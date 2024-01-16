La Sova
1301 East 13th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11230
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Weekday Menu
Mains
- Beef with Broccoli$22.00
Marinated beef and broccoli in a honey garlic sauce, fried rice
- Belgian Fries$7.00
Hand cut, seasoned fried potatoes
- Bhan Mi$20.00
Grilled chicken, pickled vegetables, cucumber, cilantro, sriracha mayo on baguette
- Brisket Sandwich$22.00
Shredded smoked brisket, Homemade BBQ sauce, chipotle lime slaw on a Toasted bun
- Brizza$22.00
Grilled pizza dough, shredded smoked brisket, BBQ sauce, arugula, lemon crema drizzle
- Chicken Burrito$18.00
Chipotle chicken, cilantro lime rice, black bears, tomatillo salsa, guacamole in a flour tortilla
- Chicken Fingers$14.00
Choice of breaded, cornflake, or pretzel chicken fingers, with your choice of sauce
- Chicken Poppers$15.00
Bite sized crispy chicken, your choice of honey sriracha, BBQ, buffalo or classic sauce
- Chicken Tacos (3)$18.00Out of stock
Chipotle chicken, tomatillo salsa, guacamole, cilantro lime crema on a flour tortilla
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Crispy fried chicken, lettuce, pickles, special sauce on a slider bun
- Falafel Burrito$12.00
Purple cabbage, guacamole, in a flour tortilla, tahina on the side
- Mizza$22.00
Grilled flatbread, shredded corned beef and pastrami, caramelized onions, BBQ sauce, diced Italian sausage, scallion, honey mustard aioli drizzle
- Mushroom Tacos (3)$14.00
Portobello mushroom, hummus, mango salsa, lemon crema on a corn tortilla
- Ribeye Steak Sandwich$26.00
Thinly sliced ribeye steak, sauteed peppers and onions on a hero with your choice of sauce
- Salami Bites$6.00+
Breaded & fried sliced salami rounds, crispy and delicious!
- Sesame Chicken$18.00
Crispy orange chicken, fried rice
- Shredded beef Tacos (3)$20.00
Tender braised shredded beef, mango salsa, avocado creme drizzle, on a hard shell taco
- Smash Tacos (2)$16.00
Ground beef, sauteed onions, shredded lettuce, pickles, special sauce
Thursday Specials
- Chulent Plate$18.00
With Potato Kugel & A Slice of our Homemade Kishka, Gravy On The Side
- Rice Chulent Plate (Osh Savo)$18.00
With your choice of yerushalmi, salt and pepper, or potato Kugel and a slice of our homemade kishka
- Homemade Kishka$12.00
Grilled or plain, smothered in gravy
- 19 X 13 Chulent (Copy)$70.00
- 9 X 13 Rice Chulent (Copy)$75.00
- Full Tray Chulent (Copy)$110.00
- Full Tray Rice Chulent (Copy)$120.00
- 9 X 13 Kishka with Gravy (Copy)$40.00
Sauces
Canned Beverages
Bottled Beverages
Daily Salads, Dips, Sauces & Dressings
Salads
- Asian Sesame Pasta - 16oz$7.99
- Beet Salad - 16oz$6.99
- Chipotle Lime Slaw - 16oz$5.99
- Coleslaw - 16oz$4.99
- Corn Salad (Dill & Mayonnaise) - 16oz$5.99
- Cucumber Salad - 16oz$6.99Out of stock
- Diet Coleslaw - 16oz$4.99Out of stock
- Diet Cucumber Salad - 16oz$6.99Out of stock
- Egg Salad - 8oz$5.99Out of stock
- Grilled Vegetables Medley - 16oz$8.99
- Israeli Cabbage Salad - 16oz$4.99
- Israeli Corn Salad - 16oz$5.99Out of stock
- Julienned Carrot Salad - 12oz$6.99Out of stock
- Mango Pico De Gallo - 12oz$8.99
- Marinated Eggplant Salad - 12oz$8.99
- Pasta Salad - 16oz$6.99Out of stock
- Pickled Root Veggies - 12oz$7.99
- Pickled Veggies - 12oz$8.99
- Potato Salad - 16oz$6.99
