steak Rice Platter

$17.00

Grilled steak over rice with cucumber and tomato salad. Served with hummus, pita and side of tahini.

Shawarma Rice Platter

Shawarma Rice Platter

$16.50

Thin cuts of spit roasted chicken served over turmeric rice. Includes scoop of cucumber and tomato salad and hummus. Served with pita.

Additional Delights

Sabich

Sabich

$13.00

Lightly fried (cubed) eggplant over green tahini. Served with a hard boiled egg and includes side of cucumber + tomato salad and a pita.

Charred Eggplant

Charred Eggplant

$13.00Out of stock

Whole eggplant charred to perfection. Topped with warm chickpeas, tahini, olive oil, sumac and garnishes. Served with hummus and a pita.

To-Go Containers

Container of Hummus (8oz)

$6.00

8oz

Container of Hummus (16oz)

$10.00

16oz

Container of Tahini (8oz)

$6.00

8oz

Container of Babaganoush (8oz)

$6.00Out of stock

8oz

Add Ons

Side of Tahini

Side of Tahini

$0.75
Side of Green Tahini

Side of Green Tahini

$0.75
Side of Babaganoush

Side of Babaganoush

$0.75
Side of Zhug

Side of Zhug

$0.75
Pita

Pita

$1.50

Please limit to 1 extra pita (based on availability)

Za'atar Pita

Za'atar Pita

$2.50

Please limit to 1 extra pita (based on availability)

Drinks

Can of Water

$3.00

Pepsi

$2.00

DIET Pepsi

$2.00

La Croix

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

LaShuk is your go-to for Middle Eastern and Israeli inspired comfort foods. From freshly made hummus, crunchy falafel, right out of the oven warm pita.

Website

Location

125 South Clark St, Chicago, IL 60603

Directions

Gallery
Lashuk Street Food image

