Lashuk Street Food - Revival
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
LaShuk is your go-to for Middle Eastern and Israeli inspired comfort foods. From freshly made hummus, crunchy falafel, right out of the oven warm pita.
Location
125 South Clark St, Chicago, IL 60603