- Purple Cabbage Salad - 16oz$4.99
- Quinoa Salad - 16oz$7.99
- Redskin Potato Salad - 16oz$6.99
- Rice Noodle Salad - 16oz$7.99Out of stock
- Roasted Spicy Veggies - 12oz$8.99
- Sweet & Sour Eggplant Salad - 12oz$8.99
- Sweet & Spicy Pickle Chips - 12oz$7.99
- Sweet & Spicy Pickled Jalapenos - 12oz$7.99
- Szechuan String Beans - 16oz$8.99Out of stock
- Tuna Salad - 8oz$7.99Out of stock
Dips
- Baba Ganouj Mayo - 8oz.$6.99
- Baba Ganouj Tahini - 8oz.$6.99
- Creamy Tomato Dip - 8oz.$4.99
- Guacamole - 8oz.$6.99Out of stock
- Hummus.$5.49+
- Jalapeño Dip - 8oz.$5.99
- Matbucha - 8oz.$6.99
- Olive Dip - 8oz.$5.99
- Onion Dip - 8oz.$5.99
- Salsa Verde - 8oz.$4.99Out of stock
- Shipka Dip - 8oz.$5.99Out of stock
- Spicy Olive Dip - 8oz.$5.99
- Spicy Onion Dip - 8oz.$5.99
- Spicy Tomato Dip - 8oz.$4.99
- Tahini - 8oz.$5.99
Dressings and Sauces
- Buffalo Popper Sauce - 8oz$5.99
- Caesar Dressing - 11oz$7.99
- Chipotle Lime Dressing - 11oz$7.99
- Classic Popper Sauce - 8oz$5.99
- Honey Mustard Aioli - 11oz$7.99
- Honey Sriracha Popper Sauce - 8oz$5.99
- La Sova Special Sauce - 11oz$7.99
- Lemon Cremá Dressing - 11oz$7.99
- Pomegranate Vinaigrette Dressing - 11oz$7.99Out of stock
Platters & Packages
Appetizers
- 9 X 13 Chicken Poppers$90.00
- 9 X 13 Chicken Fingers$95.00
- 9 X 13 Fish Poppers$80.00
- 40 Ct 9 X 13 Frank in Blanks$40.00
- 9 X 13 Honey Sriracha Wings$75.00
- 9 X 13 Buffalo Wings$75.00
- 9 X 13 Hot & Sweet Italian Sausage$75.00
- Small (Feeds 6) - 12" Guac and Chips$50.00
- Large (Feeds 12) - 18" Guac and Chips$100.00
Mains
Sandwich Platters
- Assorted Slider Platter$175.00
30 pieces, 15 people
- SM - 30 Pieces (15ppl) Assorted Sandwich Platter$165.00
- MED - 50 Pieces (25ppl) Assorted Sandwich Platter$290.00
- LG - 70 Pieces (35ppl) Assorted Sandwich Platter$400.00
- SM - 30 Pieces (15ppl) Assorted Wrap Platter$180.00
- MED - 50 Pieces (25ppl) Assorted Wrap Platter$300.00
- LG - 70 Pieces (35ppl) Assorted Wrap Platter$400.00
Taco Bar
- Chicken Tacos$175.00Out of stock
Comes with 9 x 13 of chipotle lime chicken, 36 taco shells, guacamole, tomatillo salsa, and cilantro lime crema
- Steak Tacos$225.00
Comes with 9 x 13 of grilled steak, 36 taco shells, mango salsa, and avocado crema
- Pulled Beef Tacos$200.00
Comes with 9 x 13 of braised pulled beef, 36 taco shells, pico de gallo, and avocado crema
Assorted Platters
- 14" - 6 Lb Assorted Chicken Platters$120.00
- 16" - 8 Lb Assorted Chicken Platters$160.00
- 18" - 10 Lb Assorted Chicken Platters$200.00
- 14" - 6 Lb Assorted Mazza Platters$150.00
Poppers plain, salami bites, lahma bajin, mini frank in blanks, empanadas, and chicken wontons
- 16" - 8 Lb Assorted Mazza Platters$200.00
Poppers plain, salami bites, lahma bajin, mini frank in blanks, empanadas, and chicken wontons
- 18" - 10 Lb Assorted Mazza Platters$250.00
Poppers plain, salami bites, lahma bajin, mini frank in blanks, empanadas, and chicken wontons
- 14" - 6 Lb Assorted Grilled Veggie Platter$80.00
- 18" - 10 Lb Assorted Grilled Veggie Platter$120.00
Sides
Salads
Party Packages
- Package 1$185.00
Serves up to 10 people: assorted slider platter (10 sliders) large Belgian fries, Caesar salad, and poppers
- Package 2$340.00
Serves 15-18 people: assorted sandwich platter (30 pieces) 9 x 13 poppers, 9 x 13 Belgian fries, and 9 x 13 Caesar salad
- Package 3$635.00
Serves up to 25 people: assorted sandwich or sliders platter (50 pieces) 9 x 13 poppers, 9 x 13 chicken fingers, 9 x 13 Belgian fries, 9 x 13 Caesar salad, and 1 medium cookie platter
- Package 4$1,400.00
Serves up to 50 people: assorted sandwich or sliders platters (100 pieces), 9 x 13 poppers, 9 x 13 chicken fingers, 9 x 13 franks in blanks, 1 chicken or beef taco bar, 9 x 13 Belgian fries, 9 x 13 grilled vegetables, 9 x 13 chipotle lime slaw, 9 x 13 Caes
Game Day Packages
- Game Day Package 1$300.00
8-10 people. Includes 3 ft hero, 9 x 13 wings and 9 x 13 Belgian fries
- Game Day Package 2$425.00
12-15 people. Includes 9 x 13 poppers or fingers, 9 x 13 wings, 9 x 13 Belgian fries, 9 x 13 salad of choice and 3 ft hero
- Game Day Package 3$900.00
2 servings of 9 x 13 poppers or fingers, 2 servings of 9 x 13 wings, 9 x 13 sesame chicken, 9 x 13 fried rice, 9 x 13 Belgian fries, 2 servings of 9 x 13 salad of choice and 2 servings of 3 ft hero
Shabbos Menu (pick up Thu/Fri only)
Charcuterie
- Jerky Board
6 different beef jerky flavors: BBQ, honey sriracha, hot and spicy, chipotle, sesame teriyaki, and sweet and spicy
- Deluxe Poultry Board
4 styles of baby chicken strips: shawarma, BBQ sauce, herbed and Middle Eastern, 4 styles of poppers, grilled liver skewers, sautéed liver and sweet and spicy pickle chips
- Deluxe Beef Board
6 different flavored beef jerky; 4 types of steak cuts: delmonico strip, rib eye, oyster, and flat iron, beef skewers. Sweet and spicy pickle chips and pickled vegetables
Fish
Mains
- Baby Chicken Mushrooms & Peppers$18.99
Per lb
- Beef and Broccoli in Honey Garlic Sauce$23.99
Per lb
- Brizza (L - Each)$30.00
Smoked pulled brisket with arugula & lemon crema
- Brizza (S - Each)$22.00
Smoked pulled brisket with arugula & lemon crema
- Chicken Capons Stuffed with Wild Rice$20.99
Per lb
- Chicken Meatballs with Baby Sweet Peas$17.99
Per lb
- Chicken Pastrami Roulades$19.99
Per lb
- Chipotle Lime Smoked Turkey Breast$19.99
Per lb
- Chulent$9.99
Per lb
- Deli Roll$19.99
Per lb
- Grilled Baby Chicken$17.99
- Kofta Kabobs$17.99
Per lb
- Lemon Chicken$18.99
Per lb
- London Broil with Homemade Gravy$23.99
Per lb
- Meatballs in Homemade Marinara Sauce$17.99
Per lb
- Minute Steak with Mushrooms$24.99
Per lb
- Mizza (L - Each)$30.00
Pulled pastrami & corn beef with caramelized onions, diced sausage, scallions and honey mustard aioli
- Mizza (S - Each)$22.00
Pulled pastrami & corn beef with caramelized onions, diced sausage, scallions and honey mustard aioli
- Rice Chulent (Osh Savo)$10.99
Per lb
- Shnitzel$18.99
Per lb
- Smoked Brisket$44.99
Per lb
- Smoked Dyno Ribs$59.99
Per lb
- Stuffed Onions$18.99
Per lb
- Sweet & Tangy Fire Grilled Dark Chicken$15.99
Per lb
- Whole Roasted Chicken$12.99
Per lb
- Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast$20.00
Mazza
- Beef Empanada$12.00+
- Brisket Bourekas$12.00
4pc Puff Pastry Stuffed with our signature Smoked Brisket
- Chicken Fingers$16.00
Breaded, corn flakes or pretzel
- Chicken Poppers$20.00
Per lb. Honey sriracha, classic, buffalo or BBQ
- Chicken Poppers Lg$30.00
- Chicken Wonton$10.00+
- Flautas$12.00
Corn tortilla, filled with chicken. Rolled & fried to crispy golden perfection with lettuce and salsa
- Honey Sriracha Chicken Wings$10.00+
- Hot & Sweet Sausage with Peppers & Onions$18.99
Per lb.
- Lahma Bajin$10.00+
- Mazza Platter (60pc)$80.00
- Mini Deli Rolls (2)$12.00
Each
- Mini Franks in Blanks$8.00+
- Salami Bites$9.00
- Sesame Chicken$20.00